The 11 Greatest Things to Do in Chicago This Spring

Just when you've started mentally preparing yourself for a nightmarish eternity of salt stains and falling ice, spring shows up at your doorstep and the entire city immediately runs outside hollering and sweating like it’s the fall of Rome. And you know what they say: when in Rome... hit the 11 best events happening this spring in Chicago according to Thrillist.
Mar 30 Mon
Chowdah Fest Hit the Columbia Yacht Club in late March, where/when you'll be able to sample some the best chowders in town, while helping to raise funds for charity. Awwwwwwww.
Apr 18 Sat
The Daily Show Standup Tour Wait, Jon Stewart doesn’t write all that material himself? He gets help from a bunch of dudes who'll be at The Daily Show Writers Standup Tour stop at Lincoln Hall????
Apr 24 Fri
Tiki bar crawl Tired of being at work, pretending to do stuff while watching Kendall from accounting’s chat icon turn red/green/orange/grey? Hit up this crawl and get bussed around to five different spots WITH Kendall from accounting... if you invite her... (and she says yes.)
Various locations
Apr 24 Fri
C2E2: Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo Wanna nerd out and meet oddball personalities from the worlds of TV, movies, comics, books, and anime? Yeah. You. Do.
Apr 29 Wed
Chicago Sexcon Exactly what it sounds like it is. Maybe.
Apr 30 Thu
Chicago Cocktail Social Love cocktails? Love talking about cocktails? Love drinking cocktails made by dudes from Barrelhouse Flat, Scofflaw, The Violet Hour, and The Whistler? Go to the Chicago Cocktail Social.
Galleria Marchetti
May 4 Mon
The James Beard Awards In the culinary world, Chicago was once known as the place where Charlie Trotter had a restaurant. Today it’s at the hub of THE ENTIRE CULINARY WORLD, as evidenced by hosting what is perhaps the most prestigious food awards gala around.
May 8 Fri
Point Break, Live! Get ready for shootouts, blood spattering, skydiving, meatball sandwiches (TWO!), and a Johnny Utah who is always played by an audience member. Please be you, please be you, please be you...
May 9 Sat
Cover Your Bases pub crawl Billed as the “event for those who love baseball, spring, and stickers,” the Cover Your Bases pub crawl is also billed as the event for people who love beer.
Wrigleyville
May 17 Sun
Goose Island's Sunday Funday Look us right in our cold, dead eyes and tell us that you won’t have fun at a Goose Island event where you can see a "Battle of the Breweries" dodgeball tournament, sample freshly tapped Bourbon County Stout, check out live music, and hit up some food trucks. DIDN'T THINK SO.
605 N Sacramento Blvd
May 28-31
Maifest Between the brats, live bands, and an excuse to bust out the lederhosen -- or, you know, buy a pair -- it’s hard not to feel a little Gemütlichkeit (the unnecessarily long word for “happy at a party”) at this year’s Maifest.
Lincoln and Leland Ave
