Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Chicago, in One Calendar

We’ve already told you about every festival and every outdoor movie in Chicago this summer. Still missing something? Yes, you are. It’s a listing of EVERY OUTDOOR CONCERT in Chicago this summer. Actually, you’re not missing it. It’s right here.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Thu
The Very Best w/ Glass Lux Malawi/London duo cross-pollinates samples and rhythms.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Kenny Chesney Soldier Field goes country.
Soldier Field
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Cage the Elephant w/ The Offspring and Bleachers As part of the 101 WKQX Piqniq.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Brian Setzer Former Stray Cats member best known for swing revival act The Brian Setzer Orchestra.
Elgin Festival Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8 Mon
Andrew Belle w/ Birds of Chicago Chicago-based singer/songwriter with two iTunes “Albums of the Year.”
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Wed
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters It may not be Led Zeppelin, but it’s still Robert f*ing Plant.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
The London Souls w/ Eggnoise Classic hard-charging rock with high-energy live sets.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
Dan Zanes & Friends Kids concert.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Los Lonely Boys Chicano rock stars and leading purveyors of “Texican” rock and roll.
Elgin Festival Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14 Sun
Mariachi Divas Kids concert.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
The Mighty Diamonds w/ Charley Organaire Longest-running vocal trio in Jamaican musical history with soulful harmonies and conscious lyrics.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Tue
Barenaked Ladies w/ Violent Femmes & Colin Hay Violent Femmes? Yes! Barenaked Ladies? No. Hell no.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Wed
Mumford & Sons w/ The Maccabees & Son Little A nice consolation for the demise of Wavefront Fest.
Cricket Hill at Montrose Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Wed
Gipsy Kings Masters of the pop flamenco music known as Catalan rumba.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
Golden Dragon Acrobats from China Kids concert.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
Hayes Carll w/ Mother Falcon Americana singer/songwriter nominated for “Artist of the Year” at the 2011 AMAs.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Peter Frampton Frampton comes alive!
Elgin Festival Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
Damien Rice w/ Iron & Wine Bonus points for best Sam Beam beard.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings Jam-heavy blues rock duo led by Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Mon
Active Child w/ Matt Ulery’s In the Ivory LA-based instrumentalist known for lush arrangements and eye-popping visuals.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Bryan Adams Summer of ’69!
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Vans Warped Tour Punk rock Lollapalooza.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Sheryl Crow According to Sheryl Crow, “If it makes you happy, it can’t be that bad.” We’ll take her word for it.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
Snarky Puppy w/ Third Coast Percussion & Friends One of the most respected names in instrumental music with a sprawling collective of 40+ members.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
The Beach Boys w/ Kool & the Gang See The Beach Boys where they are meant to be seen... at the beach.
Montrose Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Third Eye Blind w/ Dashboard Confessional Kleenex not included.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga What more do you need to know? It’s Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga!
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Jimmy Buffett There are worse things than a Jimmy Buffett concert. We can’t think of any, but there are.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 28 Sun
David Gray w/ Amos Lee English singer/songwriter who’s been nominated for four Brit Awards.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Mon
Poi Dog Pondering w/ Caroline Smith Constantly morphing veteran local collective who started out as street buskers and play every imaginable genre of music.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Tue
The Doobie Brothers China Grove!
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
Pink Martini w/ Aimee Mann Lounge-style Portland orchestra ranges from pop and Latin to jazz and classical.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Blondie w/ Melissa Etheridge New wave/punk pioneers still going strong after 40 years (and since a 1997 reunion).
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Antibalas w/ Sonny Knight and The Lakers Afrobeat pioneers modeled after Fela Kuti’s Africa 70 band.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
The Grateful Dead The final Dead shows in honor of the legendary band’s 50th anniversary.
Soldier Field
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Train w/ The Fray & Matt Nathanson Frat boy rock in Tinley Park!
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Mon
Brian Wilson w/ Rodriguez Co-founder of the Beach Boys known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Mon
Fucked Up w/ DOOMSQUAD Experimental set presented by Land & Sea Dept.
