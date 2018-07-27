Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie Worth Seeing in Chicago This Summer

By Published On 07/27/2018 By Published On 07/27/2018
coco
Coco | Pixar Animation Studios

In a wintry city like Chicago, outdoor movies are a great way to do what is customarily a rainy-day activity in a special setting. Chicago’s dedication to film is obvious; the month of August alone has more than 100 outdoor movies scheduled across our many parks or film series. There’s a movie playing somewhere outdoors almost every night of the week for the remainder of the summer, making it an easy addition to your busy events calendar. Some key things to remember for the ultimate outside movie watching experience: bring bug spray or a citronella candle, get there early to secure better seating, and you can usually bring your own snacks and popcorn. And oh yeah, it’s oh-so romantic.

Multiple movies

All summer long
The Cascade Drive-In
This 50-year-old drive-in is always an option -- open 7 days a week, you can bring kids and/or pets and listen to movies through your car speakers by tuning to a radio station. There’s full concessions and you can bring your own snacks, or have a full on tailgate barbecue in the grilling area with hot dogs and hamburgers (remember to bring your own charcoal). They play two movies a week. You can check out the website for specific showings and times.
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 5-11), children under 5 and pets are free

Justice League

Friday, July 27
Clark (John) Park
Justice League
Friday, July 27
Clark (John) Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Friday, July 27
Gompers
Coco
Friday, July 27
Gompers
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Minions

Friday, July 27
Shedd Park
Minions
Friday, July 27
Shedd Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Beauty and the Beast

Friday, July 27
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages.
Cost: Free with paid parking

The Boss Baby

Friday, July 27
Oakdale Park
The Boss Baby
Friday, July 27
Oakdale Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

jumanji
Jumanji | Columbia Pictures

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, July 28
Dawes Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Saturday, July 28
Dawes Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Despicable Me 3

Saturday, July 28
Humboldt Park (east of the Humboldt Park Boathouse)
Despicable Me 3
Saturday, July 28
Humboldt Park (east of the Humboldt Park Boathouse)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Wonder  

Saturday, July 28
Loyola Park (in the lawn at Farwell Ave.)
Wonder  
Saturday, July 28
Loyola Park (in the lawn at Farwell Ave.)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Wonder Woman

Sunday, July 29
Churchill Field Playlot Park
Wonder Woman
Sunday, July 29
Churchill Field Playlot Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Sense and Sensibility

Sunday, July 29
Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens
Sense and Sensibility
Sunday, July 29
Chicago Women's Park & Gardens
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Chorus (Les Choristes)

Sunday, July 29
Dvorak Park
The Chorus (Les Choristes)
Sunday, July 29
Dvorak Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

finding dory
Finding Dory | Pixar Animation Studios

Finding Dory

Monday, July 30
Portage Park
Finding Dory
Monday, July 30
Portage Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

James and the Giant Peach

Monday, July 30
Burnham Park (39th and Lake Shore Dr.)
James and the Giant Peach
Monday, July 30
Burnham Park (39th and Lake Shore Dr.)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Trolls

Monday, July 30
Chippewa Park
Trolls
Monday, July 30
Chippewa Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Viva Las Vegas

Monday, July 30
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, a lakefront outdoor summer film series with the annual theme “Movies With Music.” On this particular night, there’s a special performance by the cast of Heartbreak Hotel (of Broadway Playhouse) on the stage at Polk Bros Park Lake before the movie. Free concert and free movie at 7pm.  
Cost: Free

Moana

Monday, July 30
Fuller Park
Moana
Monday, July 30
Fuller Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages. Starting at 6:30pm prior to the movie, The Forest Preserves of Cook County has free little outdoor nature-based adventure activities for families and kids.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

ready player one
Ready Player One | Warner Bros. Pictures

Ready Player One

Monday, July 30
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not

Double Feature: WALL-E and Crash

Tuesday, July 31
Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion & Great Lawn
Post up for two movies in one night at this double feature screening with a 15 minute intermission in between the films. All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees.
Cost: Free

Italo Barocco

Tuesday, July 31
Lincoln Park (Lincoln Park South Fieldhouse at Stockton/LaSalle)
Italo Barocco
Tuesday, July 31
Lincoln Park (Lincoln Park South Fieldhouse at Stockton/LaSalle)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. Italian with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, August 1
Ridge Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Wednesday, August 1
Ridge Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Looking For A Boyfriend...For My Wife  (Se Busca Novio ... Para Mi Mujer)

Wednesday, August 1
Harrison Park
Looking For A Boyfriend...For My Wife  (Se Busca Novio ... Para Mi Mujer)
Wednesday, August 1
Harrison Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. Spanish with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Wednesday, August 1
Merrimac Park
Coco
Wednesday, August 1
Merrimac Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Lion King

