Events

The Best Outdoor Concerts in Chicago This Summer

By Updated On 05/30/2017 at 06:15PM EST By Updated On 05/30/2017 at 06:15PM EST
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga | FashionStock.Com/Shutterstock

More Like This

related

Events
Every Free Outdoor Concert in NYC This Summer

related

Events
Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Boston You Really Need to Attend

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Hangouts in Los Angeles

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly

Trending

related

Here's Why Doughnut Boxes Are Pink

related

Quick-Witted Octopus Steals Man's Catch and Escapes to Tell the Tale

related

Water Pipe Blows Massive Bubble Underground Before Exploding

related

Uber and Lyft Are Back. Here’s What That Means for Austin.

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Netflix's 'Okja' Is the Best (and Worst) Kids Movie Ever

related

Teens Climbed the Golden Gate Bridge and Filmed the Terrifying Stunt

related

The Tenant From the Creepy 'Nightmare House' Has Been Revealed

There’s just something about summer in Chicago that makes you want to go drinking in a park, especially when live music is involved. In that spirit, we scoured the city’s summer lineup to find all of the season’s upcoming occasions for al fresco rocking, from high-minded wine sipping at Ravinia to full-throated mullet parties in Tinley Park. Let’s make this summer count, people.

More Like This

related

Events
Every Free Outdoor Concert in NYC This Summer

related

Events
Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Boston You Really Need to Attend

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Hangouts in Los Angeles

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly
John Legend
John Legend | JStone/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 1-2

Jack Johnson, Bahamas An appropriate first concert of the season at Northerly Island. Flowery shirts required.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jack Johnson, Bahamas Huntington Bank Pavilion An appropriate first concert of the season at Northerly Island. Flowery shirts required.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 2 Fri

Future, Migos, Tory Lanez The Auto-Tune expert, and some of rap’s hottest up-and-comers, in action.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Future, Migos, Tory Lanez Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The Auto-Tune expert, and some of rap’s hottest up-and-comers, in action.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 3-4

U2 Ever heard of them? They’re the band with that guy with the glasses. The Lumineers, with the suspenders and such, support.

Soldier Field

U2 Soldier Field Ever heard of them? They’re the band with that guy with the glasses. The Lumineers, with the suspenders and such, support.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9-11

Spring Awakening Music Festival Armin van Buuren, Diplo, and Martin Garrix headline summer’s big EDM fest.

Addams-Medill Park

Spring Awakening Music Festival Addams-Medill Park Armin van Buuren, Diplo, and Martin Garrix headline summer’s big EDM fest.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9-11

Chicago Blues Festival Gary Clark Jr., William Bell, and Billy Branch and the Son of Blues top the world’s largest free blues festival.

Millennium Park

Chicago Blues Festival Millennium Park Gary Clark Jr., William Bell, and Billy Branch and the Son of Blues top the world’s largest free blues festival.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice A triple bill of great punk rock. Expect a political joke or two.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice Huntington Bank Pavilion A triple bill of great punk rock. Expect a political joke or two.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10-11

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Dave returns with his virtuoso guitarist buddy for an acoustic evening.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Huntington Bank Pavilion Dave returns with his virtuoso guitarist buddy for an acoustic evening.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Sat

John Legend Ravinia, the oldest outdoor festival series, kicks off its 2017 season with a true legend. (Sorry.)

Ravinia

John Legend Ravinia Ravinia, the oldest outdoor festival series, kicks off its 2017 season with a true legend. (Sorry.)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Mon

Elvis Costello and the Imposters And then Huntington hosts another legend.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Elvis Costello and the Imposters Huntington Bank Pavilion And then Huntington hosts another legend.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Mon

Otis Taylor, Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native A true storyteller, Taylor provides a unique take on classic Chicago blues.

Millennium Park

Otis Taylor, Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native Millennium Park A true storyteller, Taylor provides a unique take on classic Chicago blues.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

The Park at Wrigley

Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

Paul Simon Paul always makes for a great evening outdoors

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Paul Simon Huntington Bank Pavilion Paul always makes for a great evening outdoors

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Iron Maiden, Ghost Yes, Eddie will be in attendance.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Iron Maiden, Ghost Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Yes, Eddie will be in attendance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Seu Jorge Performing The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie, in which the Brazilian singer covers the Thin White Duke’s hits.

Ravinia

Seu Jorge Ravinia Performing The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie, in which the Brazilian singer covers the Thin White Duke’s hits.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

No BS! Brass Band, Dayme Arocena The spirit of New Orleans runs into East Coast funk for a great party.

