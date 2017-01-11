The Best Pop-Up Dinners Coming Up in Chicago

Thu

Taste of Iceland prix-fixe pop-up If you’ve ever wanted to experience real-deal Icelandic fare without having to hop a plane, here’s your chance: Icelandic Chef Thrainn Freyr Vigfússon of Blue Lagoon’s LAVA Restaurant and Chicago’s own Cité Restaurant join forces for an exclusive four-course prix-fixe dinner pop-up during the Taste of Iceland festival presented by Iceland Naturally. The menu ($70 per person) will be available all four evenings of the festival, and features traditional Icelandic ingredients and imported Icelandic proteins for an authentic taste of what the cuisine is all about. Call Cité to make a reservation.

