Every Outdoor Concert in Chicago This Summer

You gotta admit there’s nothing like a summer concert and the breeze of the cool night air hitting your face as you down tallboys with that crazy crew from accounting. That's right, you're a junior copywriter and you throw down for Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Or any of these 150+ outdoor concert dates coming up.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Dierks Bentley The king of airline boozing anthems.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Dierks Bentley Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park The king of airline boozing anthems.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Chris Stapleton Kentucky comes to Chicago.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Chris Stapleton FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Kentucky comes to Chicago.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Taste of Chaos Tour w/ Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin, and Early November Bring plenty of Kleenex to this emo fest.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Taste of Chaos Tour w/ Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin, and Early November FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Bring plenty of Kleenex to this emo fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Sun
Dixie Chicks The controversial country trio is back at it.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Dixie Chicks Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park The controversial country trio is back at it.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Mon
Blonde Redhead w/ Ryley Walker Dreamy electro pop is on display from this group of non-blonde, non-redhead NYC art rockers.
Millennium Park
Blonde Redhead w/ Ryley Walker Millennium Park Dreamy electro pop is on display from this group of non-blonde, non-redhead NYC art rockers.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Barenaked Ladies w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark What’s that song by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark? “If You Leave”, from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. Expect to hear it.
Ravinia
Barenaked Ladies w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark Ravinia What’s that song by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark? “If You Leave”, from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. Expect to hear it.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Lee Fields & the Expressions From James Brown-style funk to blues and Southern soul, this 43-year vet from North Carolina will keep you highly entertained.
Millennium Park
Lee Fields & the Expressions Millennium Park From James Brown-style funk to blues and Southern soul, this 43-year vet from North Carolina will keep you highly entertained.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood The finer things keep shining through.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood FirstMerit Bank Pavilion The finer things keep shining through.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Florence & the Machine w/ Of Monsters & Men Expect millennials. Lots of them. And maybe their parents.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Florence & the Machine w/ Of Monsters & Men Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Expect millennials. Lots of them. And maybe their parents.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Show your Jersey Boys pride.
Ravinia
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Ravinia Show your Jersey Boys pride.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Mon
Rodrigo Amarante Brazilian samba, anyone?
Millennium Park
Rodrigo Amarante Millennium Park Brazilian samba, anyone?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Paul Simon Opening act: Garfunkel?
Ravinia
Paul Simon Ravinia Opening act: Garfunkel?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Flight of the Conchords Straight from 2008, Bret and Jemaine are back to make us all miss one of HBO’s most unforgettable shows even more.
Millennium Park
Flight of the Conchords Millennium Park Straight from 2008, Bret and Jemaine are back to make us all miss one of HBO’s most unforgettable shows even more.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Fathers Day Jazz Special With Ramsey Lewis, John Pizzarelli, Monty Alexander, Allan Harris, and Joey Alexander Trio.
Ravinia
Fathers Day Jazz Special Ravinia With Ramsey Lewis, John Pizzarelli, Monty Alexander, Allan Harris, and Joey Alexander Trio.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Mon
DJ Spooky’s Rebirth of a Nation Check out a large-scale multimedia performance piece from this DC-based artist.
Millennium Park
DJ Spooky’s Rebirth of a Nation Millennium Park Check out a large-scale multimedia performance piece from this DC-based artist.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Wed
Seth MacFarlane No, he’s not cracking jokes. He’s singing cheesy Sinatra-style, orchestra-backed tunes from his new album No One Ever Tells You. Sigh.
Ravinia
Seth MacFarlane Ravinia No, he’s not cracking jokes. He’s singing cheesy Sinatra-style, orchestra-backed tunes from his new album No One Ever Tells You. Sigh.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Wed
Storm Large w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Storm Large w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Thu
Maceo Parker Funky!
Millennium Park
Maceo Parker Millennium Park Funky!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Thu
Bad Company & Joe Walsh My Maserati does 185.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Bad Company & Joe Walsh FirstMerit Bank Pavilion My Maserati does 185.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Thu
Patti LaBelle w/ The Commodores She’s a Brick! House.
