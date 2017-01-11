Events

8 Things You Absolutely Have to Do This January in Chicago

By Published On 01/07/2016 By Published On 01/07/2016
Flickr/John W. Iwanski

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

It’s a new year. A new you. A new outlook on life. OK, maybe not quite... but at least you can resolve to make the most of January in Chicago with these eight events designed to make you hate Chicago's winter just a little bit less. Hell, maybe even a lot less.

Related

related

A Yearly Calendar of the Best Beer Events in Chicago

related

The Best New Chicago Brunches of 2015

related

13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Winter

related

A Yearly Calendar of the Best Beer Events in Chicago
Flickr/John Morrison

Date

Event

Location

Jan 7 Thu

Hit up the world’s largest sketch comedy festival at Sketchfest Eight days, 165 sketch comedy groups, and 186 shows. Yes, it’s the world’s largest sketch comedy festival. And yes, you should go.

Stage 773

Hit up the world’s largest sketch comedy festival at Sketchfest Stage 773 Eight days, 165 sketch comedy groups, and 186 shows. Yes, it’s the world’s largest sketch comedy festival. And yes, you should go.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 13 Wed

Discover your new favorite band at Tomorrow Never Knows The SXSW of Chicago features everything from cool bands you’ve never heard of (Mild High Club) to comics you heard were dead (Bobcat Goldthwait) at multiple venues including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Hideout, and Metro/Smart Bar.

Various locations

Discover your new favorite band at Tomorrow Never Knows Various locations The SXSW of Chicago features everything from cool bands you’ve never heard of (Mild High Club) to comics you heard were dead (Bobcat Goldthwait) at multiple venues including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Hideout, and Metro/Smart Bar.

Add
Flickr/Arturo Pardavila III

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

High five Theo Epstein at this year’s Cubs Convention If you were excited last season, you gotta be even more pumped about the new crop of players signed this offseason by the Cubs front office. If not, you are welcome to voice that opinion as well. It’s the closest you’re gonna get to Cubs management unless your name happens to be Eddie Vedder.

Sheraton Grand

High five Theo Epstein at this year’s Cubs Convention Sheraton Grand If you were excited last season, you gotta be even more pumped about the new crop of players signed this offseason by the Cubs front office. If not, you are welcome to voice that opinion as well. It’s the closest you’re gonna get to Cubs management unless your name happens to be Eddie Vedder.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

Watch an array of acts flying solo at this year’s Filet of Solo Festival Dozens of theatre collectives and solo acts perform everything from live comedy and drama to storytelling and music at multiple Rogers Park venues in one of the most underrated theatre festivals of the year.

Lifeline Theatre & Heartland Studio Theatre

Watch an array of acts flying solo at this year’s Filet of Solo Festival Lifeline Theatre & Heartland Studio Theatre Dozens of theatre collectives and solo acts perform everything from live comedy and drama to storytelling and music at multiple Rogers Park venues in one of the most underrated theatre festivals of the year.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 18 Mon

Get your Hot Doug's fix at The Publican Hot Doug's is back (for one day) with a first come, first served pop-up inside The Publican starting at 10am. Expect a menu of six to eight sausages with duck fat fries, beer options from Marz, and lines of encased meat fanboys.

The Publican

Get your Hot Doug's fix at The Publican The Publican Hot Doug's is back (for one day) with a first come, first served pop-up inside The Publican starting at 10am. Expect a menu of six to eight sausages with duck fat fries, beer options from Marz, and lines of encased meat fanboys.

Add
Courtesy of Chitown Beernival

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Play beer pong with carnies at Chitown Beernival 2016 Joe’s transforms into a boozy carnival with a beer pong tourney, competitive flip cup, carnival games, and a raffle for charity. One note of caution: where there are carnivals, there are usually carnies.

Joe’s

Play beer pong with carnies at Chitown Beernival 2016 Joe’s Joe’s transforms into a boozy carnival with a beer pong tourney, competitive flip cup, carnival games, and a raffle for charity. One note of caution: where there are carnivals, there are usually carnies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Meet your next date the old-fashioned way at Snowball 2016 Strap into your black tie attire at Union Station for a fancy-pants evening of offline mingling with fellow young professionals with tasting buffet, open bar, a silent auction, and live music from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.

Union Station

Meet your next date the old-fashioned way at Snowball 2016 Union Station Strap into your black tie attire at Union Station for a fancy-pants evening of offline mingling with fellow young professionals with tasting buffet, open bar, a silent auction, and live music from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.

Add
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Put Homer Simpson to shame at this year’s Donut Fest Last year, they had this. Enough said.

Chop Shop

Put Homer Simpson to shame at this year’s Donut Fest Chop Shop Last year, they had this. Enough said.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like