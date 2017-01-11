Events

Every Free Summer Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago, in One Calendar

City of Chicago

Navigating dark rooms with sticky floors isn’t the only way to see movies. You can also see them, you know, OUTSIDE. But with so many outdoor film screenings this summer, where do you turn? Here, where we’ve compiled every outdoor screening in Chicago for your viewing pleasure.

We'll keep this list updated throughout the summer, if you see any screening missing drop a line in the comments.

Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Space Jam Michael Jordan + Bill Murray = onscreen chemistry

Broncho Billy Playlot Park

Space Jam Broncho Billy Playlot Park Michael Jordan + Bill Murray = onscreen chemistry

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Dreamcatcher  

Fuller Park

Dreamcatcher Fuller Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

The Giver  

Wolfe Playground Park

The Giver Wolfe Playground Park  

Add
Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Jurassic Park Dinosaurs

Pottawattomie Park

Jurassic Park Pottawattomie Park Dinosaurs

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Annie (2014) Plenty of space for sing-alongs

Margate Park Fieldhouse

Annie (2014) Margate Park Fieldhouse Plenty of space for sing-alongs

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

The Wizard of Oz Costumes welcome

Armour Square Park

The Wizard of Oz Armour Square Park Costumes welcome

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

How to Train Your Dragon 2  

Bauler Playlot Park

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Bauler Playlot Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Back to the Future Part II Your only chance to see the Cubs win the World Series

Independence Park

Back to the Future Part II Independence Park Your only chance to see the Cubs win the World Series

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

The Sandlot 2  

Oz Park

The Sandlot 2 Oz Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Turtles in a half shell

Winnemac Park

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Winnemac Park Turtles in a half shell

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Jurassic Park Amenities: Trees to hide from T-Rex attacks

Holstein Park

Jurassic Park Holstein Park Amenities: Trees to hide from T-Rex attacks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

Dial M for Murder Movie showing south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive at Belmont Ave

Lincoln Park

Dial M for Murder Lincoln Park Movie showing south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive at Belmont Ave

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

Paddington  

Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse

Paddington Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

Maleficent  

Kevdale Park

Maleficent Kevdale Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

Unbroken  

Ward, A. Montgomery Park

Unbroken Ward, A. Montgomery Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St

Lincoln Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Lincoln Park Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

The Rookie Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oak Lawn Village Green

The Rookie Oak Lawn Village Green Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Movie showing behind the Garfield Park Conservatory, at 300 N Central Park Ave

Garfield Park Conservatory

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Garfield Park Conservatory Movie showing behind the Garfield Park Conservatory, at 300 N Central Park Ave

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Latino Film Festival selection TBD  

Harrison Park

Latino Film Festival selection TBD Harrison Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Turtles eating pizza

Portage Park

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Portage Park Turtles eating pizza

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Amazing Spider Man  

Bessemer Park

Amazing Spider Man Bessemer Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Night at the Museum Ben Stiller in Wicker Park

Wicker Park

Night at the Museum Wicker Park Ben Stiller in Wicker Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

The Boxtrolls  

Maplewood Playlot Park

The Boxtrolls Maplewood Playlot Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

The Lego Movie Movie showing east of the Marquette Park spray pool at between Mann Dr and Marquette Rd

Marquette Park

The Lego Movie Marquette Park Movie showing east of the Marquette Park spray pool at between Mann Dr and Marquette Rd

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Into the Woods  

Dvorak Park

Into the Woods Dvorak Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Boxtrolls  

Peterson Park

The Boxtrolls Peterson Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Lego Movie Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oak Lawn Village Green

The Lego Movie Oak Lawn Village Green Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Dolphin Tale 2  

Ridge Park

Dolphin Tale 2 Ridge Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Annie (2014)  

Bradley Park

Annie (2014) Bradley Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Annie (2014) Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl

Washington Park

Annie (2014) Washington Park Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

When the Game Stands Tall  

Horner Park

When the Game Stands Tall Horner Park  

Add
Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Edward Scissorhands Jonny Depp before his dogs were being hunted by the Australian government

Jonquil Playlot Park

Edward Scissorhands Jonquil Playlot Park Jonny Depp before his dogs were being hunted by the Australian government

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Surfaces  

St. Lawrence School building at 72nd and S. Dorcheste

Surfaces St. Lawrence School building at 72nd and S. Dorcheste  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Gravity  

