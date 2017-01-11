13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This Winter

Thu

Ring in 2016 with booze AND a marching band Toast your fresh start to the new year (and impeding couch-ridden New Year's Day) with a performance by Mucca Pazza at the Chicago Athletic Association. The 20-piece band will be joined by a roster of guest DJs with a special toast at midnight. Consider this safe harbor from all the terrible people you'd otherwise have to deal with on Michigan Ave that night.

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Ring in 2016 with booze AND a marching band Chicago Athletic Association Hotel Toast your fresh start to the new year (and impeding couch-ridden New Year's Day) with a performance by Mucca Pazza at the Chicago Athletic Association. The 20-piece band will be joined by a roster of guest DJs with a special toast at midnight. Consider this safe harbor from all the terrible people you'd otherwise have to deal with on Michigan Ave that night.