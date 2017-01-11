Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago This Summer

By Published On 06/06/2016 By Published On 06/06/2016
Chicago outdoor movies
City of Chicago

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Summer checklist: outdoor concerts? Check. Rooftop bars? Check. Outdoor movies? Oh, check yes. Behold our glorious unveiling of ALL of the outdoor movies happening in Chicago this summer. Sure, the Chicago Park District is throwing down with some serious heavy hitters this year like Cool Hand Luke, Silence of the Lambs, Purple Rain, and Labyrinth. But did you know there’s also a cool new rooftop cinema club popping up at a Downtown hotel, and it's screening The Big Lebowski and High Fidelity? Yeah, we’ve got that covered, too.

Related

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Summer

related

Why Chicago Summers Dominate All Other Summers

related

Midwest Summer Festivals Worth Taking a Road Trip For

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Summer
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Vertigo Movie showing south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Lincoln Park

Vertigo Lincoln Park Movie showing south of Belmont Harbor, east of Lake Shore Drive. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

The Goonies Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Pottawattomie Park

The Goonies Pottawattomie Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Kedvale Park

Jurassic World Kedvale Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

The Breakfast Club Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

The Breakfast Club Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Movie showing on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Lincoln Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Lincoln Park Movie showing on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Rio Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Mary Bartelme Park

Rio Mary Bartelme Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Harold Washington Playlot Park

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Harold Washington Playlot Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

High Fidelity Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

High Fidelity Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Pixels Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Commercial Club Playground

Pixels Commercial Club Playground Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Ronaldo Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Hollywood Park

Ronaldo Hollywood Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Minions Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Pasteur Park

Minions Pasteur Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Beetlejuice Free, BYO picnic and chairs.  Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Wicker Park

Beetlejuice Wicker Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs.  Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs.  Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Shedd Park

Jurassic World Shedd Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs.  Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Avengers: Age of Ultron Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Gladstone Park

Avengers: Age of Ultron Gladstone Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Terminator Genisys Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

West Chatham Park

Terminator Genisys West Chatham Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

The Blues Brothers Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

The Blues Brothers Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Creed Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Washington Park (DuSable Museum)

Creed Washington Park (DuSable Museum) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Guardians of the Galaxy Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Gross Park

Guardians of the Galaxy Gross Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Pulaski Park

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Pulaski Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Sauganash Park

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Sauganash Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

My Best Friend’s Wedding Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

My Best Friend’s Wedding Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Piotrowski Park

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Piotrowski Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Movie showing northwest of E Balbo Ave and S Columbus Dr. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Grant Park

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Grant Park Movie showing northwest of E Balbo Ave and S Columbus Dr. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Millennium Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Millennium Park Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Minions Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

McKinley Park

Minions McKinley Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Les Demoiselles de Rochefort Movie showing north of Bryn Mawr Ave, east of Lake Shore Drive. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Kathy Osterman Beach

Les Demoiselles de Rochefort Kathy Osterman Beach Movie showing north of Bryn Mawr Ave, east of Lake Shore Drive. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Hotel Transylvania 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

West Lawn Park

Hotel Transylvania 2 West Lawn Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

The Big Lebowski Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

The Big Lebowski Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Rio 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Blackhawk Park

Rio 2 Blackhawk Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Minions Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Foster Park

Minions Foster Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Gabo: La Magia de lo Real Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Harrison Park

Gabo: La Magia de lo Real Harrison Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Independence Park

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Independence Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Shaun the Sheep Movie Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Olympia Park

Shaun the Sheep Movie Olympia Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Back to the Future Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Brooks Park

Back to the Future Brooks Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Blade Runner Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Blade Runner Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Riis Park

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Riis Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Mermaids Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Wicker Park

Mermaids Wicker Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

The Goonies Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Athletic Field Park

The Goonies Athletic Field Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Clueless Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Clueless Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Minions Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Cornell Square Park

Minions Cornell Square Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

The Living Green Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

North Park Village Nature Center

The Living Green North Park Village Nature Center Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Kathy Osterman Beach

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar Kathy Osterman Beach Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Pulp Fiction Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Pulp Fiction Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Touhy Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Touhy Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Creed Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Ellis (Samuel) Park

Creed Ellis (Samuel) Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

The Sandlot Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Oz Park

The Sandlot Oz Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Angels in the Outfield Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Winnemac Park

Angels in the Outfield Winnemac Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Room Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Room Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

LeClaire Courts/Hearst Community

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 LeClaire Courts/Hearst Community Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

The Lego Movie Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Maggie Daley Park

The Lego Movie Maggie Daley Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

The Great Debaters Movie showing northeast of S. Hyde Park Blvd. and E. 53rd St. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Harold Washington Playlot Park

The Great Debaters Harold Washington Playlot Park Movie showing northeast of S. Hyde Park Blvd. and E. 53rd St. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Labyrinth Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Holstein Park

Labyrinth Holstein Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Sparkle (2012) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Sherwood Park

