Midwest Summer Festivals Worth Taking a Road Trip For

Sat

Party like it's 1599 at Bristol Renaissance Faire Like any renaissance faire (yes, with an “e”), Bristol is an entertaining mix of historically inaccurate costumes (were there really bellydancers in 16th-century England?), people yelling “HUZZAH!” for no apparent reason, and men who use words like “bosom.” While the festival runs from July 9th through September 5th, we suggest attending “Fantasy Weekend” (7/30-7/31). We’re not actually sure what this encompasses, but the fact that it's the only theme that doesn’t have a description on their website makes us think that it’ll be a really, really interesting weekend for you to go. Go on -- live dangerously.

Party like it's 1599 at Bristol Renaissance Faire Like any renaissance faire (yes, with an “e”), Bristol is an entertaining mix of historically inaccurate costumes (were there really bellydancers in 16th-century England?), people yelling “HUZZAH!” for no apparent reason, and men who use words like “bosom.” While the festival runs from July 9th through September 5th, we suggest attending “Fantasy Weekend” (7/30-7/31). We’re not actually sure what this encompasses, but the fact that it's the only theme that doesn’t have a description on their website makes us think that it’ll be a really, really interesting weekend for you to go. Go on -- live dangerously.