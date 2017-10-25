must-dos
Events

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Halloween

By Published On 10/25/2017 By Published On 10/25/2017
Killer Clown
Viktor Petrovich/Shutterstock

On the surface, yes, it is a bummer that Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday, and not, say, a Friday or Saturday evening. The silver lining here, however, is the fact that a mid-week Halloween pretty much means the holiday extends for more than a week, from the Thirsty Thursday before, to the Mimosa Sunday after. This gives you the perfect opportunity to show off your completely unique and not-at-all-derivative Pickle Rick costume at a whole bunch of different Halloween parties and events all around Chicago. Here are our picks for the mandatory, can’t-miss Chicago Halloween happenings.

Thursday
Oct 26
Party to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Party at the Slippery Slope
Party to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Party at the Slippery Slope
Logan Square
There are bound to be tons of rowdy, raunchy viewings of the best Halloween movie ever made. (Yeah, I said it. Don’t @ me.) But this watch party at Slippery Slope promises to be a cut above the rest, given that they’re planning on transforming their bar into a “lair that Dr. Frank-N-Furter would be proud of.” Plus, they're hosting a gigantic dance party after the movie is over.
Cost: No cover
Thursday
Oct 26
Break out your cosplay for Kowai Nite at Artifact Events
Break out your cosplay for Kowai Nite at Artifact Events
Lakeview
For the nerds among us looking to show off your One-Punch Man, My Hero Academia, or Dragon Ball Z cosplay, the Japanese American Service Committee and AnimeChicago.com have come together to host a wonderfully geeky Halloween party complete with a live DJ, cosplay contest, video game tournaments, and merchandise for sale to satisfy even the most discerning Japanophile.
Cost: $15 advance; $20 at door
Thursday
Oct 26
Drink on a rooftop for no cover at 3feetdeep Halloween
Drink on a rooftop for no cover at 3feetdeep Halloween
The Loop
I mean, it’s a party DJ'd by artists hand-picked by 3feetdeep, a collective of house musicians local to Chicago. It’s also on a rooftop in the middle of downtown Chicago, with beautiful skyscraper views. There's also a costume contest. And there’s also no cover. Need we say more?
Cost: No cover
Friday
Oct 27
Catch (spooky) wrestling at a brewery at BaderBrawl 2
Catch (spooky) wrestling at a brewery at BaderBrawl 2
Near Southside
Did you know that Baderbräu Brewery has started hosting pro wrestling matches right inside their brewery on Wabash Avenue? Well, now you do. The Friday before Halloween, Baderbräu is hosting their second BaderBrawl, complete with high-flying antics, a costume contest, and an unlimited drinks package available for purchase. Because nothing goes with pro wrestling quite like beer.
Cost: $20 suggested donation with a drink package available