Millennium Park

No BS! Brass Band, Dayme Arocena Millennium Park The spirit of New Orleans runs into East Coast funk for a great party.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Willie Nelson and Family Something might smell skunky at Willie’s show.

Ravinia

Willie Nelson and Family Ravinia Something might smell skunky at Willie’s show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Aretha Franklin You better not think about the Queen of Soul.

Ravinia

Aretha Franklin Ravinia You better not think about the Queen of Soul.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Sat

Don Henley The Eagles’ founding member tours in support of 2015’s Cass County.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Don Henley Huntington Bank Pavilion The Eagles’ founding member tours in support of 2015’s Cass County.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Sun

Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold On the WorldWired Tour. Expect much shredding.

Soldier Field

Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold Soldier Field On the WorldWired Tour. Expect much shredding.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Sun

La La Land in Concert Courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Work on your Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone impressions.

Wrigley Field

La La Land in Concert Wrigley Field Courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Work on your Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone impressions.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton Petty’s first show at Wrigley is part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. He has a few hits you might have heard.

Wrigley Field

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton Wrigley Field Petty’s first show at Wrigley is part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. He has a few hits you might have heard.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Yep, the Cabo Wabo founder and one-time Van Halen front man still plays music.

Ravinia

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Ravinia Yep, the Cabo Wabo founder and one-time Van Halen front man still plays music.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Mon

Gregory Porter, The Tomeka Reid Quartet The jazz acts perform for Millennium Park’s Juneteenth abolition celebration.

Millennium Park

Gregory Porter, The Tomeka Reid Quartet Millennium Park The jazz acts perform for Millennium Park’s Juneteenth abolition celebration.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Hurray for the Riff Raff, Matthew Santos Cool folk tunes with an energized drive, courtesy of the New Orleans act.

Millennium Park

Hurray for the Riff Raff, Matthew Santos Millennium Park Cool folk tunes with an energized drive, courtesy of the New Orleans act.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23-25

Windy City Lakeshake Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett headline Chicago’s big country music fest.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Windy City Lakeshake Huntington Bank Pavilion Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett headline Chicago’s big country music fest.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Gipsy Kings You won’t hear better flamenca all summer.

Ravinia

Gipsy Kings Ravinia You won’t hear better flamenca all summer.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Common The local hero performs in support of his most recent album, Black America Again.

Ravinia

Common Ravinia The local hero performs in support of his most recent album, Black America Again.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Bret Michaels will be so happy to see you, as will the rest of the ‘80s metal dudes.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Bret Michaels will be so happy to see you, as will the rest of the ‘80s metal dudes.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

Body/Head, Diamond Terrifier Cipher, FACS Kim Gordon and co. play  the cemetery’s annual “Beyond the Gates” summer solstice concert.

Bohemian National Cemetery

Body/Head, Diamond Terrifier Cipher, FACS Bohemian National Cemetery Kim Gordon and co. play  the cemetery’s annual “Beyond the Gates” summer solstice concert.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Rammstein German hard rock at its loudest. Pretend you know the words.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rammstein Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre German hard rock at its loudest. Pretend you know the words.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs Might as well take a booze cruise before the Yacht Rock stylings of Mr. McDonald.

Ravinia

Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs Ravinia Might as well take a booze cruise before the Yacht Rock stylings of Mr. McDonald.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Tue

Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

The Park at Wrigley

Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Diana Krall A great evening with the jazz vocalist and pianist.

Ravinia

Diana Krall Ravinia A great evening with the jazz vocalist and pianist.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Lady Wray A protege of Missy Elliott, the soulful Lady Wray is an act you should know about, stat.

Millennium Park

Lady Wray Millennium Park A protege of Missy Elliott, the soulful Lady Wray is an act you should know about, stat.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Dead and Company A few members of the Dead and John Mayer come to Chicago for the first time. And they’re back on July 1.

Wrigley Field

Dead and Company Wrigley Field A few members of the Dead and John Mayer come to Chicago for the first time. And they’re back on July 1.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

The Moody Blues He’s just a singer in a rock and roll band.

Ravinia

The Moody Blues Ravinia He’s just a singer in a rock and roll band.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield Relive that crazy game of poker, and wash yourself off in some drops in Jupiter.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Relive that crazy game of poker, and wash yourself off in some drops in Jupiter.

James Taylor
James Taylor | Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder Mullets encouraged.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Mullets encouraged.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Sat

Guster, Dispatch, Esme Patterson Take in some light college rock with the Dispatch: America, Location 12 tour.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Guster, Dispatch, Esme Patterson Huntington Bank Pavilion Take in some light college rock with the Dispatch: America, Location 12 tour.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 2 Sun

The Beach Boys, The Temptations Wouldn’t it be nice (if all the band members were still alive and got along)?