Ravinia
Patti LaBelle w/ The Commodores Ravinia She’s a Brick! House.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Bob Dylan & His Band w/ Mavis Staples Fun fact: Dylan once asked Mavis Staples to marry him.
Ravinia
Bob Dylan & His Band w/ Mavis Staples Ravinia Fun fact: Dylan once asked Mavis Staples to marry him.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Jimmy Buffett w/ Huey Lewis & the News Think there will be any old men in Hawaiian shirts at this show? We’re guessing maybe one or two.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Jimmy Buffett w/ Huey Lewis & the News Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Think there will be any old men in Hawaiian shirts at this show? We’re guessing maybe one or two.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Gavin DeGraw w/ The Fray Piano combines with punk rock.
Ravinia
Gavin DeGraw w/ The Fray Ravinia Piano combines with punk rock.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Sun
Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Warren Haynes and the Chicago Philharmonic pay tribute to Jerry Garcia.
Ravinia
Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Ravinia Warren Haynes and the Chicago Philharmonic pay tribute to Jerry Garcia.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Mon
Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra The top Latin Jazz artist brings his Salsa stylings to Pritzker Pavilion.
Millennium Park
Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra Millennium Park The top Latin Jazz artist brings his Salsa stylings to Pritzker Pavilion.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Wed
Juho Pohjonen w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Juho Pohjonen w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Thu
James Taylor w/ Jackson Browne James Taylor was in Funny People, so we at least give him props for that.
Wrigley Field
James Taylor w/ Jackson Browne Wrigley Field James Taylor was in Funny People, so we at least give him props for that.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Thu
Lower Dens One of the most underrated bands in the underrated Baltimore indie rock scene.
Millennium Park
Lower Dens Millennium Park One of the most underrated bands in the underrated Baltimore indie rock scene.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Indigo Girls Over 30 years of folk tunes.
Ravinia
Indigo Girls Ravinia Over 30 years of folk tunes.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Guns N’ Roses Axl is back! He may have broken his foot his first show on tour, but he’s still rocking out seated in Dave Grohl’s “rock throne.” Yes, this is all real.
Soldier Field
Guns N’ Roses Soldier Field Axl is back! He may have broken his foot his first show on tour, but he’s still rocking out seated in Dave Grohl’s “rock throne.” Yes, this is all real.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Def Leppard w/ REO Speedwagon and Tesla We want to make fun of this show, but can’t.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Def Leppard w/ REO Speedwagon and Tesla Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park We want to make fun of this show, but can’t.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Modest Mouse w/ Brand New Let’s hope for the early stuff from Isaac Brock and company.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Modest Mouse w/ Brand New FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Let’s hope for the early stuff from Isaac Brock and company.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Steve Miller Band The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame instantly regrets its decision.
Ravinia
Steve Miller Band Ravinia The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame instantly regrets its decision.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Sun
Chris Cornell The Soundgarden frontman’s voice still sounds as amazing as it did on Superunknown.
Ravinia
Chris Cornell Ravinia The Soundgarden frontman’s voice still sounds as amazing as it did on Superunknown.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Chick Corea Trio See the 20-time Grammy-winning pianist.
Ravinia
Chick Corea Trio Ravinia See the 20-time Grammy-winning pianist.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
National Youth Choir of Scotland w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
National Youth Choir of Scotland w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra (live soundtrack to silent film City Lights) As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra (live soundtrack to silent film City Lights) Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Thu
Neil Finn of Crowded House w/ Guster The New Zealand singer/songwriter pairs up with the band every New England liberal arts major loves.
Ravinia
Neil Finn of Crowded House w/ Guster Ravinia The New Zealand singer/songwriter pairs up with the band every New England liberal arts major loves.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
311 w/ Matisyahu Jewish rap and Florida trailer park rock combine for one hell of an interesting evening.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
311 w/ Matisyahu FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Jewish rap and Florida trailer park rock combine for one hell of an interesting evening.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Duran Duran Are you hungry like the wolf? Yes, yes you are.
Ravinia
Duran Duran Ravinia Are you hungry like the wolf? Yes, yes you are.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Duran Duran Still hungry like the wolf? Of course you are.
