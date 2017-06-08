Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago This Summer

Events

Summer is finally here in Chicago, and al fresco film season is upon us. As luck would have it, there are over 200 movies playing around town this summer for free, from the Chicago Park District offerings to the Millennium Park Series. So if you’re on a budget but still want to see some cinema under the stars, we’ve got you covered -- here are all the gratis movies to see this summer without spending a buck, compiled into one handy calendar. Pack up your lawn chairs, grab some snacks, and enjoy the shows!

Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Sherwood Park

Barbershop: The Next Cut Sherwood Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Mon

North by Northwest

Belmont Harbor

North by Northwest Belmont Harbor

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

The Blues Brothers

Millennium Park

The Blues Brothers Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

Jumanji

Grant Park

Jumanji Grant Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

Sing

Kedvale Park

Sing Kedvale Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

La La Land

Bartelme Park

La La Land Bartelme Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

The Secret Life of Pets

Foster Park

The Secret Life of Pets Foster Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

A Cat in Paris

Winnemac Park

A Cat in Paris Winnemac Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

The Secret Life of Pets

Churchill Field

The Secret Life of Pets Churchill Field

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Moonstruck

Wicker Park

Moonstruck Wicker Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Ghostbusters (2016)

Anderson Playground Park

Ghostbusters (2016) Anderson Playground Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets

Cornell Square Park

The Secret Life of Pets Cornell Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Jumanji

Mayfair Park

Jumanji Mayfair Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

The Magnificent Seven

West Chatham Park

The Magnificent Seven West Chatham Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Queen of Katwe

DuSable Museum

Queen of Katwe DuSable Museum

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Trolls

Hermitage Park

Trolls Hermitage Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Ghostbusters (2016)

Winnemac Park

Ghostbusters (2016) Winnemac Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

Dirty Dancing

Grant Park

Dirty Dancing Grant Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

Hidden Figures

Tuley Park

Hidden Figures Tuley Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Caddyshack

Millennium Park

Caddyshack Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Batman

Haas Park

Batman Haas Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Angels in the Outfield

Archer Park

Angels in the Outfield Archer Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Hotel Transylvania 2

Kells Playground Park

Hotel Transylvania 2 Kells Playground Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Montgomery Ward Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Montgomery Ward Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Sing

Bartelme Park

Sing Bartelme Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

The Umbrellas of Cherbourgh

Osterman Beach

The Umbrellas of Cherbourgh Osterman Beach

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

The Wiz

John Clark Park

The Wiz John Clark Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

The Sandlot

Brooks Park

The Sandlot Brooks Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Angels in the Outfield

Oz Park

Angels in the Outfield Oz Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Fences

Lowe Playground Park

Fences Lowe Playground Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

The Lego Batman Movie

West Lawn Park

The Lego Batman Movie West Lawn Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Queen of Katwe

Homan Square Park

Queen of Katwe Homan Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Queen of Katwe

Columbus Park

Queen of Katwe Columbus Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Sing

Independence Park

Sing Independence Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Drop Dead Fred

Minuteman Park

Drop Dead Fred Minuteman Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Osterman Beach

The Unsinkable Molly Brown Osterman Beach

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

The Secret Life of Pets

Humboldt Park

The Secret Life of Pets Humboldt Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

The Secret Life of Pets

Murray Playground Park

The Secret Life of Pets Murray Playground Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Space Jam

Rowan Park

Space Jam Rowan Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 25 Sun

La La Land

Jonquil Park

La La Land Jonquil Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Julie and Julia

Millennium Park

Julie and Julia Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

The Lego Movie

Bartelme Park

The Lego Movie Bartelme Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Field of Dreams

Chicago History Museum

Field of Dreams Chicago History Museum

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Rogue One

Daniel Webster Park

Rogue One Daniel Webster Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Come en el Cine

Harrison Park

Come en el Cine Harrison Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Big

Lincoln Park

Big Lincoln Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Sing

Olympia Park

Sing Olympia Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Top Gun

Chase Park

Top Gun Chase Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Sing

Owens Park

Sing Owens Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Trolls

Sumner Park

Trolls Sumner Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Raising Arizona

Wicker Park

Raising Arizona Wicker Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Athletic Field Park

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Athletic Field Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Sing

La Villita Park

Sing La Villita Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Hook

Oz Park

Hook Oz Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Kung Fu Panda 3

Wentworth Park

Kung Fu Panda 3 Wentworth Park

Arrival
Arrival | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Pete’s Dragon

Seward Park

Pete’s Dragon Seward Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Sing

Senn Playlot Park

Sing Senn Playlot Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 2 Sun

The Secret Life of Pets

Independence Park

The Secret Life of Pets Independence Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Captain America: Civil War

Brainerd Park

Captain America: Civil War Brainerd Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Ghostbusters (2016)

Vittum Park

Ghostbusters (2016) Vittum Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Ghostbusters (2016)

Bogan Park

Ghostbusters (2016) Bogan Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Captain America: Civil War

Rosenblum Park

Captain America: Civil War Rosenblum Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

National Treasure

Wicker Park

National Treasure Wicker Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Moore Park

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Moore Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

X-Men: Apocalypse

Meyering Playground Park

X-Men: Apocalypse Meyering Playground Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Sing

Rutherford Sayre Park

Sing Rutherford Sayre Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

The Secret Life of Pets

Ken-Well Park

The Secret Life of Pets Ken-Well Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 9 Sun

Queen of Katwe

Loyola Park

Queen of Katwe Loyola Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Jaws

Oz Park

Jaws Oz Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Jungle Book

Bartelme Park

Jungle Book Bartelme Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Queen of Katwe

Holstein Park

Queen of Katwe Holstein Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Apollo 13

Oakwood Beach

Apollo 13 Oakwood Beach

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

The Peanuts Movie

Beverly Park

The Peanuts Movie Beverly Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

Rogue One

Montgomery Ward Park

Rogue One Montgomery Ward Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

El Norte

Millennium Park

El Norte Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Pepo Pal Senado

Kilbourn Park

Pepo Pal Senado Kilbourn Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

The Lego Movie

Lincoln Park

The Lego Movie Lincoln Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

The Secret Life of Pets

Sheridan Park

The Secret Life of Pets Sheridan Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Finding Dory

Gill Park

Finding Dory Gill Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

The Sandlot

Donovan Playground Park

The Sandlot Donovan Playground Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

The Secret Life of Pets

Ogden Park

The Secret Life of Pets Ogden Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Sing

Franklin Park

Sing Franklin Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Sing

Douglas Park

Sing Douglas Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets

Kenwood Community Park

The Secret Life of Pets Kenwood Community Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Rogue One

Margate Park Fieldhouse

Rogue One Margate Park Fieldhouse

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Race

Rainbow Beach Park

Race Rainbow Beach Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

DuSable Museum

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love DuSable Museum

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

Toy Story

Horner Park

Toy Story Horner Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 16 Sun

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Piotrowski Park

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Piotrowski Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

The Princess Bride

Calumet Park

The Princess Bride Calumet Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Trolls

River Park

Trolls River Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Webster Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark Webster Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

The Angry Birds Movie

Dunbar Park

The Angry Birds Movie Dunbar Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

La La Land

Montgomery Ward Park

La La Land Montgomery Ward Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

Zootopia

Park No. 571

Zootopia Park No. 571

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

La La Land

Millennium Park

La La Land Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Finding Dory

Blackhawk Park

Finding Dory Blackhawk Park

Date

Event

Location

Add  