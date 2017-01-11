Every Single Festival in Chicago This Summer

Do you like festivals? Good thing you live in Chicago, because there are about a billion to choose from. Luckily, we put together this handy guide to EVERY summer festival in the vicinity. You’re welcome.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16-19
Fiestas Puertorriqueñas The largest Latin event in the nation takes over Humboldt Park with authentic Caribbean cuisine, arts and crafts, carnival rides, and plenty of Puerto Rican flags.
Humboldt Park (Division & California)
Fiestas Puertorriqueñas Humboldt Park (Division & California) The largest Latin event in the nation takes over Humboldt Park with authentic Caribbean cuisine, arts and crafts, carnival rides, and plenty of Puerto Rican flags.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-18
Chicago Ale Fest 200+ craft beers from 100+ American breweries, all bordered by the Chicago skyline and lake. What’s not to like?
Buckingham Fountain
Chicago Ale Fest Buckingham Fountain 200+ craft beers from 100+ American breweries, all bordered by the Chicago skyline and lake. What’s not to like?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-18
Brew to Be Wild The zoo hosts a full-blown brew fest with 75+ specialty craft beers produced by 35 local and regional breweries, plus lawn games, a DJ, and tasting tents set up on zoo grounds.
Lincoln Park Zoo
Brew to Be Wild Lincoln Park Zoo The zoo hosts a full-blown brew fest with 75+ specialty craft beers produced by 35 local and regional breweries, plus lawn games, a DJ, and tasting tents set up on zoo grounds.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-19
Windy City LakeShake Chicago goes country with this 3-day extravaganza of mainstream country acts including Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, and Tim McGraw. Better pack your cowboy boots.
FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Windy City LakeShake FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago goes country with this 3-day extravaganza of mainstream country acts including Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, and Tim McGraw. Better pack your cowboy boots.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-19
Taste of Randolph Chicago’s finest food hood also boasts one of the best music lineups of the summer with Peter Bjorn & John, Ms Mr, and Atlas Genius. This year you can even party at a replica stage of Colorado’s Red Rocks, should you crave a change of scene.
West Loop (Randolph & Peoria)
Taste of Randolph West Loop (Randolph & Peoria) Chicago’s finest food hood also boasts one of the best music lineups of the summer with Peter Bjorn & John, Ms Mr, and Atlas Genius. This year you can even party at a replica stage of Colorado’s Red Rocks, should you crave a change of scene.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-19
Oakley Festa Pasta Vino Did you know where Chicago’s real Little Italy is? It ain’t Taylor Street. It’s Little Village Heart of Italy, as one trip to this celebration of all things Italy clearly demonstrates.
Little Village (25th & Oakley)
Oakley Festa Pasta Vino Little Village (25th & Oakley) Did you know where Chicago’s real Little Italy is? It ain’t Taylor Street. It’s Little Village Heart of Italy, as one trip to this celebration of all things Italy clearly demonstrates.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18-19
6 Corners BBQ Fest What goes better together than BBQ ribs and pro wrestling? Nothing, apparently, as this fest indicates.
Portage Park (Irving Park & Cicero)
6 Corners BBQ Fest Portage Park (Irving Park & Cicero) What goes better together than BBQ ribs and pro wrestling? Nothing, apparently, as this fest indicates.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18-19
Gold Coast Art Fair One of the country’s top juried art fairs welcomes more than 300 artists selling art that will finally replace that old Bob Marley poster from college.
Grant Park
Gold Coast Art Fair Grant Park One of the country’s top juried art fairs welcomes more than 300 artists selling art that will finally replace that old Bob Marley poster from college.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18-19
Green Music Fest Party eco-style with a people-powered bicycle stage, ecologically crafted brews by Lagunitas, and a killer indie music lineup featuring Black Joe Lewis, King Khan & the Shrines, and Waxahatchee.
