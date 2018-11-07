The Most Festive Things to Do in Chicago Over the Holidays

Things you should do over the holidays: donate to charity, be nice to strangers, maybe get grandma a nice Christmas gift. Things you need to do over the holidays: race through the streets in a Speedo, pound drinks in a Santa suit, eat bunch in your pajamas. Life is all about distinctions. Here’s everything you need to do in Chicago over the holidays.
November
Yuk it up at Second City’s The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Sweater
November 13-December 30
Up Comedy Club
It wouldn’t be the holidays in Chicago without at least one satirical show skewering the absurdity of the holiday season. And Second City does it better than most. (Bonus: drinks across the street at Old Town Ale House after.)
Cost: $36-$56
Melt your cold, jaded heart at Christkindlmarket
November 16-December 24
Daley Plaza
The German-styled outdoor Christmas market once again sets up shop in Chicago, and you should pay a visit at least once for a quick infusion of holiday cheer. Get an early jump on the action at the Twas the Night Before Christkindlmarket event November 15.
Cost: Christkindlmarket free; preview party $25-$140
Kick off the holiday season at the Magnificent Mile Lights Fest
November 17
North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to the Chicago River
Bring the kid in you to marvel at the annual tree lighting ceremony and Mag Mile parade to mark the official start of the Christmas season in Chicago. You can even get there by water taxi.
Cost: Free
Party with drag queens at Thanksgiving Is a Drag
November 21
Metro/Smart Bar
The night before Thanksgiving has long been known as one of the biggest party days of the year in Chicago. Get appropriately hungover for the big day by spending the night before with drag queens and DJs at this all-building Metro/Smart Bar event.
Cost: $12-$20
Get your face on TV at the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
November 22
State Street from Congress to Randolph
Some of the best marching bands from across the country descend on downtown with giant inflatable balloons, a variety of performers, and a designated VIP seating area of bleachers near the TV cameras.
Cost: Free; $60 for VIP area
Drink beer with animals and gawk at trippy lights at ZooLights
November 23-January 6
Lincoln Park Zoo
This local Christmas tradition involves a massive display of twinkling Christmas lights, live ice carving, kids’ games and, of course, spiced wine and beer. Special events include a holiday market November 27 and BrewLights craft beer fest on December 6.
Cost: Free to enter; prices for special events vary
Steal Christmas with Billy Corgan and Ben Gibbard
November 29-December 2
Aragon
101WKQX’s annual “The Night We Stole Christmas” concert series kicks it up a notch this year with live performances over four nights from Smashing Pumpkins, Death Cab for Cutie, Walk the Moon, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.
Cost: $42+ per show
December
Drink in a Santa suit at Santacon 2018
December 1
Various locations
Join another raucous crew of boozed-up holiday revelers in partially stained Santa suits as they crawl the downtown bar circuit and freak out plenty of confused tourists along the way. Stop in between bars for caroling on the steps of the Art Institute and a photo takeover at the Bean.
Cost: Free
...Or race in a Santa suit at the Santa Hustle 5K
December 1
Soldier Field
Run around the lakefront outside Soldier Field with Christmas music, cookie and candy stations along the route, and an after party at Navy Pier. Santa hat and beard included; funds raised for charity.
Cost: $10-$45
...Or don your other red suit at the Santa Speedo Run
December 1
She-nanigans
The name pretty much says it all. And, hey, at least it’s for charity; 100% of proceeds go to the Chicago Diabetes Project.
Cost: $50-$200
Go on a serious eggnog bender at the Holiday Cocktail Fest
December 1
Moe’s Cantina
They’re all there: eggnog, holiday mules, jungle juice, spiked hot chocolate, mulled wine, winter mimosas, and more. Imbibe a few and then get chatty with your newest holiday crush.
Cost: $18-$27
Get a jump on your holiday shopping at Renegade Craft Fair
December 1-2
Bridgeport Art Center
Shop where the cool kids shop at this indie maker’s paradise with hipster-approved handmade goods, local DJs, workshops, food trucks, and booze.
Cost: Free
Pick up some crafty new holiday skills at the Chicago Artisan Market
December 2
Morgan Manufacturing
Learn essential skills during classes on subjects like wreath and ornament making as you sample locally made artisan foods, fashions, home goods, and art in a trendy warehouse space.
Cost: $8-$25
Bring a date to Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Christmas Musical
December 6-January 12
Den Theatre
Screw The Nutcracker. The real holiday musical in Chicago is this Christmas-themed Die Hard parody, this year being held in the hip confines of Wicker Park’s Den Theatre. Do we smell date night?
Cost: $35-$45
Make a year’s worth of bad decisions at TBOX Chicago
December 8
Various Wrigleyville bars
The most notorious bar crawl of the year is back with early morning beer cereal and ridiculous costumes at an event that claims to be the “world’s largest and longest-running bar crawl.”
Cost: $21-$40
Spend the holiday with Buddy the Elf at the Kandy Kane Ball
December 8
Joe’s
Joe’s is transformed into the North Pole-themed Macy’s store from Elf at this annual toy drive event going strong until 5 am, with live yacht rock from appropriately named band The Ron Burgundys.
Cost: $50+
Eat, drink, and post merry photos at the Chicago Christmas Crawl
December 15
Various locations
This holiday-themed crawl around Old Town includes $3-$7 tasting options at participating establishments and a “holiday plate” for collecting stamps at each location to win prizes. And, yes, there will be plenty of silly photo props so you can show everyone how much fun you’re having.
Cost: TBA
Ring in 2019 at The Drake Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Party
December 31
The Drake
If you’re going to attend one massive over-the-top NYE celebration, it might as well be this long-running rager sprawling out across five ballrooms at the Drake Hotel. Only one question remains: Is 40 bars enough?
Cost: $145-$3,295
Celebrate the end of 2018 with beer…lots of it…at Brew Year’s Eve
December 31
Architectural Artifacts
For something different this NYE, hit up an artist loft in Ravenswood for 20 craft beers from 10 local breweries plus signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music in an 80,000-square-foot “antique shop.”
Cost: TBA
Dance into the new year with RJD2 at Sleeping Village
December 31
Sleeping Village
One of Chicago’s best new bars hosts good-time DJ extraordinaire RJD2 performing with a full band for a show that seems a more than appropriate way to end this dumpster fire of a year. Other NYE shows to check out include Guided By Voices at Bottom Lounge, The Hood Internet at Subterranean, and Bully at Empty Bottle.
Cost: $45-$55
January
Bury your hangover in brunch at Haymarket Pub’s New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch
January 1
Haymarket Pub & Brewery
Roll out of bed in your PJs and head to West Loop craft brewer Haymarket Pub for the cure to what ails you: a massive brunch spread with Bloody Mary bar and ‘90s tunes from Uncle Jesse & the Rippers.
Cost: No cover