Ravinia

The Beach Boys, The Temptations Ravinia Wouldn’t it be nice (if all the band members were still alive and got along)?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 2 Sun

311, New Politics, The Skints Skate or die, dude.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

311, New Politics, The Skints Huntington Bank Pavilion Skate or die, dude.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Mon

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie The Fleetwood Mac members go their own way.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Huntington Bank Pavilion The Fleetwood Mac members go their own way.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 4 Tue

Nine Worlds Ensemble Celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of this chamber-pop group.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Nine Worlds Ensemble Chicago Botanic Garden Celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of this chamber-pop group.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups It’s billed as “The Summer Gods Tour.” Do with that what you will.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Third Eye Blind, Silversun Pickups Huntington Bank Pavilion It’s billed as “The Summer Gods Tour.” Do with that what you will.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Buddy Guy, Booker T. Jones A great chance to see the local blues legend and some soul royalty outside of his usual South Loop digs.

Ravinia

Buddy Guy, Booker T. Jones Ravinia A great chance to see the local blues legend and some soul royalty outside of his usual South Loop digs.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Boston, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Just a band out of Beantown and a hard-rocking lady who doesn’t care if she has a bad reputation.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Boston, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Just a band out of Beantown and a hard-rocking lady who doesn’t care if she has a bad reputation.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Sheryl Crow Playing all the hits on her Be Myself Tour.

Ravinia

Sheryl Crow Ravinia Playing all the hits on her Be Myself Tour.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson The former Kenny Chesney/Keith Urban songwriter is now a bona fide country star in his own right.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The former Kenny Chesney/Keith Urban songwriter is now a bona fide country star in his own right.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 9 Sun

Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog Expect “healthy” amounts of bong smoke and tattoos.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog Huntington Bank Pavilion Expect “healthy” amounts of bong smoke and tattoos.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Mon

Natalie Prass, Angelica Garcia From the Pitchfork Music Fest stage to the Pritzker Pavilion, the singer-songwriter puts on a great show.

Millennium Park

Natalie Prass, Angelica Garcia Millennium Park From the Pitchfork Music Fest stage to the Pritzker Pavilion, the singer-songwriter puts on a great show.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

The Park at Wrigley

Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Chicago, The Doobie Brothers Chicago in Chicago. What more do you need?

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Chicago, The Doobie Brothers Huntington Bank Pavilion Chicago in Chicago. What more do you need?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Toto La Momposina, Xenia Rubinos Check out the musical blend of Colombia’s African, Indian, and Spanish cultures.

Millennium Park

Toto La Momposina, Xenia Rubinos Millennium Park Check out the musical blend of Colombia’s African, Indian, and Spanish cultures.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Pitchfork Music Festival LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange headline the annual hipster-palooza.

Union Park

Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange headline the annual hipster-palooza.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14-16

Chicago Open Air Kiss, Korn, and Ozzy Osbourne are the biggest names at the Bridgeview metal fest.

Toyota Park

Chicago Open Air Toyota Park Kiss, Korn, and Ozzy Osbourne are the biggest names at the Bridgeview metal fest.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Phish Night one of a three-night stand (or stagger).

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Phish Huntington Bank Pavilion Night one of a three-night stand (or stagger).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums Fitz is worth the admission price alone.

Ravinia

OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums Ravinia Fitz is worth the admission price alone.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Sat

Jimmy Buffett, Huey Lewis Suburban dads, rejoice!

Wrigley Field

Jimmy Buffett, Huey Lewis Wrigley Field Suburban dads, rejoice!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Carolina may be on his mind, but this is Wrigley dammit. See these two legends together while you can.

Wrigley Field

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Wrigley Field Carolina may be on his mind, but this is Wrigley dammit. See these two legends together while you can.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Mon

Big Thief, Overcoats Two indie rock acts you’ll be hearing much more about soon.

Millennium Park

Big Thief, Overcoats Millennium Park Two indie rock acts you’ll be hearing much more about soon.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

The Park at Wrigley

Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Drive-By Truckers, Honeysuckle Patterson Hood and company are still doing their acclaimed Southern rock thing after 20-plus years.