Wicker Park (Damen & North)
Green Music Fest Wicker Park (Damen & North) Party eco-style with a people-powered bicycle stage, ecologically crafted brews by Lagunitas, and a killer indie music lineup featuring Black Joe Lewis, King Khan & the Shrines, and Waxahatchee.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18-19
Pride Fest A weekend-long celebration of LGBT pride culminates in the annual Pride Parade’s four-mile route from Uptown to Lincoln Park.
Lakeview (Belmont & Halsted)
Pride Fest Lakeview (Belmont & Halsted) A weekend-long celebration of LGBT pride culminates in the annual Pride Parade’s four-mile route from Uptown to Lincoln Park.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24-26
Logan Square Arts Fest One of Chicago’s coolest fests takes place (naturally) in one of its coolest hoods with live bands, art, and local eats from the hood.
Logan Square (the actual square)
Logan Square Arts Fest Logan Square (the actual square) One of Chicago’s coolest fests takes place (naturally) in one of its coolest hoods with live bands, art, and local eats from the hood.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
World’s Largest Block Party Formerly know as the Old St. Pat’s Block Party, this year’s megafest is headlined by Passion Pit and features a “Pot O’Gold Raffle” to win $20K.
UIC Festival Lot
World’s Largest Block Party UIC Festival Lot Formerly know as the Old St. Pat’s Block Party, this year’s megafest is headlined by Passion Pit and features a “Pot O’Gold Raffle” to win $20K.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25-26
Chicago Food Truck Fest Like food trucks? Then park it here (get it?). 2016’s lineup is TBA, but last year’s trucks included Tamale Spaceship, Haute Sausage, and Fat Shallot.
South Loop Green Space (24th & Dearborn)
Chicago Food Truck Fest South Loop Green Space (24th & Dearborn) Like food trucks? Then park it here (get it?). 2016’s lineup is TBA, but last year’s trucks included Tamale Spaceship, Haute Sausage, and Fat Shallot.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25-26
Elston Avenue Sausage & Music Fest Encased meats, indie bands, and art converge in front of Abbey Pub for this Chicago sausagefest. Someone alert Abe Froman.
Avondale (Elston & Addison)
Elston Avenue Sausage & Music Fest Avondale (Elston & Addison) Encased meats, indie bands, and art converge in front of Abbey Pub for this Chicago sausagefest. Someone alert Abe Froman.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1-3
Windy City RibFest Another Chicago weekend, another Chicago ribfest. Bring napkins.
Uptown (Lawrence & Broadway)
Windy City RibFest Uptown (Lawrence & Broadway) Another Chicago weekend, another Chicago ribfest. Bring napkins.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1-4
International Festival of Life The African/Caribbean heritage celebration sets up shop in Union Park with live music, reggae, soccer, food, and plenty of good vibes.
Union Park
International Festival of Life Union Park The African/Caribbean heritage celebration sets up shop in Union Park with live music, reggae, soccer, food, and plenty of good vibes.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2-3
Mamby on the Beach Chicago’s best summer music fest takes over a laid-back South Side beach with a diverse range of acts including Animal Collective, Atmosphere, and Chromeo.
Oakwood Beach
Mamby on the Beach Oakwood Beach Chicago’s best summer music fest takes over a laid-back South Side beach with a diverse range of acts including Animal Collective, Atmosphere, and Chromeo.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2-3
Chosen Few DJs Music Festival The annual Chosen Few Picnic has evolved into this new two-day DJ music festival featuring the best in local house music.
Jackson Park
Chosen Few DJs Music Festival Jackson Park The annual Chosen Few Picnic has evolved into this new two-day DJ music festival featuring the best in local house music.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6-10
Taste of Chicago It’s Taste of Chicago -- the world’s largest outdoor food festival. Ever heard of it? This year’s bands include The Roots, Billy Idol, and The Decemberists.
Grant Park
Taste of Chicago Grant Park It’s Taste of Chicago -- the world’s largest outdoor food festival. Ever heard of it? This year’s bands include The Roots, Billy Idol, and The Decemberists.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
Irish-American Heritage Fest Why wait for St. Patrick’s Day when you’ve got this green rager with live music, Irish dancers, a craft beer tent, a “men in kilts” contest, food from local restaurants, and a mashed potato eating contest?