Wednesday, August 1
Oakbrook Center
The Oakbrook Center is hosting free outdoor movies on the Village Green located near Crate & Barrel. Seating is first-come, first-serve and parking at the shopping center is free. There’s a whole bunch of shops and restaurants around, and a real movie theater in case it starts to rain. All ages are welcome. You can follow @oakbrookcenter on Instagram and tag your photos with #MoviesatOakbrook
Cost: Free

wonder woman
Wonder Woman | DC Entertainment

Wonder Woman

Thursday, August 2
Margate Park
Wonder Woman
Thursday, August 2
Margate Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Thursday, August 2
Marquette Park
Coco
Thursday, August 2
Marquette Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Thursday, August 2
Archer Park
Coco
Thursday, August 2
Archer Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Thursday, August 2
Austin Town Hall Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, August 2
Austin Town Hall Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Justice League

Friday, August 3
Nat King Cole Park
Justice League
Friday, August 3
Nat King Cole Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Sherlock Gnomes

Friday, August 3
LeClaire Courts-Hearst Community Park
Sherlock Gnomes
Friday, August 3
LeClaire Courts-Hearst Community Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Sherlock Gnomes

Friday, August 3
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)

Coco

Friday, August 3
Green Briar Park
Coco
Friday, August 3
Green Briar Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Friday, August 3
Dvorak Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Friday, August 3
Dvorak Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Wonder Woman

Friday, August 3
Oz Park
Wonder Woman
Friday, August 3
Oz Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

boss baby
The Boss Baby | DreamWorks Animation

The Boss Baby

Saturday, August 4
Abbott Park
The Boss Baby
Saturday, August 4
Abbott Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Justice League

Saturday, August 4
O’Hallaren Park
Justice League
Saturday, August 4
O'Hallaren Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Sing

Sunday, August 5
Jonquil Playlot Park
Sing
Sunday, August 5
Jonquil Playlot Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Boss Baby

Sunday, August 5
Chippewa Park
The Boss Baby
Sunday, August 5
Chippewa Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Sunday, August 5
Hamilton Park
Black Panther
Sunday, August 5
Hamilton Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Sunday, August 5
Douglas Park Cultural and Community Center (at the multi-turf soccer/football field off of Ogden and Sacramento)
Black Panther
Sunday, August 5
Douglas Park Cultural and Community Center (at the multi-turf soccer/football field off of Ogden and Sacramento)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Under The Same Moon (La Misma Luna)

Monday, August 6
Calumet Park (east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse)
Under The Same Moon (La Misma Luna)
Monday, August 6
Calumet Park (east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

inside out
Inside Out | Walt Disney Pictures

Inside Out

Monday, August 6
Lake Shore Park
Inside Out
Monday, August 6
Lake Shore Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Frozen

Monday, August 6
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, an outdoor summer film series with a beautiful lakefront backdrop. This year’s theme is “Movies With Music,” where a bunch of people singing and dancing and clapping overlooking the sunset  will most certainly ensue.
Cost: Free

Wonder Woman

Tuesday, August 7
Augusta Park
Wonder Woman
Tuesday, August 7
Augusta Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

School of Rock

Tuesday, August 7
Millennium Park at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion & Great Lawn
All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees. Showtime is 6:30pm.
Cost: Free

The Post

Tuesday, August 7
Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
The Post
Tuesday, August 7
Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Selena

Tuesday, August 7
Cragin Park
Selena
Tuesday, August 7
Cragin Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Despicable Me 3

Tuesday, August 7
West Lawn Park
Despicable Me 3
Tuesday, August 7
West Lawn Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

wonder
Wonder | Lionsgate

Wonder

Wednesday, August 8
Oakbrook Center
The Oakbrook Center is hosting free outdoor movies on the Village Green located near Crate & Barrel. Seating is first-come, first-serve and parking at the shopping center is free. There’s a whole bunch of shops and restaurants around, and a real movie theater in case it starts to rain. All ages are welcome and showtime is 7pm. You can follow @oakbrookcenter on Instagram and tag your photos with #MoviesatOakbrook.
Cost: Free

Southern Winds (Vientos del Sur)

Wednesday, August 8
Loyola Park (at the lawn at Farwell Ave.)
Southern Winds (Vientos del Sur)
Wednesday, August 8
Loyola Park (at the lawn at Farwell Ave.)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. Spanish with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, August 8
Sherman Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Wednesday, August 8
Sherman Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Wednesday, August 8
Simons Park
Coco
Wednesday, August 8
Simons Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Incredibles

Thursday, August 9
Adams Playground Park
The Incredibles
Thursday, August 9
Adams Playground Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Thursday, August 9
Portage Park
Coco
Thursday, August 9
Portage Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Thursday, August 9
Burnside Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, August 9
Burnside Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

black panther
Black Panther | Marvel Studios

Black Panther

Thursday, August 9
Skinner Park
Black Panther
Thursday, August 9
Skinner Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Associate

