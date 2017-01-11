Every Single 2015 Summer Festival in Chicago, Now in One Calendar

According to SuperVagueFacts.com, Chicago has more summer festivals than SOME OTHER CITIES IN THE WORLD, which would be way awesomer if not for the fact that keeping track of that many summer festivals is almost impossible. "Almost," because, theoretically speaking, someone could put every single one into some sort of super-convenient master calendar that looked a little something like, um, well, THIS.
Mayfest Lakeview (Ashland & Barry) The annual kickoff to the summer street festival season with an outdoor beer garden, live music, sangria, and a pet pageant.
Andersonville Wine Walk Various locations Andersonville’s retail shops are transformed into wine tasting rooms at 11 locations pouring 30+ wines.
Mole de Mayo Pilsen Ashland & 18th Local chefs and restos serve up mole dishes with lucha libre wrestlers, live music, and dance. O-freaking-lé.
Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival Lakeview (Belmont & Sheffield) Live bands, food, booze, art, and booze. Also: Food.
Maifest Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Leland) The spring version of Oktoberfest features German Maypole dancing, beer, pretzels, lederhosen, and live music.
Millennium Art Festival Downtown Check out 110 juried artists with live music, food, and a graffiti wall.
Chicago Gospel Music Festival Millennium Park It’s like Blues Fest, only in Millennium Park and with gospel music.
Do Division Festival Wicker Park (Division & Paulina) Phew, no math involved. Instead, check out indie bands booked by Empty Bottle including Black Mountain, Temples, and Merchandise. Also: pony rides!
Lincoln Park Wine Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Wrightwood) Wine takes over Jonquil Playlot Park with this new fest featuring 80+ varietals, plus live music, food pairings, and on-site sommeliers.
Lincoln Park Greek Fest Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Diversey) Greek food takes over the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, plus live music and dance.
Little Village Flavors of Mexico Little Village (26th & California) This new fest focuses on authentic food from Chicago’s Mexican community with a chef competition (chefetition?), dance troupes, and Mexican carnival.
River North Beer Fest River North (John Barleycorn & Moe’s Cantina) Sample 50+ beers from Goose Island, Ale Syndicate, Revolution, and others, plus FREE Uber ride.
57th Street Art Fair Hyde Park (57th & Kimbark) Peep Obama’s hood along with art displays, demonstrations, signings, pop-up talks, and live music.
Remix Chicago Logan Square (Milwaukee & California) Juried art made from recycled and found materials, plus live music, food, and educational workshops.
Printers Row Lit Fest Printer's Row (Polk & Dearborn) Book nerds can geek out and see guest authors from David Axelrod to Bob Saget.
Pilsen Food Truck Fest Pilsen (18th & Allport) New fest with 40+ food trucks, music from Empty Bottle, and Revolution beer.
Andersonville Midsommarfest Andersonville (Clark & Foster) Annual celebration of Swedish heritage with Maypole dancing, a pet parade, and plenty of Swedish meatballs. Blurg-d-blurg.
Ribfest North Center (Lincoln & Irving Park) Eat piles of ribs (and non-ribs, as well) while checking out live bands and the annual RibMania eating contest.
Spring Awakening Soldier Field It’s like Ultra Music Fest invaded Soldier Field at this EDM extravaganza, headlined by Tiesto, Diplo, and Afrojack. Expect plenty of glow sticks.
Chicago Blues Festival Grant Park The Old Faithful of free Chicago music festivals.
Brew to Be Wild Lincoln Park Zoo The zoo hosts a full-blown brew fest with 75+ specialty craft beers produced by 35 local and regional breweries with lawn games, a DJ, and tasting tents set up on zoo grounds.
Wells Street Art Festival Old Town (North & Wells) Food from local restos, live music, and juried art from 200+ local and regional artists.
Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival Multiple Locations Athenaeum Theatre, Chopin Theatre and Wrigley Square in Millennium ParkContemporary circus performances in Chicago that include gravity defying aerials and acrobatics.