Ravinia
Duran Duran Ravinia Still hungry like the wolf? Of course you are.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Brantley Gilbert Country.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Brantley Gilbert Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Country.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Sun
Weezer w/ Panic! at the Disco Who’s making fun of Rivers Cuomo now?
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Weezer w/ Panic! at the Disco Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Who’s making fun of Rivers Cuomo now?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Sun
Phillip Phillips w/ Matt Nathanson Soulful tunes from an American Idol winner.
Ravinia
Phillip Phillips w/ Matt Nathanson Ravinia Soulful tunes from an American Idol winner.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Mon
Ladysmith Black Mambazo w/ Sweet Honey in the Rock All-male South African vocal group
Ravinia
Ladysmith Black Mambazo w/ Sweet Honey in the Rock Ravinia All-male South African vocal group
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Mon
Femi Kuti + the Positive Force w/ ProbCause Afrobeat legend/son of Fela Kuti hits the stage with an up-and-coming Chicago MC.
Millennium Park
Femi Kuti + the Positive Force w/ ProbCause Millennium Park Afrobeat legend/son of Fela Kuti hits the stage with an up-and-coming Chicago MC.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
Rachel Barton Pine w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Rachel Barton Pine w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Thu
Azymuth w/ Sidewalk Chalk Brazilian rhythms and Chicago hip-hop. Nice.
Millennium Park
Azymuth w/ Sidewalk Chalk Millennium Park Brazilian rhythms and Chicago hip-hop. Nice.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Gregg Allman w/ Peter Frampton, Blackberry Smoke, and Eddy Clearwater One helluva serious guitar collection.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Gregg Allman w/ Peter Frampton, Blackberry Smoke, and Eddy Clearwater FirstMerit Bank Pavilion One helluva serious guitar collection.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Sublime w/ Rome, Dirty Heads, and Tribal Seeds Represent the LBC.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Sublime w/ Rome, Dirty Heads, and Tribal Seeds FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Represent the LBC.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Mon
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band w/ Emmylou Harris How large? Find out.
Ravinia
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band w/ Emmylou Harris Ravinia How large? Find out.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Mon
King Sunny Adé It’s time for Nigerian juju, people.
Millennium Park
King Sunny Adé Millennium Park It’s time for Nigerian juju, people.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Tue
Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick You will heart this Heart/Blackheart team up
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick FirstMerit Bank Pavilion You will heart this Heart/Blackheart team up
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
AWOLNATION w/ Death From Above 1979 “Sail” is a fine stadium anthem and all, but DFA 1979 is where the real show is at.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
AWOLNATION w/ Death From Above 1979 FirstMerit Bank Pavilion “Sail” is a fine stadium anthem and all, but DFA 1979 is where the real show is at.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
Bryan Adams Do what you gotta do.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Bryan Adams FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Do what you gotta do.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
Heritage Blues Orchestra 100% free.
Millennium Park
Heritage Blues Orchestra Millennium Park 100% free.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Daryl Hall & John Oates She’s a maneater. Watch out, boy, she’ll chew you up!
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Daryl Hall & John Oates Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park She’s a maneater. Watch out, boy, she’ll chew you up!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Sun
Kenny Rogers The tour is called Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal, so you get the feeling this might be it.
Ravinia
Kenny Rogers Ravinia The tour is called Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal, so you get the feeling this might be it.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Sun
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Columbus Park Refectory
Grant Park Orchestra Columbus Park Refectory As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Mon
The Jones Family Singers Texas gospel powerhouse.
Millennium Park
The Jones Family Singers Millennium Park Texas gospel powerhouse.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Tue
Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul Does it get more ‘90s than this?
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Does it get more ‘90s than this?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
Diana Ross Singer, songwriter, HOF diva.
Ravinia
Diana Ross Ravinia Singer, songwriter, HOF diva.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Miranda Lambert The Nashville Star contestant has blazed a trail.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Miranda Lambert Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park The Nashville Star contestant has blazed a trail.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
5 Seconds of Summer Pop punk. Lots of it.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
5 Seconds of Summer Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Pop punk. Lots of it.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Sun
Jeff Beck & Buddy Guy We love Buddy Guy and all, but seeing him with Jeff Beck makes this a truly special performance.