Thursday, August 9
Wicker Park
The Associate
Thursday, August 9
Wicker Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Friday, August 10
Galewood Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Friday, August 10
Galewood Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco  

Friday, August 10
Veterans’ Memorial Park
Coco  
Friday, August 10
Veterans' Memorial Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Friday, August 10
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages, with showtime at 8:30pm.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)

The Sandlot

Friday, August 10
Mayfair Park
The Sandlot
Friday, August 10
Mayfair Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Friday, August 10
Sumner Park
Coco
Friday, August 10
Sumner Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Friday, August 10
Avalon Park
Black Panther
Friday, August 10
Avalon Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Incredibles

Saturday, August 11
Museum of Science and Industry
The Incredibles
Saturday, August 11
Museum of Science and Industry
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Sunday, August 12
Jensen Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sunday, August 12
Jensen Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

secret life of pets
The Secret Life of Pets | Illumination Entertainment

The Secret Life of Pets

Sunday, August 12
Walsh Playground Park
The Secret Life of Pets
Sunday, August 12
Walsh Playground Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Bringing Up Baby

Monday, August 13
Lincoln Park (south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive)
Bringing Up Baby
Monday, August 13
Lincoln Park (south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Wedding Singer

Monday, August 13
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, an outdoor summer film series with a beautiful lakefront backdrop. This year’s theme is “Movies With Music,” where a bunch of people singing and dancing and clapping overlooking the sunset  will most certainly ensue. Showtime is 7pm.
Cost: Free

Back to the Future

Monday, August 13
Webster Park
Back to the Future
Monday, August 13
Webster Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Pretty Woman

Monday, August 13
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not

Red Tails

Tuesday, August 14
Grant Park (by Logan Monument, at Michigan Ave. and 9th St.)
Red Tails
Tuesday, August 14
Grant Park (by Logan Monument, at Michigan Ave. and 9th St.)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Tuesday, August 14
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees.
Cost: Free

Moana

Tuesday, August 14
Kells Playground Park
Moana
Tuesday, August 14
Kells Playground Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Clue

Tuesday, August 14
Lincoln Park (on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum)
Clue
Tuesday, August 14
Lincoln Park (on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum)
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

slumdog milli
Slumdog Millionaire | Celador Films

Slumdog Millionaire

Tuesday, August 14
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees.
Cost: Free

Ferdinand

Wednesday, August 15
Hamlin Park
Ferdinand
Wednesday, August 15
Hamlin Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The LEGO Batman Movie

Wednesday, August 15
Taylor-Lauridsen Playground Park
The LEGO Batman Movie
Wednesday, August 15
Taylor-Lauridsen Playground Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Looking for a Boyfriend...For My Wife (Se Busca Novio...Para Mi Mujer)

Wednesday, August 15
Hermosa Park
Looking for a Boyfriend...For My Wife (Se Busca Novio...Para Mi Mujer)
Wednesday, August 15
Hermosa Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. Spanish with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Coco

Wednesday, August 15
Shedd Park
Coco
Wednesday, August 15
Shedd Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

the last jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thursday, August 16
Scoville Park
If you’re in the neighborhood, this little park’s summer night showing is free and open to the public. Movies begin at dusk. They also have cool free concerts!
Cost: Free

Field of Dreams

Thursday, August 16
Bartelme (Mary) Park
Field of Dreams
Thursday, August 16
Bartelme (Mary) Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

The Fate of the Furious

Thursday, August 16
West Pullman Park
The Fate of the Furious
Thursday, August 16
West Pullman Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Thursday, August 16
Washtenaw Park
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, August 16
Washtenaw Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

West Side Story

Thursday, August 16
Chase Park
West Side Story
Thursday, August 16
Chase Park
Movies in the Parks series. Showings begin at dusk and are free. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free

Spark: A Space Tail

Friday, August 17
Revere Park
Spark: A
Cost: Free

Coco

Friday, August 17
Maggie Daley Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

spiderman
Spider-Man Homecoming | Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Friday, August 17
Clark (John) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Friday, August 17
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)

Wonder

Friday, August 17
Vittum Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Friday, August 17
Independence Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Friday, August 17
Bessemer Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Saturday, August 18
Washington Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Roman Holiday

Saturday, August 18
Churchill Field Playplot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

sing
Sing | Illumination Entertainment

Sing

Saturday, August 18
Sauganash Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Wonder

Sunday, August 19
Unity Playlot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sunday, August 19
Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Grease

Monday, August 20
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, an outdoor summer film series with a beautiful lakefront backdrop. This year’s theme is “Movies With Music,” where a bunch of people singing and dancing and clapping overlooking the sunset  will most certainly ensue. Showtime is 7pm.
Cost: Free

