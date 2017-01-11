All the Best Things to Do in Millennium Park This Summer

Summer Workouts

Jay Pritzker Pavilion/Great Lawn

When to do it: Wednesdays through Sept 2nd; Saturdays through Sept 5th

Maybe try to take it easy on Fridays (after all, isn't summer in Chicago just one big weekend anyway?) and wake up early, bring a banana and a towel, and enjoy the morning sun with the wakening city by participating in one or all exercise classes led by a rotating cast of local teachers. These energizing sessions are even regularly accompanied by live music. And afterwards? Perhaps you move those newly toned muscles to bike over to The Doughnut Vault... you deserve it.



Summer Film Series

Pritzker Pavilion/Great Lawn

When to do it: Tuesdays at 6:30pm through Sept 1st

Grab a blanket, friends, some Garrett popcorn and a six-pack and set up camp in front of a 40ft LED screen as the sun goes down. Each week’s pick is intended to psych you up for upcoming events, such as showing Almost Famous before the park explodes with Lollapalooza or The Aviator before the skies are swarmed with the Chicago Air & Water Show. But get excited to start with your childhood favorite, Back to the Future, in honor of its 30th anniversary.