8 Things You Absolutely Have to Do This January in Chicago

It’s a new year. A new you. A new outlook on life. OK, maybe not quite... but at least you can resolve to make the most of January in Chicago with these eight events designed to make you hate Chicago's winter just a little bit less. Hell, maybe even a lot less.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 7 Thu
Hit up the world’s largest sketch comedy festival at Sketchfest Eight days, 165 sketch comedy groups, and 186 shows. Yes, it’s the world’s largest sketch comedy festival. And yes, you should go.
Stage 773
Date
Event
Location
Jan 13 Wed
Discover your new favorite band at Tomorrow Never Knows The SXSW of Chicago features everything from cool bands you’ve never heard of (Mild High Club) to comics you heard were dead (Bobcat Goldthwait) at multiple venues including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Hideout, and Metro/Smart Bar.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Jan 15 Fri
High five Theo Epstein at this year’s Cubs Convention If you were excited last season, you gotta be even more pumped about the new crop of players signed this offseason by the Cubs front office. If not, you are welcome to voice that opinion as well. It’s the closest you’re gonna get to Cubs management unless your name happens to be Eddie Vedder.
Sheraton Grand
Date
Event
Location
Jan 15 Fri
Watch an array of acts flying solo at this year’s Filet of Solo Festival Dozens of theatre collectives and solo acts perform everything from live comedy and drama to storytelling and music at multiple Rogers Park venues in one of the most underrated theatre festivals of the year.
Lifeline Theatre & Heartland Studio Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Jan 18 Mon
Get your Hot Doug's fix at The Publican Hot Doug's is back (for one day) with a first come, first served pop-up inside The Publican starting at 10am. Expect a menu of six to eight sausages with duck fat fries, beer options from Marz, and lines of encased meat fanboys.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 23 Sat
Play beer pong with carnies at Chitown Beernival 2016 Joe’s transforms into a boozy carnival with a beer pong tourney, competitive flip cup, carnival games, and a raffle for charity. One note of caution: where there are carnivals, there are usually carnies.
Joe’s
Date
Event
Location
Jan 30 Sat
Meet your next date the old-fashioned way at Snowball 2016 Strap into your black tie attire at Union Station for a fancy-pants evening of offline mingling with fellow young professionals with tasting buffet, open bar, a silent auction, and live music from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.
Union Station
Date
Event
Location
Jan 31 Sun
Put Homer Simpson to shame at this year’s Donut Fest Last year, they had this. Enough said.
Chop Shop
