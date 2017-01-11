The 12 Best Things to Do in Chicago This May

Sat

Cinco de Mayo Cantina Crawl Why go to one fiesta on Cinco de Mayo when you can go to five? On this cantina crawl, specialty margaritas flow like the Rio Grande at Municipal Bar + Dining Co., Shay, Epic, Hubbard Inn, and Taco Joint, while mariachi bands and DJs provide a party-hard soundtrack.

River North

