The Ultimate Chicago Holiday Season Bucket List

By Published On 12/07/2016 By Published On 12/07/2016
Christkindlmarket
Christkindlmarket | Steve Hamann/Shutterstock

The Ultimate Chicago Holiday Season Bucket List

From The Nutcracker to Santa’s milk and cookies, there’s no doubt that the holiday season is a time of tradition. However, the term “tradition” clearly means different things to different people. Whether you think that means dousing the New Year’s Eve dance floor in Champagne or calmly perusing the lights along Michigan Ave, we’ve got you covered with your essential must-dos this holiday season.
Wednesday - Saturday
Dec 7-24
Visit a German Christmas market in the heart of the city
Daley Plaza
Christkindlmarket is one of the greatest things about Christmas in Chicago. No joke here, just pure all-American holiday fun with live bands, food/drink, and shopping.
Wednesday - Monday
Dec 7-26
Go see a holiday show at Second City
Second City
It’s not Christmas in Chicago without a holiday show at Second City. This year’s performance of the sardonic, holiday-skewering Holidazed & Confused should fill the void rather nicely.
Wednesday - Monday
Dec 7-26
Take a holiday trolley tour through Downtown
Starts at Hancock Center
It may be touristy, but if you’re talking about Christmas tradition in Chicago, you’re talking about seeing the lights along Michigan Ave. Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Holiday Lights Tour covers all the bases with additional stops at Christkindlmarket and ZooLights.
Wednesday - Friday
Dec 7-Jan 1
Get into the holiday spirit at ZooLights
Lincoln Park Zoo
No matter how cool you think you are, you’re never too cool for Lincoln Park Zoo’s iconic ZooLights. Let the colorful lights, live ice sculpture carving, and holiday train rides melt your cold hipster heart.
Saturday
Dec 10
Join a raucous bar crawl raging through the streets in your favorite Santa suit
Various locations
This year the epic costumed holiday bar crawl known as SantaCon takes place over not one, but two nights in Chicago, one Downtown (December 3rd) and one in Logan Square (December 10th). Feel free to attend both; just wash your Santa suit in between, please.
Saturday
Dec 10
Attend an ugly sweater party (or 5K)
Soldier Field
You’re not surviving the holiday season without being forced to attend at least one ugly sweater party, so why not combine it with a 5K at the Ugly Sweater Run? After the race, enjoy Kahlúa cocktails, holiday goodies, and awards for best sweater, mustache, and more.
Saturday
Dec 10
Drink beer with your cereal at the holiday party that refuses to die
Wrigleyville
Some holiday traditions never die. No matter how hard you try to kill them. TBOX (or the Twelve Bars of Christmas) is one such stubborn local tradition, where you can crawl through Wrigleyville starting at 8am while devouring cereal with your beer and just generally acting like a terrible human being all day long.
Friday
Dec 23
Catch a Christmas-themed arena rock show
Rosemont Theatre
Like your grandma’s eggnog, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a Christmas tradition that packs a bit of an unexpected punch. So head out to Rosemont to see an arena rock band play Christmas standards as Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve"... on the eve of Christmas Eve.
Saturday
Dec 24
Ask Santa for a better football team as the Bears take on the Redskins
Soldier Field
This year the Bears are welcoming the Redskins to Soldier Field for a Christmas Eve game. Might as well get a few beers in before meeting the in-laws for dinner.
Thursday
Dec 29
See a Hanukkah concert in a botanic garden
Alsdorf Auditorium
The holiday season isn’t all about the jolly dude in the red suit. There’s also the Festival of Lights, and The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band lighting up the Chicago Botanic Garden with two one-hour concerts inside Alsdorf Auditorium.
Saturday
Dec 31
Hit the scene at the Chicago Scene NYE Party
Drake Hotel
The folks who brought you the Chicago Scene Boat Party throw their annual winter bacchanal with five ballrooms of entertainment, 40+ bars throughout the Drake, and the usual assortment of New Year’s Eve debauchery.
Saturday
Dec 31
Catch a rising star at Chi-Town Rising
Riverfront between Michigan and Columbus
Instead of watching the ball drop, watch the Chicago star rise over Downtown with fireworks, live bands, a daytime 5K and plenty of Corona in the “party zone,” plus satellite parties nearby at the Hyatt Regency, Hard Rock Cafe, and Howells & Hood.
Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor who has gotten plenty of mileage out of his Santacon suit. Follow @innerviewmag