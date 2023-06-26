Brace Yourself: NASCAR Is Taking Over Downtown Chicago This Fourth of July Weekend

As you’ve likely heard by now, the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend is about to take over downtown Chicago. Grant Park will be transformed from July 1 to 2 into a giant race track for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ “The Grant Park 220” and the NASCAR Cup Series’ “The Loop 121.” The inaugural event of NASCAR’s new street race approach is part of a three-year deal for Chicago, in the works since the summer of 2021 under former mayor Lori Lightfoot, so depending on how this weekend goes, the excitement—or disruption, depending on your perspective—could be back before you know it.

Many Chicagoans, including local alderpeople, are asking, why Chicago? The simple answer is: change. It’s NASCARS’ 75th anniversary, and the organization wanted to celebrate by doing something fresh. Ben Kennedy, senior VP of NASCAR and great-grandson of founder Bill France, seems to be taking steps to reach a younger generation and cooler demographic, many of whom might be more interested in Formula 1 racing at the moment. Recently there have been races at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and talks of more coming in places like the Pacific Northwest.

The race affects the city in many ways, but foremost through street closures, which can be found on the event website and the official app. There’s a notable lack of enthusiasm among certain individuals, particularly those living or commuting in the downtown area. “The choppers are circling constantly,” one South Loop resident told Thrillist, referring to the ongoing disruptions caused as coverage of the festival begins. Bus reroutes start on June 26, and commutes are already being impacted. “My medical treatment is downtown and my CTA route is becoming inaccessible to me,” said another resident. “This affects passengers with disabilities who don’t have money for cabs/rideshares in big ways.”