Park No. 511

Gravity Park No. 511  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

The Pink Panther Movie showing at the Northwest corner of Balbo Ave and Columbus Dr in Grant Park

Grant Park

The Pink Panther Grant Park Movie showing at the Northwest corner of Balbo Ave and Columbus Dr in Grant Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

No Good Deed  

Sherwood Park

No Good Deed Sherwood Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Back to the Future  

Millennium Park

Back to the Future Millennium Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Into the Woods  

Ward, A. Montgomery Park

Into the Woods Ward, A. Montgomery Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Latino Film Festival selection TBD  

Kosciuszko Park

Latino Film Festival selection TBD Kosciuszko Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Into the Woods  

West Lawn Park

Into the Woods West Lawn Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Aliens circa 1982

Brooks Park

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Brooks Park Aliens circa 1982

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Footloose Plenty of space to dance, Kevin Bacon-style

Chase Park

Footloose Chase Park Plenty of space to dance, Kevin Bacon-style

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Lego Movie  

Athletic Field Park

The Lego Movie Athletic Field Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Princess Bride Andre the Giant on the big screen

Mayfair Park

The Princess Bride Mayfair Park Andre the Giant on the big screen

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers  

Kathy Osterman Beach

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Kathy Osterman Beach  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Paddington  

Rutherford Sayre Park

Paddington Rutherford Sayre Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Selma  

Tilton Park

Selma Tilton Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Step Up: All In  

Columbus Park

Step Up: All In Columbus Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Instructions Not Included  

La Villita Park

Instructions Not Included La Villita Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

How to Train Your Dragon 2  

Senn Playlot Park

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Senn Playlot Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

Homeward Bound  

Calumet Park

Homeward Bound Calumet Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Apollo 13  

Millennium Park

Apollo 13 Millennium Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Maleficent  

Bartelme, Mary Park

Maleficent Bartelme, Mary Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Spare Parts  

Dunham Park

Spare Parts Dunham Park  

Add
Walt Disney

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

National Treasure Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn

National Treasure Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

The Sandlot  

Gladstone Park

The Sandlot Gladstone Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

The Princess Bride Movie showing across the street from the Lincoln Park Cultural Ctr, east of Stockton Dr

Lincoln Park

The Princess Bride Lincoln Park Movie showing across the street from the Lincoln Park Cultural Ctr, east of Stockton Dr

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

How to Train Your Dragon 2  

Washtenaw Park

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Washtenaw Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Strange Magic  

Broncho Billy Playlot Park

Strange Magic Broncho Billy Playlot Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

The Boxtrolls  

Ellis (Samuel) Park

The Boxtrolls Ellis (Samuel) Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Despicable Me 2 Plenty of space for you to do your creepy Steve Carell voice

Fuller Park

Despicable Me 2 Fuller Park Plenty of space for you to do your creepy Steve Carell voice

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Back to the Future Sweet 1985 vests in action

Wentworth Park

Back to the Future Wentworth Park Sweet 1985 vests in action

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Sun

Teen Wolf BYO wolf suit

Jonquil Playlot Park

Teen Wolf Jonquil Playlot Park BYO wolf suit

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

X-Men: Days of Future Past  

Clark (John) Park

X-Men: Days of Future Past Clark (John) Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

The Amazing Spider-Man  

Nat King Cole Park

The Amazing Spider-Man Nat King Cole Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Spider Man 2  

Jackie Robinson Park

Spider Man 2 Jackie Robinson Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Much Ado About Nothing  

Kathy Osterman Beach

Much Ado About Nothing Kathy Osterman Beach  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Big Night  

Millennium Park

Big Night Millennium Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

The Pacifier  

Avondale Park

The Pacifier Avondale Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

The Lego Movie  

Bradley Park

The Lego Movie Bradley Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Annie (2014)  

Skinner Park

Annie (2014) Skinner Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Latino Film Festival selection TBD  

Calumet Park

Latino Film Festival selection TBD Calumet Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Dolphin Tale 2  

Oriole Park

Dolphin Tale 2 Oriole Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Paddington Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn

Paddington Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

The Boxtrolls  

Piotrowski Park

The Boxtrolls Piotrowski Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Annie (2014)  

Portage Park

Annie (2014) Portage Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Dolphin Tale 2  

Gompers Park

Dolphin Tale 2 Gompers Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Annie (2014)  

Palmer Park

Annie (2014) Palmer Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Mrs. Doubtfire The greatest drag performance of all time

