Every Free Summer Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago, in One Calendar

Navigating dark rooms with sticky floors isn’t the only way to see movies. You can also see them, you know, OUTSIDE. But with so many outdoor film screenings this summer, where do you turn? Here, where we’ve compiled every outdoor screening in Chicago for your viewing pleasure.
We'll keep this list updated throughout the summer, if you see any screening missing drop a line in the comments.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
Fuller Park
Dreamcatcher Fuller Park
Jun 11 Thu
Jurassic Park Dinosaurs
Pottawattomie Park
Jurassic Park Pottawattomie Park Dinosaurs
Jun 11 Thu
Annie (2014) Plenty of space for sing-alongs
Margate Park Fieldhouse
Annie (2014) Margate Park Fieldhouse Plenty of space for sing-alongs
Jun 11 Thu
The Wizard of Oz Costumes welcome
Armour Square Park
The Wizard of Oz Armour Square Park Costumes welcome
Jun 12 Fri
Bauler Playlot Park
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Bauler Playlot Park
Jun 12 Fri
Back to the Future Part II Your only chance to see the Cubs win the World Series
Independence Park
Back to the Future Part II Independence Park Your only chance to see the Cubs win the World Series
Jun 13 Sat
Oz Park
The Sandlot 2 Oz Park
Jun 13 Sat
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Turtles in a half shell
Winnemac Park
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Winnemac Park Turtles in a half shell
Jun 14 Sun
Jurassic Park Amenities: Trees to hide from T-Rex attacks
Holstein Park
Jurassic Park Holstein Park Amenities: Trees to hide from T-Rex attacks
Jun 15 Mon
Dial M for Murder Movie showing south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive at Belmont Ave
Lincoln Park
Dial M for Murder Lincoln Park Movie showing south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive at Belmont Ave
Jun 15 Mon
Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse
Paddington Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse
Jun 16 Tue
Kevdale Park
Maleficent Kevdale Park
Jun 17 Wed
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St
Lincoln Park
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Lincoln Park Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St
Jun 17 Wed
The Rookie Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Oak Lawn Village Green
The Rookie Oak Lawn Village Green Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Jun 17 Wed
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Movie showing behind the Garfield Park Conservatory, at 300 N Central Park Ave
Garfield Park Conservatory
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Garfield Park Conservatory Movie showing behind the Garfield Park Conservatory, at 300 N Central Park Ave
Jun 17 Wed
Latino Film Festival selection TBD
Harrison Park
Latino Film Festival selection TBD Harrison Park
Jun 17 Wed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Turtles eating pizza
Portage Park
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Portage Park Turtles eating pizza
Jun 18 Thu
Bessemer Park
Amazing Spider Man Bessemer Park
Jun 18 Thu
Night at the Museum Ben Stiller in Wicker Park
Wicker Park
Night at the Museum Wicker Park Ben Stiller in Wicker Park
Jun 18 Thu
Maplewood Playlot Park
The Boxtrolls Maplewood Playlot Park
Jun 18 Thu
The Lego Movie Movie showing east of the Marquette Park spray pool at between Mann Dr and Marquette Rd
Marquette Park
The Lego Movie Marquette Park Movie showing east of the Marquette Park spray pool at between Mann Dr and Marquette Rd
Jun 19 Fri
Dvorak Park
Into the Woods Dvorak Park
Jun 19 Fri
Peterson Park
The Boxtrolls Peterson Park
Jun 19 Fri
The Lego Movie Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Oak Lawn Village Green
The Lego Movie Oak Lawn Village Green Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Jun 19 Fri
Ridge Park
Dolphin Tale 2 Ridge Park
Jun 20 Sat
Bradley Park
Annie (2014) Bradley Park
