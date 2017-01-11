Yeah, we know, we delayed this as much as possible, but we can’t deny it any longer. Winter in Chicago is happening. To help you get through it, we’ve compiled this essential listing of all the events worth peeling off the Cubs Snuggie for as you make the best of the season. Hey, it could be worse, at least you don’t live in Canada.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Winter
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Winter
December
Friday - Saturday
Dec 30-31
Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
What better way to celebrate the new year than this React Presents two-day festival featuring pulsing electronic music from the likes of Zeds Dead and Dillon Francis paired with groovy hip-hop beats from Danny Brown and Smino?
What better way to celebrate the new year than this React Presents two-day festival featuring pulsing electronic music from the likes of Zeds Dead and Dillon Francis paired with groovy hip-hop beats from Danny Brown and Smino?
Saturday
Dec 31
Emporium Wicker Park
You could do worse than spending your New Year’s Eve at an arcade bar. Especially when JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound is lighting up the dance floor with a sweaty, funkadelic celebration.
You could do worse than spending your New Year’s Eve at an arcade bar. Especially when JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound is lighting up the dance floor with a sweaty, funkadelic celebration.
Saturday
Dec 31
Riverfront between Michigan and Columbus
Instead of watching the ball drop, watch the Chicago star rise over Downtown with fireworks, live bands, a daytime 5K, and plenty of Corona in the “party zone,” plus satellite parties nearby at the Hyatt Regency, Hard Rock Café, and Howells & Hood.
Instead of watching the ball drop, watch the Chicago star rise over Downtown with fireworks, live bands, a daytime 5K, and plenty of Corona in the “party zone,” plus satellite parties nearby at the Hyatt Regency, Hard Rock Café, and Howells & Hood.
January
Thursday - Sunday
Jan 5-15
Stage 773
It’s the funniest 10 days of the year as sketch comedy groups from across the globe descend upon Chicago like a mad boozed-up Santa to gift the city with laughs. And it’s happening in the middle of winter. When you need it most.
It’s the funniest 10 days of the year as sketch comedy groups from across the globe descend upon Chicago like a mad boozed-up Santa to gift the city with laughs. And it’s happening in the middle of winter. When you need it most.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jan 11-15
Various locations
Check out the finest under-the-radar talent at this hipster-approved smorgasbord of indie bands (including local jazz icons Tortoise) and comedy (such as The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf) at venues around town including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Metro/Smart Bar, and The Hideout.
Check out the finest under-the-radar talent at this hipster-approved smorgasbord of indie bands (including local jazz icons Tortoise) and comedy (such as The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf) at venues around town including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Metro/Smart Bar, and The Hideout.
Thursday - Tuesday
Jan 12-17
Sheraton Chicago
Oh these guys? They’re just the WORLD SERIES CHAMPS. In the flesh. Get up close to your favorite players at this year’s Cubs Convention and geek out with a packed house of fans. This party is gonna last a while.
Oh these guys? They’re just the WORLD SERIES CHAMPS. In the flesh. Get up close to your favorite players at this year’s Cubs Convention and geek out with a packed house of fans. This party is gonna last a while.
Saturday
Jan 28
Navy Pier
The changing of seasons may mean an end to Chicago street fests, but the beer fests continue to flow at events like Chicago Ale Fest, taking over Navy Pier’s Grand Ballroom with 150+ American craft beers, food trucks, and DJs spinning an all-vinyl playlist.
The changing of seasons may mean an end to Chicago street fests, but the beer fests continue to flow at events like Chicago Ale Fest, taking over Navy Pier’s Grand Ballroom with 150+ American craft beers, food trucks, and DJs spinning an all-vinyl playlist.
Saturday - Sunday
Jan 28-29
Chop Shop/1st Ward
Sample all you can handle coffee and donuts from the likes of Longman & Eagle, Beavers Donuts, Zombie Donutz, and Big Sweet Bites. And yes, uttering the phrase “mmm, donuts” is allowed.
Sample all you can handle coffee and donuts from the likes of Longman & Eagle, Beavers Donuts, Zombie Donutz, and Big Sweet Bites. And yes, uttering the phrase “mmm, donuts” is allowed.
February
Saturday - Monday
Feb 11-20
McCormick Place
Peep some of the finest new cars in the industry (and the models who display them) at the country’s biggest auto show, and dress up in black tie at one of the fanciest nights of the year to kick things off at this year’s First Look for Charity.
Peep some of the finest new cars in the industry (and the models who display them) at the country’s biggest auto show, and dress up in black tie at one of the fanciest nights of the year to kick things off at this year’s First Look for Charity.
Tuesday
Feb 21
Location TBA
The details are still being sorted, but you can bet Chicago’s Best WingFest will be back in action with a randomly chosen selection of judges from the audience to blind taste test wings in four categories as you munch on as many of these delectable creations as you like.
The details are still being sorted, but you can bet Chicago’s Best WingFest will be back in action with a randomly chosen selection of judges from the audience to blind taste test wings in four categories as you munch on as many of these delectable creations as you like.
Friday - Sunday
Feb 24-26
Reggie’s
One of the coolest parties of the year heats up February with live body painting, all-you-can-eat pancake bar (yes, this is a thing), live bands, booze, and art. Now expanded to two days. That’s how hard of a party it is.
One of the coolest parties of the year heats up February with live body painting, all-you-can-eat pancake bar (yes, this is a thing), live bands, booze, and art. Now expanded to two days. That’s how hard of a party it is.
March
Saturday
Mar 4
Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village
Winter in Chicago wouldn’t be winter in Chicago without this epic urban race that will have costumed teams of five maniacally racing shopping carts full of food donations through the streets of Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village, with plenty of tomfoolery along the way.
Winter in Chicago wouldn’t be winter in Chicago without this epic urban race that will have costumed teams of five maniacally racing shopping carts full of food donations through the streets of Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village, with plenty of tomfoolery along the way.
Sunday
Mar 5
Castaways
North Avenue Beach’s Castaways is the site of this annual celebration of shrinkage as the Chicago Polar Plunge looks to benefit the Special Olympics with three waves of plungers plus a post-race “meltdown party” inside the boat house.
North Avenue Beach’s Castaways is the site of this annual celebration of shrinkage as the Chicago Polar Plunge looks to benefit the Special Olympics with three waves of plungers plus a post-race “meltdown party” inside the boat house.
Sunday
Mar 12
Western Ave from 103rd to 115th
It may not be as crazy as it once was, but the Beverly parade is still one of the most iconic days of any Chicago year. And something to look forward to all winter long.
It may not be as crazy as it once was, but the Beverly parade is still one of the most iconic days of any Chicago year. And something to look forward to all winter long.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.