The Best Pop-Up Dinners Coming Up in Chicago

By Published On 03/10/2016 By Published On 03/10/2016
two shots with orange slices and salt shaker best pop-up dinners in Chicago
Analogue

If you're one to be on the vanguard of new culinary trends and local chef stylings, then the "test kitchen" nature of a pop-up dinner is right up your alley (the venue for the pop-up, coincidentally also hidden up an alley). Reserve a seat at any of these upcoming Chicago pop-ups for a one-time only communal meal that'll challenge your taste buds, but in a good way. You know about the Saved by the Bell-themed dinner coming up in June, right?

spring dinners at Claudia best pop-up dinners in Chicago
Claudia | Izui Productions

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Spring Tasting at Claudia Helmed by Chef Trevor Teich, this BYOB underground pop-up restaurant is easily one of Chicago’s best-kept fine dining secrets. The March installment, which still has tickets for 8:30pm seatings, will showcase an eight-course spring-inspired tasting menu ($155 per person) flush with uni bon bons, snails with truffle and fines herbs, spring lamb pot-au-feu, and more. Buy tickets online.

327 N Bell Ave

Taste of Iceland, Thrainn Freyr Vigfússon
Chef Thrainn Freyr Vigfússon | Courtesy of the Taste of Iceland

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Taste of Iceland prix-fixe pop-up If you’ve ever wanted to experience real-deal Icelandic fare without having to hop a plane, here’s your chance: Icelandic Chef Thrainn Freyr Vigfússon of Blue Lagoon’s LAVA Restaurant and Chicago’s own Cité Restaurant join forces for an exclusive four-course prix-fixe dinner pop-up during the Taste of Iceland festival presented by Iceland Naturally. The menu ($70 per person) will be available all four evenings of the festival, and features traditional Icelandic ingredients and imported Icelandic proteins for an authentic taste of what the cuisine is all about. Call Cité to make a reservation.

Cité Restaurant

lure izakaya
Courtesy of LURE Izakaya

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Mon

Session two: “Nu-zakaya” The second installment of LURE Izakaya’s monthly "Pop Life" pop-up dinner series, features reinterpreted Izakaya fare created by Chef Christian John Sia (Moto, Jaan par Andre).

LURE Izakaya

Ramen-san chicago bar interior pop-up dinners
Courtesy of Ramen-san

Date

Event

Location

Mar 22 Tue

Pop-up Omakase with The Salsa Truck The Garage and The Salsa truck are popping up for one night only at Ramen-san with an Omakase-style meal packed with regional Mexican specialties. The eats ($35 per person; extra for drink pairings) span from chicharrón, pork carnitas pozole, and Mexico City hot wings to dishes from The Garage's forthcoming concept slated to open this summer. Call to reserve.

Ramen-san

smoque pop up at beygle brewing chicago pop up dinners
Mike Purgatori

Date

Event

Location

Mar 31 Thu

Smoque BBQ pop-up at Begyle Brewing One of Chicago’s best barbecue joints teams with local brewery Begyle Brewing for an evening of great barbecue and Begyle hits like Imperial Pajamas. The event begins at 5pm, and is the brewing company’s first ever pop-up. Buy tickets ($20 per person) online.

Begyle Brewing

Analogue cocktails best chicago pop up dinners
You Me Us Now

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Mon

Pho Cue Logan Square’s Analogue hosts chef Freddy Noinaj (formerly of Avec) for a Vietnamese-inspired pop-up event at 6:30p. Freddy will collaborate with executive chef Alfredo Nogueira and sous chef Dani Kaplan to create a feast flush with smoked meats dishes sourced from Slagel Farms, a Texas Toast ice cream sandwich, and more. Buy tickets ($40 per person) online.

Analogue

interior of mfk best pop-up dinners in chicago
 mfk. | Huge Galdones

Date

Event

Location

May 4 Wed

MFK pop-up with Community Tavern Chef Joey Beato During the first of this two-part pop-up collaboration, coast Spanish resto MFK invites chef Joey Beato of Portage Park’s Community Tavern in to put his own spin on MFK’s signature cuisine. The three-course prix-fixe menu will be available for one night only, and will include an optional wine-pairing package curated by MFK’s general manager Roger Landes. Call to reserve.

MFK

community tavern best pop-up dinners in chicago
Community Tavern | Dirk Matthews

Date

Event

Location

May 11 Wed

Community Tavern pop-up with MFK Chef Danny Mejia The second part of the MFK/Community Tavern collaboration takes place at Community Tavern, where MFK chef Danny Mejia will create a three-course meal that emulates the tavern’s French-leaning steakhouse style -- with a twist. Community Tavern’s wine director, Jamie McNee, will select three wines to pair with each course. Call to reserve.

Community Tavern

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Wed

Saved by the Max Relive the '80s and '90s at this Saved by the Bell-inspired pop-up diner, where scoring themed eats like AC sliders and Preppy BLTs, and Lisa Turtle milkshakes, and Bayside-inspired cocktails is only the beginning. The nostalgic homage to the hit TV show also promises daily costume contests, themed karaoke and trivia, meet and greets with yet-to-be-announced cast members. Check the Facebook event page for updates on reservations and tickets.

Mystery location in the "heart of Wicker Park"