Jun 20 Sat
Annie (2014) Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl
Washington Park
Annie (2014) Washington Park Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl
Jun 20 Sat
Horner Park
When the Game Stands Tall Horner Park
Jun 21 Sun
Edward Scissorhands Jonny Depp before his dogs were being hunted by the Australian government
Jonquil Playlot Park
Edward Scissorhands Jonquil Playlot Park Jonny Depp before his dogs were being hunted by the Australian government
Jun 22 Mon
The Pink Panther Movie showing at the Northwest corner of Balbo Ave and Columbus Dr in Grant Park
Grant Park
The Pink Panther Grant Park Movie showing at the Northwest corner of Balbo Ave and Columbus Dr in Grant Park
Jun 22 Mon
Sherwood Park
No Good Deed Sherwood Park
Jun 23 Tue
Millennium Park
Back to the Future Millennium Park
Jun 23 Tue
Ward, A. Montgomery Park
Into the Woods Ward, A. Montgomery Park
Jun 24 Wed
Latino Film Festival selection TBD
Kosciuszko Park
Latino Film Festival selection TBD Kosciuszko Park
Jun 24 Wed
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Jun 24 Wed
West Lawn Park
Into the Woods West Lawn Park
Jun 25 Thu
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Aliens circa 1982
Brooks Park
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Brooks Park Aliens circa 1982
Jun 26 Fri
Athletic Field Park
The Lego Movie Athletic Field Park
Jun 26 Fri
The Princess Bride Andre the Giant on the big screen
Mayfair Park
The Princess Bride Mayfair Park Andre the Giant on the big screen
Jun 26 Fri
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Kathy Osterman Beach
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Kathy Osterman Beach
Jun 26 Fri
Rutherford Sayre Park
Paddington Rutherford Sayre Park
Jun 27 Sat
Columbus Park
Step Up: All In Columbus Park
Jun 27 Sat
La Villita Park
Instructions Not Included La Villita Park
Jun 27 Sat
Senn Playlot Park
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Senn Playlot Park
Jun 29 Mon
Calumet Park
Homeward Bound Calumet Park
Jun 30 Tue
Bartelme, Mary Park
Maleficent Bartelme, Mary Park
Jun 30 Tue
Dunham Park
Spare Parts Dunham Park
Jul 1 Wed
National Treasure Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn
National Treasure Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Jul 1 Wed
Gladstone Park
The Sandlot Gladstone Park
Jul 1 Wed
The Princess Bride Movie showing across the street from the Lincoln Park Cultural Ctr, east of Stockton Dr
Lincoln Park
The Princess Bride Lincoln Park Movie showing across the street from the Lincoln Park Cultural Ctr, east of Stockton Dr
Jul 1 Wed
Washtenaw Park
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Washtenaw Park
Jul 2 Thu
Broncho Billy Playlot Park
Strange Magic Broncho Billy Playlot Park
Jul 2 Thu
Ellis (Samuel) Park
The Boxtrolls Ellis (Samuel) Park
Jul 2 Thu
Despicable Me 2 Plenty of space for you to do your creepy Steve Carell voice
Fuller Park
Despicable Me 2 Fuller Park Plenty of space for you to do your creepy Steve Carell voice
Jul 2 Thu
Back to the Future Sweet 1985 vests in action
Wentworth Park
Back to the Future Wentworth Park Sweet 1985 vests in action
Jul 6 Mon
Clark (John) Park
X-Men: Days of Future Past Clark (John) Park
Jul 6 Mon
Nat King Cole Park
The Amazing Spider-Man Nat King Cole Park
Jul 6 Mon
Jackie Robinson Park
Spider Man 2 Jackie Robinson Park
Jul 6 Mon
Kathy Osterman Beach
Much Ado About Nothing Kathy Osterman Beach
Jul 7 Tue
Avondale Park
The Pacifier Avondale Park
Jul 7 Tue
Bradley Park
The Lego Movie Bradley Park
Jul 7 Tue
Skinner Park
Annie (2014) Skinner Park
Jul 8 Wed
Latino Film Festival selection TBD
Calumet Park
Latino Film Festival selection TBD Calumet Park
Jul 8 Wed
Oriole Park
Dolphin Tale 2 Oriole Park
Jul 8 Wed
Paddington Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn
Paddington Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Jul 8 Wed
Piotrowski Park
The Boxtrolls Piotrowski Park
Jul 8 Wed
Portage Park
Annie (2014) Portage Park
Jul 9 Thu
