The Best Outdoor Concerts in Chicago This Summer

There’s just something about summer in Chicago that makes you want to go drinking in a park, especially when live music is involved. In that spirit, we scoured the city’s summer lineup to find all of the season’s upcoming occasions for al fresco rocking, from high-minded wine sipping at Ravinia to full-throated mullet parties in Tinley Park. Let’s make this summer count, people.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1-2
Jack Johnson, Bahamas An appropriate first concert of the season at Northerly Island. Flowery shirts required.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Jack Johnson, Bahamas Huntington Bank Pavilion An appropriate first concert of the season at Northerly Island. Flowery shirts required.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Fri
Future, Migos, Tory Lanez The Auto-Tune expert, and some of rap’s hottest up-and-comers, in action.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Future, Migos, Tory Lanez Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The Auto-Tune expert, and some of rap’s hottest up-and-comers, in action.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-11
Spring Awakening Music Festival Armin van Buuren, Diplo, and Martin Garrix headline summer’s big EDM fest.
Addams-Medill Park
Spring Awakening Music Festival Addams-Medill Park Armin van Buuren, Diplo, and Martin Garrix headline summer’s big EDM fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-11
Chicago Blues Festival Gary Clark Jr., William Bell, and Billy Branch and the Son of Blues top the world’s largest free blues festival.
Millennium Park
Chicago Blues Festival Millennium Park Gary Clark Jr., William Bell, and Billy Branch and the Son of Blues top the world’s largest free blues festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice A triple bill of great punk rock. Expect a political joke or two.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice Huntington Bank Pavilion A triple bill of great punk rock. Expect a political joke or two.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-11
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Dave returns with his virtuoso guitarist buddy for an acoustic evening.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Huntington Bank Pavilion Dave returns with his virtuoso guitarist buddy for an acoustic evening.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
John Legend Ravinia, the oldest outdoor festival series, kicks off its 2017 season with a true legend. (Sorry.)
Ravinia
John Legend Ravinia Ravinia, the oldest outdoor festival series, kicks off its 2017 season with a true legend. (Sorry.)
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Mon
Elvis Costello and the Imposters And then Huntington hosts another legend.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Elvis Costello and the Imposters Huntington Bank Pavilion And then Huntington hosts another legend.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Mon
Otis Taylor, Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native A true storyteller, Taylor provides a unique take on classic Chicago blues.
Millennium Park
Otis Taylor, Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native Millennium Park A true storyteller, Taylor provides a unique take on classic Chicago blues.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Tue
Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
The Park at Wrigley
Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Wed
Paul Simon Paul always makes for a great evening outdoors
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Paul Simon Huntington Bank Pavilion Paul always makes for a great evening outdoors
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
Iron Maiden, Ghost Yes, Eddie will be in attendance.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Iron Maiden, Ghost Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Yes, Eddie will be in attendance.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
No BS! Brass Band, Dayme Arocena The spirit of New Orleans runs into East Coast funk for a great party.
Millennium Park
No BS! Brass Band, Dayme Arocena Millennium Park The spirit of New Orleans runs into East Coast funk for a great party.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
Willie Nelson and Family Something might smell skunky at Willie’s show.
Ravinia
Willie Nelson and Family Ravinia Something might smell skunky at Willie’s show.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
Aretha Franklin You better not think about the Queen of Soul.
Ravinia
Aretha Franklin Ravinia You better not think about the Queen of Soul.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Sat
Don Henley The Eagles’ founding member tours in support of 2015’s Cass County.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Don Henley Huntington Bank Pavilion The Eagles’ founding member tours in support of 2015’s Cass County.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sun
Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold On the WorldWired Tour. Expect much shredding.
Soldier Field
Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold Soldier Field On the WorldWired Tour. Expect much shredding.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sun
La La Land in Concert Courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Work on your Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone impressions.
Wrigley Field
La La Land in Concert Wrigley Field Courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Work on your Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone impressions.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton Petty’s first show at Wrigley is part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. He has a few hits you might have heard.
