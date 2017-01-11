Events

Every Single 2015 Summer Festival in Chicago, Now in One Calendar

Published On 05/13/2015
According to SuperVagueFacts.com, Chicago has more summer festivals than SOME OTHER CITIES IN THE WORLD, which would be way awesomer if not for the fact that keeping track of that many summer festivals is almost impossible. "Almost," because, theoretically speaking, someone could put every single one into some sort of super-convenient master calendar that looked a little something like, um, well, THIS.

Flickr/Kate Gardiner (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Fri

Mayfest The annual kickoff to the summer street festival season with an outdoor beer garden, live music, sangria, and a pet pageant.

Lakeview (Ashland & Barry)

Mayfest Lakeview (Ashland & Barry) The annual kickoff to the summer street festival season with an outdoor beer garden, live music, sangria, and a pet pageant.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

Andersonville Wine Walk Andersonville's retail shops are transformed into wine tasting rooms at 11 locations pouring 30+ wines.

Various locations

Andersonville Wine Walk Various locations Andersonville’s retail shops are transformed into wine tasting rooms at 11 locations pouring 30+ wines.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Mole de Mayo Local chefs and restos serve up mole dishes with lucha libre wrestlers, live music, and dance. O-freaking-lé.

Pilsen Ashland & 18th

Mole de Mayo Pilsen Ashland & 18th Local chefs and restos serve up mole dishes with lucha libre wrestlers, live music, and dance. O-freaking-lé.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival Live bands, food, booze, art, and booze. Also: Food.

Lakeview (Belmont & Sheffield)

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival Lakeview (Belmont & Sheffield) Live bands, food, booze, art, and booze. Also: Food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

Maifest The spring version of Oktoberfest features German Maypole dancing, beer, pretzels, lederhosen, and live music.

Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Leland)

Maifest Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Leland) The spring version of Oktoberfest features German Maypole dancing, beer, pretzels, lederhosen, and live music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Millennium Art Festival Check out 110 juried artists with live music, food, and a graffiti wall.

Downtown

Millennium Art Festival Downtown Check out 110 juried artists with live music, food, and a graffiti wall.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Chicago Gospel Music Festival It's like Blues Fest, only in Millennium Park and with gospel music.

Millennium Park

Chicago Gospel Music Festival Millennium Park It’s like Blues Fest, only in Millennium Park and with gospel music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Do Division Festival Phew, no math involved. Instead, check out indie bands booked by Empty Bottle including Black Mountain, Temples, and Merchandise. Also: pony rides!

Wicker Park (Division & Paulina)

Do Division Festival Wicker Park (Division & Paulina) Phew, no math involved. Instead, check out indie bands booked by Empty Bottle including Black Mountain, Temples, and Merchandise. Also: pony rides!

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Lincoln Park Wine Festival Wine takes over Jonquil Playlot Park with this new fest featuring 80+ varietals, plus live music, food pairings, and on-site sommeliers.

Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Wrightwood)

Lincoln Park Wine Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Wrightwood) Wine takes over Jonquil Playlot Park with this new fest featuring 80+ varietals, plus live music, food pairings, and on-site sommeliers.

Add
Flickr/Richard Yuan (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Lincoln Park Greek Fest Greek food takes over the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, plus live music and dance.

Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Diversey)

Lincoln Park Greek Fest Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Diversey) Greek food takes over the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, plus live music and dance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Little Village Flavors of Mexico This new fest focuses on authentic food from Chicago's Mexican community with a chef competition (chefetition?), dance troupes, and Mexican carnival.

Little Village (26th & California)

Little Village Flavors of Mexico Little Village (26th & California) This new fest focuses on authentic food from Chicago’s Mexican community with a chef competition (chefetition?), dance troupes, and Mexican carnival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

River North Beer Fest Sample 50+ beers from Goose Island, Ale Syndicate, Revolution, and others, plus FREE Uber ride.

River North (John Barleycorn & Moe's Cantina)

River North Beer Fest River North (John Barleycorn & Moe’s Cantina) Sample 50+ beers from Goose Island, Ale Syndicate, Revolution, and others, plus FREE Uber ride.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

57th Street Art Fair Peep Obama's hood along with art displays, demonstrations, signings, pop-up talks, and live music.

