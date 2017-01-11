13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Winter

Another winter in Chicago, another empty threat to move to the tropics. Nip this year’s existential crisis in the bud by planning out your 13 must-hit events for the next few months. It’ll give you something to look forward to that doesn’t involve rationalizing a trip to Florida to visit the in-laws.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Ring in 2016 with booze AND a marching band Toast your fresh start to the new year (and impeding couch-ridden New Year's Day) with a performance by Mucca Pazza at the Chicago Athletic Association. The 20-piece band will be joined by a roster of guest DJs with a special toast at midnight. Consider this safe harbor from all the terrible people you'd otherwise have to deal with on Michigan Ave that night.
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
Jan 7-17
Catch T.J. Miller and Danny Pudi at SketchFest This year, the world’s largest sketch-comedy festival brings together 165 groups for 186 shows over eight days. If you can’t find something to laugh about here, congratulations: you must be a robot. Scientists should study you.
Jan 13-17
Rock out at Chicago’s SXSW during Tomorrow Never Knows It’s just like SXSW, minus the 70-degree weather and 6th St face-plants. Taking place throughout the city at venues including Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Hideout, and Metro/Smart Bar, this year’s highlights include the indie sounds of Dinosaur Jr. founding member Lou Barlow and the “what the hell was that?” sounds of veteran comic Bobcat Goldthwait.
Various locations
Jan 15-17
Buddy up to the players at this year’s Cubs Convention There hasn’t been this much excitement around a Cubs Convention since... well, last year. This year’s event brings the 2015 season’s buzz to a crescendo at the Sheraton Grand in River North and is your best chance to get up close and personal with the players and coaches. Short of shelling out thousands for playoff tickets, that is.
Jan 31 Sun
Eat donuts (like, a lot of donuts) at Donut Fest It’s a festival. For donuts. What more do you need to know?
Feb 5-6
Get your body painted while housing pancakes at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show Chicago’s largest underground art show features live body painting, a free pancake bar, live performances, and displays from 90+ emerging artists. So yeah, it’s kind of fun.
Feb 13-21
Date a model at the Chicago Auto Show By now you know what to expect from the nation’s largest auto show: cars, models, and one of the swankiest evenings of the year at the annual pre-fest gala First Look for Charity. Maybe bring along one of those models.
Feb 14 Sun
Spend Valentine’s Day with one of the best weirdo bands imaginable Forget the flowers and candy. Nothing says “I love you” like taking your special someone to see a rare live set from legendary Canadian experimental rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Thalia Hall. Grab some punch afterward.
Feb 21 Sun
Bring extra napkins to Chicago’s Best WingFest The city’s top wing-slingers douse the West Loop in sauce, competing in the categories of mild, hot, BBQ, and exotic. Plus, there's live music and tossed-out T-shirts. Pro tip: bring napkins. Or use one of those shirts.
Bailey Auditorium
Feb 21 Sun
Road trip to Minneapolis to see the Hawks dominate the Stadium Series Chicago winter not cold enough for you? Then head to the Great White North of Minneapolis to see the Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild outdoors in one of two NHL Stadium Series games this year. We’re not responsible for frostbite.
Mar 5 Sat
Race shopping carts through the street at this year’s CHIditarod Chicago winter wouldn’t be Chicago winter without the CHIditarod, the annual urban mushing contest that has costumed teams racing shopping carts full of donated food around Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village. You can even win an award for “Best Sabotage,” if you’re feeling frisky.
Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village
Mar 13 Sun
Try to behave yourself at the South Side Irish Parade While not quite the booze-soaked embarrassment it once was, some things remain traditions for a reason. And (green beer notwithstanding) this iconic Beverly parade remains one of the best.
Western Ave from 103rd to 115th St
Mar 18-20
Say goodbye to winter by dressing like a sexy Stormtrooper at C2E2 This year, the last few days of winter also happen to coincide with the annual Lollapalooza for dress-up fantasy nerds. Mingle with a who's-who of comic-industry elite and plenty of random “celebrities” like Cliff Clavin from Cheers, plus panels and screenings, the country’s largest cosplay tourney, and copious costumed afterparties.