Wrigley Field
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton Wrigley Field Petty’s first show at Wrigley is part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. He has a few hits you might have heard.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Sammy Hagar and the Circle Yep, the Cabo Wabo founder and one-time Van Halen front man still plays music.
Ravinia
Sammy Hagar and the Circle Ravinia Yep, the Cabo Wabo founder and one-time Van Halen front man still plays music.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Gregory Porter, The Tomeka Reid Quartet The jazz acts perform for Millennium Park’s Juneteenth abolition celebration.
Millennium Park
Gregory Porter, The Tomeka Reid Quartet Millennium Park The jazz acts perform for Millennium Park’s Juneteenth abolition celebration.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Hurray for the Riff Raff, Matthew Santos Cool folk tunes with an energized drive, courtesy of the New Orleans act.
Millennium Park
Hurray for the Riff Raff, Matthew Santos Millennium Park Cool folk tunes with an energized drive, courtesy of the New Orleans act.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23-25
Windy City Lakeshake Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett headline Chicago’s big country music fest.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Windy City Lakeshake Huntington Bank Pavilion Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett headline Chicago’s big country music fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
Gipsy Kings You won’t hear better flamenca all summer.
Ravinia
Gipsy Kings Ravinia You won’t hear better flamenca all summer.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Sat
Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Bret Michaels will be so happy to see you, as will the rest of the ‘80s metal dudes.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Bret Michaels will be so happy to see you, as will the rest of the ‘80s metal dudes.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Sat
Body/Head, Diamond Terrifier Cipher, FACS Kim Gordon and co. play the cemetery’s annual “Beyond the Gates” summer solstice concert.
Bohemian National Cemetery
Body/Head, Diamond Terrifier Cipher, FACS Bohemian National Cemetery Kim Gordon and co. play the cemetery’s annual “Beyond the Gates” summer solstice concert.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs Might as well take a booze cruise before the Yacht Rock stylings of Mr. McDonald.
Ravinia
Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs Ravinia Might as well take a booze cruise before the Yacht Rock stylings of Mr. McDonald.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Tue
Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
The Park at Wrigley
Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Wed
Diana Krall A great evening with the jazz vocalist and pianist.
Ravinia
Diana Krall Ravinia A great evening with the jazz vocalist and pianist.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
Dead and Company A few members of the Dead and John Mayer come to Chicago for the first time. And they’re back on July 1.
Wrigley Field
Dead and Company Wrigley Field A few members of the Dead and John Mayer come to Chicago for the first time. And they’re back on July 1.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
The Moody Blues He’s just a singer in a rock and roll band.
Ravinia
The Moody Blues Ravinia He’s just a singer in a rock and roll band.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield Relive that crazy game of poker, and wash yourself off in some drops in Jupiter.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Relive that crazy game of poker, and wash yourself off in some drops in Jupiter.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Sat
Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder Mullets encouraged.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Mullets encouraged.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Sat
Guster, Dispatch, Esme Patterson Take in some light college rock with the Dispatch: America, Location 12 tour.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Guster, Dispatch, Esme Patterson Huntington Bank Pavilion Take in some light college rock with the Dispatch: America, Location 12 tour.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sun
The Beach Boys, The Temptations Wouldn’t it be nice (if all the band members were still alive and got along)?
Ravinia
The Beach Boys, The Temptations Ravinia Wouldn’t it be nice (if all the band members were still alive and got along)?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sun
311, New Politics, The Skints Skate or die, dude.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
311, New Politics, The Skints Huntington Bank Pavilion Skate or die, dude.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Mon
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie The Fleetwood Mac members go their own way.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Huntington Bank Pavilion The Fleetwood Mac members go their own way.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Tue
Nine Worlds Ensemble Celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of this chamber-pop group.
Chicago Botanic Garden
Nine Worlds Ensemble Chicago Botanic Garden Celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of this chamber-pop group.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups It’s billed as “The Summer Gods Tour.” Do with that what you will.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups Huntington Bank Pavilion It’s billed as “The Summer Gods Tour.” Do with that what you will.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Buddy Guy, Booker T. Jones A great chance to see the local blues legend and some soul royalty outside of his usual South Loop digs.