Hyde Park (57th & Kimbark)

57th Street Art Fair Hyde Park (57th & Kimbark) Peep Obama’s hood along with art displays, demonstrations, signings, pop-up talks, and live music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Remix Chicago Juried art made from recycled and found materials, plus live music, food, and educational workshops.

Logan Square (Milwaukee & California)

Remix Chicago Logan Square (Milwaukee & California) Juried art made from recycled and found materials, plus live music, food, and educational workshops.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Printers Row Lit Fest Book nerds can geek out and see guest authors from David Axelrod to Bob Saget.

Printer's Row (Polk & Dearborn)

Printers Row Lit Fest Printer's Row (Polk & Dearborn) Book nerds can geek out and see guest authors from David Axelrod to Bob Saget.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Pilsen Food Truck Fest New fest with 40+ food trucks, music from Empty Bottle, and Revolution beer.

Pilsen (18th & Allport)

Pilsen Food Truck Fest Pilsen (18th & Allport) New fest with 40+ food trucks, music from Empty Bottle, and Revolution beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Wingout  Enjoy live blues music and—get this—all-you-can-eat wings for four hours. Giddy up.

Old Town (Cleveland and Eugenie)

Wingout  Old Town (Cleveland and Eugenie) Enjoy live blues music and—get this—all-you-can-eat wings for four hours. Giddy up.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Andersonville Midsommarfest Annual celebration of Swedish heritage with Maypole dancing, a pet parade, and plenty of Swedish meatballs. Blurg-d-blurg.

Andersonville (Clark & Foster)

Andersonville Midsommarfest Andersonville (Clark & Foster) Annual celebration of Swedish heritage with Maypole dancing, a pet parade, and plenty of Swedish meatballs. Blurg-d-blurg.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Ribfest Eat piles of ribs (and non-ribs, as well) while checking out live bands and the annual RibMania eating contest.

North Center (Lincoln & Irving Park)

Ribfest North Center (Lincoln & Irving Park) Eat piles of ribs (and non-ribs, as well) while checking out live bands and the annual RibMania eating contest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Spring Awakening It's like Ultra Music Fest invaded Soldier Field at this EDM extravaganza, headlined by Tiesto, Diplo, and Afrojack. Expect plenty of glow sticks.

Soldier Field

Spring Awakening Soldier Field It’s like Ultra Music Fest invaded Soldier Field at this EDM extravaganza, headlined by Tiesto, Diplo, and Afrojack. Expect plenty of glow sticks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Chicago Blues Festival The Old Faithful of free Chicago music festivals.

Grant Park

Chicago Blues Festival Grant Park The Old Faithful of free Chicago music festivals.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Brew to Be Wild The zoo hosts a full-blown brew fest with 75+ specialty craft beers produced by 35 local and regional breweries with lawn games, a DJ, and tasting tents set up on zoo grounds.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Brew to Be Wild Lincoln Park Zoo The zoo hosts a full-blown brew fest with 75+ specialty craft beers produced by 35 local and regional breweries with lawn games, a DJ, and tasting tents set up on zoo grounds.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Wells Street Art Festival Food from local restos, live music, and juried art from 200+ local and regional artists.

Old Town (North & Wells)

Wells Street Art Festival Old Town (North & Wells) Food from local restos, live music, and juried art from 200+ local and regional artists.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival Athenaeum Theatre, Chopin Theatre and Wrigley Square in Millennium ParkContemporary circus performances in Chicago that include gravity defying aerials and acrobatics.

Multiple Locations

Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival Multiple Locations Athenaeum Theatre, Chopin Theatre and Wrigley Square in Millennium ParkContemporary circus performances in Chicago that include gravity defying aerials and acrobatics.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Fiestas Puertorriqueñas Annual celebration of Puerto Rican heritage with authentic Caribbean cuisine, carnival rides, and Puerto Rican People's Parade.

