The Ultimate Guide to LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Chicago
Here’s how to celebrate and party this Pride Month in Chicago.
June is upon us, and in Chicago, that means three things: construction season is once again in full swing, it’s finally warm enough to transition from sweatpants to basketball shorts, and the queers are taking to the streets in honor of this year’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month festivities. And thanks to a drop in COVID infections and a general easing of citywide restrictions, most events are back and better than ever, ready to welcome revelers from all walks of life to a bounty of parades, street fairs, music fests, sports games, dance parties, film screenings, drag performances, and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know to get the most bang for your Pride Month buck in Chicago this summer.
Wednesday, June 1
Shedd Aquarium
Because a queer party at an aquarium is an obvious recipe for fun. Dive into the thick of it at this bash held in partnership with A Queer Pride, where multiple DJs set the tone for a nautical drag show, networking opportunities, and more.
Cost: Admission starts at $14.95 per person
Wednesday, June 1 - Wednesday, June 15
Montrose Harbor
See what creative LGBTQIA+ filmmakers are up to at this two-week-long short film festival. Look Me Over: Liberace, a documentary focused on the flamboyant piano player, drops on June 1, followed by The Schoolmaster Games, a Swedish feature set an all-boys highschool where being gay is standard operating procedure, screening from June 8 to June 15.
Cost: Festival passes run $25 per person
Saturday, June 4
Furama Restaurant
Chinatown favorite Furama is pulling out all the stops this month, hosting a spectacular dim sum brunch featuring some of Chicago’s most talented drag queens of Asian descent. Expect two all-ages seatings (11:30 am and 2:30 pm), all the delicious eats complete with vegetarian versions and an optional drink pairing, and captivating entertainment courtesy of Club Chow, Rani Ko-he-nur (star of Queen Of The Universe), Aunty Chan, Gigi Madid, K'hole Kardashian, and Mac K. Roni.
Cost: Reservations start at $35 per person
Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12
Foster Avenue to Catalpa Avenue
Beloved queer hub Andersonville will transform into a little slice of Sweden on the weekend of June 10 for the 56th annual Midsommarfest (no, not the scary kind). Immerse yourself in Scandinavian culture by way of food and drink vendors, craft showcases, drag shows, cabaret performances, and live DJ sets on the Balmoral Pride Stage, and so much more.
Cost: No cover; additional prices vary
Saturday, June 18
DANK Haus German American Cultural Center
Dust off that boutineer and break out the ball gown for this glitzy fourth-annual Pride event from Eye Eaters Society. The 21 and up LGBTQ+ prom benefits JASMYN, a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting queer young folks. Two complimentary cocktails by bar newcomer Bunker, a cash bar fueled by Jim Beam and Perrier, pizza from Lou Malnati’s, treats from Pretty Cool Ice Cream, corsages and boutonnieres by Exfolia Botanical sweeten the deal, while drag shows, soft cowboy music by Andrew Sa, and a performance by the Salvajes Reggaeton Dance Team bring the heat.
Cost: Tickets start at $60 per person
Saturday, June 18 - Sunday, June 19
North Halsted from Addison to Grace Street
The annual street fair is back in action after its pandemic-fueled hiatus, hitting North Halsted for two days of live performances, 150 diverse vendors, arts and crafts expos, and a Sunday Pet Pride Parade. If that wasn’t enough, RuPaul's Drag Race star Alaska Thunderf*ck, popstar Dorian Electra, and local rapper CupcakKe top the star-studded artist roster.
Cost: Admission runs $15 suggested donation per person
Thursday, June 23
Chicago History Museum
In a one-two punch honoring Pride Month and the Year of Chicago Dance, the Chicago History Museum is throwing this dance-centric symposium for folks of all ages and backgrounds. A special dance performance kicks things off, followed by a panel discussion and reception commenting on the history of HIV/AIDS here in Chicago, the dance community’s relationship with the ongoing epidemic, and the future of HIV/AIDS advocacy.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 per adult ($5 for youth and seniors)
Thursday, June 23
Lincoln Park Zoo
What’s even more fun than a queer party at an aquarium? A queer party at the zoo, of course. Party with the primates at this after-hours LGBTQ+ shindig expressly for grown-ups. Grab a cocktail and roam the grounds while a live DJ, Drag Queen Bingo, interactive animal experiences, and more serve as the evening’s entertainment.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 per person
Saturday, June 25
Montrose Harbor
Partied a little too hard this month? Feel those toxins slip away along this lakefront 5K, 10K, or half marathon benefiting the local LGBTQ+ community.
Cost: Registration runs $50 per person
Saturday, June 25
Navy Pier
A decidedly family-friendly Pride fest is touching down at scenic Navy Pier on June 25, rolling deep with a full lineup of inclusive, fun-loving events. Gear up for Storytime with Drag Queens, live shows and screenings, and Queer at the Pier, a fashion and music bash led by special guest CeCe Penistone.
Cost: No cover; additional prices vary
Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26
Glenwood Avenue between Morse and Lunt
The northside is all glitter and rainbows on June 25, when DJs and other fabulous entertainers spread across two stages keep the crowd pumping all weekend long. Food and drink vendors and more family-friendly festivities round things out.
Cost: No cover; additional prices vary
Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26
Grant Park
A power-packed lineup of artists are taking over Grant Park in the name of pride on June 25 for two full days of fun-in-the-sun performances. Highlights include the Chainsmokers, Alesso, Joel Corry, Shea Coulee, Daya, Saucy Santata, and Rebecca Black of “Friday” fame, among others.
Cost: Single-day passes start at $50 per person
Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26
5238 North Clark Street
Relive your Lilith Fair glory days at this al fresco Andersonville indie music fest highlighting fiercely out and proud women and nonbinary artists. G Flip, DJ Mary Mac, Cristy Lawrence, Nicolina, Too Much Molly, UltraBeat, Beyond The Blonde, and more will be crooning to the 21 and up crowd, alongside after parties and the accompanying Pride Family Fest.
Cost: Single-day passes run $20 per person
Sunday, June 26
The Promontory
Elevate your Pride Month agenda at this annual South Side soirée hosted by Hyde Park staple, the Promontory. The open-air gig promises sets by DJ Superman and emcee Trina Tru Luv plus good vibes and even better views.
Cost: Tickets start at $20 per person
Sunday, June 26
Uptown
It’s back, y’all. The Pride Parade will be stepping out onto Montrose Avenue in Uptown at noon on Sunday, June 26, snaking its way all the way down to the corner of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. Post up along the route and join in on the madness as colorful floats and teams of marchers representing all corners of the city show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Cost: No cover; additional prices vary
Wednesday, June 29
Wrigley Field
While the Red Stars and the Sky held their official Pride Nights earlier in the month, the Cubbies are extending the fun with this end-of-month showdown at the Friendly Confines. Your ticket gets you entry to the game as well as a Cubs branded LGBTQ+ Pride cap, while $5 from each sale goes toward Center on Halsted and TPAN.
Cost: Tickets start at $42 per person
Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 3
Multiple locations
Bid Pride Month adieu at this annual South Side three-day spectacle honoring Chicago’s amazing Black LGBTQ+ community. A host of events mark the occasion, including a leadership conference, parades, a white party, outdoor concerts, a mini ball, and so much more.
Cost: Admission prices vary