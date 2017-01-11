Events

Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Chicago, in One Calendar

Flickr/Allix Rogers

We’ve already told you about every festival and every outdoor movie in Chicago this summer. Still missing something? Yes, you are. It’s a listing of EVERY OUTDOOR CONCERT in Chicago this summer. Actually, you’re not missing it. It’s right here.

Flickr/Pemberton Music Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

The Very Best w/ Glass Lux Malawi/London duo cross-pollinates samples and rhythms.

Millennium Park

Jun 4 Thu
The Very Best w/ Glass Lux Malawi/London duo cross-pollinates samples and rhythms.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Kenny Chesney Soldier Field goes country.

Soldier Field

Jun 6 Sat
Kenny Chesney Soldier Field goes country.
Soldier Field

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Cage the Elephant w/ The Offspring and Bleachers As part of the 101 WKQX Piqniq.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jun 6 Sat
Cage the Elephant w/ The Offspring and Bleachers As part of the 101 WKQX Piqniq.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Brian Setzer Former Stray Cats member best known for swing revival act The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Elgin Festival Park

Jun 6 Sat
Brian Setzer Former Stray Cats member best known for swing revival act The Brian Setzer Orchestra.
Elgin Festival Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Mon

Andrew Belle w/ Birds of Chicago Chicago-based singer/songwriter with two iTunes “Albums of the Year.”

Millennium Park

Jun 8 Mon
Andrew Belle w/ Birds of Chicago Chicago-based singer/songwriter with two iTunes "Albums of the Year."
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

Hozier Having already sold out a Riviera show, Hozier can still take you to church aka Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Jun 10 Wed
Hozier Having already sold out a Riviera show, Hozier can still take you to church aka Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters It may not be Led Zeppelin, but it’s still Robert f*ing Plant.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jun 10 Wed
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters It may not be Led Zeppelin, but it's still Robert f*ing Plant.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

The London Souls w/ Eggnoise Classic hard-charging rock with high-energy live sets.

Millennium Park

Jun 11 Thu
The London Souls w/ Eggnoise Classic hard-charging rock with high-energy live sets.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Dan Zanes & Friends Kids concert.

Ravinia

Jun 13 Sat
Dan Zanes & Friends Kids concert.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Los Lonely Boys Chicano rock stars and leading purveyors of “Texican” rock and roll.

Elgin Festival Park

Jun 14 Sun
Los Lonely Boys Chicano rock stars and leading purveyors of "Texican" rock and roll.
Elgin Festival Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

Mariachi Divas Kids concert.

Ravinia

Jun 14 Sun
Mariachi Divas Kids concert.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

The Mighty Diamonds w/ Charley Organaire Longest-running vocal trio in Jamaican musical history with soulful harmonies and conscious lyrics.

Millennium Park

Jun 15 Mon
The Mighty Diamonds w/ Charley Organaire Longest-running vocal trio in Jamaican musical history with soulful harmonies and conscious lyrics.
Millennium Park

Flickr/Eyton Z

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

Barenaked Ladies w/ Violent Femmes & Colin Hay Violent Femmes? Yes! Barenaked Ladies? No. Hell no.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jun 16 Tue
Barenaked Ladies w/ Violent Femmes & Colin Hay Violent Femmes? Yes! Barenaked Ladies? No. Hell no.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Mumford & Sons w/ The Maccabees & Son Little A nice consolation for the demise of Wavefront Fest.

Cricket Hill at Montrose Beach

Jun 17 Wed
Mumford & Sons w/ The Maccabees & Son Little A nice consolation for the demise of Wavefront Fest.
Cricket Hill at Montrose Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Gipsy Kings Masters of the pop flamenco music known as Catalan rumba.

Ravinia

Jun 17 Wed
Gipsy Kings Masters of the pop flamenco music known as Catalan rumba.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jun 17 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Golden Dragon Acrobats from China Kids concert.

