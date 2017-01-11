Events

11 Things You Must Do in Chicago This Summer

NEWS FLASH: summer is here. So besides picking up a wheelbarrow’s worth of sunscreen at the store and going to infinity summer festivals, you’ll also probably want to do these incredible things that will be totally worth doing. Because it’s summer.

Every Free Summer Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago, in One Calendar
Date

Event

Location

Jun 20-21

Dew Tour Duuuuude have you ever seen a switch-fakie-720-barspin-manual-hardflip-steamroller? HAVE YOU? This is definitely your chance. 

Grant Park

Dew Tour Grant Park Duuuuude have you ever seen a switch-fakie-720-barspin-manual-hardflip-steamroller? HAVE YOU? This is definitely your chance. 

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26-27

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga As far as reasons for venturing out into the suburbs go, it’s tough to top a visit to Ravinia. So go ahead and pack a metric ton of cheese into your car before heading out to see these two class acts in concert.

Ravinia Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

John Fogerty: 1969 Tour Prepare for one of the chillest nights of summer as John Fogerty rolls into Northerly Island to perform classic Creedence Clearwater Revival jams such as “Suzy Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Proud Mary.” 

FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

John Fogerty: 1969 Tour FirstMerit Bank Pavilion Prepare for one of the chillest nights of summer as John Fogerty rolls into Northerly Island to perform classic Creedence Clearwater Revival jams such as "Suzy Q," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Proud Mary." 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

107th Race to Mackinac Hosting more than 3,000 sailors each year, “The Mac” is actually the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. Catch the start from spots along the lakeshore and Navy Pier. 

Chicago Yacht Club 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Tour de Fat An annual celebration of bikes, beer, and getting weird, New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat offers a group ride through town, weird bikes to test out, and a performance by Reggie Watts. Also, lots of handlebar mustaches.

Palmer Square

Tour de Fat Palmer Square An annual celebration of bikes, beer, and getting weird, New Belgium Brewing's Tour de Fat offers a group ride through town, weird bikes to test out, and a performance by Reggie Watts. Also, lots of handlebar mustaches.

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17-19

North American Pole Dance Championships Yes, this is a thing. You’re interested, aren’t you? Don’t lie. 

Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Chinatown Summer Fair Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
 
The annual summer Chinatown fair is back for its 37th iteration, giving Chicago a due dose of food, culture, and fun from China. There’ll be classical music, art, and dance as well as modern music, martial arts, oh and of course -- food.

Wentworth Ave

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Lollapalooza Even though Chicago has more festivals than there are baby strollers at a farmers market, Lollapalooza is still king. This year, catch headliners Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Florence + The Machine. 

Grant Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15-16

Chicago Air and Water Show Yeah, this is that thing that you’re reminded of every year when a fighter jet wakes you up and it sounds like there’s a friggin’ Transformers battle outside. Also, it’s really fun.

Lakefront

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

Bacon, Sports & Beer Celebration Three of life’s finest pleasures are celebrated at this annual shindig, which is held inside the scenic Great Hall at Union Station. You can also play Ping-Pong against a robot. For real.

Union Station

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31-20

Expo Chicago Also known as the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, Expo Chicago presents artwork from 140 leading galleries. At some point you may get confused about whether you’re looking at art or an actual trash can. 

Navy Pier

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-27

Chicago Gourmet Sort of like Taste of Chicago’s wealthier cousin, Chicago Gourmet hosts tons of exhibitors on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion lawn as attendees sample endless eats and drinks.

Millennium Park