Ravinia
Buddy Guy, Booker T. Jones Ravinia A great chance to see the local blues legend and some soul royalty outside of his usual South Loop digs.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Boston, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Just a band out of Beantown and a hard-rocking lady who doesn’t care if she has a bad reputation.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Boston, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Just a band out of Beantown and a hard-rocking lady who doesn’t care if she has a bad reputation.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
Sheryl Crow Playing all the hits on her Be Myself Tour.
Ravinia
Sheryl Crow Ravinia Playing all the hits on her Be Myself Tour.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Sat
Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson The former Kenny Chesney/Keith Urban songwriter is now a bona fide country star in his own right.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The former Kenny Chesney/Keith Urban songwriter is now a bona fide country star in his own right.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sun
Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog Expect “healthy” amounts of bong smoke and tattoos.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog Huntington Bank Pavilion Expect “healthy” amounts of bong smoke and tattoos.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Mon
Natalie Prass, Angelica Garcia From the Pitchfork Music Fest stage to the Pritzker Pavilion, the singer-songwriter puts on a great show.
Millennium Park
Natalie Prass, Angelica Garcia Millennium Park From the Pitchfork Music Fest stage to the Pritzker Pavilion, the singer-songwriter puts on a great show.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Tue
Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
The Park at Wrigley
Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Wed
Chicago, The Doobie Brothers Chicago in Chicago. What more do you need?
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Chicago, The Doobie Brothers Huntington Bank Pavilion Chicago in Chicago. What more do you need?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Toto La Momposina, Xenia Rubinos Check out the musical blend of Colombia’s African, Indian, and Spanish cultures.
Millennium Park
Toto La Momposina, Xenia Rubinos Millennium Park Check out the musical blend of Colombia’s African, Indian, and Spanish cultures.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Fri
Pitchfork Music Festival LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange headline the annual hipster-palooza.
Union Park
Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange headline the annual hipster-palooza.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14-16
Chicago Open Air Kiss, Korn, and Ozzy Osbourne are the biggest names at the Bridgeview metal fest.
Toyota Park
Chicago Open Air Toyota Park Kiss, Korn, and Ozzy Osbourne are the biggest names at the Bridgeview metal fest.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Fri
OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums Fitz is worth the admission price alone.
Ravinia
OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums Ravinia Fitz is worth the admission price alone.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
Jimmy Buffett, Huey Lewis Suburban dads, rejoice!
Wrigley Field
Jimmy Buffett, Huey Lewis Wrigley Field Suburban dads, rejoice!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Mon
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Carolina may be on his mind, but this is Wrigley dammit. See these two legends together while you can.
Wrigley Field
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Wrigley Field Carolina may be on his mind, but this is Wrigley dammit. See these two legends together while you can.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Mon
Big Thief, Overcoats Two indie rock acts you’ll be hearing much more about soon.
Millennium Park
Big Thief, Overcoats Millennium Park Two indie rock acts you’ll be hearing much more about soon.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Tue
Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
The Park at Wrigley
Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
Drive-By Truckers, Honeysuckle Patterson Hood and company are still doing their acclaimed Southern rock thing after 20-plus years.
Millennium Park
Drive-By Truckers, Honeysuckle Millennium Park Patterson Hood and company are still doing their acclaimed Southern rock thing after 20-plus years.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Fri
Umphrey’s McGee The Chicago favorites return for more jams.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Umphrey’s McGee Huntington Bank Pavilion The Chicago favorites return for more jams.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Sat
Blondie, Garbage The Rage and Rapture Tour, featuring two of the most badass women in rock.
