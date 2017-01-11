The 12 Coolest Things to Do in Chicago This April

You know what they say: April showers bring... lots of awesome things to do in Chicago, specifically these 12 things, which include everything from Pong Wars to a sweet party in the Chicago Public Library. Yeah, pretty sure we nailed that one.
Apr 1 Wed
Chicago Firefighters Chili Cook-Off Rock Bottom If there's one thing firefighters are good at, it’s cooking chili. (Oh, and also: putting out fires.) But cooking chili is up there, and you’ll get to sample loads of it at this event while raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Apr 4 Sat
Next Year Day The Cubby Bear Chances are that this year is not the year. We know it, they know it, you know it, everyone knows it. But it’s still fun to pretend it is while partying with fellow Cubs fans and raising money for charity.
Apr 4 Sat
Pong Wars The Anthem Looking to relive your collegiate glory days? Pong Wars lets you compete in a massive beer pong tourney while watching Final Four games and drinking -- nay, CRUSHING -- sponsored Budweiser brews. Rack it up!
Apr 7 Tue
Kevin Bacon Movie Night ACME Hotel A part of ACME Hotel’s month-long celebration of Baconfest, Kevin Bacon Movie Night includes a screening every Tuesday this month at 7pm, including cinema gems such as Footloose and The River Wild. Also: FREE bacon-dusted popcorn.
Apr 10 Fri
Night in the Stacks Harold Washington Library A fancy shindig that benefits the Chicago Public Library, Night in the Stacks lets guests party it up with an open bar in the Harold Washington Library’s Winter Garden. We’ve been lobbying for bars inside libraries for years, glad to see someone finally listening.
Apr 11 Sat
CHIRP Record Fair Journeymen Plumbers Hall If you’re not into downloading a head-spinning number of MP3s onto your iThing, check out the CHIRP Record Fair, home to more records, tapes, and CDs than you’ll know what to do with. The best part? You can actually see and touch them. Whoa.
Apr 16 Thu
CIMMfest Various locations An annual celebration of music and film (and music in films), the Chicago International Music and Movies Festival packs in more than 99 film screenings and concerts into four boredom-smashing days.
Apr 16 Thu
Lake FX Summit + Expo Various locations Presented by Google (ever heard of it?), the Lake FX Summit + Expo is the area’s largest conference of artists, entrepreneurs, creative professionals, and pirates. Also, it’s free. ALSO, we were kidding about the pirates. Probably.
Apr 18 Sat
Life in Color Donald E. Stephens Convention Center Prepare to get messy at Life in Color, where you’ll rage to cranked-up electronic music sets while a YMCA pool’s worth of colorful paint will be sprayed all over you and your friends. Hey, it beats Faygo.
Apr 24 Fri
C2E2: Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo McCormick Place If you can’t get enough of oddball personalities from the worlds of TV, movies, comics, books, and anime, then this is one event where you will definitely get enough of them.
Apr 25 Sat
Flamenco Night Bordel Every Saturday, this secret-ish, second-story cocktail lounge hosts “muy caliente” flamenco performances that showcase the music and dance of Spain’s Andalusia region.
Apr 30 Thu
Chicago Cocktail Social Galleria Marchetti Visiting all your favorite cocktail joints in one night? Awesome. Efficiency? Even awesome-er. And at the Chicago Cocktail Social, you’ll sample drinks from all your favorite cocktails joints in one place, both efficiently and awesomely.
Apr 30 Thu
NFL Draft Town Multiple locations Planned in conjunction with the NFL Draft -- which Chicago is the host of this year for some reason -- NFL Draft Town takes over Grant Park and Congress Plaza with live music, food, player autograph stations, photo ops, Team Houses of every NFL squad, and plenty of great WTF moments.