Irish American Heritage Center
Irish-American Heritage Fest Irish American Heritage Center Why wait for St. Patrick’s Day when you’ve got this green rager with live music, Irish dancers, a craft beer tent, a “men in kilts” contest, food from local restaurants, and a mashed potato eating contest?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
Ruido Fest Latin alternative music fest, with plenty to wash down the sounds.
Addams/Medill Park
Ruido Fest Addams/Medill Park Latin alternative music fest, with plenty to wash down the sounds.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
West Fest Some of the coolest bands in town hit this underrated fest, which also includes a pet obstacle course and DJ stage.
West Town (Chicago & Wood)
West Fest West Town (Chicago & Wood) Some of the coolest bands in town hit this underrated fest, which also includes a pet obstacle course and DJ stage.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
Millennium Art Festival Get in touch with your inner Jackson Pollock by painting part of the freestanding graffiti wall at this downtown art fest.
Millennium Park
Millennium Art Festival Millennium Park Get in touch with your inner Jackson Pollock by painting part of the freestanding graffiti wall at this downtown art fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-10
Square Roots Festival Roots rock takes center stage, headlined by Robbie Fulks’s Bluegrass Explosion alongside Old Town School of Folk teachers and a deep lineup of 30+ craft brews.
Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Montrose)
Square Roots Festival Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Montrose) Roots rock takes center stage, headlined by Robbie Fulks’s Bluegrass Explosion alongside Old Town School of Folk teachers and a deep lineup of 30+ craft brews.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9-10
Roscoe Village Burger Fest Sample inventive burgers from top local restos including Butcher & the Burger, Chubby Weiners, Dive Bar, Reggie’s, and Fatso’s Last Stand with live music and an audience vote for best burger.
Roscoe Village (Diversey & Clybourn)
Roscoe Village Burger Fest Roscoe Village (Diversey & Clybourn) Sample inventive burgers from top local restos including Butcher & the Burger, Chubby Weiners, Dive Bar, Reggie’s, and Fatso’s Last Stand with live music and an audience vote for best burger.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9-10
DuSable Museum Arts & Crafts Festival Chicago’s premier celebration of African-American culture, with entertainment lineup TBA.
DuSable Museum
DuSable Museum Arts & Crafts Festival DuSable Museum Chicago’s premier celebration of African-American culture, with entertainment lineup TBA.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-17
BenFest One of Chicago’s more family-friendly fests goes down at St. Benedict Parish with live bands, raffle, and a 3-on-3 hoops tourney.
2215 W. Irving Park Road
BenFest 2215 W. Irving Park Road One of Chicago’s more family-friendly fests goes down at St. Benedict Parish with live bands, raffle, and a 3-on-3 hoops tourney.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-17
Windy City Smokeout BBQ, country music, and beer. What more do you need to know?
560 W. Grand Ave.
Windy City Smokeout 560 W. Grand Ave. BBQ, country music, and beer. What more do you need to know?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-17
Chicago Open Air Music, craft beer, and “gourmet man food” collide at this inaugural metal fest featuring Ministry, Chevelle, and Rammstein.
Toyota Park
Chicago Open Air Toyota Park Music, craft beer, and “gourmet man food” collide at this inaugural metal fest featuring Ministry, Chevelle, and Rammstein.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16-17
Columbian Fest Artists, DJs, and a car show, plus Columbian coffee, steak, pina coladas, and more.
Copernicus Center
Columbian Fest Copernicus Center Artists, DJs, and a car show, plus Columbian coffee, steak, pina coladas, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16-17
Southport Art Festival Peep the work of 75+ local artists’ work in oil, acrylic, watercolor, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass and mixed media. Also, chat with the artists and check out live demos.
