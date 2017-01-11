Events

Free and Cheap Valentine's Dates in Chicago

By Published On 02/11/2016 By Published On 02/11/2016
Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

So you've got someone to spend Valentine's Day with -- and it's not your girlfriend/boyfriend who "lives in Canada" -- congratulations! Now it’s just a matter of making it through the romantic weekend without having to pony up for an insanely priced prix-fixe menu and hotel suite. Being broke doesn’t need to lead to broken hearts, so we've compiled a list of free and incredibly cheap date options for this Valentine's weekend in Chicago.

Related

related

Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits Chicago, Sorted by Price

related

Top Bartenders Pick Chicago's Most Underrated Bars

related

Chicago Bars With Unbelievable Food

related

Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits Chicago, Sorted by Price
Game Room Chicago

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Crew Love Free entry
Celebrate everyone you love this Valentine’s Day with Toast ’n Jam’s killer DJs as they spin tracks showcasing music from the best artist collaborations throughout time. The only mash-up to rival these aural duets will be the one you and your date(s) collaborate on afterwards...

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Crew Love Chicago Athletic Association Hotel Free entry
Celebrate everyone you love this Valentine’s Day with Toast ’n Jam’s killer DJs as they spin tracks showcasing music from the best artist collaborations throughout time. The only mash-up to rival these aural duets will be the one you and your date(s) collaborate on afterwards...

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Chic-A-Go-Go Bowie Tribute Dance Party Price: $5 for adults, free for kids and teens
Under Pressure for the perfect date this Valentine’s Day? There’s Little Wonder that Bowie’s star is burning brighter than ever now that he’s returned to live among them, so take a cue from the Starman himself and Shake It with your Modern Love. We can be Heroes, so Let’s Dance! (*I do not apologize for these puns.)

1st Ward at Chop Shop

Chic-A-Go-Go Bowie Tribute Dance Party 1st Ward at Chop Shop Price: $5 for adults, free for kids and teens
Under Pressure for the perfect date this Valentine’s Day? There’s Little Wonder that Bowie’s star is burning brighter than ever now that he’s returned to live among them, so take a cue from the Starman himself and Shake It with your Modern Love. We can be Heroes, so Let’s Dance! (*I do not apologize for these puns.)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Valentine's Day Nuts and Bolts Party Price: $11.24
It’s impossible to get any more innuendo than Meet People Chicago’s Nuts and Bolts Party. Unattached lovers grab a real nut or bolt and see how well your pieces screw as you shmooze with booze. Find a fit, win a prize: a metaphorical walk of shame.

Citizen Bar

Valentine's Day Nuts and Bolts Party Citizen Bar Price: $11.24
It’s impossible to get any more innuendo than Meet People Chicago’s Nuts and Bolts Party. Unattached lovers grab a real nut or bolt and see how well your pieces screw as you shmooze with booze. Find a fit, win a prize: a metaphorical walk of shame.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Wendy Ho's West Coast Show of Hoz Price: $8.38
Slap on some lipstick and experiment with something new this Valentine’s Day with a raucous, wild evening of lipsyncs and parodies from a storm of Chicago Queens and RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation Dida Ritz.

Seven

Wendy Ho's West Coast Show of Hoz Seven Price: $8.38
Slap on some lipstick and experiment with something new this Valentine’s Day with a raucous, wild evening of lipsyncs and parodies from a storm of Chicago Queens and RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation Dida Ritz.

Add
Flickr/Fred Dunn

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Cupid’s Undie Run Free to watch/volunteer
Stand arm-in-arm with your partner as half-naked runners sprint past for charity. Your clothes may also be optional.

John Barleycorn

Cupid’s Undie Run John Barleycorn Free to watch/volunteer
Stand arm-in-arm with your partner as half-naked runners sprint past for charity. Your clothes may also be optional.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Valentine’s Day Handmade Market Free entry
Take your hands off of each other for a few minutes and place them on some swanky local handmade goods as you peruse this Valentine’s themed Handmade Market. The bar will be open and hopefully your date won’t be too crafty.

The Empty Bottle

Valentine’s Day Handmade Market The Empty Bottle Free entry
Take your hands off of each other for a few minutes and place them on some swanky local handmade goods as you peruse this Valentine’s themed Handmade Market. The bar will be open and hopefully your date won’t be too crafty.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

BRASSTAX: Lovers/Loners Free entry
No need to worry if you’re still not sure who your date will be, because The Whistler’s got you covered. The dance floor will be open early for all the Lovers out there to rock and sway to slow jams. But at 10pm, the DJ’s kicking up the vibe for all them Loners looking to release some endorphins and attract someone new.

The Whistler

BRASSTAX: Lovers/Loners The Whistler Free entry
No need to worry if you’re still not sure who your date will be, because The Whistler’s got you covered. The dance floor will be open early for all the Lovers out there to rock and sway to slow jams. But at 10pm, the DJ’s kicking up the vibe for all them Loners looking to release some endorphins and attract someone new.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Valentine Disco Bash Price: $2.00
Show your loved one just how deep your love is as you boogie on down in the historic Indian Boundary Cultural Center auditorium. And if your moves get you too hot, you can cool off with a custard nearby at Lickety Split.