Wicker Park

Mrs. Doubtfire Wicker Park The greatest drag performance of all time

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Dreamcatcher  

Kennicott Park

Dreamcatcher Kennicott Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Annie (2014)  

Hamilton Park

Annie (2014) Hamilton Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Jurassic Park  

Mayfair Park

Jurassic Park Mayfair Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Ride Along  

Smith Playlot Park

Ride Along Smith Playlot Park  

Add

20th Century Fox

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Annie (2014)  

Kenwood Community Park

Annie (2014) Kenwood Community Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

The Lego Movie  

Loyola Park

The Lego Movie Loyola Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Casablanca  

Oz Park

Casablanca Oz Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

The Princess Bride  

Holstein Park

The Princess Bride Holstein Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

The Lego Movie  

Calumet Park

The Lego Movie Calumet Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

Back to the Future Part II  

Lake Meadows Park

Back to the Future Part II Lake Meadows Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Edward Scissorhands  

Millennium Park

Edward Scissorhands Millennium Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

The Mighty Macs  

Beverly Park

The Mighty Macs Beverly Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Groundhog Day Bill Murray back in his hometown

Ward, A. Montgomery Park

Groundhog Day Ward, A. Montgomery Park Bill Murray back in his hometown

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Despicable Me  

Sheridan Park

Despicable Me Sheridan Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Space Jam Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn

Space Jam Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Latino Film Festival Selection TBD  

Piotrowski Park

Latino Film Festival Selection TBD Piotrowski Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)  

White (Edward H.) Park

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) White (Edward H.) Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Space Jam  

Kilbourn Park

Space Jam Kilbourn Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Jumanji  

Normandy Playground Park

Jumanji Normandy Playground Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

When the Game Stands Tall  

Ogden Park

When the Game Stands Tall Ogden Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Big Hero 6  

Independence Park

Big Hero 6 Independence Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

The Goonies Plenty of space for the truffle shuffle

Clarendon Park Community Center

The Goonies Clarendon Park Community Center Plenty of space for the truffle shuffle

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Big Hero 6  

Oak Lawn Village Green

Big Hero 6 Oak Lawn Village Green  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Dumb & Dumber To Lloyd Christmas haircuts encouraged

Lindblom Park

Dumb & Dumber To Lindblom Park Lloyd Christmas haircuts encouraged

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

The Sandlot  

Sauganash Park

The Sandlot Sauganash Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

The Single Moms Club  

Armstrong Park

The Single Moms Club Armstrong Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Frozen  

Buttercup Playlot Park

Frozen Buttercup Playlot Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

The Lego Movie Bring your own snacks, also concessions available for purchase

Morton Arboretum

The Lego Movie Morton Arboretum Bring your own snacks, also concessions available for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl

Washington Park

Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored Washington Park Movie showing in the Sunken Garden behind the DuSable Museum, at 740 E 56th Pl

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

The Goonies  

Hiawatha Park

The Goonies Hiawatha Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Movie showing just west of Lake Shore Dr at Science Dr (5800 S) behind the museum

Jackson Park

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Jackson Park Movie showing just west of Lake Shore Dr at Science Dr (5800 S) behind the museum

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

The Boxtrolls  

Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse

The Boxtrolls Jesse White Community Center and Fieldhouse  

Add
20th Century Fox

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory  

Millennium Park

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Millennium Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Strange Magic  

Haas Park

Strange Magic Haas Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Wayne’s World Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St

Lincoln Park

Wayne’s World Lincoln Park Movie showing on the back patio of the Chicago History Museum, at 1601 N Clark St

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Get on Up  

Grand Crossing Park

Get on Up Grand Crossing Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Annie (2014)  

Russell Square Park

Annie (2014) Russell Square Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Paddington  

Daniel Webster Park

Paddington Daniel Webster Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial  

Donovan Playground Park

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Donovan Playground Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

The Goonies Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn

The Goonies Oakbrook Center, Village Green Lawn Food available includes hot dogs, polish sausage, popcorn and lemon shake-ups

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

The Croods  

Kells Playground Park

The Croods Kells Playground Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Latino Film Festival selection TBD  

Kilbourn Park

Latino Film Festival selection TBD Kilbourn Park  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Sixteen Candles Oscar-winning actor Long Duk Dong

Chase Park

Sixteen Candles Chase Park Oscar-winning actor Long Duk Dong

Add