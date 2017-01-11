12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This July

July only comes around once a year, people. So make the most of it by hitting up these 12 explosive seasonal events. You’ll thank us when you’re wrapped in a Snuggie a few months from now watching the Bears and wondering what the hell happened to summer (and the Bears' roster, for that matter).
Jul 1-3
Summer BBQ at Intro Intro is throwing a three-night summer BBQ with caviar deviled eggs, fried chicken with habanero honey, beef brisket, and smoked bologna sandwiches, plus banana pudding, craft beer, and cocktails curated by Bittercube.
Intro
Jul 4 Sat
Bacon and Beer Crawl Why it’s taken this long to combine beer, bacon, and bar crawls we don’t know. We do know the oversight has been rectified, with not one but TWO star-spangled bacon- and beer-fueled crawls through Wrigleyville and River North this 4th.
Wrigleyville/River North
Jul 10-12
Windy City Smokeout Dinosaur BBQ brisket. Bub City chicken thunda thighs. Lillie's Q Memphis walking tacos. Smoque jalapeño cheddar sausage. Chicago q pulled pork BBQ sundaes. Plus live music and beer from Local Option, Moody Tongue, and more. What’s not to like?
560 West Grand Ave
Jul 11 Sat
Tour de Fat New Belgium Brewing's traveling celebration of all things bicycles comes to Chicago with live music, sideshow acts, a bike parade, costumes, and most important: craft beer.
Palmer Square
Jul 11 Sat
Survive Paint Wars Chicago Instead of losing your shirt betting on the ponies, lose your shirt in layers of neon paint as DJs soundtrack Chicago’s largest outdoor paint party at a fabled Cicero racetrack.
Hawthorne Race Course
Jul 11 Sat
Chicago Challenge Get your Amazing Race on as teams dash around the city solving clues, strategizing routes, and exploring undiscovered corners of the city, often in weird costumes. Why? For bragging rights. And cash, of course.
Starts and ends at Bar Louie South Loop
Jul 11-12
Roscoe Village Burger Fest Vote for your favorite burger from a menu stacked with options from Butcher & Burger, Rockit, Reggies, and more, plus live music ranging from punk polka to Led Zeppelin covers (not at the same time, although that would be awesome).
Belmont & Damen
Jul 11-12
Mamby on the Beach Our pick for sleeper fest of the summer is this new South Side beach fest featuring Empire of the Sun, Phantogram, Passion Pit, and more. Did we mention it’s on a little-known beach with sick skyline views? Because it totally is.
Oakwood Beach
Jul 18 Sat
Mustache Crawl Chicago Whether you grow it out or draw it on, the only thing more ubiquitous at this charity event benefitting Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell’s charity is the booze that will be flowing at 15 (count ‘em, 15) Wrigleyville bars.
Wrigleyville
Jul 18-19
SausageFest Chicago A sausage fest is never a good thing. Unless, of course, it’s this sausage fest with top-of-the-line encased offerings from Haute Sausage, Bobak’s, and Paulina Market, plus, of course, the crowning of a “Sausage King of Chicago.” Natch.
Clark & Addison
Jul 25 Sat
Chicago Scene Boat Party The biggest boat party of the summer has Chicago looking a lot like Miami with bikinis, beats, boobs, booze, and plenty of questionable behavior going down in the Playpen.
Lake Michigan
Jul 25-26
Wicker Park Fest Emerging indie bands that give Pitchfork Fest a run for its money and oddball art installations from inflatable sculptures to flying “hawkmen” help keep Wicker Park weird.
Milwaukee & North
Jul 26 Sun
Chicago In White Party Three Day Rule (mostly females) has teamed up with Bitches Who Brunch (mostly super-hot females) for an afternoon of cocktails, DJ beats, and fabulous people all wearing white. It's like the P Diddy of summer parties.
Vertigo Sky Lounge at The Dana Hotel
