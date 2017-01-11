11 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Chicago This December

Date
Dec 3 Thu
Dec 3 Thu

See the best click-baiters of comedy with Amazing: A ClickHole Show
The Mission Theater

Writers and editors from the popular Onion-owned site ClickHole perform songs, read stories, and engage in all manner of awkwardness at this satirical peek behind the computer screen.
Dec 5-6
Dec 5-6

Go on a BBQ-soaked shopping spree at Holiday Renegade Craft Fair
Bridgeport Art Center

Food from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Taco in a Bag, and Puffs of Doom meets DIY arts and crafts with a soundtrack of indie jams from CHIRP Radio and holiday hits on vinyl from Reckless Records.
Dec 12 Sat
Dec 12 Sat

Freak out Logan Square at Santacon 2015
Various Logan Square bars

A riotous crew of overserved Santas and sexy Mrs. Clauses terrorize Logan Square bars in this famously debauched flash mob-meets-bar crawl-meets-crazy Christmas party. There's only one rule: don't be a dick.
Dec 12 Sat
Dec 12 Sat

Declare Italian beef Christmas food at Chicago Christmas Crawl
Various Old Town locations

This food-centric crawl offers a more laid-back alternative to the TBOX/Santacon madness with a walking crawl to 15 Old Town venues offering up Italian beef/chicken & waffles food tastings, holiday cocktail specials, and yes, Fireball shots. Okay, maybe not that laid-back.
Dec 12 Sat
Dec 12 Sat

Drink Kahlua in your Christmas best at the Ugly Sweater Run
Soldier Field

For those who like their holiday raging with a little sweat, run this 5K along the south lakefront in your most cringe-worthy holiday sweater. Includes afterparty with Sam Adams beer and Kahlua cocktails plus ugly sweater and facial hair awards.
Dec 18 Fri
Dec 18 Fri

Start the party after dawn at Daybreaker Chicago Merry Kitschmas
Location TBA

Christmas kitsch is the theme of this monthly morning rager that begins at 6am with sunrise yoga and free breakfast food and ends with raucous DJs and pandemonium dancing just in time for your workday.
Dec 19 Sat
Dec 19 Sat

Turn Santa's sleigh into a yacht at the Santa Booze Cruise
DuSable Harbor

Party like P Diddy in a Santa hat on the 400-person Anita Dee yacht with a DJ, drinks, dancing, and killer skyline views. Santa hat included. P Diddy not.
Dec 30-31
Dec 30-31

Drop f-bombs with John Oliver at the Chicago Theatre
Chicago Theatre

The former Daily Show correspondent and host of HBO's criminally underrated Last Week Tonight caps off 2015 with a four-show Chicago run that is bound to include its fair share of Trump jokes and f-bombs.
Dec 30-31
Dec 30-31

Ring in a neon-tinged new year at Reaction NYE
Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Spring Awakening/North Coast Music Fest promoter React Presents throws a manic two-day dance party with EDM kingpins Skrillex and deadmau5 plus hip-hop luminaries Chance the Rapper and Run the Jewels. You can even get bottle service, if that's how you roll.
Dec 31 Thu
Dec 31 Thu

Pound Polynesian cocktails at Three Dots and a Dash
Three Dots and a Dash

Ring in the new year with a tropical luau at one of America's finest Tiki bars where leis are provided and tickets include Polynesian passed appetizers and seven (yes, seven) booze-packed cocktails.
Dec 31 Thu
Dec 31 Thu

Burn away regrets at Redmoon New Year's Revolution
Redmoon

When your New Year's party includes dozens of performers and spectacle devices plus a 150ft video wall and "multiple ritual sites to record resolutions and burn away regrets," it's probably gonna be good.
