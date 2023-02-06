How to Celebrate Black History Month in Chicago This Year

It’s Black History Month, a month dedicated to highlighting the significant contributions, achievements, and joy of the Black community. Most people don’t know how this month-long holiday originated. In 1926, American historian Carter Woodsen—known as the father of Black History Month—set out to organize a week that would be devoted to preserving the history of Black Americans and educating future generations. At the time, the second week of February was already a celebratory week, in honor of Frederick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays. But instead of focusing on the impacts of only these prominent figures, Woodsen also wanted the week to serve as a time to honor the contributions and legacy of all Black Americans across the country who impacted history. Of course, that week-long celebration is now what we know as Black History Month. And so, from learning about Black culture, dining at Black-owned restaurants, to dancing at a concert, this year in Chicago there’s plenty to do. Just remember that it’s important to continue to uplift and commemorate Black history and culture all year long.

Discover how plants connect us to Black history It’s the coldest time of the year in Chicago which means it's a great time to warm up inside a green paradise. Garfield Conservatory is hosting this event Black History and Botany Tour with Urban Roots Teen Docent as part of Black History Month. Visitors can learn about how the plants growing inside the conservatory can connect us to Back history. The event takes place on February 26 with guided tours beginning at 1 pm. Another nature-filled activity, Poetry Trail, is taking place in Bemis Woods South near O'hare, where visitors can read poetry made for children written by Black artists as they walk through the trails—February 8 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Let loose at a concert celebrating Black music Chicago is known for having a rich music history. Genres like jazz, gospel, blues, and soul have deep roots here. What better way to celebrate Black history than by celebrating Black music this month. Head to one of the many concerts around town including seeing the legend herself, Mavis Staples at The Chicago Symphony Center. The rhythm and blues and gospel singer, actress, and civil rights activist will be performing on February 4 at 8 pm— you don't want to miss this. There’s also the opportunity to bring your date on Valentines day from 7 - 9 pm. to catch a night of jazz music at Compassion Baptist Church, a night of performances by The South Side Jazz Coalition.

Get inspired at a play, poetry reading, or a dance show On the last Sunday of the month, you can catch Afrofuturism Stage: Chicago, an all-night-long dance, DJ, and photography show at the Promontory in Hyde Park. Or catch a spectacular dance performance by A M.A.D.D. Rhythms who are paying tribute to Nina Simone in a two-hour-long performance that will include tap, song, and storytelling. The show will be at the Harold Washington Cultural Center on February 26. The Second City’s Dance Likes There’s Black People Watching: A Black Excellence Revue is a lively show beginning February 3, which will include new sketches, music, songs, and an all-around good time. Poetry has long been a powerful way to share the Black experience. On February 9, Poetry Foundation is hosting Open Door: José Olivarez, Britteney Kapri, Vic Chávez & Raych Jackson, an event that is celebrating Olivarez’s book, Promises of Gold. And through February 26, you can catch Toni Stone at the Goodman Theatre, a play based on a true story by Lydia R. Diamond. This play tells the story of the first woman to play in baseball’s Negro Leagues and the challenges she faces.

