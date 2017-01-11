Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Fall ﻿

Douglas Park

If you’re looking to get riotous (or just calmly ride some carnival rides), it’s all yours for the taking at the unofficial end-of-summer party that is Riot Fest, this year featuring the indie weirdness of The Flaming Lips and Ween mixed with the hardcore punk of The Misfits, Social Distortion, and NOFX. Not to be missed.

