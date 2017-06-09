Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Summer

From wearing sunscreen to showing up at your cousin’s kid’s birthday party, there are some things you should do this summer. But more importantly, there are also things you need to do this summer, including can’t-miss music and beer fests, crazy live comedy, wild boat parties, and much more. Make the most of the warm weather while you can, Chicago.
You don't go to Chicago without paying respects at the mecca of baseball, Wrigley Field. While the ballpark is reason enough to visit, the newly opened Park at Wrigley Field offers way more than just baseball. The 50,000-square-foot space adjacent to the ballpark's west side hosts concerts, Green City Market, Music Box Theatre Movies at the Park, morning fitness programs, new restaurants, and more, making Wrigleyville a hotspot even when the Cubs are away.
