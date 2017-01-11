Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Summer

Besides drinking on rooftops and road tripping to Carhenge, there are certain things any self-respecting Chicagoan must do every summer. Like having the neighbors call the cops on your house party. Or commandeering your second cousin’s work friend’s boat for a “test drive.” These are the 15 most essential of 2016.
June
Friday - Sunday
Jun 3-5
Wicker Park (Division & Wood)
How much sangria can the human body possibly handle? Only one way to find out. By attending the unofficial kickoff to summer with 10 blocks of indie cool along Division.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 10-12
Addams/Medill Park
Getting bumped from its planned location in Jackson Park didn’t stop Chicago’s preeminent electronic music fest. It just moved to new digs at Addams/Medill Park, bringing Kaskade, Deadmau5, Above & Beyond, and Steve Aoki along for the ride.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 11-12
Pilsen (18th & Allport)
Like food trucks? Like live music? Like them (like for real, not in the fake Facebook kinda way) in Pilsen as this year’s trucks include 5411 Empanadas, Pierogi Wagon, Da Lobsta, and Jerk 312, plus live indie bands at the beautiful Thalia Hall. Bonus: dangerously close proximity to punch bowls.
Friday - Saturday
Jun 17-18
Lincoln Park Zoo
Drinking 75+ specialty craft beers produced by 35 local and regional breweries with lawn games, a DJ, and tasting tents set up on the grounds of the Lincoln Park Zoo may not seem like a real thing. But trust, it is definitely A REAL THING.
Wednesday - Saturday
Jun 22-25
Stage 773
Join host Red Hot Annie for a trip down (a clothes-free) memory lane with throwback burlesque performers like Audrey Deluxe, Tiffany Carter, and workshops in everything from acrobatics to high-flying kicks.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 22-26
Various locations
Check out some of the best under-the-radar comedy acts who have been “snubbed” by the mainstream comedy scene at under-the-radar venues like Zanies and Under the Gun Theater.
Friday - Saturday
Jun 24-25
Goose Island Barrel Warehouse
Like the vernal equinox, Hot Doug’s eats come just once a year at this event -- alongside specialty Goose Island tappings and a standout live music lineup featuring Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and The Tossers. Highly recommended, for obvious reasons.
July/August
Friday - Sunday
Jul 1-3
Soldier Field
It’s Guns N’ Roses. It’s Axl Rose. With a broken foot. In a rock throne. With Slash. Need we say more?
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 2-3
Oakwood Beach
Is this Chicago’s best summer music fest? Spend a couple days checking out Mamby’s cool beachy vibes with Animal Collective, Atmosphere, and Chromeo and then come talk to us.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 9-10
Roscoe Village (Diversey & Clybourn)
Among this year’s offerings: nacho burgers, BBQ mac & cheeseburgers, and something called a volcano burger. You want this. Yes, you want all of this.
Friday
Jul 15
Tinley Park Convention Center
Watch novice “lumbersexuals” (trained in Stillwater, Minnesota with professional lumberjack Adrian Flygt) morph into real-life lumberjacks as they show off their skills in the areas of axe throwing, wood chopping, crosscut sawing, and (naturally) badass beard growing.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 15-17
560 W. Grand Ave
This year features a ridiculously stacked lineup of nationally acclaimed pit masters including Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 17th Street BBQ, Smoque, Lillie’s Q, and Bub City (obvi). Is anyone else all of a sudden craving dead animal? Like, more than usual?
Monday - Thursday
Jul 25-28
Wrigley Field and U.S. Cellular Field
Sure, the Cubs vs. White Sox is always a summer must-do. But this year there are World Series implications, making their four-day pre-Lolla stand (two games at The Cell followed by two at Wrigley) even more must do-ier. Why do we get the feeling a lot of Chicago is calling in sick that week?
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 28-31
Grant Park
An obvious choice, sure. But there’s nothing obvious about this year’s headliners including Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. We haven’t been this excited in years, maybe ever.
Wednesday - Sunday
Aug 31-Sep 11
Fischman Liquors
Check out over 200 acts from an off-kilter arsenal of oddball acts in all types of fringe performances… without having the leave the comforts of one of Chicago’s most bucket-list worthy dives.
Sunday
Aug 21
Bridgeport Art Center
A ticket gets you access to flame-cooked bites from some of Chicago's top grill masters (we're talking about dishes like Frontier Restaurant's wild boar ribs), plus beer, a loaded fry bar, and plenty of lawn games. Take a break from eating to prove your skills in the cornhole tournament, but be sure to sample every dish since your vote will help crown the winner.
