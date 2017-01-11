11 Things You Must Do in Chicago This Summer

NEWS FLASH: summer is here. So besides picking up a wheelbarrow’s worth of sunscreen at the store and going to infinity summer festivals, you’ll also probably want to do these incredible things that will be totally worth doing. Because it’s summer.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20-21
Dew Tour Duuuuude have you ever seen a switch-fakie-720-barspin-manual-hardflip-steamroller? HAVE YOU? This is definitely your chance.
Dew Tour Grant Park Duuuuude have you ever seen a switch-fakie-720-barspin-manual-hardflip-steamroller? HAVE YOU? This is definitely your chance.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26-27
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga As far as reasons for venturing out into the suburbs go, it’s tough to top a visit to Ravinia. So go ahead and pack a metric ton of cheese into your car before heading out to see these two class acts in concert.
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Ravinia Festival As far as reasons for venturing out into the suburbs go, it’s tough to top a visit to Ravinia. So go ahead and pack a metric ton of cheese into your car before heading out to see these two class acts in concert.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
John Fogerty: 1969 Tour Prepare for one of the chillest nights of summer as John Fogerty rolls into Northerly Island to perform classic Creedence Clearwater Revival jams such as “Suzy Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Proud Mary.”
John Fogerty: 1969 Tour FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Prepare for one of the chillest nights of summer as John Fogerty rolls into Northerly Island to perform classic Creedence Clearwater Revival jams such as “Suzy Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Proud Mary.”
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
107th Race to Mackinac Hosting more than 3,000 sailors each year, “The Mac” is actually the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. Catch the start from spots along the lakeshore and Navy Pier.
Chicago Yacht Club
107th Race to Mackinac Chicago Yacht Club Hosting more than 3,000 sailors each year, “The Mac” is actually the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. Catch the start from spots along the lakeshore and Navy Pier.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Tour de Fat An annual celebration of bikes, beer, and getting weird, New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat offers a group ride through town, weird bikes to test out, and a performance by Reggie Watts. Also, lots of handlebar mustaches.
Palmer Square
Tour de Fat Palmer Square An annual celebration of bikes, beer, and getting weird, New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat offers a group ride through town, weird bikes to test out, and a performance by Reggie Watts. Also, lots of handlebar mustaches.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17-19
North American Pole Dance Championships Yes, this is a thing. You’re interested, aren’t you? Don’t lie.
Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles
North American Pole Dance Championships Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles Yes, this is a thing. You’re interested, aren’t you? Don’t lie.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Chinatown Summer Fair
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
The annual summer Chinatown fair is back for its 37th iteration, giving Chicago a due dose of food, culture, and fun from China. There’ll be classical music, art, and dance as well as modern music, martial arts, oh and of course -- food.
Wentworth Ave
Chinatown Summer Fair
Wentworth Ave
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
The annual summer Chinatown fair is back for its 37th iteration, giving Chicago a due dose of food, culture, and fun from China. There’ll be classical music, art, and dance as well as modern music, martial arts, oh and of course -- food.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Lollapalooza Even though Chicago has more festivals than there are baby strollers at a farmers market, Lollapalooza is still king. This year, catch headliners Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Florence + The Machine.
Lollapalooza Grant Park Even though Chicago has more festivals than there are baby strollers at a farmers market, Lollapalooza is still king. This year, catch headliners Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Florence + The Machine.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15-16
Chicago Air and Water Show Yeah, this is that thing that you’re reminded of every year when a fighter jet wakes you up and it sounds like there’s a friggin’ Transformers battle outside. Also, it’s really fun.
Lakefront
Chicago Air and Water Show Lakefront Yeah, this is that thing that you’re reminded of every year when a fighter jet wakes you up and it sounds like there’s a friggin’ Transformers battle outside. Also, it’s really fun.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 23 Sun
Bacon, Sports & Beer Celebration Three of life’s finest pleasures are celebrated at this annual shindig, which is held inside the scenic Great Hall at Union Station. You can also play Ping-Pong against a robot. For real.
Bacon, Sports & Beer Celebration Union Station Three of life’s finest pleasures are celebrated at this annual shindig, which is held inside the scenic Great Hall at Union Station. You can also play Ping-Pong against a robot. For real.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31-20
Expo Chicago Also known as the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, Expo Chicago presents artwork from 140 leading galleries. At some point you may get confused about whether you’re looking at art or an actual trash can.
Expo Chicago Navy Pier Also known as the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, Expo Chicago presents artwork from 140 leading galleries. At some point you may get confused about whether you’re looking at art or an actual trash can.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25-27
Chicago Gourmet Sort of like Taste of Chicago’s wealthier cousin, Chicago Gourmet hosts tons of exhibitors on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion lawn as attendees sample endless eats and drinks.
Chicago Gourmet Millennium Park Sort of like Taste of Chicago’s wealthier cousin, Chicago Gourmet hosts tons of exhibitors on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion lawn as attendees sample endless eats and drinks.