Every Free Outdoor Movie Worth Seeing in Chicago This Summer

In a wintry city like Chicago, outdoor movies are a great way to do what is customarily a rainy-day activity in a special setting. Chicago’s dedication to film is obvious; the month of August alone has more than 100 outdoor movies scheduled across our many parks or film series. There’s a movie playing somewhere outdoors almost every night of the week for the remainder of the summer, making it an easy addition to your busy events calendar. Some key things to remember for the ultimate outside movie watching experience: bring bug spray or a citronella candle, get there early to secure better seating, and you can usually bring your own snacks and popcorn. And oh yeah, it’s oh-so romantic.
Multiple movies
All summer long
The Cascade Drive-In
This 50-year-old drive-in is always an option -- open 7 days a week, you can bring kids and/or pets and listen to movies through your car speakers by tuning to a radio station. There’s full concessions and you can bring your own snacks, or have a full on tailgate barbecue in the grilling area with hot dogs and hamburgers (remember to bring your own charcoal). They play two movies a week. You can check out the website for specific showings and times.
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 5-11), children under 5 and pets are free
Justice League
Friday, July 27
Clark (John) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Friday, July 27
Gompers
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Minions
Friday, July 27
Shedd Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Beauty and the Beast
Friday, July 27
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages.
Cost: Free with paid parking
The Boss Baby
Friday, July 27
Oakdale Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Saturday, July 28
Dawes Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Despicable Me 3
Saturday, July 28
Humboldt Park (east of the Humboldt Park Boathouse)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder
Saturday, July 28
Loyola Park (in the lawn at Farwell Ave.)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder Woman
Sunday, July 29
Churchill Field Playlot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Sense and Sensibility
Sunday, July 29
Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Chorus (Les Choristes)
Sunday, July 29
Dvorak Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Finding Dory
Monday, July 30
Portage Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
James and the Giant Peach
Monday, July 30
Burnham Park (39th and Lake Shore Dr.)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Trolls
Monday, July 30
Chippewa Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Viva Las Vegas
Monday, July 30
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, a lakefront outdoor summer film series with the annual theme “Movies With Music.” On this particular night, there’s a special performance by the cast of Heartbreak Hotel (of Broadway Playhouse) on the stage at Polk Bros Park Lake before the movie. Free concert and free movie at 7pm.
Cost: Free
Moana
Monday, July 30
Fuller Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages. Starting at 6:30pm prior to the movie, The Forest Preserves of Cook County has free little outdoor nature-based adventure activities for families and kids.
Cost: Free
Ready Player One
Monday, July 30
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not
Double Feature: WALL-E and Crash
Tuesday, July 31
Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion & Great Lawn
Post up for two movies in one night at this double feature screening with a 15 minute intermission in between the films. All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees.
Cost: Free
Italo Barocco
Tuesday, July 31
Lincoln Park (Lincoln Park South Fieldhouse at Stockton/LaSalle)
French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Wednesday, August 1
Ridge Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Looking For A Boyfriend...For My Wife (Se Busca Novio ... Para Mi Mujer)
Wednesday, August 1
Harrison Park
Spanish with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Wednesday, August 1
Merrimac Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Lion King
Wednesday, August 1
Oakbrook Center
The Oakbrook Center is hosting free outdoor movies on the Village Green located near Crate & Barrel. Seating is first-come, first-serve and parking at the shopping center is free. There’s a whole bunch of shops and restaurants around, and a real movie theater in case it starts to rain. All ages are welcome. You can follow @oakbrookcenter on Instagram and tag your photos with #MoviesatOakbrook
Cost: Free
Wonder Woman
Thursday, August 2
Margate Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Thursday, August 2
Marquette Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Thursday, August 2
Archer Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, August 2
Austin Town Hall Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Justice League
Friday, August 3
Nat King Cole Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Sherlock Gnomes
Friday, August 3
LeClaire Courts-Hearst Community Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Sherlock Gnomes
Friday, August 3
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)
Coco
Friday, August 3
Green Briar Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Friday, August 3
Dvorak Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder Woman
Friday, August 3
Oz Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Boss Baby
Saturday, August 4
Abbott Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Justice League
Saturday, August 4
O’Hallaren Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Sing
Sunday, August 5
Jonquil Playlot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Boss Baby
Sunday, August 5
Chippewa Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Sunday, August 5
Hamilton Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Sunday, August 5
Douglas Park Cultural and Community Center (at the multi-turf soccer/football field off of Ogden and Sacramento)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Under The Same Moon (La Misma Luna)
Monday, August 6
Calumet Park (east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Inside Out
Monday, August 6
Lake Shore Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Frozen
Monday, August 6
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, an outdoor summer film series with a beautiful lakefront backdrop. This year’s theme is “Movies With Music,” where a bunch of people singing and dancing and clapping overlooking the sunset will most certainly ensue.
Cost: Free
Wonder Woman
Tuesday, August 7
Augusta Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
School of Rock
Tuesday, August 7
Millennium Park at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion & Great Lawn
All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees. Showtime is 6:30pm.
