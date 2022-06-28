How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Chicago this Year

While pandemic restrictions may have waned and the state of the country is spurring newfound interest in moving to Canada, it's still America’s 245th birthday—and at this point, we’ll take any excuse to drink sparkling rosé under a pyrotechnics display. After a comparatively dim year in 2021, Fourth of July fireworks and entertainment are back, ready to light up the sky and send your dogs into an anxious tailspin. Whether your idea of a festive Fourth entails cruising aboard a Bravo-caliber yacht, feasting on fancy hot dogs, or cramming into Navy Pier with Times Square-level crowds, we’ve got your holiday needs covered. Here's how—and where—to celebrate the Fourth of July in Chicago this year.

Celebrate on a rooftop with Jeff Goldblum (basically) Monday, July 4

The Emily Hotel

An essential Fourth of July rewatch, Independence Day is bound to a hit a little different this year in the wake of Will Smith’s Oscars slap, but it’s still an epic blockbuster that conjures the spirit of survival, heroism, and celebration—as the film culminates in a glorious fireworks display over a smoldering spaceship. Plus, Jeff Goldblum looks like a snack. The rooftop terrace at The Emily Hotel in the West Loop is hosting a screening on July 4, with Rooftop Cinema Club, starting at 8 pm.

Cost: Tickets start at $19.75

Cheers to 100 years of patriotic merriment in Evanston Monday, July 4

All over Evanston

The city of Evanston has been going hard for the Fourth since 1922, so this year’s festivities are bound to be extra luminous. There’s a whole day of family fun planned on July 4, including morning games, a fun run, and a band concert, all culminating with lakefront fireworks at 9:30 pm. In honor of the centennial, there will also be a public art project, spotlighting works from local artists inspired by themes like “Stitch of Freedom” and “Indivisible.”

Cost: Free Get weird at the Darien Lions Club Independence Day Parade Monday, July 4

Darien

Gear up for a day-off well spent at the Darien Lions Club’s 51st annual Independence Day Parade. A bill of 60 or so, let’s say, “colorful,” acts are back for more festivities, including the Hinsdale South High School marching band, the Chicago Bears Drumline, the Honey Bear dancers, the antique car-driving Salt Creek Model A Club, a fleet of BMX stunt riders, and a lion mascot, naturally. The rest is up to you.

Cost: Free

Track down more suburban fireworks shows Sunday, July 3 - Monday, July 4

Various locations

While Navy Pier is undoubtedly the star attraction of the stars and stripes holiday, there’s plenty of family-friendly explosions happening throughout Chicagoland as well. Make the trip out to see Cook County lit from above by hitting up weekend-long celebrations in Elgin, Lake Forest, Lemont, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Palos Heights, and Tinley Park.

Cost: Admission prices vary

Photo courtesy of Vander Farmers Wagyu

Beef up your 4th of July dining traditions All summer long

Your home

Your holiday grilling traditions just got a serious glow up, thanks to Michigan’s Vander Farmers, a sustainable and ethical dairy and Wagyu farm in Sturgis. The all-American hot dog has got nothing on their Summer Wagyu Grill Box, a Fourth-friendly feast of Wagyu steak dogs, two pounds of Wagyu hamburger beef, and two Wagyu NY strip steaks, all shippable nationwide within two days.

Cost: $130 Eat your way through the 4th at Chicago restaurants Friday, July 1 - Monday, July 4

Various locations

While it may not have the pumpkin spice or peppermint of other food-centric holidays, the Fourth of July is undoubtedly a prime time to gorge on all-American comfort food. We’re talking hot dogs, burgers, steaks, barbecue, apple pie, and more, all of which you can find on special throughout the holiday weekend. Said specials include bacon waffles with Nashville hot chicken bites for brunch at Bub City Chicago, firecracker brats and triple-berry pies at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits, steaks and lemon-blueberry butter cake from Mastro’s Steakhouse, barbecue ribs and apple pie at Club Lucky, and cupcakes, cookies, and cakes all in red, white, and blue colors at The Goddess and Grocer.

Cost: Menu prices vary

