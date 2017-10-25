Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Halloween

On the surface, yes, it is a bummer that Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday, and not, say, a Friday or Saturday evening. The silver lining here, however, is the fact that a mid-week Halloween pretty much means the holiday extends for more than a week, from the Thirsty Thursday before, to the Mimosa Sunday after. This gives you the perfect opportunity to show off your completely unique and not-at-all-derivative Pickle Rick costume at a whole bunch of different Halloween parties and events all around Chicago. Here are our picks for the mandatory, can’t-miss Chicago Halloween happenings.
Cost: No cover
Cost: $15 advance; $20 at door
Cost: No cover
Cost: $20 suggested donation with a drink package available
Cost: $15
Cost: $35
Cost: $7
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Cost: Free, but RSVP for that first PBR on the house
Cost: $59
Cost: No cover
Cost: $25 (includes workshop and costume)
Cost: Free
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.