Blondie, Garbage The Rage and Rapture Tour, featuring two of the most badass women in rock.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Sat
Jill Scott, Bell Biv Devoe, Kelly Rowland, Nelly See the R&B greats at of V103’s third Summer Block Party.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Jill Scott, Bell Biv Devoe, Kelly Rowland, Nelly Huntington Bank Pavilion See the R&B greats at of V103’s third Summer Block Party.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Sat
Vans Warped Tour The long-running punk tour features Anti-Flag, Bowling for Soup, GWAR, and about a billion others.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Vans Warped Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The long-running punk tour features Anti-Flag, Bowling for Soup, GWAR, and about a billion others.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sun
Violent Femmes, Echo and the Bunnymen Solid bill of stalwarts.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Violent Femmes, Echo and the Bunnymen Huntington Bank Pavilion Solid bill of stalwarts.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sun
Andrew Bird, Esperanza Spalding, Mucca Pazza The whistling violinist singer-songwriter headlines the finest indie rock show at Ravinia this year.
Ravinia
Andrew Bird, Esperanza Spalding, Mucca Pazza Ravinia The whistling violinist singer-songwriter headlines the finest indie rock show at Ravinia this year.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24-25
Mamby on the Beach MGMT, Walk the Moon, Local Natives, and Flying Lotus perform at this annual South Side beach throwdown.
Oakwood Beach
Mamby on the Beach Oakwood Beach MGMT, Walk the Moon, Local Natives, and Flying Lotus perform at this annual South Side beach throwdown.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Mon
Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips Another opportunity to relive your ‘90s glory days.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips Huntington Bank Pavilion Another opportunity to relive your ‘90s glory days.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Mon
Amadou and Mariam, Frank Waln The blind African duo provides one of the best free shows of the summer.
Millennium Park
Amadou and Mariam, Frank Waln Millennium Park The blind African duo provides one of the best free shows of the summer.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25-26
Paul McCartney Sir Paul returns for more epic sets of Beatles, Wings, and solo classics.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Paul McCartney Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sir Paul returns for more epic sets of Beatles, Wings, and solo classics.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Tue
Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul Does it get more ‘90s than this?
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Does it get more ‘90s than this?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Wed
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins It’s just like Crosby, Stills, and Nash without Crosby and Nash, but with Judy Collins.
Ravinia
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Ravinia It’s just like Crosby, Stills, and Nash without Crosby and Nash, but with Judy Collins.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Fri
Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi The three-act country bill is coming in support of Bentley’s 2016 concept album, Black.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The three-act country bill is coming in support of Bentley’s 2016 concept album, Black.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Sat
The Roots Fat Tire’s annual Tour de Fat carnival of oddities brings the tireless hip-hop outfit and a bunch of circus performers to Chicago.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
The Roots Huntington Bank Pavilion Fat Tire’s annual Tour de Fat carnival of oddities brings the tireless hip-hop outfit and a bunch of circus performers to Chicago.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Sat
Incubus, Jimmy Eat World Still kicking ass after all these years.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Incubus, Jimmy Eat World Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Still kicking ass after all these years.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3-6
Lollapalooza Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse, and Arcade Fire headline North America’s largest music festival.
Grant Park
Lollapalooza Grant Park Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse, and Arcade Fire headline North America’s largest music festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Fri
Tony Bennett 90 years old and still smooth as ever.
Ravinia
Tony Bennett Ravinia 90 years old and still smooth as ever.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Sat
Rod Stewart 72 and still looking for hot legs.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Rod Stewart Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 72 and still looking for hot legs.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Sat
Darius Rucker The former Hootie and the Blowfish front man continues his solo success.
Ravinia
Darius Rucker Ravinia The former Hootie and the Blowfish front man continues his solo success.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Tue
Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls Punk never dies (it just gets a little older).
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls Huntington Bank Pavilion Punk never dies (it just gets a little older).
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Tue
Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
The Park at Wrigley
Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Wed
Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Expect some serious air-guitar action at this one.
Huntington Bank Pavilion
Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Huntington Bank Pavilion Expect some serious air-guitar action at this one.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Fri
Billy Joel The piano man doesn’t know the word quit.
Wrigley Field
Billy Joel Wrigley Field The piano man doesn’t know the word quit.