Ravinia

Jun 18 Thu
Golden Dragon Acrobats from China Kids concert.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Hayes Carll w/ Mother Falcon Americana singer/songwriter nominated for “Artist of the Year” at the 2011 AMAs.

Millennium Park

Jun 18 Thu
Hayes Carll w/ Mother Falcon Americana singer/songwriter nominated for "Artist of the Year" at the 2011 AMAs.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Peter Frampton Frampton comes alive!

Elgin Festival Park

Jun 19 Fri
Peter Frampton Frampton comes alive!
Elgin Festival Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jun 19 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jun 20 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Damien Rice w/ Iron & Wine Bonus points for best Sam Beam beard.

Millennium Park

Jun 21 Sun
Damien Rice w/ Iron & Wine Bonus points for best Sam Beam beard.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings Jam-heavy blues rock duo led by Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks.

Ravinia

Jun 21 Sun
Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings Jam-heavy blues rock duo led by Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Active Child w/ Matt Ulery’s In the Ivory LA-based instrumentalist known for lush arrangements and eye-popping visuals.

Millennium Park

Jun 22 Mon
Active Child w/ Matt Ulery's In the Ivory LA-based instrumentalist known for lush arrangements and eye-popping visuals.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jun 24 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Bryan Adams Summer of ’69!

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jun 25 Thu
Bryan Adams Summer of '69!
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Vans Warped Tour Punk rock Lollapalooza.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jun 25 Thu
Vans Warped Tour Punk rock Lollapalooza.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Sheryl Crow According to Sheryl Crow, “If it makes you happy, it can’t be that bad.” We’ll take her word for it.

Ravinia

Jun 25 Thu
Sheryl Crow According to Sheryl Crow, "If it makes you happy, it can't be that bad." We'll take her word for it.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Snarky Puppy w/ Third Coast Percussion & Friends One of the most respected names in instrumental music with a sprawling collective of 40+ members.

Millennium Park

Jun 25 Thu
Snarky Puppy w/ Third Coast Percussion & Friends One of the most respected names in instrumental music with a sprawling collective of 40+ members.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Beach Boys w/ Kool & the Gang See The Beach Boys where they are meant to be seen... at the beach.

Montrose Beach

Jun 26 Fri
The Beach Boys w/ Kool & the Gang See The Beach Boys where they are meant to be seen... at the beach.
Montrose Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Third Eye Blind w/ Dashboard Confessional Kleenex not included.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jun 26 Fri
Third Eye Blind w/ Dashboard Confessional Kleenex not included.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jun 26 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga What more do you need to know? It’s Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga!

Ravinia

Jun 26 Fri
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga What more do you need to know? It's Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga!
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Jimmy Buffett There are worse things than a Jimmy Buffett concert. We can’t think of any, but there are.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jun 27 Sat
Jimmy Buffett There are worse things than a Jimmy Buffett concert. We can't think of any, but there are.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jun 27 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

David Gray w/ Amos Lee English singer/songwriter who’s been nominated for four Brit Awards.

Ravinia

Jun 28 Sun
David Gray w/ Amos Lee English singer/songwriter who's been nominated for four Brit Awards.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

Poi Dog Pondering w/ Caroline Smith Constantly morphing veteran local collective who started out as street buskers and play every imaginable genre of music.

Millennium Park

Jun 29 Mon
Poi Dog Pondering w/ Caroline Smith Constantly morphing veteran local collective who started out as street buskers and play every imaginable genre of music.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

The Doobie Brothers China Grove!

Ravinia

Jun 30 Tue
The Doobie Brothers China Grove!
Ravinia

Flickr/NRK P3

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Pink Martini w/ Aimee Mann Lounge-style Portland orchestra ranges from pop and Latin to jazz and classical.

Ravinia

Jul 1 Wed
Pink Martini w/ Aimee Mann Lounge-style Portland orchestra ranges from pop and Latin to jazz and classical.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Blondie w/ Melissa Etheridge New wave/punk pioneers still going strong after 40 years (and since a 1997 reunion).