Gompers Park
Dolphin Tale 2 Gompers Park
Jul 9 Thu
Palmer Park
Annie (2014) Palmer Park
Jul 9 Thu
Mrs. Doubtfire The greatest drag performance of all time
Wicker Park
Mrs. Doubtfire Wicker Park The greatest drag performance of all time
Jul 10 Fri
Kennicott Park
Dreamcatcher Kennicott Park
Jul 10 Fri
Hamilton Park
Annie (2014) Hamilton Park
Jul 10 Fri
Mayfair Park
Jurassic Park Mayfair Park
Jul 10 Fri
Smith Playlot Park
Ride Along Smith Playlot Park
Jul 11 Sat
Kenwood Community Park
Annie (2014) Kenwood Community Park
Jul 11 Sat
Loyola Park
The Lego Movie Loyola Park
Jul 11 Sat
Oz Park
Casablanca Oz Park
Jul 12 Sun
Holstein Park
The Princess Bride Holstein Park
Jul 13 Mon
Calumet Park
The Lego Movie Calumet Park
Jul 13 Mon
Lake Meadows Park
Back to the Future Part II Lake Meadows Park
Jul 14 Tue
Millennium Park
Edward Scissorhands Millennium Park
Jul 14 Tue
Beverly Park
The Mighty Macs Beverly Park
Jul 14 Tue
Groundhog Day Bill Murray back in his hometown
Ward, A. Montgomery Park
Groundhog Day Ward, A. Montgomery Park Bill Murray back in his hometown
Jul 15 Wed
Sheridan Park
Despicable Me Sheridan Park
Jul 15 Wed
Latino Film Festival Selection TBD
Piotrowski Park
Latino Film Festival Selection TBD Piotrowski Park
Jul 15 Wed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
White (Edward H.) Park
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) White (Edward H.) Park
Jul 16 Thu
Ogden Park
When the Game Stands Tall Ogden Park
Jul 17 Fri
Independence Park
Big Hero 6 Independence Park
Jul 17 Fri
The Goonies Plenty of space for the truffle shuffle
Clarendon Park Community Center
The Goonies Clarendon Park Community Center Plenty of space for the truffle shuffle
Jul 17 Fri
Oak Lawn Village Green
Big Hero 6 Oak Lawn Village Green
Jul 17 Fri
Dumb & Dumber To Lloyd Christmas haircuts encouraged
Lindblom Park
Dumb & Dumber To Lindblom Park Lloyd Christmas haircuts encouraged
Jul 17 Fri
Sauganash Park
The Sandlot Sauganash Park
Jul 18 Sat
Armstrong Park
The Single Moms Club Armstrong Park
Jul 18 Sat
The Lego Movie Bring your own snacks, also concessions available for purchase
Morton Arboretum
The Lego Movie Morton Arboretum Bring your own snacks, also concessions available for purchase
Jul 18 Sat
Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl
Washington Park
Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored Washington Park Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl
Jul 19 Sun
Hiawatha Park
The Goonies Hiawatha Park
Jul 20 Mon
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Movie showing just west of Lake Shore Dr at Science Dr (5800 S) behind the museum
Jackson Park
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Jackson Park Movie showing just west of Lake Shore Dr at Science Dr (5800 S) behind the museum
Jul 20 Mon
Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse
The Boxtrolls Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse
Jul 21 Tue
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Millennium Park
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Millennium Park
Jul 21 Tue
Haas Park
Strange Magic Haas Park
Jul 21 Tue
Wayne’s World Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St
Lincoln Park
Wayne’s World Lincoln Park Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St
Jul 21 Tue
Russell Square Park
Annie (2014) Russell Square Park
Jul 21 Tue
Daniel Webster Park
Paddington Daniel Webster Park
Jul 22 Wed
Donovan Playground Park
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Donovan Playground Park
Jul 22 Wed
The Goonies Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn
The Goonies Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups
Jul 22 Wed
Kells Playground Park
The Croods Kells Playground Park
Jul 22 Wed
Latino Film Festival selection TBD
Kilbourn Park
Latino Film Festival selection TBD Kilbourn Park
Jul 23 Thu
Sixteen Candles Oscar-winning actor Long Duk Dong
Chase Park
Sixteen Candles Chase Park Oscar-winning actor Long Duk Dong