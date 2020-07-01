How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Chicago This Year

Though a pandemic is still in fact happening, it's America’s 244th birthday. We’re just gonna have to do things a little differently this year. With the Navy Pier fireworks cancelled and Chicago’s largest 4th of July events moving online, you’re gonna need to trek out to the burbs (or your backyard) to see live fireworks this year. Or you can elect to stay closer to home with star-spangled specials and holiday grill-at-home kits available from local restaurants. Here's how to celebrate the 4th of July in Chicago this year.

Spend a boozy 4th on a Chicago booze cruise

Friday - Sunday

Various locations

Several local tour boat operators including Odyssey, Spirit, and Chicago Party Boat are offering a range of 4th of July booze cruises along Lake Michigan and the Chicago River this weekend. While there may not be fireworks, you’re still on a boat. So how hard are you really complaining?

Cost: Varies

Friday - Sunday

Tuman’s Tap & Grill

Iconic West Town hang Tuman’s breaks out the 4th of July classics with a special weekend menu featuring watermelon mojitos and Paulina Meat Market smoked bratwurst dinners, plus weekend brunch, and more.

Cost: Varies

Friday 9:15pm

SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview

The Bridgeview Park District hosts this red, white, and blue fireworks display to view from the safety of your car.

Cost: Free

Friday & Saturday 9:30pm

Boomers Stadium, Schaumburg

The independent Schaumberg Boomers baseball club hosts this fireworks show that includes options for watching in your car, at dining tables at the stadium, or in luxury boxes. On-site food and beverage sales will be available.

Cost: $20-$400

Saturday 11am

Brauer House, Lombard

Lombard brewery Brauer House hosts its first annual 4th of July Exotic Car Show with Lamborghinis and Ferraris on display paired with live music courtesy of members of Plain White Ts, Spitalfield, and more.

Cost: Free - $75

Saturday 12pm

Virtual

Known as the “Woodstock of House Music,” the world’s longest-running house music festival and local 4th of July weekend tradition goes virtual for 2020 featuring nine hours of livestreamed DJ sets from the Chosen Few DJs and guests.

Cost: Free

Saturday 6:30pm

YouTube

The Grant Park Orchestra will be livestreaming an evening performance of patriot classics perfect to soundtrack your questionable at-home fireworks display, including “God Bless America” and more.

Cost: Free

Saturday 9pm

Sears Centre, Hoffman Estates

The Sears Centre is the latest Chicago-area stadium to get in on the outdoor drive-in movie game, screening Independence Day (quite appropriately) on July 4.

Cost: $30-$50

Saturday 9:30pm

Frontier Sports Complex, Naperville

Watch the fireworks from your car or from a field within Naperville’s Frontier Sports Complex, with 906 parking spaces available on site plus an additional 1,000 spaces at Neuqua Valley High School.

Cost: Free

Now through Sunday

Goddess & Grocer

Don’t feel like going out this 4th? Goddess and Grocer is selling everything you need to host your own July 4 cookout with ready-to-grill steaks, salmon, chicken thighs, and more available for pickup or delivery, paired with cocktails and desserts like American flag cake and red, white, and blueberry cupcakes.

Cost: $60