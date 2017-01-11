Events

Every Outdoor Concert in Chicago This Summer

Florence and the Machine
Florence and the Machine | Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You gotta admit there’s nothing like a summer concert and the breeze of the cool night air hitting your face as you down tallboys with that crazy crew from accounting. That's right, you're a junior copywriter and you throw down for Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Or any of these 150+ outdoor concert dates coming up.

Beyonce
Beyoncé | A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Dierks Bentley The king of airline boozing anthems.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Dierks Bentley Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park The king of airline boozing anthems.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Beyoncé The Formation World Tour.

Soldier Field

Beyoncé Soldier Field The Formation World Tour.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Beyoncé The Formation World Tour.

Soldier Field

Beyoncé Soldier Field The Formation World Tour.

Add
Of Monsters and Men
Of Monsters and Men | Flickr/Daniela Rupolo

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Chris Stapleton Kentucky comes to Chicago.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Chris Stapleton FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Kentucky comes to Chicago.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Taste of Chaos Tour w/ Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin, and Early November Bring plenty of Kleenex to this emo fest.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Taste of Chaos Tour w/ Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin, and Early November FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Bring plenty of Kleenex to this emo fest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Sun

Dixie Chicks The controversial country trio is back at it.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Dixie Chicks Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park The controversial country trio is back at it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Blonde Redhead w/ Ryley Walker Dreamy electro pop is on display from this group of non-blonde, non-redhead NYC art rockers.

Millennium Park

Blonde Redhead w/ Ryley Walker Millennium Park Dreamy electro pop is on display from this group of non-blonde, non-redhead NYC art rockers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Barenaked Ladies w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark What’s that song by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark? “If You Leave”, from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. Expect to hear it.

Ravinia

Barenaked Ladies w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark Ravinia What’s that song by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark? “If You Leave”, from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. Expect to hear it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Lee Fields & the Expressions From James Brown-style funk to blues and Southern soul, this 43-year vet from North Carolina will keep you highly entertained.

Millennium Park

Lee Fields & the Expressions Millennium Park From James Brown-style funk to blues and Southern soul, this 43-year vet from North Carolina will keep you highly entertained.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood The finer things keep shining through.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood FirstMerit Bank Pavilion The finer things keep shining through.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Florence & the Machine w/ Of Monsters & Men Expect millennials. Lots of them. And maybe their parents.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Florence & the Machine w/ Of Monsters & Men Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Expect millennials. Lots of them. And maybe their parents.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Show your Jersey Boys pride.

Ravinia

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Ravinia Show your Jersey Boys pride.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Rodrigo Amarante Brazilian samba, anyone?

Millennium Park

Rodrigo Amarante Millennium Park Brazilian samba, anyone?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add
Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle | Flickr/Jim Fruchterman

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Nneka Nigerian singer/songwriter unfurls her award-winning blend of reggae, hip-hop, and soul.

Millennium Park

Nneka Millennium Park Nigerian singer/songwriter unfurls her award-winning blend of reggae, hip-hop, and soul.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

BoDeans Pick up lawn seats online ahead of time to avoid the $5 upcharge.

Ravinia

BoDeans Ravinia Pick up lawn seats online ahead of time to avoid the $5 upcharge.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Paul Simon Opening act: Garfunkel?

Ravinia

Paul Simon Ravinia Opening act: Garfunkel?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Flight of the Conchords Straight from 2008, Bret and Jemaine are back to make us all miss one of HBO’s most unforgettable shows even more.

Millennium Park

Flight of the Conchords Millennium Park Straight from 2008, Bret and Jemaine are back to make us all miss one of HBO’s most unforgettable shows even more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Fathers Day Jazz Special With Ramsey Lewis, John Pizzarelli, Monty Alexander, Allan Harris, and Joey Alexander Trio.

Ravinia

Fathers Day Jazz Special Ravinia With Ramsey Lewis, John Pizzarelli, Monty Alexander, Allan Harris, and Joey Alexander Trio.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

DJ Spooky’s Rebirth of a Nation Check out a large-scale multimedia performance piece from this DC-based artist.

Millennium Park

DJ Spooky’s Rebirth of a Nation Millennium Park Check out a large-scale multimedia performance piece from this DC-based artist.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Seth MacFarlane No, he’s not cracking jokes. He’s singing cheesy Sinatra-style, orchestra-backed tunes from his new album No One Ever Tells You. Sigh.

Ravinia

Seth MacFarlane Ravinia No, he’s not cracking jokes. He’s singing cheesy Sinatra-style, orchestra-backed tunes from his new album No One Ever Tells You. Sigh.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Storm Large w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Storm Large w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Maceo Parker Funky!

