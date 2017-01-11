The 12 Coolest Things to Do in Chicago This April

Events

You know what they say: April showers bring... lots of awesome things to do in Chicago, specifically these 12 things, which include everything from Pong Wars to a sweet party in the Chicago Public Library. Yeah, pretty sure we nailed that one.

Chicago Firefighters Chili Cook-Off If there's one thing firefighters are good at, it’s cooking chili. (Oh, and also: putting out fires.) But cooking chili is up there, and you’ll get to sample loads of it at this event while raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Rock Bottom

Chicago Firefighters Chili Cook-Off at Rock Bottom: If there's one thing firefighters are good at, it's cooking chili. (Oh, and also: putting out fires.) But cooking chili is up there, and you'll get to sample loads of it at this event while raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Next Year Day Chances are that this year is not the year. We know it, they know it, you know it, everyone knows it. But it’s still fun to pretend it is while partying with fellow Cubs fans and raising money for charity.

The Cubby Bear

Next Year Day at The Cubby Bear: Chances are that this year is not the year. We know it, they know it, you know it, everyone knows it. But it's still fun to pretend it is while partying with fellow Cubs fans and raising money for charity.

Pong Wars Looking to relive your collegiate glory days? Pong Wars lets you compete in a massive beer pong tourney while watching Final Four games and drinking -- nay, CRUSHING -- sponsored Budweiser brews. Rack it up!

The Anthem

Pong Wars at The Anthem: Looking to relive your collegiate glory days? Pong Wars lets you compete in a massive beer pong tourney while watching Final Four games and drinking -- nay, CRUSHING -- sponsored Budweiser brews. Rack it up!

Kevin Bacon Movie Night A part of ACME Hotel’s month-long celebration of Baconfest, Kevin Bacon Movie Night includes a screening every Tuesday this month at 7pm, including cinema gems such as Footloose and The River Wild. Also: FREE bacon-dusted popcorn.

ACME Hotel

Kevin Bacon Movie Night at ACME Hotel: A part of ACME Hotel's month-long celebration of Baconfest, Kevin Bacon Movie Night includes a screening every Tuesday this month at 7pm, including cinema gems such as Footloose and The River Wild. Also: FREE bacon-dusted popcorn.

Night in the Stacks A fancy shindig that benefits the Chicago Public Library, Night in the Stacks lets guests party it up with an open bar in the Harold Washington Library’s Winter Garden. We’ve been lobbying for bars inside libraries for years, glad to see someone finally listening.

Harold Washington Library

Night in the Stacks at Harold Washington Library: A fancy shindig that benefits the Chicago Public Library, Night in the Stacks lets guests party it up with an open bar in the Harold Washington Library's Winter Garden. We've been lobbying for bars inside libraries for years, glad to see someone finally listening.

CHIRP Record Fair If you’re not into downloading a head-spinning number of MP3s onto your iThing, check out the CHIRP Record Fair, home to more records, tapes, and CDs than you’ll know what to do with. The best part? You can actually see and touch them. Whoa.

Journeymen Plumbers Hall

CHIRP Record Fair at Journeymen Plumbers Hall: If you're not into downloading a head-spinning number of MP3s onto your iThing, check out the CHIRP Record Fair, home to more records, tapes, and CDs than you'll know what to do with. The best part? You can actually see and touch them. Whoa.

CIMMfest An annual celebration of music and film (and music in films), the Chicago International Music and Movies Festival packs in more than 99 film screenings and concerts into four boredom-smashing days.

Various locations

CIMMfest at Various locations: An annual celebration of music and film (and music in films), the Chicago International Music and Movies Festival packs in more than 99 film screenings and concerts into four boredom-smashing days.

Lake FX Summit + Expo Presented by Google (ever heard of it?), the Lake FX Summit + Expo is the area’s largest conference of artists, entrepreneurs, creative professionals, and pirates. Also, it’s free. ALSO, we were kidding about the pirates. Probably.

Various locations

Lake FX Summit + Expo at Various locations: Presented by Google (ever heard of it?), the Lake FX Summit + Expo is the area's largest conference of artists, entrepreneurs, creative professionals, and pirates. Also, it's free. ALSO, we were kidding about the pirates. Probably.

Life in Color Prepare to get messy at Life in Color, where you’ll rage to cranked-up electronic music sets while a YMCA pool’s worth of colorful paint will be sprayed all over you and your friends. Hey, it beats Faygo.

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Life in Color at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center: Prepare to get messy at Life in Color, where you'll rage to cranked-up electronic music sets while a YMCA pool's worth of colorful paint will be sprayed all over you and your friends. Hey, it beats Faygo.

C2E2: Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo If you can’t get enough of oddball personalities from the worlds of TV, movies, comics, books, and anime, then this is one event where you will definitely get enough of them.

McCormick Place

C2E2: Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place: If you can't get enough of oddball personalities from the worlds of TV, movies, comics, books, and anime, then this is one event where you will definitely get enough of them.

Flamenco Night Every Saturday, this secret-ish, second-story cocktail lounge hosts “muy caliente” flamenco performances that showcase the music and dance of Spain’s Andalusia region.

Bordel

Flamenco Night at Bordel: Every Saturday, this secret-ish, second-story cocktail lounge hosts "muy caliente" flamenco performances that showcase the music and dance of Spain's Andalusia region.

Chicago Cocktail Social Visiting all your favorite cocktail joints in one night? Awesome. Efficiency? Even awesome-er. And at the Chicago Cocktail Social, you’ll sample drinks from all your favorite cocktails joints in one place, both efficiently and awesomely.

Galleria Marchetti

Chicago Cocktail Social at Galleria Marchetti: Visiting all your favorite cocktail joints in one night? Awesome. Efficiency? Even awesome-er. And at the Chicago Cocktail Social, you'll sample drinks from all your favorite cocktails joints in one place, both efficiently and awesomely.

NFL Draft Town Planned in conjunction with the NFL Draft -- which Chicago is the host of this year for some reason -- NFL Draft Town takes over Grant Park and Congress Plaza with live music, food, player autograph stations, photo ops, Team Houses of every NFL squad, and plenty of great WTF moments.

Multiple locations

NFL Draft Town at Multiple locations: Planned in conjunction with the NFL Draft -- which Chicago is the host of this year for some reason -- NFL Draft Town takes over Grant Park and Congress Plaza with live music, food, player autograph stations, photo ops, Team Houses of every NFL squad, and plenty of great WTF moments.

