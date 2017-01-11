Free and Cheap Valentine's Dates in Chicago

Sat

Chic-A-Go-Go Bowie Tribute Dance Party 1st Ward at Chop Shop Price: $5 for adults, free for kids and teens

Under Pressure for the perfect date this Valentine’s Day? There’s Little Wonder that Bowie’s star is burning brighter than ever now that he’s returned to live among them, so take a cue from the Starman himself and Shake It with your Modern Love. We can be Heroes, so Let’s Dance! (*I do not apologize for these puns.)