Lakeview (Southport & Waveland)
Southport Art Festival Lakeview (Southport & Waveland) Peep the work of 75+ local artists’ work in oil, acrylic, watercolor, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass and mixed media. Also, chat with the artists and check out live demos.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16-17
Celebrate Clark Street World Music Festival This world music fest sets up shop in one of Chicago’s most culturally diverse hoods, with 2016 lineup TBA.
Rogers Park (Clark & Morse)
Celebrate Clark Street World Music Festival Rogers Park (Clark & Morse) This world music fest sets up shop in one of Chicago’s most culturally diverse hoods, with 2016 lineup TBA.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17-19
Pitchfork Music Festival This year’s hipster Lollapalooza features Brian Wilson, Beach House, Sufjan Stevens, Broken Social Scene, and more.
Union Park
Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park This year’s hipster Lollapalooza features Brian Wilson, Beach House, Sufjan Stevens, Broken Social Scene, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Chinatown Summer Fair One of Chicago’s more ethnically unique fests features a lion dance procession, a “traveling Children’s Museum”, a petting zoo, pony rides, a "hot legs" contest for men, a cutest baby contest and, of course, a ton of Chinese food.
Chinatown (Wentworth & Cermak)
Chinatown Summer Fair Chinatown (Wentworth & Cermak) One of Chicago’s more ethnically unique fests features a lion dance procession, a “traveling Children’s Museum”, a petting zoo, pony rides, a "hot legs" contest for men, a cutest baby contest and, of course, a ton of Chinese food.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22-24
Taste of River North Lucky Boys Confusion headline this celebration of River North eats with Goose Island beer, a pet zone, and morning workouts at East Bank Club.
River North (Kingsbury & Erie)
Taste of River North River North (Kingsbury & Erie) Lucky Boys Confusion headline this celebration of River North eats with Goose Island beer, a pet zone, and morning workouts at East Bank Club.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23-24
Sheffield Music Fest & Garden Walk Like gardens? Like drinking? Look no further, you’ve found your fest.
Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster)
Sheffield Music Fest & Garden Walk Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster) Like gardens? Like drinking? Look no further, you’ve found your fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23-24
Chicago Craft Beer Festival Held in collaboration with the Sheffield Garden Walk, tickets include 15 3oz samples and live music.
Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster)
Chicago Craft Beer Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster) Held in collaboration with the Sheffield Garden Walk, tickets include 15 3oz samples and live music.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23-24
Chicago Hot Sauce Fest Vendors include Wicked Pepper, Tongue Spank, and Voodoo Chile, so… you get a pretty good idea of the type of cuisine you’re about to inhale.
Avondale (Belmont & Elston)
Chicago Hot Sauce Fest Avondale (Belmont & Elston) Vendors include Wicked Pepper, Tongue Spank, and Voodoo Chile, so… you get a pretty good idea of the type of cuisine you’re about to inhale.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23-24
Taste of Latin America Immerse yourself in all things Central and South American -- music, cooking demos, and (of course) food, from fish panades and empanadas to Brazilian sausage and fried plantains.
Humboldt Park (Division & California
Taste of Latin America Humboldt Park (Division & California Immerse yourself in all things Central and South American -- music, cooking demos, and (of course) food, from fish panades and empanadas to Brazilian sausage and fried plantains.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23-24
Wicker Park Fest Expect Pitchfork-caliber bands and plenty of oddball art at this annual neighborhood throwdown, plus the Redmoon mobile photo factory.
Wicker Park (North & Milwaukee)
Wicker Park Fest Wicker Park (North & Milwaukee) Expect Pitchfork-caliber bands and plenty of oddball art at this annual neighborhood throwdown, plus the Redmoon mobile photo factory.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28-31
Lollapalooza This year, Perry Farrell’s mighty Chicago extravaganza expands to four days, and headliners include Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Grant Park
Lollapalooza Grant Park This year, Perry Farrell’s mighty Chicago extravaganza expands to four days, and headliners include Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28-31
Fiesta del Sol The largest Latino festival in the Midwest features live music, DJs, food vendors, carnival rides, soccer games, and a 5K.