Cost: Free
The Post
Tuesday, August 7
Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Selena
Tuesday, August 7
Cragin Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Despicable Me 3
Tuesday, August 7
West Lawn Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder
Wednesday, August 8
Oakbrook Center
The Oakbrook Center is hosting free outdoor movies on the Village Green located near Crate & Barrel. Seating is first-come, first-serve and parking at the shopping center is free. There’s a whole bunch of shops and restaurants around, and a real movie theater in case it starts to rain. All ages are welcome and showtime is 7pm. You can follow @oakbrookcenter on Instagram and tag your photos with #MoviesatOakbrook.
Cost: Free
Southern Winds (Vientos del Sur)
Wednesday, August 8
Loyola Park (at the lawn at Farwell Ave.)
Spanish with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Wednesday, August 8
Sherman Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Wednesday, August 8
Simons Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Incredibles
Thursday, August 9
Adams Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Thursday, August 9
Portage Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, August 9
Burnside Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it's impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Thursday, August 9
Skinner Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it
Cost: Free
The Associate
Thursday, August 9
Wicker Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Friday, August 10
Galewood Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Friday, August 10
Veterans’ Memorial Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Friday, August 10
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages, with showtime at 8:30pm.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)
The Sandlot
Friday, August 10
Mayfair Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Friday, August 10
Sumner Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Friday, August 10
Avalon Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Incredibles
Saturday, August 11
Museum of Science and Industry
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sunday, August 12
Jensen Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Secret Life of Pets
Sunday, August 12
Walsh Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Bringing Up Baby
Monday, August 13
Lincoln Park (south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Wedding Singer
Monday, August 13
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, an outdoor summer film series with a beautiful lakefront backdrop. This year’s theme is “Movies With Music,” where a bunch of people singing and dancing and clapping overlooking the sunset will most certainly ensue. Showtime is 7pm.
Cost: Free
Back to the Future
Monday, August 13
Webster Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Pretty Woman
Monday, August 13
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not
Red Tails
Tuesday, August 14
Grant Park (by Logan Monument, at Michigan Ave. and 9th St.)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Tuesday, August 14
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees.
Cost: Free
Moana
Tuesday, August 14
Kells Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Clue
Tuesday, August 14
Lincoln Park (on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Slumdog Millionaire
Tuesday, August 14
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
All the movies in the Millennium Park Summer Film series are presented on a 40-foot LED screen with subtitles, and will begin with a screening of a “ChicagoMade Short.” There are two options for seating, both on the Great Lawn with a picnic basket and a blanket or in the Seating Bowl. The seats in the front of the Bowl are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders, and the back half is free -- first come, first serve. Food and drinks are welcome on both the Great Lawn and the Seating Bowl. Take the CTA to avoid pricey parking fees.
Cost: Free
Ferdinand
Wednesday, August 15
Hamlin Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The LEGO Batman Movie
Wednesday, August 15
Taylor-Lauridsen Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Looking for a Boyfriend...For My Wife (Se Busca Novio...Para Mi Mujer)
Wednesday, August 15
Hermosa Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. Spanish with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Wednesday, August 15
Shedd Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Thursday, August 16
Scoville Park
If you’re in the neighborhood, this little park’s summer night showing is free and open to the public. Movies begin at dusk. They also have cool free concerts!
Cost: Free
Field of Dreams
Thursday, August 16
Bartelme (Mary) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Fate of the Furious
Thursday, August 16
West Pullman Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, August 16
Washtenaw Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
West Side Story
Thursday, August 16
Chase Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Spark: A Space Tail
Friday, August 17
Revere Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Friday, August 17
Maggie Daley Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Friday, August 17
Clark (John) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Friday, August 17
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)
Wonder
Friday, August 17
Vittum Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Friday, August 17
Independence Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Friday, August 17
Bessemer Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Saturday, August 18
Washington Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Roman Holiday
Saturday, August 18
Churchill Field Playplot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Sing
Saturday, August 18
Sauganash Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder
Sunday, August 19
Unity Playlot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sunday, August 19
Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Grease
Monday, August 20
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at the Navy Pier
The Chicago International Film Festival teamed up with the Navy Pier for Water Flicks, an outdoor summer film series with a beautiful lakefront backdrop. This year’s theme is “Movies With Music,” where a bunch of people singing and dancing and clapping overlooking the sunset will most certainly ensue. Showtime is 7pm.
Cost: Free
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Monday, August 20
South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Monday, August 20
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not
Sunset Boulevard
Monday, August 20
Osterman Beach (north of Bryn Mawr Ave., east of Lake Shore Drive)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town operation in its eighteenth season. There are so many movies playing at parks around the city, it’s impressive. All of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Gather the friends and the comfortable chairs and a cooler. All ages.