Humboldt Park (Division & California)

Fiestas Puertorriqueñas Humboldt Park (Division & California) Annual celebration of Puerto Rican heritage with authentic Caribbean cuisine, carnival rides, and Puerto Rican People’s Parade.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Taste of Randolph Street Food from Chicago's No. 1 food 'hood with live music from Dinosaur Jr., Dandy Warhols, and Best Coast, plus a dance stage.

West Loop (Randolph & Peoria)

Taste of Randolph Street West Loop (Randolph & Peoria) Food from Chicago’s No. 1 food 'hood with live music from Dinosaur Jr., Dandy Warhols, and Best Coast, plus a dance stage.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Chicago Ale Fest Sample 200+ American craft beers at this new summer festival, plus live music, all while surrounded by Buckingham Fountain.

Grant Park

Chicago Ale Fest Grant Park Sample 200+ American craft beers at this new summer festival, plus live music, all while surrounded by Buckingham Fountain.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Oakley Festa Pasta Vino Annual celebration of Italian culture with food, wine, and live music in Chicago's "original" Little Italy.

Pilsen

Oakley Festa Pasta Vino Pilsen Annual celebration of Italian culture with food, wine, and live music in Chicago’s “original” Little Italy.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Windy City LakeShake New country music festival on the lakefront. Y'all.

Northerly Island

Windy City LakeShake Northerly Island New country music festival on the lakefront. Y'all.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

6 Corners BBQ Fest Local and national ribbers sling slabs of BBQ, plus live music and pro wrestling shows. Naturally.

Portage Park (Irving Park & Milwaukee)

6 Corners BBQ Fest Portage Park (Irving Park & Milwaukee) Local and national ribbers sling slabs of BBQ, plus live music and pro wrestling shows. Naturally.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Green Music Fest Live indie bands perform on a bike-powered stage with craft beer booth and eco-friendly vendors. NATURALLY.

Wicker Park (Damen & North)

Green Music Fest Wicker Park (Damen & North) Live indie bands perform on a bike-powered stage with craft beer booth and eco-friendly vendors. NATURALLY.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Gold Coast Art Fair One of the country's top-rated art fairs also offers food, music, and beer.

Grant Park

Gold Coast Art Fair Grant Park One of the country’s top-rated art fairs also offers food, music, and beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Chicago Pride Fest Gear up for the Pride Parade (the following week) with dance/pop acts, food and drink, and art tailored to the local gay community.

Boystown (Halsted & Waveland)

Chicago Pride Fest Boystown (Halsted & Waveland) Gear up for the Pride Parade (the following week) with dance/pop acts, food and drink, and art tailored to the local gay community.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Make Music Chicago Check out 13 hours of live music with 180 performances at 40 locations around the city.

Multiple locations

Make Music Chicago Multiple locations Check out 13 hours of live music with 180 performances at 40 locations around the city.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Back Lot Bash Outdoor women's festival features live bands, comics, and DJs held in conjunction with Pride Fest.

Andersonville (Clark & Foster)

Back Lot Bash Andersonville (Clark & Foster) Outdoor women’s festival features live bands, comics, and DJs held in conjunction with Pride Fest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Logan Square Arts Festival Craft cocktails from The Whistler, sangria from Lula Café, live bands, and food from local restos including Parson's Chicken & Fish.

Logan Square (the actual square)

Logan Square Arts Festival Logan Square (the actual square) Craft cocktails from The Whistler, sangria from Lula Café, live bands, and food from local restos including Parson’s Chicken & Fish.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Dog Dayz of Summer Hot Doug's (!) and Goose Island team up for a special day of live music, beer, Hot Doug's food (!!!!), and a chance to party with Doug himself (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).

Goose Island Barrel Warehouse

Dog Dayz of Summer Goose Island Barrel Warehouse Hot Doug’s (!) and Goose Island team up for a special day of live music, beer, Hot Doug’s food (!!!!), and a chance to party with Doug himself (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

World's Largest Block Party The annual beer/music fest is moving from its longtime location at Old St. Pat's Church to a new spot in UIC lot.