Garfield Park Conservatory
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Mon
King Sunny Ade w/ Mathew Tembo Masters of the Western pop/traditional African music known as juju.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
John Fogerty Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman still rocking at age 70.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess Classical performance conducted by “Don’t’ Worry, Be Happy” creator Bobby McFerrin.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Judah & the Lion Indie pop band combines sounds of the South, Midwest, and West with a #1 song on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Nickelback The undisputed worst band of all time, live in concert!
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Steve Miller Band w/ Matthew Curry Yes, that Steve Miller Band. Ask your older brother.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Fall Out Boy w/ Wiz Khalifa & Hoodie Allen There will be a lot of nervous parents waiting for their kids to get home from this show.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Aretha Franklin You love Aretha. Aretha loves you.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Jill Scott w/ Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Neo-soul songstress known for stage sass and sultry sounds.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Sun
Mayhem Festival w/ Slayer Metal kingpins lead a daylong set of ear-splitting anthems.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
Matthew Sweet w/ In Tall Buildings Remember that ‘90s alternative radio song “Girlfriend”? Yeah, that was this guy.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Tue
Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton Spooky.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Ondatrópica w/ Helado Negro The cool, modern sounds of London meet the raw, tropical beats of Colombia.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Rise Against, Killswitch Engage & letlive. Metal by the lake.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Jason Aldean w/ Tyler Farr & Cole Swindell Country music in Tinley Park.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Rob Thomas w/ Plain White T’s Frontman of Matchbox Twenty. Don’t hold that against him. Or do.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Elgin Festival Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Soldier Field
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Huey Lewis & the News w/ The Gin Blossoms Apparently, Huey Lewis doesn’t need a new drug after all.
Elgin Festival Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Jul 20 Mon
Murder by Death w/ Banditos Beloved indie rock institution with a new album out on local label Bloodshot Records.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Incubus w/ Deftones Legendary alt-rock/funk metal act still at it after 25 years.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Los Cojolites w/ David Wax Museum Dedicated to the artistic expressions of indigenous people in the ancient town of Cosoleacaque, Mexico.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Van Halen w/ Kenny Wayne Shepherd Hot for teacher!
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Hillsong United w/ Jesus Culture Christian rock by the lake!
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Steely Dan Drink Scotch whiskey, all night long!
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Sun
Kid Rock w/ Foreigner You know a Kid Rock song. Even if you don’t want to know a Kid Rock song.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Sun
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Tue
J. Cole w/ Big Sean, Yg & Jeremih Hip-hop superstar discovered by Jay Z and signed to his label Roc Nation.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Wed
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
Australian Pink Floyd Show w/ Led Zeppelin 2 Trippy.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Brandi Carlile w/ Old Crow Medicine Show Alt country/folk rock singer known for bringing private confessions to the public stage.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
5 Seconds of Summer Young punk rock Aussies who once toured with One Direction.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Tchaikovsy’s 1812 Overture With live cannons!
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Wed
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Smashing Pumpkins w/ Marilyn Manson Billy Corgan takes a break from wrestling to perform with Smashing Pumpkins.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Elgin Festival Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Tim McGraw w/ Billy Currington & Chase Bryant Country music in Tinley Park.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Sun
Nicki Minaj w/ Meek Mill & Rae Sremmurd Don’t know Nicki Minaj? Ask your little sister.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Sun
Diana Krall Canadian jazz singer and pianist who’s sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Wed
Orquestra Buena Vista Social Club With surviving members of the original Buena Vista Social Club.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Umphrey’s McGee Chicago’s finest purveyors of jam-heavy guitar solos and trippy lighting.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Sun
Idina Menzel We know her as “Adele Dazeem”. We kid, we kid... she’ll always be Elsa, obvi.
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Sun
Yes w/ Toto One of the most overlooked bands of the ‘70s live on stage.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Mon
3 Doors Down w/ Collective Soul Round up your frat brothers for this one.
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Tue
Better Than Ezra w/ Sugar Ray (See 3 Doors Down)
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Tue
NEEDTOBREATHE w/ Switchfoot Christian rock!
Ravinia
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of theGrant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Sublime with Rome & Rebelution Bong smoke not included.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Midwest Young Artists Kids concert.
Ravinia