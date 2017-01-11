Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

Wed

Track down a good pumpkin beer Pumpkin beer is another one of those things that pops up around this time, and, like haunted houses, most of them suck. While Pumking is a favorite in many beer circles and Good Gourd is the number one pumpkin beer according to, you know, us, the best might be Elysian Punkuccino, made with pumpkin flesh and Stumptown coffee (it’s better than it sounds). Or just stick with an appropriately fallish beer like Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Extra. Close enough.

Liquor stores around Chicagoland