Fiestas Puertorriqueñas Humboldt Park (Division & California) Annual celebration of Puerto Rican heritage with authentic Caribbean cuisine, carnival rides, and Puerto Rican People’s Parade.
Taste of Randolph Street West Loop (Randolph & Peoria) Food from Chicago’s No. 1 food 'hood with live music from Dinosaur Jr., Dandy Warhols, and Best Coast, plus a dance stage.
Chicago Ale Fest Grant Park Sample 200+ American craft beers at this new summer festival, plus live music, all while surrounded by Buckingham Fountain.
Oakley Festa Pasta Vino Pilsen Annual celebration of Italian culture with food, wine, and live music in Chicago’s “original” Little Italy.
Windy City LakeShake Northerly Island New country music festival on the lakefront. Y'all.
6 Corners BBQ Fest Portage Park (Irving Park & Milwaukee) Local and national ribbers sling slabs of BBQ, plus live music and pro wrestling shows. Naturally.
Green Music Fest Wicker Park (Damen & North) Live indie bands perform on a bike-powered stage with craft beer booth and eco-friendly vendors. NATURALLY.
Gold Coast Art Fair Grant Park One of the country’s top-rated art fairs also offers food, music, and beer.
Chicago Pride Fest Boystown (Halsted & Waveland) Gear up for the Pride Parade (the following week) with dance/pop acts, food and drink, and art tailored to the local gay community.
Make Music Chicago Multiple locations Check out 13 hours of live music with 180 performances at 40 locations around the city.
Back Lot Bash Andersonville (Clark & Foster) Outdoor women’s festival features live bands, comics, and DJs held in conjunction with Pride Fest.
Logan Square Arts Festival Logan Square (the actual square) Craft cocktails from The Whistler, sangria from Lula Café, live bands, and food from local restos including Parson’s Chicken & Fish.
Dog Dayz of Summer Goose Island Barrel Warehouse Hot Doug’s (!) and Goose Island team up for a special day of live music, beer, Hot Doug’s food (!!!!), and a chance to party with Doug himself (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).
World's Largest Block Party UIC Pavilion lot The annual beer/music fest is moving from its longtime location at Old St. Pat’s Church to a new spot in UIC lot.
Elston Avenue Sausage & Music Fest Irving Park (Elston & Grace) New fest featuring... sausage and music!
Pride Parade Various locations Watch the parade down a four-mile route from Uptown to Lincoln Park.
African/Caribbean International Festival of Life Union Park The African/Caribbean heritage celebration moves to Union Park and along with it: live music, reggae, soccer, and food.
Windy City Ribfest Uptown (Lawrence & Broadway) Beer, wine, live music, and BBQ slabs from top local and national rib dudes.
The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic Jackson Park (63rd & Hayes) One of the world’s largest house music festival events, also known as the “Woodstock of House Music.”
Taste of Chicago Grant Park The Old Faithful of free Chicago food fests.
Ruido Fest Pilsen (Addams Park) Latin alternative music fest with Café Tacuba, Kinky, and Ozomatli.
Square Roots Music Festival Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Montrose) Live music from the Old Town School of Folk plus 30+ craft beers and food from local restos.
artfest Michigan Avenue Chicago Tribune Plaza Peep art from 100+ artists at this “all art” show at the base of Tribune Tower overlooking the river.
Irish American Heritage Festival Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’s Day comes early with live music, Irish dancers, a craft beer tent, a “men in kilts” contest, food from local restaurants, and a mashed potato eating contest.
Windy City Smokeout Grand & the Chicago River Take down BBQ from top local restos including Dinosaur BBQ, Chicago q, and Smoque, plus live music and craft brews.
Mamby on the Beach Oakwood Beach New South Side beach music festival features dance and indie bands including Empire of the Sun, Passion Pit, and Phantogram.
Taste of Lakeview Lakeview (Belmont & Lincoln) Taste (duh!) eats from the hood including Chicago-style pizza, ice cream, and gelato, plus live music.