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Monday, August 20
South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Monday, August 20
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not

Sunset Boulevard

Monday, August 20
Osterman Beach (north of Bryn Mawr Ave., east of Lake Shore Drive)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free

Moana

Monday, August 20
Rowan Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

west side story
West Side Story | The Mirisch Company

West Side Story

Tuesday, August 21
Haas Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Coco

Tuesday, August 21
Lawler Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Coco

Tuesday, August 21
Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

A Dog’s Purpose

Tuesday, August 21
McKinley Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Coco

Wednesday, August 22
Kedvale Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Wonder Woman

Wednesday, August 22
Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wednesday, August 22
Union Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

A Dog’s Purpose

Thursday, August 23
Wilson (Frank J.) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Thursday, August 23
Portage Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Elevator to the Gallows (Ancenseur pour l’Echafaud)

Thursday, August 23
Washington Park (in the sunken lawn behind the DuSable Museum)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free

hidden figures
Hidden Figures | Fox 2000 Pictures

Hidden Figures

Thursday, August 23
Fosco Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Hidden Figures

Friday, August 24
Garfield Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

The LEGO Batman Movie

Friday, August 24
Cornell Square Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Coco

Friday, August 24
Kelly Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Cars 3

Saturday, August 25
Wolfe Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

The Wizard of Oz

Saturday, August 25
Oz Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Coco

Saturday, August 25
Kosciuszko Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Black Panther

Saturday, August 25
Washtenaw Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Saturday, August 25
Nichols Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, The Exchange (Cam Be) and Continuing Ed. (Free Spirit Media) will be shown. All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Monday, August 27
Loyola Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, The Exchange (Cam Be) and Continuing Ed. (Free Spirit Media) will be shown. All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free

jurassic park
Jurassic Park | Amblin Entertainment

Jurassic Park

Monday, August 27
Grant Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Monday, August 27
Loyola Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, The Exchange (Cam Be) and Continuing Ed. (Free Spirit Media) will be shown. All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free

I, Tonya

Monday, August 27
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not

Chicago Onscreen

Tuesday, August 28
Clarendon Park Cmty Ctr
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, King, Hereafter (Curtis Matzke); Letter to My Son (Austin Julian Davis); Moah's Ark (Jose Donoso); Parts & Labor (Bing Liu); Red Line Lounge (Jens Ericson); Runner (Clare Cooney); Uninsurable (Clare Austen-Smith); and The Wayward Wind (Steve Delahoyde and Monica Thomas) will be shown. Showtime is 8pm. All ages.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Tuesday, August 28
Ellis Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. This screening is showing I Can Only Be Mary Lane (Jesseca Ynez Simmons), Red Line Lounge (Jens Ericson), and Brooks People (Shahari Moore). All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Tuesday, August 28
West Pullman Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. This screening is showing The Spy Who Knew Me (A.B.L.E. Ensemble) and Charming Strangers (Weichao Xu). All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Wednesday, August 29
Independence Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. This screening is showing The Spy Who Knew Me (A.B.L.E. Ensemble) and Charming Strangers (Weichao Xu). All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free

Chicago Onscreen

Thursday, August 30-Saturday, September 1
Ping Tom Memorial Park
This is the Chicago Park District’s first ever, outdoor, local film festival. The weekend-long festival will feature Chicago flicks on multiple screens, including the 2018 Chicago Onscreen Local Film Showcase lineup and film and media from some of the city's most exciting and innovative local programmers and film institutions. All ages. Showtime is 6:30pm
Cost: Free

Little Big League

Friday, August 31
Archer Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Jaws

Friday, August 31
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)

moana
Moana | Walt Disney Pictures

Moana

Saturday, September 1
Piotrowski Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Sunday, September 2
Tuley Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Despicable Me 3

Tuesday, September 4
Gladstone Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free

Wonder

Wednesday, September 5
Horner Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Ferdinand

Friday, September 7
Ronan Park (west of the river, near Sacramento and Ainslie)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

The King and the Mockingbird (L Roi et L'Oiseau)

Friday, September 7
Winnemac Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Donkey Skin (Peau D’Ane)

Saturday, September 8
Osterman Beach
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, September 8
Senn Playlot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Blues Brothers

Monday, September 10
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not

Black Panther

Monday, September 10
South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse (behind the South Shore Cultural Center)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

space jam
Space Jam | Warner Bros.

Space Jam

Wednesday, September 12
Davis Square Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Spaceballs

Friday, September 14
Revere Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Justice League

Friday, September 14
Commercial Club Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

Trolls

Friday, September 14
Lincoln Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free  

The Lion King

Saturday, September 15
Scoville Park
If you’re in the neighborhood, his little park’s summer night showing is free and open to the public. Movies begin at dusk. They also have cool free concerts!
Cost: Free

