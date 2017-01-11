Free and Cheap Valentine's Dates in Chicago

So you've got someone to spend Valentine's Day with -- and it's not your girlfriend/boyfriend who "lives in Canada" -- congratulations! Now it’s just a matter of making it through the romantic weekend without having to pony up for an insanely priced prix-fixe menu and hotel suite. Being broke doesn’t need to lead to broken hearts, so we've compiled a list of free and incredibly cheap date options for this Valentine's weekend in Chicago.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Crew Love
Free entry
Celebrate everyone you love this Valentine’s Day with Toast ’n Jam’s killer DJs as they spin tracks showcasing music from the best artist collaborations throughout time. The only mash-up to rival these aural duets will be the one you and your date(s) collaborate on afterwards...
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
Crew Love
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
Free entry
Celebrate everyone you love this Valentine’s Day with Toast ’n Jam’s killer DJs as they spin tracks showcasing music from the best artist collaborations throughout time. The only mash-up to rival these aural duets will be the one you and your date(s) collaborate on afterwards...
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Chic-A-Go-Go Bowie Tribute Dance Party
Price: $5 for adults, free for kids and teens
Under Pressure for the perfect date this Valentine’s Day? There’s Little Wonder that Bowie’s star is burning brighter than ever now that he’s returned to live among them, so take a cue from the Starman himself and Shake It with your Modern Love. We can be Heroes, so Let’s Dance! (*I do not apologize for these puns.)
Chic-A-Go-Go Bowie Tribute Dance Party
1st Ward at Chop Shop
Price: $5 for adults, free for kids and teens
Under Pressure for the perfect date this Valentine’s Day? There’s Little Wonder that Bowie’s star is burning brighter than ever now that he’s returned to live among them, so take a cue from the Starman himself and Shake It with your Modern Love. We can be Heroes, so Let’s Dance! (*I do not apologize for these puns.)
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Valentine's Day Nuts and Bolts Party
Price: $11.24
It’s impossible to get any more innuendo than Meet People Chicago’s Nuts and Bolts Party. Unattached lovers grab a real nut or bolt and see how well your pieces screw as you shmooze with booze. Find a fit, win a prize: a metaphorical walk of shame.
Valentine's Day Nuts and Bolts Party
Citizen Bar
Price: $11.24
It’s impossible to get any more innuendo than Meet People Chicago’s Nuts and Bolts Party. Unattached lovers grab a real nut or bolt and see how well your pieces screw as you shmooze with booze. Find a fit, win a prize: a metaphorical walk of shame.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Wendy Ho's West Coast Show of Hoz
Price: $8.38
Slap on some lipstick and experiment with something new this Valentine’s Day with a raucous, wild evening of lipsyncs and parodies from a storm of Chicago Queens and RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation Dida Ritz.
Wendy Ho's West Coast Show of Hoz
Seven
Price: $8.38
Slap on some lipstick and experiment with something new this Valentine’s Day with a raucous, wild evening of lipsyncs and parodies from a storm of Chicago Queens and RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation Dida Ritz.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Cupid’s Undie Run
Free to watch/volunteer
Stand arm-in-arm with your partner as half-naked runners sprint past for charity. Your clothes may also be optional.
Cupid’s Undie Run
John Barleycorn
Free to watch/volunteer
Stand arm-in-arm with your partner as half-naked runners sprint past for charity. Your clothes may also be optional.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Valentine’s Day Handmade Market
Free entry
Take your hands off of each other for a few minutes and place them on some swanky local handmade goods as you peruse this Valentine’s themed Handmade Market. The bar will be open and hopefully your date won’t be too crafty.
Valentine’s Day Handmade Market
The Empty Bottle
Free entry
Take your hands off of each other for a few minutes and place them on some swanky local handmade goods as you peruse this Valentine’s themed Handmade Market. The bar will be open and hopefully your date won’t be too crafty.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
BRASSTAX: Lovers/Loners
Free entry
No need to worry if you’re still not sure who your date will be, because The Whistler’s got you covered. The dance floor will be open early for all the Lovers out there to rock and sway to slow jams. But at 10pm, the DJ’s kicking up the vibe for all them Loners looking to release some endorphins and attract someone new.
BRASSTAX: Lovers/Loners
The Whistler
Free entry
No need to worry if you’re still not sure who your date will be, because The Whistler’s got you covered. The dance floor will be open early for all the Lovers out there to rock and sway to slow jams. But at 10pm, the DJ’s kicking up the vibe for all them Loners looking to release some endorphins and attract someone new.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Valentine Disco Bash
Price: $2.00
Show your loved one just how deep your love is as you boogie on down in the historic Indian Boundary Cultural Center auditorium. And if your moves get you too hot, you can cool off with a custard nearby at Lickety Split.