Millennium Park

Maceo Parker Millennium Park Funky!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Bad Company & Joe Walsh My Maserati does 185.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Bad Company & Joe Walsh FirstMerit Bank Pavilion My Maserati does 185.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Patti LaBelle w/ The Commodores She’s a Brick! House.

Ravinia

Patti LaBelle w/ The Commodores Ravinia She’s a Brick! House.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Bob Dylan & His Band w/ Mavis Staples Fun fact: Dylan once asked Mavis Staples to marry him.

Ravinia

Bob Dylan & His Band w/ Mavis Staples Ravinia Fun fact: Dylan once asked Mavis Staples to marry him.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Phish It’s gonna get weird in here.

Wrigley Field

Phish Wrigley Field It’s gonna get weird in here.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Phish Is someone smoking pot? Better question: is anyone not?

Wrigley Field

Phish Wrigley Field Is someone smoking pot? Better question: is anyone not?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Jimmy Buffett w/ Huey Lewis & the News Think there will be any old men in Hawaiian shirts at this show? We’re guessing maybe one or two.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Jimmy Buffett w/ Huey Lewis & the News Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Think there will be any old men in Hawaiian shirts at this show? We’re guessing maybe one or two.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Gavin DeGraw w/ The Fray Piano combines with punk rock.

Ravinia

Gavin DeGraw w/ The Fray Ravinia Piano combines with punk rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Warren Haynes and the Chicago Philharmonic pay tribute to Jerry Garcia.

Ravinia

Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Ravinia Warren Haynes and the Chicago Philharmonic pay tribute to Jerry Garcia.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra The top Latin Jazz artist brings his Salsa stylings to Pritzker Pavilion.

Millennium Park

Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra Millennium Park The top Latin Jazz artist brings his Salsa stylings to Pritzker Pavilion.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Juho Pohjonen w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Juho Pohjonen w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

James Taylor w/ Jackson Browne James Taylor was in Funny People, so we at least give him props for that.

Wrigley Field

James Taylor w/ Jackson Browne Wrigley Field James Taylor was in Funny People, so we at least give him props for that.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Lower Dens One of the most underrated bands in the underrated Baltimore indie rock scene.

Millennium Park

Lower Dens Millennium Park One of the most underrated bands in the underrated Baltimore indie rock scene.

Add
Steve Miller Band | Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Indigo Girls Over 30 years of folk tunes.

Ravinia

Indigo Girls Ravinia Over 30 years of folk tunes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Guns N’ Roses Axl is back! He may have broken his foot his first show on tour, but he’s still rocking out seated in Dave Grohl’s “rock throne.” Yes, this is all real.

Soldier Field

Guns N’ Roses Soldier Field Axl is back! He may have broken his foot his first show on tour, but he’s still rocking out seated in Dave Grohl’s “rock throne.” Yes, this is all real.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Def Leppard w/ REO Speedwagon and Tesla We want to make fun of this show, but can’t.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Def Leppard w/ REO Speedwagon and Tesla Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park We want to make fun of this show, but can’t.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Modest Mouse w/ Brand New Let’s hope for the early stuff from Isaac Brock and company.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Modest Mouse w/ Brand New FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Let’s hope for the early stuff from Isaac Brock and company.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Steve Miller Band The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame instantly regrets its decision.

Ravinia

Steve Miller Band Ravinia The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame instantly regrets its decision.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Chris Cornell The Soundgarden frontman’s voice still sounds as amazing as it did on Superunknown.

Ravinia

Chris Cornell Ravinia The Soundgarden frontman’s voice still sounds as amazing as it did on Superunknown.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Chick Corea Trio See the 20-time Grammy-winning pianist.

Ravinia

Chick Corea Trio Ravinia See the 20-time Grammy-winning pianist.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

National Youth Choir of Scotland w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

National Youth Choir of Scotland w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra (live soundtrack to silent film City Lights) As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra (live soundtrack to silent film City Lights) Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Neil Finn of Crowded House w/ Guster The New Zealand singer/songwriter pairs up with the band every New England liberal arts major loves.

Ravinia

Neil Finn of Crowded House w/ Guster Ravinia The New Zealand singer/songwriter pairs up with the band every New England liberal arts major loves.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

311 w/ Matisyahu Jewish rap and Florida trailer park rock combine for one hell of an interesting evening.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

311 w/ Matisyahu FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Jewish rap and Florida trailer park rock combine for one hell of an interesting evening.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Duran Duran Are you hungry like the wolf? Yes, yes you are.

