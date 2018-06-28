Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Chicago

Summertime in Chicago is about glorious weather, time spent on the water, and more fun things to do than you can count, and next week’s celebration of Independence Day is no exception. This is why we shovel, slosh, and suffer our way through Chicago’s unnecessarily long winters: margaritas, rooftops, and fireworks over Lake Michigan on the Fourth of July. To help you prepare for next Wednesday, we’ve scoured the city for the best spots to camp out and bask in the glow of low-grade airborne explosives.
Navy Pier
Downtown/The Loop
You may consider Navy Pier to be a tourist trap for the other 364 days of the year, but there’s no question that it’s the place to be for the best view of the biggest fireworks show in the Chicagoland area. Be there by 9:30pm on Independence Day to enjoy the free view and chill out under the rockets’ red glare.
Wendella Boat Tour
Lake Michigan
The Wendella Sightseeing Company will be hosting a two hour 4th of July Fireworks Cruise on Lake Michigan next week. Join the crew of this family-owned company for a brief narrated tour of the city before the sky above Navy Pier lights up. Tickets are $49 for adults and $34 for children between the ages of 3 and 11. If you have infants 2 years or younger, they ride free.
Shedd Aquarium
Museum Campus
The Shedd Aquarium’s weekly Jazzin’ at the Shedd series will have a special patriotic themed event called Fourth of July Jazzin’. Starting promptly at 5pm and lasting until 10pm, join Chicago’s top musicians for two of America’s pastimes -- jazz music and explosions. Tickets to the show are $25, and children under 2 attend for free.
Clark Street Beach
Evanston
Join the Palatine Concert Band for their performance of some patriotic classics in Evanston from 7:30pm to 9pm. Fireworks will follow the show from Clark Street Beach at 9:30pm. You can park around downtown Evanston and claim your spot for the best view along Lake Michigan. It’s what John Philip Sousa would want you to do.
Arlington Park Fireworks Night
Arlington Heights
Some of us may not be able to wait till Wednesday, July 4, for the firework action. Thankfully, Arlington Park is hosting their longest fireworks display ever on Sunday, July 1. Starting at dusk, the show will last over a half hour and there are various ticket and seating packages you can choose from. Prices vary depending on whether you reserve a seat or not, and general admission tickets are $22 and do not include the seat reservation. Act fast because they tend to sell out.
Northwest Fourth-Fest
Village of Hoffman Estates
If you’re the kind that wants it all -- fireworks, a multi-day carnival, parade, live music, and more -- then take the trip out to Northwest Fourth-Fest. Hanover Township is once again partnering with The Village of Hoffman Estates for this four-day 4th festival. Admission is free, and the fireworks will go off on July 7 at 9:30pm.
3D Fireworks Festival
Skokie
Take the Purple or Red lines and connect to the elusive Skokie Express Yellow line at the Howard CTA stop in order to get to this suburb’s 3D Fireworks Festival on July 4. Be one of the first 10,000 guests to arrive at the festival’s venue, Niles West High School, and you’ll receive a pair of 3-D glasses for the firework spectacle. The event begins at 5pm and ends at 10pm and, oh, admission is free.
Ribfest
Naperville
You can purchase tickets to this year’s Ribfest down in Naperville and see the likes of Pitbull and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Or you can take the Metra from Chicago for free admission to Ribfest’s fireworks show. General admission is free after 5pm on the 4th and the pyrotechnics begin at 9pm. Order a full slab while you’re there too!
Centennial Park’s Independence Day Celebration
Orland Park
Starting at 7:15pm on the July 4, Orland Park’s Independence Day Celebration in Centennial Park will feature free live music from '70s disco tribute band The Shagadelics followed by presentation of the colors and a fireworks show at 9:15pm. There’s no better way to ring in America’s 241st.
Fireworks at Dusk at Lake Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
If the hustle and bustle of Chicago’s loop isn’t your scene, the suburban village of Glen Ellyn offers its own fireworks show over its own lake. Illinois isn’t lacking for either it seems! Throw your blanket on the grass by Lake Ellyn and watch the sunset with a bang. Admission is free!