UIC Pavilion lot

World's Largest Block Party UIC Pavilion lot The annual beer/music fest is moving from its longtime location at Old St. Pat’s Church to a new spot in UIC lot.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Elston Avenue Sausage & Music Fest New fest featuring... sausage and music!

Irving Park (Elston & Grace)

Elston Avenue Sausage & Music Fest Irving Park (Elston & Grace) New fest featuring... sausage and music!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Pride Parade Watch the parade down a four-mile route from Uptown to Lincoln Park.

Various locations

Pride Parade Various locations Watch the parade down a four-mile route from Uptown to Lincoln Park.

Add
Flickr/Peter F. (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life The African/Caribbean heritage celebration moves to Union Park and along with it: live music, reggae, soccer, and food.

Union Park

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life Union Park The African/Caribbean heritage celebration moves to Union Park and along with it: live music, reggae, soccer, and food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Windy City Ribfest Beer, wine, live music, and BBQ slabs from top local and national rib dudes.

Uptown (Lawrence & Broadway)

Windy City Ribfest Uptown (Lawrence & Broadway) Beer, wine, live music, and BBQ slabs from top local and national rib dudes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic One of the world's largest house music festival events, also known as the "Woodstock of House Music."

Jackson Park (63rd & Hayes)

The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic Jackson Park (63rd & Hayes) One of the world’s largest house music festival events, also known as the “Woodstock of House Music.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Taste of Chicago The Old Faithful of free Chicago food fests.

Grant Park

Taste of Chicago Grant Park The Old Faithful of free Chicago food fests.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Ruido Fest Latin alternative music fest with Café Tacuba, Kinky, and Ozomatli.

Pilsen (Addams Park)

Ruido Fest Pilsen (Addams Park) Latin alternative music fest with Café Tacuba, Kinky, and Ozomatli.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Square Roots Music Festival Live music from the Old Town School of Folk plus 30+ craft beers and food from local restos.

Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Montrose)

Square Roots Music Festival Lincoln Square (Lincoln & Montrose) Live music from the Old Town School of Folk plus 30+ craft beers and food from local restos.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

artfest Michigan Avenue Peep art from 100+ artists at this "all art" show at the base of Tribune Tower overlooking the river.

Chicago Tribune Plaza

artfest Michigan Avenue Chicago Tribune Plaza Peep art from 100+ artists at this “all art” show at the base of Tribune Tower overlooking the river.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Irish American Heritage Festival St. Patrick's Day comes early with live music, Irish dancers, a craft beer tent, a "men in kilts" contest, food from local restaurants, and a mashed potato eating contest.

Irish American Heritage Center

Irish American Heritage Festival Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’s Day comes early with live music, Irish dancers, a craft beer tent, a “men in kilts” contest, food from local restaurants, and a mashed potato eating contest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Windy City Smokeout Take down BBQ from top local restos including Dinosaur BBQ, Chicago q, and Smoque, plus live music and craft brews.

Grand & the Chicago River

Windy City Smokeout Grand & the Chicago River Take down BBQ from top local restos including Dinosaur BBQ, Chicago q, and Smoque, plus live music and craft brews.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Mamby on the Beach New South Side beach music festival features dance and indie bands including Empire of the Sun, Passion Pit, and Phantogram.

Oakwood Beach

Mamby on the Beach Oakwood Beach New South Side beach music festival features dance and indie bands including Empire of the Sun, Passion Pit, and Phantogram.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Taste of Lakeview Taste (duh!) eats from the hood including Chicago-style pizza, ice cream, and gelato, plus live music.

Lakeview (Belmont & Lincoln)

Taste of Lakeview Lakeview (Belmont & Lincoln) Taste (duh!) eats from the hood including Chicago-style pizza, ice cream, and gelato, plus live music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Roscoe Village Burger Fest Live music and burgers from local restos including Butcher & the Burger, Cortland’s Garage, Hackney’s, Rockit Burger Bar, McGee’s, Trenchermen, Reggie’s, and others, plus a best burger contest.