Ravinia

Duran Duran Ravinia Are you hungry like the wolf? Yes, yes you are.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Duran Duran Still hungry like the wolf? Of course you are.

Ravinia

Duran Duran Ravinia Still hungry like the wolf? Of course you are.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Brantley Gilbert Country.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Brantley Gilbert Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Country.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Weezer w/ Panic! at the Disco Who’s making fun of Rivers Cuomo now?

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Weezer w/ Panic! at the Disco Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Who’s making fun of Rivers Cuomo now?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Phillip Phillips w/ Matt Nathanson Soulful tunes from an American Idol winner.

Ravinia

Phillip Phillips w/ Matt Nathanson Ravinia Soulful tunes from an American Idol winner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Ladysmith Black Mambazo w/ Sweet Honey in the Rock All-male South African vocal group

Ravinia

Ladysmith Black Mambazo w/ Sweet Honey in the Rock Ravinia All-male South African vocal group

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Femi Kuti + the Positive Force w/ ProbCause Afrobeat legend/son of Fela Kuti hits the stage with an up-and-coming Chicago MC.

Millennium Park

Femi Kuti + the Positive Force w/ ProbCause Millennium Park Afrobeat legend/son of Fela Kuti hits the stage with an up-and-coming Chicago MC.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Rachel Barton Pine w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Rachel Barton Pine w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Azymuth w/ Sidewalk Chalk Brazilian rhythms and Chicago hip-hop. Nice.

Millennium Park

Azymuth w/ Sidewalk Chalk Millennium Park Brazilian rhythms and Chicago hip-hop. Nice.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

AWOLNATION
AWOLNATION | Flickr/Claudia Heidelberger

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Gregg Allman w/ Peter Frampton, Blackberry Smoke, and Eddy Clearwater One helluva serious guitar collection.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Gregg Allman w/ Peter Frampton, Blackberry Smoke, and Eddy Clearwater FirstMerit Bank Pavilion One helluva serious guitar collection.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Sublime w/ Rome, Dirty Heads, and Tribal Seeds Represent the LBC.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Sublime w/ Rome, Dirty Heads, and Tribal Seeds FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Represent the LBC.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band w/ Emmylou Harris How large? Find out.

Ravinia

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band w/ Emmylou Harris Ravinia How large? Find out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

King Sunny Adé It’s time for Nigerian juju, people.

Millennium Park

King Sunny Adé Millennium Park It’s time for Nigerian juju, people.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Tue

Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick You will heart this Heart/Blackheart team up

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick FirstMerit Bank Pavilion You will heart this Heart/Blackheart team up

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

AWOLNATION w/ Death From Above 1979 “Sail” is a fine stadium anthem and all, but DFA 1979 is where the real show is at.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

AWOLNATION w/ Death From Above 1979 FirstMerit Bank Pavilion “Sail” is a fine stadium anthem and all, but DFA 1979 is where the real show is at.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Bryan Adams Do what you gotta do.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Bryan Adams FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Do what you gotta do.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Heritage Blues Orchestra 100% free.

Millennium Park

Heritage Blues Orchestra Millennium Park 100% free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Daryl Hall & John Oates She’s a maneater. Watch out, boy, she’ll chew you up!

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Daryl Hall & John Oates Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park She’s a maneater. Watch out, boy, she’ll chew you up!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Marin Alsop w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Coldplay A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Soldier Field

Coldplay Soldier Field A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Coldplay A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Soldier Field

Coldplay Soldier Field A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Kenny Rogers The tour is called Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal, so you get the feeling this might be it.

Ravinia

Kenny Rogers Ravinia The tour is called Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal, so you get the feeling this might be it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Columbus Park Refectory

Grant Park Orchestra Columbus Park Refectory As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

The Jones Family Singers Texas gospel powerhouse.

Millennium Park

The Jones Family Singers Millennium Park Texas gospel powerhouse.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul Does it get more ‘90s than this?

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Goo Goo Dolls w/ Collective Soul FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Does it get more ‘90s than this?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Diana Ross Singer, songwriter, HOF diva.

Ravinia

Diana Ross Ravinia Singer, songwriter, HOF diva.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Miranda Lambert The Nashville Star contestant has blazed a trail.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Miranda Lambert Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park The Nashville Star contestant has blazed a trail.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

5 Seconds of Summer Pop punk. Lots of it.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

5 Seconds of Summer Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Pop punk. Lots of it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Sun

Jeff Beck & Buddy Guy We love Buddy Guy and all, but seeing him with Jeff Beck makes this a truly special performance.

