Every Fall Festival in Chicago, in One Calendar

By Published On 09/14/2015 By Published On 09/14/2015
Flickr/davidsjunnesson

Just because summer is wrapped up doesn’t mean you can’t still drink beer in the street (aka the itinerary for every Chicago festival). So prep for fall by acting like it’s still summer with our comprehensive guide to EVERY fall festival in Chicago.

Flickr/eric b. (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 16 Wed

Berghoff Oktoberfest Chicago’s longest-running Oktoberfest celebrates its 30th year with a traditional outdoor toast followed by three days of live music, ‘80s trivia, and prizes.

John C. Kluczynski Federal Plaza

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Festiv-Ale: A Celebration of Beer This beer fest features high-end brews and your chance to win a 30-case “Tower of Beer” in the raffle. Talk about classy.

Block 37

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Farm Aid 30 Farm Aid returns to Chicago with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Imagine Dragons, and more, plus farm-identified local and organic food. You can also meet and hang out with farmers, if that’s how you rage.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

HOPS! Oktoberfest Party Join the Chicago Homebrewers Pride of the South Side at a VFW hall beer garden for a pig roast, German food, and all manner of crazy homebrews.

Bridgeport, VFW Post 5079

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Independence Park Beer Fest Craft beers, food trucks, live music, you know the drill... it’s a beer fest. This one goes down in Irving Park’s Independence Park for its second straight year.

Irving Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Chicago Internet Cat Video Festival Yes, it’s a film festival for cat videos. No, we’re not kidding.

Athenaeum Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Ravenswood ArtWalk Experience a weekend of art, music, food, and community while getting a peek inside the spaces that have helped define Ravenswood.

Ravenswood

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Lakeview Taco Fest Tacos take center stage with inventive offerings plus Mexican wrestlers, beer and taco parings, and a best taco contest.

Lakeview (Southport & Addison)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Renegade Craft Fair Indie arts and crafts, indie bands, and food/drink from local vendors.

Wicker Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Vintage Garage Chicago: Retro Chicago Scour for vintage goods in Chicago’s only all-vintage market venue.

Uptown

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Chicago Gourmet The ultimate in fancy-pants dining with 150+ top chefs and restos, plus wineries, spirit makers, and breweries.

Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest Chicago Beer, brats, Bavarian pretzels, beer, lederhosen, live pop/German music on two stages, and also beer.

Lakeview

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

American Craft Expo (ACE) Replace that lava lamp with something a bit more grown-up at one of the country’s finest fine craft shows.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Chicago Magazine Culture Festival Architecture talks + theater performances + literature readings + live comedy + music = culture, now in festival form.

Venue SIX10

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Mad Decent Block Party Diplo’s uber-cool dance music label sets up shop at Hawthorne Race Course for you to get freaky with Major Lazer, Klingande, Martin Solveig, and more.

Hawthorne Race Course

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Fiesta Familiar The largest Hispanic family event of its kind in the Midwest features live bands, dance, and “activity stations” dedicated to art, science, music, and more.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Edgewater Fall Art Fair 120+ Chicago artists are paired with live music, a beer garden, and a talent show.

Edgewater

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Grand Art & Design Fest This Chicago street festival celebrates design with hay rides, live music, and a silent auction.

West Town

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Hyde Park Jazz Festival See live jazz on 14 stages across Hyde Park in a variety of settings with 18 hours of free, nonstop live performances.

Hyde Park

Flickr/slworking2 (edited)
 

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

West Town Art Walk West Town turns into a pop-up art gallery within shops along Chicago Ave in various media including visual, music, and culinary.

Chicago Ave between Milwaukee and Western

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Ravinia District Fall Fest This new fest offers live music, vendors, a petting zoo, and drum circles as well as artisanal beer and wine flights plus BBQ tastings.

Highland Park

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Foodie 5K Food trucks like The Fat Shallot, Babycakes, The Slide Ride, and Yum Dum make this a 5K you might actually consider doing.

Chicagoland Speedway

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Fall Family Fun Fest Games, chalk art, a fishing pond, duct-tape crafts, and a fire station open house highlight this walk through the Eisenhower Public Library District.

Norridge/Harwood Heights

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Bacon & Beer Classic Enjoy bacon bites (David Burke Primehouse, Haute Sausage, Public House, Dinky Donuts, etc.) and beer (Flossmoor Station, Abita, Motor Row, Lake Effect, etc.) in two sessions (brunch and evening) without the Cutler frustration.

Soldier Field

Date

Event

Location

Oct 12 Mon

Chicago Ideas Week Get the answers to life’s big questions at this weeklong fest for the brain, with 100+talks and labs including a conversation between Rahm Emanuel and Hillary Clinton.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Pittypalooza Pit bulls and other “bully” dogs are the beneficiaries of this charity event featuring five hours of live music, drinks, dinner, and a raffle.

115 Bourbon St, Merrionette Park

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

RUN 10 FEED 10 Fight local hunger with this 10K featuring a post-race party with live DJ, afterparty yoga session, and beauty consultations.

Diversey Harbor

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Vintage Garage Chicago: Record Ramp Scour for vintage records at the season finale of Chicago’s only all-vintage market venue.

Uptown 

Date

Event

Location

Oct 30-Nov 1

Freaky Deaky Bassnectar, Pretty Lights, 2 Chainz, and more (not to mention carnival rides, games, and haunted houses) invade Toyota Park as this local Halloween dance festival takes to the large-scale outdoor stage for the first time.

Toyota Park

Flickr/Dominique

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

SOFA Chicago Sort of like the Art Basel of Chicago, SOFA is the premier gallery-presented art fair dedicated to three-dimensional art and design. In other words, not the place to buy a new La-Z-Boy.

Navy Pier

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

ChillFest 2015 See live acoustic acts in all sorts of weird Wicker Park/Bucktown locations including dog-grooming salons, jewelry stores, and sex shops.

Wicker Park/Bucktown

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Get ready to elbow tourists for Beanie Babies with a tree-lighting ceremony, live music, a parade, and fireworks to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Mag Mile

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade The old faithful of fall festivals. Bonus points for heckling Ronald McDonald.

Downtown 

Flickr/mike mertz

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

Santa Hustle 5K It wouldn’t be December without some ridiculous excuse to wear a Santa suit. This one involves running (and Christmas music along the course).

Soldier Field

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

CCPA JazzFest The Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University welcomes some of the finest young jazz talent at Chicago’s leading jazz venue.

Jazz Showcase

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Beer Fest Beat Down Lucha libre wrestling, a beer replica of Buckingham Fountain, food trucks, and 100+ craft beers = the only acceptable reason to visit Hoffman Estates.

Sears Centre

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Twelve Bars of Xmas Pub Crawl Some call it a festival, some call it a bar crawl, some call it the culmination of everything that is wrong with today’s youth. Either way, it’s TBOX. And you’re drinking early. Real early.

Wrigleyville

