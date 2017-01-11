Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago This Summer

Summer checklist: outdoor concerts? Check. Rooftop bars? Check. Outdoor movies? Oh, check yes. Behold our glorious unveiling of ALL of the outdoor movies happening in Chicago this summer. Sure, the Chicago Park District is throwing down with some serious heavy hitters this year like Cool Hand Luke, Silence of the Lambs, Purple Rain, and Labyrinth. But did you know there’s also a cool new rooftop cinema club popping up at a Downtown hotel, and it's screening The Big Lebowski and High Fidelity? Yeah, we’ve got that covered, too.
June
Jun 14 Tue
The Goonies Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Pottawattomie Park
Jun 14 Tue
Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Kedvale Park
Jun 15 Wed
The Breakfast Club Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 15 Wed
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Movie showing on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Lincoln Park
Jun 15 Wed
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Harold Washington Playlot Park
Jun 16 Thu
High Fidelity Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 16 Thu
Beetlejuice Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Wicker Park
Jun 17 Fri
Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Shedd Park
Jun 17 Fri
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 17 Fri
Avengers: Age of Ultron Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Gladstone Park
Jun 17 Fri
Terminator Genisys Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
West Chatham Park
Jun 17 Fri
The Blues Brothers Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 18 Sat
Guardians of the Galaxy Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Gross Park
Jun 18 Sat
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Pulaski Park
Jun 18 Sat
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Sauganash Park
Jun 19 Sun
My Best Friend’s Wedding Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 19 Sun
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Piotrowski Park
Jun 20 Mon
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Movie showing northwest of E Balbo Ave and S Columbus Dr. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Grant Park
Jun 21 Tue
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.
Millennium Park
Jun 21 Tue
Les Demoiselles de Rochefort Movie showing north of Bryn Mawr Ave, east of Lake Shore Drive. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Kathy Osterman Beach
Jun 21 Tue
Hotel Transylvania 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
West Lawn Park
Jun 22 Wed
The Big Lebowski Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 22 Wed
Gabo: La Magia de lo Real Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Harrison Park
Jun 22 Wed
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Independence Park
Jun 22 Wed
Shaun the Sheep Movie Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Olympia Park
Jun 23 Thu
Back to the Future Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Brooks Park
Jun 23 Thu
Blade Runner Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 23 Thu
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Riis Park
Jun 24 Fri
The Goonies Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Athletic Field Park
Jun 24 Fri
Clueless Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 24 Fri
The Living Green Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
North Park Village Nature Center
Jun 24 Fri
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Kathy Osterman Beach
Jun 25 Sat
Pulp Fiction Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 25 Sat
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Touhy Park
Jun 25 Sat
The Sandlot Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Oz Park
Jun 25 Sat
Angels in the Outfield Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Winnemac Park
Jun 26 Sun
Room Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 26 Sun
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
LeClaire Courts/Hearst Community
Jun 26 Sun
The Lego Movie Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Maggie Daley Park
Jun 27 Mon
The Great Debaters Movie showing northeast of S. Hyde Park Blvd. and E. 53rd St. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Harold Washington Playlot Park
Jun 27 Mon
Sparkle (2012) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Sherwood Park
Jun 28 Tue
Dirty Dancing Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park
Jun 29 Wed
Un Caballo Llamado Elefante Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Kosciuszko Park
Jun 29 Wed
Breakfast at Tiffany’s Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 30 Thu
Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Lowe Playground Park
Jun 30 Thu
Poltergeist (2015) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Tuley Park
Jun 30 Thu
Dirty Dancing Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jun 30 Thu
The Martian Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Wentworth Park
Jun 30 Thu
Edward Scissorhands Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Wicker Park
July
Jul 1 Fri
Straight Outta Compton Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 1 Fri
The Karate Kid (2010) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Homan Square Park
Jul 1 Fri
Plan 9 from Outer Space Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Indian Boundary Park
Jul 1 Fri
Despicable Me Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Ronan Park
Jul 2 Sat
Labyrinth Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 3 Sun
Cinema Paradiso Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of Doubletree
Jul 5 Tue
A League of Their Own Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.
Millennium Park
Jul 6 Wed
Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Brainerd Park
Jul 6 Wed
Casablanca Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 6 Wed
Club Frontera Movie showing east of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Calumet Park
Jul 6 Wed
The Martian Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Shabbona Park
Jul 7 Thu
The Peanuts Movie Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8pm.
Normandy Playground Park
Jul 7 Thu
Hotel Transylvania 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Riis Park
Jul 7 Thu
Top Gun Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 7 Thu
Jailhouse Rock Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Wilson (John P.) Park
Jul 8 Fri
The Sandlot Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Eugene Field
Jul 8 Fri
Spice World Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 8 Fri
Raiders of the Lost Ark Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Oz Park
Jul 9 Sat
Hail, Caesar! Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 9 Sat
Daddy Day Care Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Avondale Park
Jul 9 Sat
Spaceballs Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Eckhart Park
Jul 9 Sat
The Color Purple Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rosenblum Park
Jul 10 Sun
Space Jam Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 11 Mon
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Movie showing south of the skate park at Burroughs Beach. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Burroughs (Margaret) Beach Park
Jul 11 Mon
Pacific Rim Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Hoyne Playground Park
Jul 12 Tue
The Fugitive Movie showing on the patio behind the Chicago History Museum. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Lincoln Park
Jul 12 Tue
Thelma & Louise Free, come early for pavilion seats. Movie begins at 6:30pm.
Millennium Park
Jul 12 Tue
The Intern Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park
Jul 13 Wed
Purple Rain Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 13 Wed
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Midway Plaisance Park
Jul 13 Wed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Amundsen Park
Jul 13 Wed
Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Touhy-Herbert Park
Jul 14 Thu
Vertigo Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 14 Thu
The Rabbi's Cat Movie showing northeast of Simonds Dr and Montrose Ave. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Lincoln Park
Jul 14 Thu
Despicable Me 2 Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
La Follette Park
Jul 15 Fri
Jurassic World Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Ping Tom Memorial Park
Jul 15 Fri
Inside Out Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Maplewood Park
Jul 15 Fri
The Goonies Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 16 Sat
Imagine That Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Washington Park (DuSable Museum)
Jul 16 Sat
Spare Parts Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Langley Playlot Park
Jul 16 Sat
Inside Out Movie showing in the lawn at Farwell Ave. Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Loyola Park
Jul 17 Sun
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Hiawatha Park
Jul 17 Sun
Jurassic Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Jonquil Park
Jul 17 Sun
Coming to America Part of Rooftop Cinema Club, cost of ticket covers wireless headphones, food, and drinks (sangria, wine, and beer). Movie begins at 8:30pm.
Rooftop of DoubleTree
Jul 17 Sun
The Martian Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.
Lake Shore Park
The Martian Lake Shore Park Free, BYO picnic and chairs. Movie begins at 8:15pm.