Ravinia
Jeff Beck & Buddy Guy Ravinia We love Buddy Guy and all, but seeing him with Jeff Beck makes this a truly special performance.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Sun
Dirk Quinn Band Phish-y high energy funk jazz.
Navy Pier
Dirk Quinn Band Navy Pier Phish-y high energy funk jazz.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Mon
José González w/ Tall Heights Listen to his cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats.” That is all.
Millennium Park
José González w/ Tall Heights Millennium Park Listen to his cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats.” That is all.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Ray LaMontagne Few deserve it more than this one-time homeless singer/songwriter.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Ray LaMontagne FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Few deserve it more than this one-time homeless singer/songwriter.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Bryan Ferry Highland Park will be your little shot of paradise.
Ravinia
Bryan Ferry Ravinia Highland Park will be your little shot of paradise.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Sun
Rascal Flatts "I Like the Sound of That" may be something you say.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Rascal Flatts Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park "I Like the Sound of That" may be something you say.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Sun
Dolly Parton Still workin’ 9 to 5.
Ravinia
Dolly Parton Ravinia Still workin’ 9 to 5.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Tue
Josh Groban w/ Sarah McLachlan We thought Josh Groban was lame. Until we saw Coffee Town.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Josh Groban w/ Sarah McLachlan FirstMerit Bank Pavilion We thought Josh Groban was lame. Until we saw Coffee Town.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Christian Poltéra w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Christian Poltéra w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Thu
War w/ Los Lonely Boys Fusing rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B.
Ravinia
War w/ Los Lonely Boys Ravinia Fusing rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Thu
Mbongwana Star Psychedelic African dance music straight outta Kinshasa? Yes, please.
Millennium Park
Mbongwana Star Millennium Park Psychedelic African dance music straight outta Kinshasa? Yes, please.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Josh Bell & Chris Botti Lifelong friends share the stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Ravinia
Josh Bell & Chris Botti Ravinia Lifelong friends share the stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Toby Keith Hopefully not too butthurt from his Rosemont restaurant closing up shop.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Toby Keith Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Hopefully not too butthurt from his Rosemont restaurant closing up shop.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Journey w/ The Doobie Brothers “Don’t Stop Believin’?” “China Grove”? Yes, and yes.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Journey w/ The Doobie Brothers Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park “Don’t Stop Believin’?” “China Grove”? Yes, and yes.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Tony Bennett Don’t look now, but Tony wants to party with you on his 90th birthday.
Ravinia
Tony Bennett Ravinia Don’t look now, but Tony wants to party with you on his 90th birthday.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Don Henley Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.
Ravinia
Don Henley Ravinia Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Mon
Don Henley Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.
Ravinia
Don Henley Ravinia Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa Snoop (Dogg, not Lion) takes a break from appearing in Trailer Park Boys to grace us with his ever-smoky presence.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Snoop (Dogg, not Lion) takes a break from appearing in Trailer Park Boys to grace us with his ever-smoky presence.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
The Silk Road Ensemble w/ Yo-Yo Ma This cellist is the illest.
Ravinia
The Silk Road Ensemble w/ Yo-Yo Ma Ravinia This cellist is the illest.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
Carnival of Madness w/ Shinedown, Halestorm, and Black Stone Cherry One can assume you might be hearing some heavy metal.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Carnival of Madness w/ Shinedown, Halestorm, and Black Stone Cherry FirstMerit Bank Pavilion One can assume you might be hearing some heavy metal.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Wed
Christian Tetzlaff w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Christian Tetzlaff w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Thu
Elephant Revival The quintet from Colorado blends gypsy music, rock, Celtic, alt-country, and folk.
Millennium Park
Elephant Revival Millennium Park The quintet from Colorado blends gypsy music, rock, Celtic, alt-country, and folk.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
The Go-Go’s w/ Best Coast LA’s modern indie impresario Bethany Cosentino hits the road with ‘80s LA royalty.
Ravinia
The Go-Go’s w/ Best Coast Ravinia LA’s modern indie impresario Bethany Cosentino hits the road with ‘80s LA royalty.