Events

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This November

By Published On 10/30/2015 By Published On 10/30/2015
Chicago Sport and Social Club

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

When your weirdo second cousins are pressuring you into Thanksgiving at their place in some suburb you’ve never heard of this year, ask yourself this: is this something I have to do? If it’s not on this list, it isn’t.

Related

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

Chicago’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in October

related

Every Fall Festival in Chicago, in One Calendar

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall
Flickr/Wally Gobetz

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Check out SOFA Chicago, it’s not about sofas No, it’s not a road trip to IKEA. It’s Chicago’s premier art fair dedicated to sculpture, objects, functional art, and design -- which, doing approximately $20 million a year in sales, is kind of a big deal.

Navy Pier

Check out SOFA Chicago, it’s not about sofas Navy Pier No, it’s not a road trip to IKEA. It’s Chicago’s premier art fair dedicated to sculpture, objects, functional art, and design -- which, doing approximately $20 million a year in sales, is kind of a big deal.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Taste every type of ramen in existence at Ramenfest Sample creative ramen dishes as 20 local chefs from places like Smoque, Yusho, Vie, and Honey Butter Fried Chicken compete to create the best ramen as selected by the audience (that means you, duh).

Urbanbelly

Taste every type of ramen in existence at Ramenfest Urbanbelly Sample creative ramen dishes as 20 local chefs from places like Smoque, Yusho, Vie, and Honey Butter Fried Chicken compete to create the best ramen as selected by the audience (that means you, duh).

Add
Laura Hayes/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Sample your way through River North Whiskey Fest Spend the afternoon getting blotto on 50+ varieties of bourbons, whiskeys, and Scotches via 30 quarter-ounce samplings.

John Barleycorn

Sample your way through River North Whiskey Fest John Barleycorn Spend the afternoon getting blotto on 50+ varieties of bourbons, whiskeys, and Scotches via 30 quarter-ounce samplings.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Reap rewards for you garage band at the Schubas Gear Swap Enjoy discounted Lagunitas brew as you buy, sell, and trade musical instruments and gear with a raffle for prizes including a Tomorrow Never Knows fest five-day pass.

Schubas

Reap rewards for you garage band at the Schubas Gear Swap Schubas Enjoy discounted Lagunitas brew as you buy, sell, and trade musical instruments and gear with a raffle for prizes including a Tomorrow Never Knows fest five-day pass.

Add
Under The Gun Theater

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Improvised Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five but funny Watch the crew from Under the Gun Theater create a new Kurt Vonnegut novel based on audience suggestion. This could get interesting.

Under the Gun Theater

Improvised Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five but funny Under the Gun Theater Watch the crew from Under the Gun Theater create a new Kurt Vonnegut novel based on audience suggestion. This could get interesting.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Hit the Chicago Humanities Fest closing party in Pilsen To paraphrase Alexander Pope, to party is human. Celebrate being a human as Chicago Humanities Fest comes to a close at Thalia Hall with live music, DJs, visual effects, and beer.

Thalia Hall

Hit the Chicago Humanities Fest closing party in Pilsen Thalia Hall To paraphrase Alexander Pope, to party is human. Celebrate being a human as Chicago Humanities Fest comes to a close at Thalia Hall with live music, DJs, visual effects, and beer.

Add
Flickr/Tony Brooks

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Get in Thanksgiving shape at SkyRise Chicago Get in shape for Thanksgiving as you sprint, jog, or walk the 2,109 steps to the top of Willis Tower at the world’s largest indoor stair climb, or use stationary hand cycles to mimic the 103-floor ascent.

Willis Tower

Get in Thanksgiving shape at SkyRise Chicago Willis Tower Get in shape for Thanksgiving as you sprint, jog, or walk the 2,109 steps to the top of Willis Tower at the world’s largest indoor stair climb, or use stationary hand cycles to mimic the 103-floor ascent.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Score a touchdown in the Turkey Bowl Join the crew from Chicago Sport & Social at this annual flag football tournament with music playing in the background and food from onsite vendors including Cheesie’s Pub & Grub and Eastman Egg Co.

Lincoln Park South Fields

Score a touchdown in the Turkey Bowl Lincoln Park South Fields Join the crew from Chicago Sport & Social at this annual flag football tournament with music playing in the background and food from onsite vendors including Cheesie’s Pub & Grub and Eastman Egg Co.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Chill for a while at, well, ChillFest Check out 100+ local acoustic musicians as they perform free acoustic sets in unconventional locations throughout Wicker Park/Bucktown, with past locations including sex shops and dog-grooming salons.

Various locations

Chill for a while at, well, ChillFest Various locations Check out 100+ local acoustic musicians as they perform free acoustic sets in unconventional locations throughout Wicker Park/Bucktown, with past locations including sex shops and dog-grooming salons.

Add

related

Chicago’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in October
Goose Island

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

It’s not fall without the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers Fall means beer from a barrel. Fall also means this festival with 90 brewers showcasing 300+ barrel-aged beers to be judged by style (porters, pale beers, fruit beers, etc.) in addition to samplings of experimental one-off rare beers.

UIC Forum

It’s not fall without the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers UIC Forum Fall means beer from a barrel. Fall also means this festival with 90 brewers showcasing 300+ barrel-aged beers to be judged by style (porters, pale beers, fruit beers, etc.) in addition to samplings of experimental one-off rare beers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 25 Wed

Listen in on the You, Me, Them & Everybody Live Six-Year Anniversary Show It’s only right that you would celebrate one of the biggest party days of the year with Brandon Wetherbee’s always entertaining live version of the late-night talk show, complete with house band and all.

The Hideout

Listen in on the You, Me, Them & Everybody Live Six-Year Anniversary Show The Hideout It’s only right that you would celebrate one of the biggest party days of the year with Brandon Wetherbee’s always entertaining live version of the late-night talk show, complete with house band and all.

Add
Lockwood

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

Screw making a meal: Thanksgiving Prix Fixe & Buffet at Lockwood Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t get much better than what they’re throwing down at Lockwood, with a menu that includes smoked lake trout, maple honey molasses-roasted turkey, mustard-glazed & clove-stuffed country ham, roast prime rib pan jus, and butternut squash ravioli.

Lockwood

Screw making a meal: Thanksgiving Prix Fixe & Buffet at Lockwood Lockwood Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t get much better than what they’re throwing down at Lockwood, with a menu that includes smoked lake trout, maple honey molasses-roasted turkey, mustard-glazed & clove-stuffed country ham, roast prime rib pan jus, and butternut squash ravioli.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like