Ravinia

Jul 2 Thu
Blondie w/ Melissa Etheridge New wave/punk pioneers still going strong after 40 years (and since a 1997 reunion).
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Antibalas w/ Sonny Knight and The Lakers Afrobeat pioneers modeled after Fela Kuti’s Africa 70 band.

Millennium Park

Jul 2 Thu
Antibalas w/ Sonny Knight and The Lakers Afrobeat pioneers modeled after Fela Kuti's Africa 70 band.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

The Grateful Dead The final Dead shows in honor of the legendary band’s 50th anniversary.

Soldier Field

Jul 3 Fri
The Grateful Dead The final Dead shows in honor of the legendary band's 50th anniversary.
Soldier Field

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Boston Just a band out of Boston.

Elgin Festival Park

Jul 3 Fri
Boston Just a band out of Boston.
Elgin Festival Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Train w/ The Fray & Matt Nathanson Frat boy rock in Tinley Park!

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 3 Fri
Train w/ The Fray & Matt Nathanson Frat boy rock in Tinley Park!
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 3 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 4 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Brian Wilson w/ Rodriguez Co-founder of the Beach Boys known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Ravinia

Jul 6 Mon
Brian Wilson w/ Rodriguez Co-founder of the Beach Boys known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

Fucked Up w/ DOOMSQUAD Experimental set presented by Land & Sea Dept.

Garfield Park Conservatory

Jul 6 Mon
Fucked Up w/ DOOMSQUAD Experimental set presented by Land & Sea Dept.
Garfield Park Conservatory

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

King Sunny Ade w/ Mathew Tembo Masters of the Western pop/traditional African music known as juju.

Millennium Park

Jul 6 Mon
King Sunny Ade w/ Mathew Tembo Masters of the Western pop/traditional African music known as juju.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

John Fogerty Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman still rocking at age 70.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jul 8 Wed
John Fogerty Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman still rocking at age 70.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess Classical performance conducted by “Don’t’ Worry, Be Happy” creator Bobby McFerrin.

Ravinia

Jul 8 Wed
Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Classical performance conducted by "Don't' Worry, Be Happy" creator Bobby McFerrin.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 8 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Judah & the Lion Indie pop band combines sounds of the South, Midwest, and West with a #1 song on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

Millennium Park

Jul 9 Thu
Judah & the Lion Indie pop band combines sounds of the South, Midwest, and West with a #1 song on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Nickelback The undisputed worst band of all time, live in concert!

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 10 Fri
Nickelback The undisputed worst band of all time, live in concert!
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Steve Miller Band w/ Matthew Curry Yes, that Steve Miller Band. Ask your older brother.

Ravinia

Jul 10 Fri
Steve Miller Band w/ Matthew Curry Yes, that Steve Miller Band. Ask your older brother.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 10 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Fall Out Boy w/ Wiz Khalifa & Hoodie Allen There will be a lot of nervous parents waiting for their kids to get home from this show.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 11 Sat
Fall Out Boy w/ Wiz Khalifa & Hoodie Allen There will be a lot of nervous parents waiting for their kids to get home from this show.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Aretha Franklin You love Aretha. Aretha loves you.

Ravinia

Jul 11 Sat
Aretha Franklin You love Aretha. Aretha loves you.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Jill Scott w/ Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Neo-soul songstress known for stage sass and sultry sounds.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jul 11 Sat
Jill Scott w/ Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds Neo-soul songstress known for stage sass and sultry sounds.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 11 Sat
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Mayhem Festival w/ Slayer Metal kingpins lead a daylong set of ear-splitting anthems.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 12 Sun
Mayhem Festival w/ Slayer Metal kingpins lead a daylong set of ear-splitting anthems.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Array Music from the film live in concert.

Ravinia

Jul 12 Sun
Array Music from the film live in concert.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

Matthew Sweet w/ In Tall Buildings Remember that ‘90s alternative radio song “Girlfriend”? Yeah, that was this guy.

