14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Spring

Hey, you -- you feeling ready for spring? What's that? You've been ready for spring for three months now? Well, we know it’s only the beginning of March, but it’s still never too early to start thinking about spring when you live in Chicago. Only a couple more weeks left, people. We can do this. Push through to make it to these mandatory (and fun) events.
Apr 2 Sat
Roll Into the River North Donut Fest Moe’s Cantina This new donut festival will have you asking for weird-sounding edibles like crullers, rings, bearclaws, and long johns from local donut shop vendors. Pair the latter with three drink tickets valid for beer, mimosas, Irish coffee, or “adult” hot chocolate.
Apr 3 Sun
Fill up at the Firkin Fest Headquarters Beercade What the firk is firkin beer? It’s cask-conditioned ale served in a cask. Try some at this rare tasting of 40 custom brews from established players like Lagunitas, Revolution, and Half Acre, plus a few up-and-comers we’re really rooting for, like Alarmist.
Apr 3 Sun
Visit the Chicago Pizza Summit Chop Shop The Empty Bottle and Old Style present this crowded new assemblage of 12 local pizza makers who will serve up their take on the Chicago classic either by-the-slice or via pizza-inspired dishes over two sessions. The event includes DJs, a pizza-shaped plate, and a keynote speech by the pizza party king himself, Andrew W.K.
Apr 9 Sat
Starts at Emporium Wicker Park
Drop in on the Mad Hatter Mayhem Pub Crawl Starts at Emporium Wicker Park Stupid hats are the excuse for this pub crawl through Wicker Park haunts like Nick’s, Flat Iron, and Chop Shop, plus prizes for best hat, raffles, contests, and appetizers. So, yeah, that “Bears 2016 Super Bowl Champs” hat should do nicely.
Apr 30-May 1
Belly up to Baconfest UIC Forum In case you’ve been living in a bacon-free cave (poor bacon-free you), Baconfest is the annual mother lode of bacon parties. This year, it's spaced out over three glorious sessions (Saturday lunch, Saturday dinner, and Sunday brunch) featuring over 100 restaurants and chefs serving up bacon-centric dishes alongside the “Golden Rasher” awards and accolades for “bacon arts” poetry, video, and song.
May 7 Sat
Drop by Whiskey and Tequila Fest Moe’s Cantina What better way to prepare for the Kentucky Derby than by pounding 50 whiskeys, bourbons, and tequilas from noon to 4pm? You can’t think of one, can you? Wait, did you black out already?
May 7 Sat
Catch the Chicago Beer Classic Soldier Field The city’s largest beer festival (and in this town that’s saying something) kicks off summer six weeks early via two sessions, 75+ breweries, 48 2oz samples, a pretzel necklace, and “beer education” throughout the event. See, mom? It’s educational.
May 14 Sat
Journeymen Plumbers Hall
Hit up Handmade Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Hall Hit up this hip (dare we say hipster?) outdoor fashion show to peep cool handmade works from DIY artists ranging from clothing and furniture to art and mixed media, plus art demos and booth chats.
May 20 Fri
3100 N. Ashland Ave
Make a day of it at Mayfest 3100 N. Ashland Ave The traditional kickoff of the Chicago summer street festival season pops up the big-top tent and fills it with humans, animals, food, beer, and bands. You kinda gotta be there.
May 20-22
Various locations
Skip class, go to Ferris Fest: A 30th Anniversary Leisure Weekend Various locations Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ferris Bueller's Day Off with a screening at the John & Nancy Hughes Theater in Lake Forest. Actors from the movie will be in attendance for a Q&A hosted by Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper. Other features include a tour of all film locations, a live reenactment of the "Twist & Shout" parade sequence, and a recreation of Ferris' bedroom.
Jun 10-12
Jackson Park
Dance your face off at Spring Awakening Jackson Park Chicago’s leading dance music festival celebrates its fifth year at a new location in Jackson Park. Sounds cool and all, but we’ll miss you, Soldier Field.
Jun 10 Fri
Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen
Hit up Ribfest Chicago XVIII Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen Is 50,000lbs of ribs enough ribs? Only Ribfest can answer that question, with the help of 30 local rib and non-rib restaurants, booze, indie bands, and a seriously competitive rib-eating contest (hint: it’s called Ribmania).
Jun 17 Fri
Buckingham Fountain
Check out Chicago Ale Fest Buckingham Fountain Buckingham Fountain isn’t just that place to text your lost friends at Lolla. It’s also the site of this festival, which features over 200 beers from 100 craft brewers, live music, and (obviously) food from local restaurants.
Jun 17-19
West Loop
Totter over to Taste of Randolph West Loop One of Chicago’s most prominent summer festivals is showing its age this year, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Almost old enough to drink...