Roscoe Village (Belmont & Damen)

Roscoe Village Burger Fest Roscoe Village (Belmont & Damen) Live music and burgers from local restos including Butcher & the Burger, Cortland’s Garage, Hackney’s, Rockit Burger Bar, McGee’s, Trenchermen, Reggie’s, and others, plus a best burger contest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

West Fest Music from Empty Bottle, DJs, live art demonstrations, and a pet festival.

West Town (Chicago & Damen)

West Fest West Town (Chicago & Damen) Music from Empty Bottle, DJs, live art demonstrations, and a pet festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Taste of River North Live music and food from local restos including Kerryman, Motel Bar, and El Hefe.

River North (Kingsbury & Erie)

Taste of River North River North (Kingsbury & Erie) Live music and food from local restos including Kerryman, Motel Bar, and El Hefe.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

BenFest Festival named after nearby St. Benedict Parish features food, beer, and live music... including a band named Libido Funk Circus.

North Center (Leavitt & Irving Park)

BenFest North Center (Leavitt & Irving Park) Festival named after nearby St. Benedict Parish features food, beer, and live music... including a band named Libido Funk Circus.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Pitchfork Music Festival Annual hipster Lollapalooza featuring Wilco, Chance the Rapper, and Sleater-Kinney.

Union Park

Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park Annual hipster Lollapalooza featuring Wilco, Chance the Rapper, and Sleater-Kinney.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Southport Art & Music Fest Previously known as Summer on Southport with mixed media, live music, and interactive games.

Lakeview (Southport & Waveland)

Southport Art & Music Fest Lakeview (Southport & Waveland) Previously known as Summer on Southport with mixed media, live music, and interactive games.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Chicago Craft Beer Festival Sample 80+ craft beers from Half Acre, Revolution, Two Brothers, Founders, Hinterland, and others. Also: live music!

Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster)

Chicago Craft Beer Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster) Sample 80+ craft beers from Half Acre, Revolution, Two Brothers, Founders, Hinterland, and others. Also: live music!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Sheffield Garden Walk and Music Festival Held in collaboration with Chicago Craft Beer Fest, explore 80 of the neighborhood’s lushest gardens... with beer in hand.

Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster)

Sheffield Garden Walk and Music Festival Lincoln Park (Sheffield & Webster) Held in collaboration with Chicago Craft Beer Fest, explore 80 of the neighborhood’s lushest gardens... with beer in hand.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Celebrate Clark Street Festival Two stages of live world music, circus acts, face painting, and global cuisine from Greece to Senegal.

Rogers Park (Clark & Morse)

Celebrate Clark Street Festival Rogers Park (Clark & Morse) Two stages of live world music, circus acts, face painting, and global cuisine from Greece to Senegal.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Sausage Fest A smorgasbord of encased meats, live music, beer, and the crowning of a Sausage King.

Wrigleyville (Clark and Addison)

Sausage Fest Wrigleyville (Clark and Addison) A smorgasbord of encased meats, live music, beer, and the crowning of a Sausage King.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Chinatown Summer Fair Check out the Lion Dance Procession, Chinese dance, martial arts demonstrations, food from local spots, and a “hot legs” contest... for men (!...??).

Chinatown (Wentworth & Cermak)

Chinatown Summer Fair Chinatown (Wentworth & Cermak) Check out the Lion Dance Procession, Chinese dance, martial arts demonstrations, food from local spots, and a “hot legs” contest... for men (!...??).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival Live music, local food, booze, you know the drill.

Jefferson Park (the actual park)

Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival Jefferson Park (the actual park) Live music, local food, booze, you know the drill.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Chicago Margarita Fest Live music, food trucks, margarita tastings, and a fireworks show over the lake.

Northerly Island

Chicago Margarita Fest Northerly Island Live music, food trucks, margarita tastings, and a fireworks show over the lake.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Chicago Hot Sauce Fest Sponsors include Fat Rice, Al’s Beef, Chicago Hot Sauce Club, Dia de los Tamales, and Major League Eating.

Avondale

Chicago Hot Sauce Fest Avondale Sponsors include Fat Rice, Al’s Beef, Chicago Hot Sauce Club, Dia de los Tamales, and Major League Eating.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Taste of Lincoln Avenue See nearly 30 musical acts on three stages with food, booze, and the in-fest Lill Street Craft Fair at Lill & Lincoln.