Valentine Disco Bash
Indian Boundary Park
Price: $2.00
Show your loved one just how deep your love is as you boogie on down in the historic Indian Boundary Cultural Center auditorium. And if your moves get you too hot, you can cool off with a custard nearby at Lickety Split.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
For the Love of Chocolate
Price: $5-$10
There may be nothing more iconic to Valentine’s Day than the gift of Chocolate. But don’t settle for the same old heart-shaped box this year. Instead, Mariano’s of Ravenswood is offering an all-you-can eat buffet of chocolate desserts on the cheap. And on the way out, you can easily grab a few sensual goodies to continue that romantic dessert at home.
For the Love of Chocolate
Mariano's
Price: $5-$10
There may be nothing more iconic to Valentine’s Day than the gift of Chocolate. But don’t settle for the same old heart-shaped box this year. Instead, Mariano’s of Ravenswood is offering an all-you-can eat buffet of chocolate desserts on the cheap. And on the way out, you can easily grab a few sensual goodies to continue that romantic dessert at home.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sun
Bone & Moan Valentine’s Day Party
Free entry
Whether coming together or coming alone, get loud and freaky down at Freehand Chicago for a smooth night of tunes spun by some of the sexiest DJs in Chicago.
Bone & Moan Valentine’s Day Party
Freehand Chicago
Free entry
Whether coming together or coming alone, get loud and freaky down at Freehand Chicago for a smooth night of tunes spun by some of the sexiest DJs in Chicago.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sun
Rip Your Heart Out: Walking Dead Viewing Party
Free entry
If you and your Valentine bond over the important things in life and un-death, then why mess with a good thing? Lovingly limp or crawl out to Geek Bar Beta for the midseason premiere of Walking Dead.
Rip Your Heart Out: Walking Dead Viewing Party
Geek Bar
Free entry
If you and your Valentine bond over the important things in life and un-death, then why mess with a good thing? Lovingly limp or crawl out to Geek Bar Beta for the midseason premiere of Walking Dead.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sun
Milk Pleasures: My Bloody Valentine’s Day
Free entry
Love isn’t always as easy as black and white, so why should your Valentine’s plans? Let the the ethereal, ambient, freeform jams guide you and your date into smooth exploration of each others’ space.
Milk Pleasures: My Bloody Valentine’s Day
The Whistler
Free entry
Love isn’t always as easy as black and white, so why should your Valentine’s plans? Let the the ethereal, ambient, freeform jams guide you and your date into smooth exploration of each others’ space.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sun
Chinese Lunar New Year Parade
Free
Has your Valentine got you seeing fireworks? Be adventurous like the Fire Monkey this year and return the favor at the 2016 Chinese Lunar New Year Parade. Nothing says romance like a 100ft paper dragon.
Archer Ave & Wentworth Ave, Chinatown
Chinese Lunar New Year Parade
Archer Ave & Wentworth Ave, Chinatown
Free
Has your Valentine got you seeing fireworks? Be adventurous like the Fire Monkey this year and return the favor at the 2016 Chinese Lunar New Year Parade. Nothing says romance like a 100ft paper dragon.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sun
Poetry and the Undiscovered Self
Free entry
Roses are red. / Violets are poetic. / This free lecture on prose, / Is perfect for the romantic academic. (It’s a work in progress...)
Poetry and the Undiscovered Self
Chicago Cultural Center
Free entry
Roses are red. / Violets are poetic. / This free lecture on prose, / Is perfect for the romantic academic. (It’s a work in progress...)
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Thu
Winter Bonfire + Snowtrekking
Price: $5.00
Let your big shoes do the talking this Valentine’s Day as you and your date trek across Northerly Island Park hand-in-hand. Finish off the adventure roasting marshmallows by the fire, then head home for a s’more private excursion.
Winter Bonfire + Snowtrekking
Northerly Island Park
Price: $5.00
Let your big shoes do the talking this Valentine’s Day as you and your date trek across Northerly Island Park hand-in-hand. Finish off the adventure roasting marshmallows by the fire, then head home for a s’more private excursion.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Thu
Party Noire Valentine's Day Party
Price: $10
If you’ve got a private eye on your mystery man or woman, bring them out to The Promontory’s Party Noire for an extended afternoon of classic cocktails and sultry songs you could sink your teeth into.
Party Noire Valentine's Day Party
The Promontory
Price: $10
If you’ve got a private eye on your mystery man or woman, bring them out to The Promontory’s Party Noire for an extended afternoon of classic cocktails and sultry songs you could sink your teeth into.