Cost: Free
Moana
Monday, August 20
Rowan Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
West Side Story
Tuesday, August 21
Haas Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Tuesday, August 21
Lawler Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Tuesday, August 21
Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
A Dog’s Purpose
Tuesday, August 21
McKinley Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Wednesday, August 22
Kedvale Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder Woman
Wednesday, August 22
Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Wednesday, August 22
Union Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
A Dog’s Purpose
Thursday, August 23
Wilson (Frank J.) Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Thursday, August 23
Portage Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Elevator to the Gallows (Ancenseur pour l’Echafaud)
Thursday, August 23
Washington Park (in the sunken lawn behind the DuSable Museum)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Hidden Figures
Thursday, August 23
Fosco Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Hidden Figures
Friday, August 24
Garfield Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
The LEGO Batman Movie
Friday, August 24
Cornell Square Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Friday, August 24
Kelly Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Cars 3
Saturday, August 25
Wolfe Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Wizard of Oz
Saturday, August 25
Oz Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Coco
Saturday, August 25
Kosciuszko Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Black Panther
Saturday, August 25
Washtenaw Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Saturday, August 25
Nichols Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, The Exchange (Cam Be) and Continuing Ed. (Free Spirit Media) will be shown. All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Monday, August 27
Loyola Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, The Exchange (Cam Be) and Continuing Ed. (Free Spirit Media) will be shown. All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free
Jurassic Park
Monday, August 27
Grant Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Monday, August 27
Loyola Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, The Exchange (Cam Be) and Continuing Ed. (Free Spirit Media) will be shown. All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free
I, Tonya
Monday, August 27
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not
Chicago Onscreen
Tuesday, August 28
Clarendon Park Cmty Ctr
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. At this screening, King, Hereafter (Curtis Matzke); Letter to My Son (Austin Julian Davis); Moah's Ark (Jose Donoso); Parts & Labor (Bing Liu); Red Line Lounge (Jens Ericson); Runner (Clare Cooney); Uninsurable (Clare Austen-Smith); and The Wayward Wind (Steve Delahoyde and Monica Thomas) will be shown. Showtime is 8pm. All ages.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Tuesday, August 28
Ellis Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. This screening is showing I Can Only Be Mary Lane (Jesseca Ynez Simmons), Red Line Lounge (Jens Ericson), and Brooks People (Shahari Moore). All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Tuesday, August 28
West Pullman Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. This screening is showing The Spy Who Knew Me (A.B.L.E. Ensemble) and Charming Strangers (Weichao Xu). All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Wednesday, August 29
Independence Park
The Chicago Park District's fifth-annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers returns to the parks this summer with fifteen locally-made and Chicago-focused short and feature films from some of the city's filmmaking voices. This screening is showing The Spy Who Knew Me (A.B.L.E. Ensemble) and Charming Strangers (Weichao Xu). All ages. Showtime is 8pm.
Cost: Free
Chicago Onscreen
Thursday, August 30-Saturday, September 1
Ping Tom Memorial Park
This is the Chicago Park District’s first ever, outdoor, local film festival. The weekend-long festival will feature Chicago flicks on multiple screens, including the 2018 Chicago Onscreen Local Film Showcase lineup and film and media from some of the city's most exciting and innovative local programmers and film institutions. All ages. Showtime is 6:30pm
Cost: Free
Little Big League
Friday, August 31
Archer Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jaws
Friday, August 31
Bandshell at Catigny Park
These movies take place at the Cantigny bandshell at sunset and are free with paid parking (which costs $5). Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets encouraged. There’s also concessions available by Mamie’s Toffee & Treats. All ages. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: Free (with paid parking)
Moana
Saturday, September 1
Piotrowski Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sunday, September 2
Tuley Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Despicable Me 3
Tuesday, September 4
Gladstone Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Wonder
Wednesday, September 5
Horner Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Ferdinand
Friday, September 7
Ronan Park (west of the river, near Sacramento and Ainslie)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
The King and the Mockingbird (L Roi et L'Oiseau)
Friday, September 7
Winnemac Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Donkey Skin (Peau D’Ane)
Saturday, September 8
Osterman Beach
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. French with English subtitles. All ages.
Cost: Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Saturday, September 8
Senn Playlot Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Blues Brothers
Monday, September 10
ROOF on theWit
Travel + Leisure once voted this celeb-packed bar one of the world’s hottest rooftop joints. The swanky night-time hangout spot turns into an open air movie theater with a large screen and complimentary popcorn. Reservations aren’t required but are strongly recommended. It might not be the best place for a film nerd to hear the actual movie, but you sip cocktails high above the city and under the stars there every Monday through September. Showtime is 8:30pm.
Cost: The popcorn and movie are free, but the drinks are not
Black Panther
Monday, September 10
South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse (behind the South Shore Cultural Center)
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Space Jam
Wednesday, September 12
Davis Square Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Spaceballs
Friday, September 14
Revere Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Justice League
Friday, September 14
Commercial Club Playground Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
Trolls
Friday, September 14
Lincoln Park
The Movies in the Parks series is a city-wide Chi-town tradition in its eighteenth season. From retro childhood favorites to Golden Age of Hollywood classics, all of the showings begin at dusk (specific times can be found on any weather site) and are free. Bring your lawn chair and a cooler -- there’s a movie playing every night of the summer. All ages.
Cost: Free
The Lion King
Saturday, September 15
Scoville Park
If you’re in the neighborhood, his little park’s summer night showing is free and open to the public. Movies begin at dusk. They also have cool free concerts!
Cost: Free