Roscoe Village Burger Fest Roscoe Village (Belmont & Damen) Live music and burgers from local restos including Butcher & the Burger, Cortland’s Garage, Hackney’s, Rockit Burger Bar, McGee’s, Trenchermen, Reggie’s, and others, plus a best burger contest.
Taste of River North River North (Kingsbury & Erie) Live music and food from local restos including Kerryman, Motel Bar, and El Hefe.
BenFest North Center (Leavitt & Irving Park) Festival named after nearby St. Benedict Parish features food, beer, and live music... including a band named Libido Funk Circus.
Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park Annual hipster Lollapalooza featuring Wilco, Chance the Rapper, and Sleater-Kinney.
Southport Art & Music Fest Lakeview (Southport & Waveland) Previously known as Summer on Southport with mixed media, live music, and interactive games.
Chicago Craft Beer Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster) Sample 80+ craft beers from Half Acre, Revolution, Two Brothers, Founders, Hinterland, and others. Also: live music!
Sheffield Garden Walk and Music Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster) Held in collaboration with Chicago Craft Beer Fest, explore 80 of the neighborhood’s lushest gardens... with beer in hand.
Celebrate Clark Street Festival Rogers Park (Clark & Morse) Two stages of live world music, circus acts, face painting, and global cuisine from Greece to Senegal.
Sausage Fest Wrigleyville (Clark and Addison) A smorgasbord of encased meats, live music, beer, and the crowning of a Sausage King.
Chinatown Summer Fair Chinatown (Wentworth & Cermak) Check out the Lion Dance Procession, Chinese dance, martial arts demonstrations, food from local spots, and a “hot legs” contest... for men (!...??).
Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival Jefferson Park (the actual park) Live music, local food, booze, you know the drill.
Chicago Margarita Fest Northerly Island Live music, food trucks, margarita tastings, and a fireworks show over the lake.
Chicago Hot Sauce Fest Avondale Sponsors include Fat Rice, Al’s Beef, Chicago Hot Sauce Club, Dia de los Tamales, and Major League Eating.
Taste of Lincoln Avenue Lincoln Park (Lincoln & Fullerton) See nearly 30 musical acts on three stages with food, booze, and the in-fest Lill Street Craft Fair at Lill & Lincoln.
Wicker Park Fest Wicker Park (North & Milwaukee) Live indie bands booked by Subterranean and oddball art, with past installations including inflatable sculptures and flying hawkmen.
Fiesta del Sol Pilsen (Cermak & Loomis) The largest Latino festival in the Midwest features live music, DJs, food vendors, carnival rides, soccer games, and a 5K.
Lollapalooza Grant Park Perry Farrell’s annual party headlined this year by Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Florence + the Machine.
Taste of Latin America Humboldt Park (Armitage & Central Park) A celebration of all things Central and South American, including food, art, live music, and cooking demonstrations.
Chicago Hot Dog Fest Chicago History Museum The annual celebration of encased meats expands to THREE days this year, with live music and all sorts of crazy toppings.
Retro on Roscoe Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe) Throwback live bands plus an antique car and motorcycle show, face painting (!!!!!!!!!!), and rides.
Bud Billiken Parade Bronzeville (Oakwood & Langley) Watch the parade wind through Bronzeville followed by a picnic in Washington Park with entertainment and giveaways for underprivileged youth.
Wrigleyville Summerfest Wrigleyville (School & Seminary) Neighborhood munchies, live bands, and a moon bounce for the kiddies.
Northalsted Market Days Boystown (Halsted & Belmont) Live music, people watching, and 300+ food and arts/crafts vendors.
Festa Italiana Little Italy (Taylor & Ashland) Italian food fest with meatball/cannoli-eating contests, Italian card games, live music, and Italian folk dancing.
Edison Park Fest Edison Park (the actual park) Drink Miller Lite while checking out local cover bands like 16 Candles and Wedding Banned.
Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Rogers Park (Glenwood & Morse) Check out live bands, dance, and theatre on outdoor stages followed by after parties at the nearby Red Line Tap.
Windy City Carnival University of Chicago on the Midway A celebration of West Indian and Caribbean culture where you can dance, eat, and sing with carnival spectators.