Pilsen (Cermak & Loomis)
Fiesta del Sol Pilsen (Cermak & Loomis) The largest Latino festival in the Midwest features live music, DJs, food vendors, carnival rides, soccer games, and a 5K.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29-31
Jeff Fest Arts & Music Fest Jefferson Park gets into the festival game with Journey, The Who, Pearl Jam, and Led Zeppelin cover bands plus food, drink, and art.
Jefferson Park (the actual park)
Jeff Fest Arts & Music Fest Jefferson Park (the actual park) Jefferson Park gets into the festival game with Journey, The Who, Pearl Jam, and Led Zeppelin cover bands plus food, drink, and art.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30-31
Chicago Margarita Fest Why does the margarita merit its own fest? Because why the hell not. It’s summer in Chicago.
South Shore Cultural Center
Chicago Margarita Fest South Shore Cultural Center Why does the margarita merit its own fest? Because why the hell not. It’s summer in Chicago.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Chicago Food & Wine Fest Join top Chicago chefs and wine enthusiasts as you taste during the day and dine under the stars in Lincoln Park. This year’s lineup TBA.
Lincoln Park (the actual park)
Chicago Food & Wine Fest Lincoln Park (the actual park) Join top Chicago chefs and wine enthusiasts as you taste during the day and dine under the stars in Lincoln Park. This year’s lineup TBA.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-7
Chicago Hot Dog Fest Stuff your face in front of the Chicago History Museum with creative hot dog offerings from top local restos. What the hell this has to do with history we don’t know, but do we really care?
Lincoln Park (Clark & LaSalle)
Chicago Hot Dog Fest Lincoln Park (Clark & LaSalle) Stuff your face in front of the Chicago History Museum with creative hot dog offerings from top local restos. What the hell this has to do with history we don’t know, but do we really care?
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6-7
Taste of Lincoln Avenue Blues Traveler and Talking Heads cover band, Start Making Sense, headline one of Chicago’s largest street fests with 250+ vendors, 30+ bands, and a mini craft fair.
Lincoln Park (Lincoln & Fullerton)
Taste of Lincoln Avenue Lincoln Park (Lincoln & Fullerton) Blues Traveler and Talking Heads cover band, Start Making Sense, headline one of Chicago’s largest street fests with 250+ vendors, 30+ bands, and a mini craft fair.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6-7
Wrigleyville Summerfest Until the Cubs win the World Series this fall, this is the biggest party in Wrigleyville.
Wrigleyville (Seminary & School)
Wrigleyville Summerfest Wrigleyville (Seminary & School) Until the Cubs win the World Series this fall, this is the biggest party in Wrigleyville.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12-14
Retro on Roscoe Throwback jams, an antique car show, and kids’ rides headline this annual blast from the past bash.
Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe)
Retro on Roscoe Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe) Throwback jams, an antique car show, and kids’ rides headline this annual blast from the past bash.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12-14
Chicago Festival Cubano Cigar rolling, dominos, pony rides, and classic cars converge at this celebration of all things Cuban. Did we mention they have a white tiger?
Riis Park
Chicago Festival Cubano Riis Park Cigar rolling, dominos, pony rides, and classic cars converge at this celebration of all things Cuban. Did we mention they have a white tiger?
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12-14
Ginza Fest Japanese folk dance, taiko drumming, judo, and wood carving art make this no ordinary street fest.
Midwest Buddhist Temple
Ginza Fest Midwest Buddhist Temple Japanese folk dance, taiko drumming, judo, and wood carving art make this no ordinary street fest.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Color Fun Fest 5K Get blasted with 10,000 pounds of colorful paint as you run a 5K around Soldier Field, then follow it up with a massive post-race party.
Soldier Fest
Color Fun Fest 5K Soldier Fest Get blasted with 10,000 pounds of colorful paint as you run a 5K around Soldier Field, then follow it up with a massive post-race party.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Bud Billiken Parade & Picnic This annual back-to-school party is the oldest and largest African-American parade in the country, stretching from Bronzeville to Washington Park, where a post-parade picnic is held.
