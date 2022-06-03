The Ultimate Guide to LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Chicago

Sunday, June 26

Uptown

It’s back, y’all. The Pride Parade will be stepping out onto Montrose Avenue in Uptown at noon on Sunday, June 26, snaking its way all the way down to the corner of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. Post up along the route and join in on the madness as colorful floats and teams of marchers representing all corners of the city show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cost: No cover; additional prices vary

Wednesday, June 29

Wrigley Field

While the Red Stars and the Sky held their official Pride Nights earlier in the month, the Cubbies are extending the fun with this end-of-month showdown at the Friendly Confines. Your ticket gets you entry to the game as well as a Cubs branded LGBTQ+ Pride cap, while $5 from each sale goes toward Center on Halsted and TPAN.

Cost: Tickets start at $42 per person