Indian Boundary Park

Valentine Disco Bash Indian Boundary Park Price: $2.00
Show your loved one just how deep your love is as you boogie on down in the historic Indian Boundary Cultural Center auditorium. And if your moves get you too hot, you can cool off with a custard nearby at Lickety Split.

Add
Pixabay

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

For the Love of Chocolate Price: $5-$10
There may be nothing more iconic to Valentine’s Day than the gift of Chocolate. But don’t settle for the same old heart-shaped box this year. Instead, Mariano’s of Ravenswood is offering an all-you-can eat buffet of chocolate desserts on the cheap. And on the way out, you can easily grab a few sensual goodies to continue that romantic dessert at home.

Mariano's

For the Love of Chocolate Mariano's Price: $5-$10
There may be nothing more iconic to Valentine’s Day than the gift of Chocolate. But don’t settle for the same old heart-shaped box this year. Instead, Mariano’s of Ravenswood is offering an all-you-can eat buffet of chocolate desserts on the cheap. And on the way out, you can easily grab a few sensual goodies to continue that romantic dessert at home.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Bone & Moan Valentine’s Day Party Free entry
Whether coming together or coming alone, get loud and freaky down at Freehand Chicago for a smooth night of tunes spun by some of the sexiest DJs in Chicago.

Freehand Chicago

Bone & Moan Valentine’s Day Party Freehand Chicago Free entry
Whether coming together or coming alone, get loud and freaky down at Freehand Chicago for a smooth night of tunes spun by some of the sexiest DJs in Chicago.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Rip Your Heart Out: Walking Dead Viewing Party Free entry
If you and your Valentine bond over the important things in life and un-death, then why mess with a good thing? Lovingly limp or crawl out to Geek Bar Beta for the midseason premiere of Walking Dead.

Geek Bar

Rip Your Heart Out: Walking Dead Viewing Party Geek Bar Free entry
If you and your Valentine bond over the important things in life and un-death, then why mess with a good thing? Lovingly limp or crawl out to Geek Bar Beta for the midseason premiere of Walking Dead.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Milk Pleasures: My Bloody Valentine’s Day Free entry
Love isn’t always as easy as black and white, so why should your Valentine’s plans? Let the the ethereal, ambient, freeform jams guide you and your date into smooth exploration of each others’ space.

The Whistler

Milk Pleasures: My Bloody Valentine’s Day The Whistler Free entry
Love isn’t always as easy as black and white, so why should your Valentine’s plans? Let the the ethereal, ambient, freeform jams guide you and your date into smooth exploration of each others’ space.

Add
Flickr/Bryan Thompson

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Chinese Lunar New Year Parade Free
Has your Valentine got you seeing fireworks? Be adventurous like the Fire Monkey this year and return the favor at the 2016 Chinese Lunar New Year Parade. Nothing says romance like a 100ft paper dragon.

Archer Ave & Wentworth Ave, Chinatown

Chinese Lunar New Year Parade Archer Ave & Wentworth Ave, Chinatown Free
Has your Valentine got you seeing fireworks? Be adventurous like the Fire Monkey this year and return the favor at the 2016 Chinese Lunar New Year Parade. Nothing says romance like a 100ft paper dragon.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sun

Poetry and the Undiscovered Self Free entry
Roses are red. / Violets are poetic. / This free lecture on prose, / Is perfect for the romantic academic. (It’s a work in progress...)

Chicago Cultural Center

Poetry and the Undiscovered Self Chicago Cultural Center Free entry
Roses are red. / Violets are poetic. / This free lecture on prose, / Is perfect for the romantic academic. (It’s a work in progress...)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Thu

Winter Bonfire + Snowtrekking Price: $5.00
Let your big shoes do the talking this Valentine’s Day as you and your date trek across Northerly Island Park hand-in-hand. Finish off the adventure roasting marshmallows by the fire, then head home for a s’more private excursion.

Northerly Island Park

Winter Bonfire + Snowtrekking Northerly Island Park Price: $5.00
Let your big shoes do the talking this Valentine’s Day as you and your date trek across Northerly Island Park hand-in-hand. Finish off the adventure roasting marshmallows by the fire, then head home for a s’more private excursion.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Thu

Party Noire Valentine's Day Party Price: $10
If you’ve got a private eye on your mystery man or woman, bring them out to The Promontory’s Party Noire for an extended afternoon of classic cocktails and sultry songs you could sink your teeth into.

The Promontory

Party Noire Valentine's Day Party The Promontory Price: $10
If you’ve got a private eye on your mystery man or woman, bring them out to The Promontory’s Party Noire for an extended afternoon of classic cocktails and sultry songs you could sink your teeth into.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like