Bronzeville
Bud Billiken Parade & Picnic Bronzeville This annual back-to-school party is the oldest and largest African-American parade in the country, stretching from Bronzeville to Washington Park, where a post-parade picnic is held.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13-14
Northalsted Market Days The Midwest’s largest outdoor street festival turns 35 this year, so yeah, it might be fun.
Lakeview (Halsted & Addison)
Northalsted Market Days Lakeview (Halsted & Addison) The Midwest’s largest outdoor street festival turns 35 this year, so yeah, it might be fun.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Thu
Clark After Dark Red, white, and blue and camo will be on full display at this annual tribute to Illinois troops.
River North (Clark & Hubbard)
Clark After Dark River North (Clark & Hubbard) Red, white, and blue and camo will be on full display at this annual tribute to Illinois troops.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18-21
Chicago Festa Italiana Italian card games, Italian singers and dancers and, duh, Italian food takes center stage, plus totally necessary meatball and cannoli eating contests.
University Village (Taylor & Racine)
Chicago Festa Italiana University Village (Taylor & Racine) Italian card games, Italian singers and dancers and, duh, Italian food takes center stage, plus totally necessary meatball and cannoli eating contests.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19-21
Edison Park Fest Edison Park is a neighborhood in Chicago. Which is good enough reason for a festival.
Edison Park (the actual park)
Edison Park Fest Edison Park (the actual park) Edison Park is a neighborhood in Chicago. Which is good enough reason for a festival.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19-21
Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Check out open studios, live bands, theatre groups, and food/drink as you stroll the cobblestone streets of the underrated Glenwood Avenue Arts District.
Rogers Park (Morse & Glenwood)
Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Rogers Park (Morse & Glenwood) Check out open studios, live bands, theatre groups, and food/drink as you stroll the cobblestone streets of the underrated Glenwood Avenue Arts District.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Windy City Carnival Brazilian Carnival comes to Chicago. Be there.
University of Chicago
Windy City Carnival University of Chicago Brazilian Carnival comes to Chicago. Be there.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Chicago Westside Music Festival Free fest features top hip-hop acts plus food and drink, with this year’s lineup TBA.
Douglas Park
Chicago Westside Music Festival Douglas Park Free fest features top hip-hop acts plus food and drink, with this year’s lineup TBA.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20-21
Albany Park World Fest The melting pot that is Albany Park gathers cultures and cuisines from all over the world. The live music covers Brazilian beats and salsa to calypso, West African folkloric and Asian drums.
Albany Park (Lawrence & Kimball)
Albany Park World Fest Albany Park (Lawrence & Kimball) The melting pot that is Albany Park gathers cultures and cuisines from all over the world. The live music covers Brazilian beats and salsa to calypso, West African folkloric and Asian drums.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20-21
Chicago Air & Water Show One of the highlights of any Chicago summer will have you peering up into the roaring skies from the beach or, better yet, from your buddy’s boat on the lake.
North Avenue Beach
Chicago Air & Water Show North Avenue Beach One of the highlights of any Chicago summer will have you peering up into the roaring skies from the beach or, better yet, from your buddy’s boat on the lake.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Sun
South Shore Summer Festival Cultural happening at Chicago’s iconic South Shore Cultural Center with a range of acts, food, and merchants along the lakefront.
South Shore Cultural Center
South Shore Summer Festival South Shore Cultural Center Cultural happening at Chicago’s iconic South Shore Cultural Center with a range of acts, food, and merchants along the lakefront.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Sun
Slow & Low: A Community Lowrider Festival Tricked-out cars and bikes do their thing plus film screenings, mariachi bands, and Mexican cuisine.
Chicago Urban Art Society
Slow & Low: A Community Lowrider Festival Chicago Urban Art Society Tricked-out cars and bikes do their thing plus film screenings, mariachi bands, and Mexican cuisine.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-28
Taste of Greektown Do you think there will be Greek food at Taste of Greektown? We’ll let you answer that one.