Millennium Park

Drive-By Truckers, Honeysuckle Millennium Park Patterson Hood and company are still doing their acclaimed Southern rock thing after 20-plus years.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Umphrey’s McGee The Chicago favorites return for more jams.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Umphrey’s McGee Huntington Bank Pavilion The Chicago favorites return for more jams.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Blondie, Garbage The Rage and Rapture Tour, featuring two of the most badass women in rock.

Blondie, Garbage The Rage and Rapture Tour, featuring two of the most badass women in rock.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Jill Scott, Bell Biv Devoe, Kelly Rowland, Nelly See the R&B greats at of V103’s third Summer Block Party.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jill Scott, Bell Biv Devoe, Kelly Rowland, Nelly Huntington Bank Pavilion See the R&B greats at of V103’s third Summer Block Party.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Vans Warped Tour The long-running punk tour features Anti-Flag, Bowling for Soup, GWAR, and about a billion others.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Vans Warped Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The long-running punk tour features Anti-Flag, Bowling for Soup, GWAR, and about a billion others.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 23 Sun

Violent Femmes, Echo and the Bunnymen Solid bill of stalwarts.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Violent Femmes, Echo and the Bunnymen Huntington Bank Pavilion Solid bill of stalwarts.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 23 Sun

Andrew Bird, Esperanza Spalding, Mucca Pazza The whistling violinist singer-songwriter headlines the finest indie rock show at Ravinia this year.

Ravinia

Andrew Bird, Esperanza Spalding, Mucca Pazza Ravinia The whistling violinist singer-songwriter headlines the finest indie rock show at Ravinia this year.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 24-25

Mamby on the Beach MGMT, Walk the Moon, Local Natives, and Flying Lotus perform at this annual South Side beach throwdown.

Oakwood Beach

Mamby on the Beach Oakwood Beach MGMT, Walk the Moon, Local Natives, and Flying Lotus perform at this annual South Side beach throwdown.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 24 Mon

Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips Another opportunity to relive your ‘90s glory days.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips Huntington Bank Pavilion Another opportunity to relive your ‘90s glory days.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 24 Mon

Amadou and Mariam, Frank Waln The blind African duo provides one of the best free shows of the summer.

Millennium Park

Amadou and Mariam, Frank Waln Millennium Park The blind African duo provides one of the best free shows of the summer.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25-26

Paul McCartney Sir Paul returns for more epic sets of Beatles, Wings, and solo classics.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Paul McCartney Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sir Paul returns for more epic sets of Beatles, Wings, and solo classics.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Tue

Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul Does it get more ‘90s than this?

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Does it get more ‘90s than this?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins It’s just like Crosby, Stills, and Nash without Crosby and Nash, but with Judy Collins.

Ravinia

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Ravinia It’s just like Crosby, Stills, and Nash without Crosby and Nash, but with Judy Collins.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi The three-act country bill is coming in support of Bentley’s 2016 concept album, Black.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre The three-act country bill is coming in support of Bentley’s 2016 concept album, Black.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

The Roots Fat Tire’s annual Tour de Fat carnival of oddities brings the tireless hip-hop outfit and a bunch of circus performers to Chicago.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

The Roots Huntington Bank Pavilion Fat Tire’s annual Tour de Fat carnival of oddities brings the tireless hip-hop outfit and a bunch of circus performers to Chicago.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Incubus, Jimmy Eat World Still kicking ass after all these years.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Incubus, Jimmy Eat World Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Still kicking ass after all these years.

Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza | Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3-6

Lollapalooza Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse, and Arcade Fire headline North America’s largest music festival.

Grant Park

Lollapalooza Grant Park Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse, and Arcade Fire headline North America’s largest music festival.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Tony Bennett 90 years old and still smooth as ever.

Ravinia

Tony Bennett Ravinia 90 years old and still smooth as ever.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

Rod Stewart 72 and still looking for hot legs.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rod Stewart Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 72 and still looking for hot legs.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

Darius Rucker The former Hootie and the Blowfish front man continues his solo success.

Ravinia

Darius Rucker Ravinia The former Hootie and the Blowfish front man continues his solo success.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls Punk never dies (it just gets a little older).

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls Huntington Bank Pavilion Punk never dies (it just gets a little older).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Old Town School of Folk Music Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

The Park at Wrigley

Old Town School of Folk Music The Park at Wrigley Old Town School of Folk curates this series of free shows at The Park at Wrigley on select summer Tuesdays.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Expect some serious air-guitar action at this one.

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Huntington Bank Pavilion Expect some serious air-guitar action at this one.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Billy Joel The piano man doesn’t know the word quit.

Wrigley Field

Billy Joel Wrigley Field The piano man doesn’t know the word quit.

Date

Event

Location

Add  