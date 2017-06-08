Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago This Summer

Summer is finally here in Chicago, and al fresco film season is upon us. As luck would have it, there are over 200 movies playing around town this summer for free, from the Chicago Park District offerings to the Millennium Park Series. So if you’re on a budget but still want to see some cinema under the stars, we’ve got you covered -- here are all the gratis movies to see this summer without spending a buck, compiled into one handy calendar. Pack up your lawn chairs, grab some snacks, and enjoy the shows!
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
Sherwood Park
Barbershop: The Next Cut Sherwood Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Mon
Belmont Harbor
North by Northwest Belmont Harbor
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Tue
Millennium Park
The Blues Brothers Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
Bartelme Park
La La Land Bartelme Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
Foster Park
The Secret Life of Pets Foster Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
Winnemac Park
A Cat in Paris Winnemac Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
Churchill Field
The Secret Life of Pets Churchill Field
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
Wicker Park
Moonstruck Wicker Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
Anderson Playground Park
Ghostbusters (2016) Anderson Playground Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
Cornell Square Park
The Secret Life of Pets Cornell Square Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
West Chatham Park
The Magnificent Seven West Chatham Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
DuSable Museum
Queen of Katwe DuSable Museum
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
Winnemac Park
Ghostbusters (2016) Winnemac Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Grant Park
Dirty Dancing Grant Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Tuley Park
Hidden Figures Tuley Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
Millennium Park
Caddyshack Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
Archer Park
Angels in the Outfield Archer Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
Kells Playground Park
Hotel Transylvania 2 Kells Playground Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
Montgomery Ward Park
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Montgomery Ward Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Wed
Osterman Beach
The Umbrellas of Cherbourgh Osterman Beach
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Brooks Park
The Sandlot Brooks Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Oz Park
Angels in the Outfield Oz Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
West Lawn Park
The Lego Batman Movie West Lawn Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Homan Square Park
Queen of Katwe Homan Square Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Columbus Park
Queen of Katwe Columbus Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Minuteman Park
Drop Dead Fred Minuteman Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Osterman Beach
The Unsinkable Molly Brown Osterman Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Sat
Humboldt Park
The Secret Life of Pets Humboldt Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Sat
Murray Playground Park
The Secret Life of Pets Murray Playground Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sun
Jonquil Park
La La Land Jonquil Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Millennium Park
Julie and Julia Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Bartelme Park
The Lego Movie Bartelme Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Chicago History Museum
Field of Dreams Chicago History Museum
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Wed
Harrison Park
Come en el Cine Harrison Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Thu
Wicker Park
Raising Arizona Wicker Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Athletic Field Park
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Athletic Field Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
Wentworth Park
Kung Fu Panda 3 Wentworth Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Sat
Seward Park
Pete’s Dragon Seward Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sun
Independence Park
The Secret Life of Pets Independence Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Wed
Brainerd Park
Captain America: Civil War Brainerd Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Wed
Vittum Park
Ghostbusters (2016) Vittum Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Bogan Park
Ghostbusters (2016) Bogan Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Rosenblum Park
Captain America: Civil War Rosenblum Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Wicker Park
National Treasure Wicker Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Moore Park
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Moore Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Meyering Playground Park
X-Men: Apocalypse Meyering Playground Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Ken-Well Park
The Secret Life of Pets Ken-Well Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sun
Loyola Park
Queen of Katwe Loyola Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Mon
Bartelme Park
Jungle Book Bartelme Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Mon
Holstein Park
Queen of Katwe Holstein Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Tue
Beverly Park
The Peanuts Movie Beverly Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Kilbourn Park
Pepo Pal Senado Kilbourn Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Lincoln Park
The Lego Movie Lincoln Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Sheridan Park
The Secret Life of Pets Sheridan Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Gill Park
Finding Dory Gill Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Donovan Playground Park
The Sandlot Donovan Playground Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Ogden Park
The Secret Life of Pets Ogden Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Fri
Kenwood Community Park
The Secret Life of Pets Kenwood Community Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love
DuSable Museum
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love DuSable Museum
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sun
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Piotrowski Park
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Piotrowski Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Mon
Calumet Park
The Princess Bride Calumet Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Mon
Webster Park
Raiders of the Lost Ark Webster Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Tue
Dunbar Park
The Angry Birds Movie Dunbar Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Tue
Montgomery Ward Park
La La Land Montgomery Ward Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Tue
Millennium Park
La La Land Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Wed
Blackhawk Park
Finding Dory Blackhawk Park