related

Urban Legends: A Month-Long Dive Into the Creepy Stories We Love
Navy Pier Halloween
Flickr/Rob hooft
Friday - Saturday
Oct 27-28
Get lost in Amazing Chicago's Haunted Maze at Navy Pier
Get lost in Amazing Chicago's Haunted Maze at Navy Pier
Near North Side
For three nights (including Halloween), the indoor maze over at Navy Pier is undergoing a Halloween makeover. Word is still out on whether or not it's actually as scary as getting lost in a crowd of tourists at Navy Pier during the summer, but either way, it should be a fun diversion for families.
Cost: $15
Friday
Oct 27
Join Illinois Obscura's very creepy Haunted Scavenger Hunt
Join Illinois Obscura's very creepy Haunted Scavenger Hunt
Printer's Row
You know what's a lot like trick-or-treating when you're an adult, but won’t result in you being arrested for being insanely creepy? Going on a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt inspired by the early days of Chicago. Go from stop to stop, hearing the ghostly whispers of spirits from the city's past, learn some new facts about the city you live in, and at the end, meet up at a mystery location with your fellow scavengers for drinks!
Cost: $35
Friday
Oct 27
Laugh your ass off at Helltrap Nightmare Halloween
Laugh your ass off at Helltrap Nightmare Halloween
Noble Square
Want to get weird this Halloween? On Friday night, The Hideout is hosting a night of stand-up comedy (featuring ClickHole writers, members of the Holy Fuck Comedy Hour, The Shrimp Boys, and many more), punctuated with noise music from GRÜN WASSER.
Cost: $7
Friday
Oct 27
Watch a movie by campfire at Northerly Island
Watch a movie by campfire at Northerly Island
Near Southside
Halloween isn’t quite Halloween without scary movies, and luckily, you can get your fill at Northerly Island. They’ll be setting up multiple campfires around the park (with complimentary marshmallows!) as they screen the classic film Nosferatu -- complete with a live performance of the score courtesy of Gramps The Vamp!
Cost: Free
Saturday
Oct 28
Halloween SPOOKtacular at Cole's Bar
Halloween SPOOKtacular at Cole's Bar
Logan Square
If you weren’t able to snag tickets to the Empty Bottle 25th anniversary ahow featuring Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, may we interest you in a spine-tingling night of covers at Cole's Bar? Members of local Chicago bands like Bash Bang, Bleach Party, Jollys, and Laverne are throwing a bash, performing hits by Led Zeppelin, Alice Cooper, Pixies, and, scariest of all, taking you back to middle school PE with covers of songs from Jock Jams, volumes 1-3.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Oct 28
Take a trip to 'Spice World' at Another '90s Halloween Party
Take a trip to 'Spice World' at Another '90s Halloween Party
Noble Square
If you haven’t been to any of the Another '90s Parties yet, you are missing out. Lucky for you, you can correct that failure by stopping by Beauty Bar's fête on October 28, thrown in honor of the film Spice World. There, you can take advantage of GlitterGuts photo booths, awesome '90s gear from Kokorokoko Vintage, and a free, frosty PBR.
Cost: Free, but RSVP for that first PBR on the house
Spirit Of Chicago
Tiffany Chan/Shutterstock
Saturday
Oct 28
Party on a Haunted Ghost Ship with the Spirit of Chicago
Party on a Haunted Ghost Ship with the Spirit of Chicago
Near North Side
Sure, you may have been to a yacht party on the Spirit of Chicago before, taking advantage of its multi-tiered dance floor and awesome ambience, but they've cooked up something special this Halloween. They promise to dress up the Spirit of Chicago as a ghost ship while their DJs spin EDM and Top 40 hits all night long. The views of the city from Lake Michigan are pretty great too.
Cost: $59
Tuesday
Oct 31
Sing your tears away at Emo Karaoke's SAD Halloween!
Sing your tears away at Emo Karaoke's SAD Halloween!
Wicker Park
We’ve all been there -- you couldn’t find a friend to complete your Ash and Pikachu outfit, and now you’re wallowing in despair listening to old Hawthorne Heights records. Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. The former location of the Saved by the Max pop-up is now hosting a special Halloween-themed karaoke night featuring a costume contest, karaoke songs from all your favorite emo acts, as well as DJs spinning emo hits all night long.
Cost: No cover
Tuesday
Oct 31
Learn the dance to 'Thriller' and flash mob with JHDC
Learn the dance to 'Thriller' and flash mob with JHDC
Edgewater
I shouldn’t even need to sell you on this one. For $25, the maestros at Joel Hall Dancers & Center will outfit you with a costume and teach you how to do the iconic dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Then, you’ll traipse around Edgewater and Andersonville, performing the dance as part of a flash mob. What are you still doing on this page? Sign up!
Cost: $25 (includes workshop and costume)
Tuesday
Oct 31
Stuff your face with grilled cheese at A 'Rick and Morty' Halloween
Stuff your face with grilled cheese at A 'Rick and Morty' Halloween
Lakeview
Plenty of Chicago bars and restaurants are getting into the spirit by “dressing up” as locations from popular TV shows and movies, but Cheesie's gets our pick because 1) we love Rick and Morty, and 2) we love grilled cheese. They’ve created four Rick and Morty-themed sandwiches and drinks that are only going to be available for one day, so don’t miss out -- assuming you can stand the intermittent screams of “PICKLE RIIIIIIIICK.”
Cost: Free
Tuesday
Oct 31
Party for a good cause and for Tom Petty at The Empty Bottle
Party for a good cause and for Tom Petty at The Empty Bottle
West Town
If you want to party for a good cause this Halloween, The Empty Bottle has you covered. In order to help relieve some of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, they've put together an all-star cast of Chicago musicians to play tributes to the late Tom Petty all night long. Proceeds from entry fees will go directly to benefit the rebuilding effort, although entry is free if you bring along a donation of a physical good that is in need. So get out there, don your best Tom Petty costume, and support a great cause while you’re at it!
Cost: $10 suggested donation

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sam Greszes is a Chicago-based writer who contributes to Kill Screen Magazine, GameSkinny, and ION Magazine

Related

related

Urban Legends: A Month-Long Dive Into the Creepy Stories We Love

related

The Best Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

related

These Chicago Charities and Organizations Need Your Help in 2017