Greektown (Halsted & Van Buren)
Taste of Greektown Greektown (Halsted & Van Buren) Do you think there will be Greek food at Taste of Greektown? We’ll let you answer that one.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-28
Bucktown Arts Fest Art, poetry, theatre, and dance plus live bands, food trucks, sangria and craft beer.
2200 N. Oakley Ave.
Bucktown Arts Fest 2200 N. Oakley Ave. Art, poetry, theatre, and dance plus live bands, food trucks, sangria and craft beer.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-28
Chicago Fashion Fest Check out live runway shows as you consume local eats and drink at this annual fashionista flash mob.
Wicker Park (Division & Damen)
Chicago Fashion Fest Wicker Park (Division & Damen) Check out live runway shows as you consume local eats and drink at this annual fashionista flash mob.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-28
Motor Row Craft Beer & Wine Festival Chicago’s historic Motor Row automotive district springs back to life in a river of craft beer and wine.
South Loop (Michigan & Cermak)
Motor Row Craft Beer & Wine Festival South Loop (Michigan & Cermak) Chicago’s historic Motor Row automotive district springs back to life in a river of craft beer and wine.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Hideout Block Party After taking last year off, one of Chicago’s most beloved fests is expected to return this year, although details remain scarce.
The Hideout
Hideout Block Party The Hideout After taking last year off, one of Chicago’s most beloved fests is expected to return this year, although details remain scarce.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
79th Street Renaissance Fest Dates are still TBA for this year’s famous South Side block party with live bands, horseback rides, and South Side food vendors.
Auburn Gresham (79th & Racine)
79th Street Renaissance Fest Auburn Gresham (79th & Racine) Dates are still TBA for this year’s famous South Side block party with live bands, horseback rides, and South Side food vendors.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Berghoff Oktoberfest Never fear; there will be a Berghoff Oktoberfest this year, we’re just not sure of the dates yet.
John C. Kluczynski Federal Plaza
Berghoff Oktoberfest John C. Kluczynski Federal Plaza Never fear; there will be a Berghoff Oktoberfest this year, we’re just not sure of the dates yet.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-3
Great American Lobster Fest The Midwest’s largest lobster fest features fresh Boston lobster, surf and turf, live music, and games.
Navy Pier
Great American Lobster Fest Navy Pier The Midwest’s largest lobster fest features fresh Boston lobster, surf and turf, live music, and games.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-4
North Coast Music Festival Chicago’s most unique music fest brings together hip hop, dance, rock, and jam bands for its annual farewell to summer in Union Park.
Union Park
North Coast Music Festival Union Park Chicago’s most unique music fest brings together hip hop, dance, rock, and jam bands for its annual farewell to summer in Union Park.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-5
African Festival of the Arts Every Labor Day weekend, Washington Park transforms into an African village with tribal drumming, spirituality, and interactive engagements. Not to be missed.
Washington Park (the actual park)
African Festival of the Arts Washington Park (the actual park) Every Labor Day weekend, Washington Park transforms into an African village with tribal drumming, spirituality, and interactive engagements. Not to be missed.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2-5
Taste of Polonia Live bands, folk dancing, casino gambling, and of course, plenty of Polish eats and weirdly awesome Polish beers.
Copernicus Center
Taste of Polonia Copernicus Center Live bands, folk dancing, casino gambling, and of course, plenty of Polish eats and weirdly awesome Polish beers.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9-10
Windy City Wine Festival Buckingham Fountain isn’t just that place from Married With Children where lost kids at Lolla text their parents. It’s also the site of this wine fest, where you can sip 300+ wines with wine seminars, local eats, and live music.
Buckingham Fountain
Windy City Wine Festival Buckingham Fountain Buckingham Fountain isn’t just that place from Married With Children where lost kids at Lolla text their parents. It’s also the site of this wine fest, where you can sip 300+ wines with wine seminars, local eats, and live music.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9-11
Throwback Music Festival This new fest is all about retro tunes, and we’re not talking ‘90s retro. We’re talking ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s retro plus craft beer tastings, art, and kid’s activities.
