The 11 Greatest Things to Do in Chicago This Spring

Published On 03/20/2015
Just when you've started mentally preparing yourself for a nightmarish eternity of salt stains and falling ice, spring shows up at your doorstep and the entire city immediately runs outside hollering and sweating like it’s the fall of Rome. And you know what they say: when in Rome... hit the 11 best events happening this spring in Chicago according to Thrillist.

Chowdah Fest

Date

Event

Location

Mar 30 Mon

Columbia Yacht Club

Flickr/Jordana Boydstun

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17-18

UIC Forum

Flickr/Pete

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Lincoln Hall

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24 Fri

Various locations

Flickr/Davis Mathis

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24 Fri

McCormick Place

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29 Wed

Home Nightclub

Chicago Cocktail Social

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30 Thu

Galleria Marchetti

The James Beard Awards

Date

Event

Location

May 4 Mon

Lyric Opera of Chicago

Flickr/Jared Eberhardt

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Bottom Lounge

Flickr/Mark H Anbinder

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Wrigleyville

Goose Island

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

605 N Sacramento Blvd

Flickr/Tripp (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

May 28-31

Lincoln and Leland Ave