Chicago Air & Water Show North Avenue Beach Ever heard of it?
Great American Lobster Fest Navy Pier The Midwest’s largest lobster fest features fresh Boston lobster, surf and turf, live music, and games.
Clark After Dark Gold Coast (Clark & Hubbard) Support the troops with live music, drinks, a live auction, and a raffle benefitting the USO of Illinois.
Albany Park World Fest Albany Park (Lawrence & Kimball) Globe-spanning beats from Brazilian, to West African, to Asian, with the diversity of food, retailers, and markets to match.
Chicago Food Truck Social Wicker Park (Milwaukee & Division) Food trucks, chef demonstrations, live music, and an oyster shucking competition with local chefs.
West Loop Art Fest West Loop (Halsted & Washington) Live art demonstrations, food, and live music, plus a graffiti wall, art bingo, and a photo booth.
Taste of Greektown Greektown (Halsted & Van Buren) Food from local Greektown restos plus Greek bands and games.
Chicago Dancing Festival Multiple locations Dance gets its own fest at venues across the city.
Bucktown Arts Fest Holstein Park Free neighborhood arts fest with 200+ artists, three music stages, craft beer, and food.
Chicago Fashion Fest Wicker Park (Division & Wood) Prep the outdoor runways for local fashionistas, live bands, and plenty of sangria.
Chicago Fringe Festival Jefferson Park Avant garde theater pushes boundaries at this local theater fest with a commitment to reach artistically underserved communities.
Chicago Jazz Festival Chicago Cultural Center + Millennium Park Check out some of the world’s top jazz acts for free.
North Coast Music Festival Union Park The diverse annual Labor Day dance music bash is headlined this year by The Chemical Brothers, Atmosphere, and Chromeo.
Taste of Polonia Copernicus Center Wide variety of Polish food and beer, plus polka bands and an indoor casino/arcade.
African Festival of the Arts Washington Park (the actual park) Washington Park is transformed into a simulated African village with art, music, and African spirituality spaces.
Shock Top Oyster Fest Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe) House fresh seafood, listen to live music, and watch plenty of shucking.
Windy City Wine Festival Grant Park Sample 300+ wines surrounded by Buckingham Fountain with live music and area chefs/food vendors.
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts Lakeview 150+ artists plus live demonstrations and entertainment stages.
World Music Festival Multiple locations Expand your musical borders at this free, city-wide, multi-venue 11-day festival.
Andersonville City Made Fest Andersonville, Clark St (between Argyle and Carmen) Chicago beers, music and artisans all come together for a weekend of celebrating all things local.
Ravenswood ArtWalk Ravenswood (various locations) Experience a weekend of art, music, food, and community while getting a peek inside the spaces that have helped define Ravenswood.
Lakeview Taco Fest Lakeview (Southport & Addison) Tacos take center stage with inventive offerings plus Mexican wrestlers, beer and taco parings, and a best taco contest.
Renegade Craft Fair Wicker Park (Damen & Division) Indie arts and crafts, indie bands, and food/drink from local vendors.
Chicago Gourmet Millennium Park The ultimate in fancy-pants dining with 150+ top chefs and restos, plus wineries, spirit makers, and breweries.
Oktoberfest Chicago Lakeview (Southport & Lincoln) Beer, brats, Bavarian pretzels, beer, lederhosen, live pop/German music on two stages, and also beer.
Edgewater Fall Art Fair Edgewater (Broadway & Granville) 120+ Chicago artists are paired with live music, a beer garden, and a talent show.
Design Harvest Fest West Town (Grand & Wood) This Chicago street festival celebrates design with hay rides, live music, and silent auction.
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Hyde Park Jazz Festival See live jazz on 14 stages across Hyde Park in a variety of settings with 18 hours of free, nonstop live performances.
Hyde Park (various locations)
Hyde Park Jazz Festival Hyde Park (various locations) See live jazz on 14 stages across Hyde Park in a variety of settings with 18 hours of free, nonstop live performances.