Millennium Park

Jul 13 Mon
Matthew Sweet w/ In Tall Buildings Remember that '90s alternative radio song "Girlfriend"? Yeah, that was this guy.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton Spooky.

Ravinia

Jul 14 Tue
Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton Spooky.
Ravinia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 15 Wed
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Flickr/judyboo

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Ondatrópica w/ Helado Negro The cool, modern sounds of London meet the raw, tropical beats of Colombia.

Millennium Park

Jul 16 Thu
Ondatrópica w/ Helado Negro The cool, modern sounds of London meet the raw, tropical beats of Colombia.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Symphonie Fantastique  

Ravinia

Jul 16 Thu
Symphonie Fantastique  
Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Rise Against, Killswitch Engage & letlive. Metal by the lake.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Jul 17 Fri
Rise Against, Killswitch Engage & letlive. Metal by the lake.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Jason Aldean w/ Tyler Farr & Cole Swindell Country music in Tinley Park.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 17 Fri
Jason Aldean w/ Tyler Farr & Cole Swindell Country music in Tinley Park.
First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Carlos Miguel Prieto  

Ravinia

Jul 17 Fri
Carlos Miguel Prieto  
Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Jul 17 Fri
Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.
Millennium Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Rob Thomas w/ Plain White T’s Frontman of Matchbox Twenty. Don’t hold that against him. Or do.

Ravinia

Jul 18 Sat
Rob Thomas w/ Plain White T's Frontman of Matchbox Twenty. Don't hold that

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Gary Allan  

Elgin Festival Park

Gary Allan Elgin Festival Park  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Taylor Swift  

Soldier Field

Taylor Swift Soldier Field  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Huey Lewis & the News w/ The Gin Blossoms Apparently, Huey Lewis doesn’t need a new drug after all.

Elgin Festival Park

Huey Lewis & the News w/ The Gin Blossoms Elgin Festival Park Apparently, Huey Lewis doesn’t need a new drug after all.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson  

Ravinia

Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Mon

Murder by Death w/ Banditos Beloved indie rock institution with a new album out on local label Bloodshot Records.

Millennium Park

Murder by Death w/ Banditos Millennium Park Beloved indie rock institution with a new album out on local label Bloodshot Records.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Mahler’s First Symphony  

Ravinia

Mahler’s First Symphony Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Incubus w/ Deftones Legendary alt-rock/funk metal act still at it after 25 years.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Incubus w/ Deftones First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre Legendary alt-rock/funk metal act still at it after 25 years.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

All-Russian Program  

Ravinia

All-Russian Program Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Los Cojolites w/ David Wax Museum Dedicated to the artistic expressions of indigenous people in the ancient town of Cosoleacaque, Mexico.

Millennium Park

Los Cojolites w/ David Wax Museum Millennium Park Dedicated to the artistic expressions of indigenous people in the ancient town of Cosoleacaque, Mexico.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Van Halen w/ Kenny Wayne Shepherd Hot for teacher!

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Van Halen w/ Kenny Wayne Shepherd First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre Hot for teacher!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Hillsong United w/ Jesus Culture Christian rock by the lake!

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Hillsong United w/ Jesus Culture FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Christian rock by the lake!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Steely Dan Drink Scotch whiskey, all night long!

Ravinia

Steely Dan Ravinia Drink Scotch whiskey, all night long!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Kid Rock w/ Foreigner You know a Kid Rock song. Even if you don’t want to know a Kid Rock song.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Kid Rock w/ Foreigner First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre You know a Kid Rock song. Even if you don’t want to know a Kid Rock song.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

A Marvin Hamlisch Celebration  

Ravinia

A Marvin Hamlisch Celebration Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Tue

J. Cole w/ Big Sean, Yg & Jeremih Hip-hop superstar discovered by Jay Z and signed to his label Roc Nation.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

J. Cole w/ Big Sean, Yg & Jeremih First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre Hip-hop superstar discovered by Jay Z and signed to his label Roc Nation.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Brahms First Piano Concerto  

Ravinia

Brahms First Piano Concerto Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Australian Pink Floyd Show w/ Led Zeppelin 2 Trippy.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Australian Pink Floyd Show w/ Led Zeppelin 2 FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Trippy.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Brandi Carlile w/ Old Crow Medicine Show Alt country/folk rock singer known for bringing private confessions to the public stage.

