12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This November

When your weirdo second cousins are pressuring you into Thanksgiving at their place in some suburb you’ve never heard of this year, ask yourself this: is this something I have to do? If it’s not on this list, it isn’t.
Nov 5 Thu
Check out SOFA Chicago, it’s not about sofas Navy Pier No, it’s not a road trip to IKEA. It’s Chicago’s premier art fair dedicated to sculpture, objects, functional art, and design -- which, doing approximately $20 million a year in sales, is kind of a big deal.
Nov 7 Sat
Taste every type of ramen in existence at Ramenfest Urbanbelly Sample creative ramen dishes as 20 local chefs from places like Smoque, Yusho, Vie, and Honey Butter Fried Chicken compete to create the best ramen as selected by the audience (that means you, duh).
Nov 7 Sat
Sample your way through River North Whiskey Fest John Barleycorn Spend the afternoon getting blotto on 50+ varieties of bourbons, whiskeys, and Scotches via 30 quarter-ounce samplings.
Nov 7 Sat
Reap rewards for you garage band at the Schubas Gear Swap Schubas Enjoy discounted Lagunitas brew as you buy, sell, and trade musical instruments and gear with a raffle for prizes including a Tomorrow Never Knows fest five-day pass.
Nov 8 Sun
Improvised Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five but funny Under the Gun Theater Watch the crew from Under the Gun Theater create a new Kurt Vonnegut novel based on audience suggestion. This could get interesting.
Nov 8 Sun
Hit the Chicago Humanities Fest closing party in Pilsen Thalia Hall To paraphrase Alexander Pope, to party is human. Celebrate being a human as Chicago Humanities Fest comes to a close at Thalia Hall with live music, DJs, visual effects, and beer.
Nov 8 Sun
Get in Thanksgiving shape at SkyRise Chicago Willis Tower Get in shape for Thanksgiving as you sprint, jog, or walk the 2,109 steps to the top of Willis Tower at the world’s largest indoor stair climb, or use stationary hand cycles to mimic the 103-floor ascent.
Nov 14 Sat
Score a touchdown in the Turkey Bowl Lincoln Park South Fields Join the crew from Chicago Sport & Social at this annual flag football tournament with music playing in the background and food from onsite vendors including Cheesie’s Pub & Grub and Eastman Egg Co.
Nov 14 Sat
Chill for a while at, well, ChillFest Various locations Check out 100+ local acoustic musicians as they perform free acoustic sets in unconventional locations throughout Wicker Park/Bucktown, with past locations including sex shops and dog-grooming salons.
Nov 20 Fri
It’s not fall without the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers UIC Forum Fall means beer from a barrel. Fall also means this festival with 90 brewers showcasing 300+ barrel-aged beers to be judged by style (porters, pale beers, fruit beers, etc.) in addition to samplings of experimental one-off rare beers.
Nov 25 Wed
Listen in on the You, Me, Them & Everybody Live Six-Year Anniversary Show The Hideout It’s only right that you would celebrate one of the biggest party days of the year with Brandon Wetherbee’s always entertaining live version of the late-night talk show, complete with house band and all.
Nov 26 Thu
Screw making a meal: Thanksgiving Prix Fixe & Buffet at Lockwood Lockwood Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t get much better than what they’re throwing down at Lockwood, with a menu that includes smoked lake trout, maple honey molasses-roasted turkey, mustard-glazed & clove-stuffed country ham, roast prime rib pan jus, and butternut squash ravioli.