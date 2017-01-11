Calendars for Every Outdoor Movie, Concert, and Festival in Chicago, Updated

Events

Earlier this summer, we published three "Master Calendars" with every outdoor movie, festival, and concert coming up in Chicago. We promised to update them as we got new info and we always keep our promises (not like when your dad promised to stop wearing socks and sandals). Here are the latest versions.

Every Free Outdoor Movie in Chicago This Summer 

Now including new showings of Guardians of the Galaxy and select Pixar movies around the 'burbs.

Every Summer Festival in Chicago

Now with beach parties, sideshow acts, and more.

Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Chicago

Now featuring 100% more Adele Dazeem... wait, no, Idina Menzel!