Ravinia

Jeff Beck & Buddy Guy Ravinia We love Buddy Guy and all, but seeing him with Jeff Beck makes this a truly special performance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Sun

Dirk Quinn Band Phish-y high energy funk jazz.

Navy Pier

Dirk Quinn Band Navy Pier Phish-y high energy funk jazz.

Add
Josh Groban
Josh Groban | lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

José González w/ Tall Heights Listen to his cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats.” That is all.

Millennium Park

José González w/ Tall Heights Millennium Park Listen to his cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats.” That is all.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Sinkane Funk rock and Sudanese pop. Like peanut butter and jelly.

Millennium Park

Sinkane Millennium Park Funk rock and Sudanese pop. Like peanut butter and jelly.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Ray LaMontagne Few deserve it more than this one-time homeless singer/songwriter.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Ray LaMontagne FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Few deserve it more than this one-time homeless singer/songwriter.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Bryan Ferry Highland Park will be your little shot of paradise.

Ravinia

Bryan Ferry Ravinia Highland Park will be your little shot of paradise.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Rascal Flatts "I Like the Sound of That" may be something you say.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Rascal Flatts Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park "I Like the Sound of That" may be something you say.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Dolly Parton Still workin’ 9 to 5.

Ravinia

Dolly Parton Ravinia Still workin’ 9 to 5.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Tue

Josh Groban w/ Sarah McLachlan We thought Josh Groban was lame. Until we saw Coffee Town.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Josh Groban w/ Sarah McLachlan FirstMerit Bank Pavilion We thought Josh Groban was lame. Until we saw Coffee Town.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Christian Poltéra w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Christian Poltéra w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

War w/ Los Lonely Boys Fusing rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B.

Ravinia

War w/ Los Lonely Boys Ravinia Fusing rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Mbongwana Star Psychedelic African dance music straight outta Kinshasa? Yes, please.

Millennium Park

Mbongwana Star Millennium Park Psychedelic African dance music straight outta Kinshasa? Yes, please.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Josh Bell & Chris Botti Lifelong friends share the stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Ravinia

Josh Bell & Chris Botti Ravinia Lifelong friends share the stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Toby Keith Hopefully not too butthurt from his Rosemont restaurant closing up shop.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Toby Keith Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Hopefully not too butthurt from his Rosemont restaurant closing up shop.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Kirill Gerstein w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Journey w/ The Doobie Brothers “Don’t Stop Believin’?” “China Grove”? Yes, and yes.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Journey w/ The Doobie Brothers Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park “Don’t Stop Believin’?” “China Grove”? Yes, and yes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Tony Bennett Don’t look now, but Tony wants to party with you on his 90th birthday.

Ravinia

Tony Bennett Ravinia Don’t look now, but Tony wants to party with you on his 90th birthday.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

Don Henley Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.

Ravinia

Don Henley Ravinia Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Mon

Don Henley Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.

Ravinia

Don Henley Ravinia Eagles founder is back with new solo album Cass County.

Add
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker | Flickr/Townsquare Media

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa Snoop (Dogg, not Lion) takes a break from appearing in Trailer Park Boys to grace us with his ever-smoky presence.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park

Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Snoop (Dogg, not Lion) takes a break from appearing in Trailer Park Boys to grace us with his ever-smoky presence.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

The Silk Road Ensemble w/ Yo-Yo Ma This cellist is the illest.

Ravinia

The Silk Road Ensemble w/ Yo-Yo Ma Ravinia This cellist is the illest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

Carnival of Madness w/ Shinedown, Halestorm, and Black Stone Cherry One can assume you might be hearing some heavy metal.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Carnival of Madness w/ Shinedown, Halestorm, and Black Stone Cherry FirstMerit Bank Pavilion One can assume you might be hearing some heavy metal.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

Christian Tetzlaff w/ Grant Park Orchestra As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Christian Tetzlaff w/ Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of Grant Park Music Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Elephant Revival The quintet from Colorado blends gypsy music, rock, Celtic, alt-country, and folk.

Millennium Park

Elephant Revival Millennium Park The quintet from Colorado blends gypsy music, rock, Celtic, alt-country, and folk.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

The Go-Go’s w/ Best Coast LA’s modern indie impresario Bethany Cosentino hits the road with ‘80s LA royalty.

Ravinia

The Go-Go’s w/ Best Coast Ravinia LA’s modern indie impresario Bethany Cosentino hits the road with ‘80s LA royalty.

Add