Ravinia

Brandi Carlile w/ Old Crow Medicine Show Ravinia Alt country/folk rock singer known for bringing private confessions to the public stage.

Flickr/Andra Veraart

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

5 Seconds of Summer Young punk rock Aussies who once toured with One Direction.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

5 Seconds of Summer First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre Young punk rock Aussies who once toured with One Direction.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Tchaikovsy’s 1812 Overture With live cannons!

Ravinia

Tchaikovsy’s 1812 Overture Ravinia With live cannons!

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Scottish Symphony  

Ravinia

Scottish Symphony Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Pinchas Zukerman  

Ravinia

Pinchas Zukerman Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Smashing Pumpkins w/ Marilyn Manson Billy Corgan takes a break from wrestling to perform with Smashing Pumpkins.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Smashing Pumpkins w/ Marilyn Manson FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Billy Corgan takes a break from wrestling to perform with Smashing Pumpkins.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Harry Connick Jr.  

Ravinia

Harry Connick Jr. Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Jerrod Niemann  

Elgin Festival Park

Jerrod Niemann Elgin Festival Park  

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Tim McGraw w/ Billy Currington & Chase Bryant Country music in Tinley Park.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Tim McGraw w/ Billy Currington & Chase Bryant First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre Country music in Tinley Park.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Classic Ramsey Lewis  

Ravinia

Classic Ramsey Lewis Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Nicki Minaj w/ Meek Mill & Rae Sremmurd Don’t know Nicki Minaj? Ask your little sister.

First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Nicki Minaj w/ Meek Mill & Rae Sremmurd First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre Don’t know Nicki Minaj? Ask your little sister.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Diana Krall Canadian jazz singer and pianist who’s sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

Ravinia

Diana Krall Ravinia Canadian jazz singer and pianist who’s sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Orquestra Buena Vista Social Club With surviving members of the original Buena Vista Social Club.

Ravinia    

Orquestra Buena Vista Social Club Ravinia     With surviving members of the original Buena Vista Social Club.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Umphrey’s McGee Chicago’s finest purveyors of jam-heavy guitar solos and trippy lighting.

Ravinia

Umphrey’s McGee Ravinia Chicago’s finest purveyors of jam-heavy guitar solos and trippy lighting.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman  

Ravinia

Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman Ravinia  

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Grant Park Orchestra As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of the Grant Park Music Festival.

Flickr/Eyton Z

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Idina Menzel We know her as “Adele Dazeem”. We kid, we kid... she’ll always be Elsa, obvi.

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Idina Menzel Jay Pritzker Pavilion We know her as “Adele Dazeem”. We kid, we kid... she’ll always be Elsa, obvi.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Yes w/ Toto One of the most overlooked bands of the ‘70s live on stage.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Yes w/ Toto FirstMerit Bank Pavilion One of the most overlooked bands of the ‘70s live on stage.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Mon

3 Doors Down w/ Collective Soul Round up your frat brothers for this one.

Ravinia

3 Doors Down w/ Collective Soul Ravinia Round up your frat brothers for this one.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Tue

Better Than Ezra w/ Sugar Ray (See 3 Doors Down)

Ravinia

Better Than Ezra w/ Sugar Ray Ravinia (See 3 Doors Down)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Tue

NEEDTOBREATHE w/ Switchfoot Christian rock!

Ravinia

NEEDTOBREATHE w/ Switchfoot Ravinia Christian rock!

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Grant Park Orchestra As part of theGrant Park Music Festival.

Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra Millennium Park As part of theGrant Park Music Festival.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Sublime with Rome & Rebelution Bong smoke not included.

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

Sublime with Rome & Rebelution FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Bong smoke not included.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Midwest Young Artists Kids concert.

Ravinia