Sparkle (2012) Sherwood Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Soul Food Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Millennium Park

Soul Food Millennium Park Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Dirty Dancing Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park

Dirty Dancing Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Un Caballo Llamado Elefante Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Kosciuszko Park

Un Caballo Llamado Elefante Kosciuszko Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Jumanji Movie showing east of Stockton Dr, across from the Cultural Center. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Lincoln Park

Jumanji Lincoln Park Movie showing east of Stockton Dr, across from the Cultural Center. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Ghost Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Lindblom Park

Ghost Lindblom Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Lowe Playground Park

Jurassic World Lowe Playground Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Poltergeist (2015) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Tuley Park

Poltergeist (2015) Tuley Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Dirty Dancing Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Dirty Dancing Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

The Martian Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Wentworth Park

The Martian Wentworth Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Edward Scissorhands Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Wicker Park

Edward Scissorhands Wicker Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add
Jurassic World
Universal Pictures

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Straight Outta Compton Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Straight Outta Compton Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

The Karate Kid (2010) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Homan Square Park

The Karate Kid (2010) Homan Square Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Plan 9 from Outer Space Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Indian Boundary Park

Plan 9 from Outer Space Indian Boundary Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Despicable Me Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Ronan Park

Despicable Me Ronan Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Labyrinth Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Labyrinth Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Cinema Paradiso Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of Doubletree

Cinema Paradiso Rooftop of Doubletree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

A League of Their Own Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Millennium Park

A League of Their Own Millennium Park Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Brainerd Park

Jurassic World Brainerd Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Casablanca Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Casablanca Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Club Frontera Movie showing east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Calumet Park

Club Frontera Calumet Park Movie showing east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

The Martian Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Shabbona Park

The Martian Shabbona Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

The Peanuts Movie Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8pm.

Normandy Playground Park

The Peanuts Movie Normandy Playground Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Hotel Transylvania 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Riis Park

Hotel Transylvania 2 Riis Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Top Gun Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Top Gun Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Jailhouse Rock Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Wilson (John P.) Park

Jailhouse Rock Wilson (John P.) Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

The Sandlot Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Eugene Field

The Sandlot Eugene Field Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Spice World Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Spice World Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Spectre Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Meyering Playground Park

Spectre Meyering Playground Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Raiders of the Lost Ark Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Oz Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark Oz Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Hail, Caesar! Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Hail, Caesar! Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Daddy Day Care Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Avondale Park

Daddy Day Care Avondale Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Spaceballs Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Eckhart Park

Spaceballs Eckhart Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

The Color Purple Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rosenblum Park

The Color Purple Rosenblum Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Space Jam Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Space Jam Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Movie showing south of the skate park at Burroughs Beach. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Burroughs (Margaret) Beach Park

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Burroughs (Margaret) Beach Park Movie showing south of the skate park at Burroughs Beach. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Pacific Rim Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Hoyne Playground Park

Pacific Rim Hoyne Playground Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

The Fugitive Movie showing on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Lincoln Park

The Fugitive Lincoln Park Movie showing on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Thelma & Louise Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Millennium Park

Thelma & Louise Millennium Park Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

The Intern Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park

The Intern Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Minions Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Daniel Webster Park

Minions Daniel Webster Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Purple Rain Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Purple Rain Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Midway Plaisance Park

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Midway Plaisance Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Amundsen Park

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Amundsen Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Sin hijos Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Piotrowski Park

Sin hijos Piotrowski Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Touhy-Herbert Park

Jurassic World Touhy-Herbert Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Vertigo Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Vertigo Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

The Rabbi's Cat Movie showing northeast of Simonds Dr and Montrose Ave. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Lincoln Park

The Rabbi's Cat Lincoln Park Movie showing northeast of Simonds Dr and Montrose Ave. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Minions Movie showing east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Calumet Park

Minions Calumet Park Movie showing east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Despicable Me 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

La Follette Park

Despicable Me 2 La Follette Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Ant-Man Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

O’Hallaren Park

Ant-Man O’Hallaren Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Ping Tom Memorial Park

Jurassic World Ping Tom Memorial Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Grease Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Independence Park

Grease Independence Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Inside Out Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Maplewood Park

Inside Out Maplewood Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

The Goonies Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

The Goonies Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Minions Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Mayfair Park

Minions Mayfair Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Imagine That Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Washington Park (DuSable Museum)

Imagine That Washington Park (DuSable Museum) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

War Room Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Dawes Park

War Room Dawes Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Spare Parts Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Langley Playlot Park

Spare Parts Langley Playlot Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Inside Out Movie showing in the lawn at Farwell Ave. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Loyola Park

Inside Out Loyola Park Movie showing in the lawn at Farwell Ave. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Hiawatha Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Hiawatha Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Jurassic Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Jonquil Park

Jurassic Park Jonquil Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Coming to America Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Rooftop of DoubleTree

Coming to America Rooftop of DoubleTree Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

The Martian Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Lake Shore Park

The Martian Lake Shore Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.

Add