Gladstone Park (Milwaukee & Peterson)
Throwback Music Festival Gladstone Park (Milwaukee & Peterson) This new fest is all about retro tunes, and we’re not talking ‘90s retro. We’re talking ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s retro plus craft beer tastings, art, and kid’s activities.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9-11
Chicago German-American Fest Yes, there will be pretzels. Yes, there will be massive beer steins. Yes, there will be lederhosen. Yes, this is a German fest.
Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Western)
Chicago German-American Fest Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Western) Yes, there will be pretzels. Yes, there will be massive beer steins. Yes, there will be lederhosen. Yes, this is a German fest.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9-11
Festival de la Villita This outdoor gala of Mexican heritage breaks out at the terminus of the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade with food, music, art, and carnival rides.
Little Village (26th & Kostner)
Festival de la Villita Little Village (26th & Kostner) This outdoor gala of Mexican heritage breaks out at the terminus of the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade with food, music, art, and carnival rides.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Shock Top Oyster Fest Are there better ways to kick off the unofficial start of autumn than by slurping oysters in tents housing fresh seafood and other local culinary delights? Not according to this fest.
Roscoe Village (Roscoe & Damen)
Shock Top Oyster Fest Roscoe Village (Roscoe & Damen) Are there better ways to kick off the unofficial start of autumn than by slurping oysters in tents housing fresh seafood and other local culinary delights? Not according to this fest.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10-11
Ravenswood Art Walk Experience a weekend of art, music, food, and community while getting a peek inside the spaces that have helped define Ravenswood.
Ravenswood (various locations)
Ravenswood Art Walk Ravenswood (various locations) Experience a weekend of art, music, food, and community while getting a peek inside the spaces that have helped define Ravenswood.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10-11
Renegade Craft Fair Indie arts and crafts, indie bands, and food/drink from local vendors.
Wicker Park (Damen & Division)
Renegade Craft Fair Wicker Park (Damen & Division) Indie arts and crafts, indie bands, and food/drink from local vendors.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10-11
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts Peep fine art and crafts from 125+ juried artists plus music, food, and family activities.
Lakeview (Broadway & Belmont)
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts Lakeview (Broadway & Belmont) Peep fine art and crafts from 125+ juried artists plus music, food, and family activities.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 16-18
Riot Fest All we know at this point is that the original Misfits will be reuniting for the first time in 33 years at this year’s annual punk rock carnival, which is all we really need to know.
Douglas Park
Riot Fest Douglas Park All we know at this point is that the original Misfits will be reuniting for the first time in 33 years at this year’s annual punk rock carnival, which is all we really need to know.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17-18
Andersonville City Made Fest Post up in one of America’s hottest hoods for the only street festival that exclusively features Chicago-made craft beers, Chicago music, Chicago food, and a Chicago-made art marketplace.
Andersonville (Clark & Argyle)
Andersonville City Made Fest Andersonville (Clark & Argyle) Post up in one of America’s hottest hoods for the only street festival that exclusively features Chicago-made craft beers, Chicago music, Chicago food, and a Chicago-made art marketplace.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17-18
Lakeview Taco Fest Combine crazy tacos with Mexican wrestlers and beer/taco pairings and violà, you’ve got yourself a festival.
Lakeview (Southport & Addison)
Lakeview Taco Fest Lakeview (Southport & Addison) Combine crazy tacos with Mexican wrestlers and beer/taco pairings and violà, you’ve got yourself a festival.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17-18
West Loop Art Fest 150+ juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums, including paintings, glass, ceramics, photography, and jewelry plus, naturally, food and music.
West Loop (Halsted & Washington)
West Loop Art Fest West Loop (Halsted & Washington) 150+ juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums, including paintings, glass, ceramics, photography, and jewelry plus, naturally, food and music.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.