Lincoln Park (Lincoln & Fullerton)

Taste of Lincoln Avenue Lincoln Park (Lincoln & Fullerton) See nearly 30 musical acts on three stages with food, booze, and the in-fest Lill Street Craft Fair at Lill & Lincoln.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Wicker Park Fest Live indie bands booked by Subterranean and oddball art, with past installations including inflatable sculptures and flying hawkmen.

Wicker Park (North & Milwaukee)

Wicker Park Fest Wicker Park (North & Milwaukee) Live indie bands booked by Subterranean and oddball art, with past installations including inflatable sculptures and flying hawkmen.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30-Aug 2

Fiesta del Sol The largest Latino festival in the Midwest features live music, DJs, food vendors, carnival rides, soccer games, and a 5K.

Pilsen (Cermak & Loomis)

Fiesta del Sol Pilsen (Cermak & Loomis) The largest Latino festival in the Midwest features live music, DJs, food vendors, carnival rides, soccer games, and a 5K.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31-Aug 2

Lollapalooza Perry Farrell’s annual party headlined this year by Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Florence + the Machine.

Grant Park

Lollapalooza Grant Park Perry Farrell’s annual party headlined this year by Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Florence + the Machine.

Add
Flickr/Kate Gardiner

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Taste of Latin America A celebration of all things Central and South American, including food, art, live music, and cooking demonstrations.

Humboldt Park (Armitage & Central Park)

Taste of Latin America Humboldt Park (Armitage & Central Park) A celebration of all things Central and South American, including food, art, live music, and cooking demonstrations.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Edge Fest Music, karaoke, food, art, and a dog costume contest.

Edgewater (Broadway & Thorndale)

Edge Fest Edgewater (Broadway & Thorndale) Music, karaoke, food, art, and a dog costume contest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Chicago Hot Dog Fest The annual celebration of encased meats expands to THREE days this year, with live music and all sorts of crazy toppings.

Chicago History Museum

Chicago Hot Dog Fest Chicago History Museum The annual celebration of encased meats expands to THREE days this year, with live music and all sorts of crazy toppings.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Retro on Roscoe Throwback live bands plus an antique car and motorcycle show, face painting (!!!!!!!!!!), and rides.

Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe)

Retro on Roscoe Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe) Throwback live bands plus an antique car and motorcycle show, face painting (!!!!!!!!!!), and rides.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Bud Billiken Parade Watch the parade wind through Bronzeville followed by a picnic in Washington Park with entertainment and giveaways for underprivileged youth.

Bronzeville (Oakwood & Langley)

Bud Billiken Parade Bronzeville (Oakwood & Langley) Watch the parade wind through Bronzeville followed by a picnic in Washington Park with entertainment and giveaways for underprivileged youth.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Wrigleyville Summerfest Neighborhood munchies, live bands, and a moon bounce for the kiddies.

Wrigleyville (School & Seminary)

Wrigleyville Summerfest Wrigleyville (School & Seminary) Neighborhood munchies, live bands, and a moon bounce for the kiddies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Northalsted Market Days Live music, people watching, and 300+ food and arts/crafts vendors.

Boystown (Halsted & Belmont)

Northalsted Market Days Boystown (Halsted & Belmont) Live music, people watching, and 300+ food and arts/crafts vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Festa Italiana Italian food fest with meatball/cannoli-eating contests, Italian card games, live music, and Italian folk dancing.

Little Italy (Taylor & Ashland)

Festa Italiana Little Italy (Taylor & Ashland) Italian food fest with meatball/cannoli-eating contests, Italian card games, live music, and Italian folk dancing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Edison Park Fest Drink Miller Lite while checking out local cover bands like 16 Candles and Wedding Banned.

Edison Park (the actual park)

Edison Park Fest Edison Park (the actual park) Drink Miller Lite while checking out local cover bands like 16 Candles and Wedding Banned.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Check out live bands, dance, and theatre on outdoor stages followed by after parties at the nearby Red Line Tap.

Rogers Park (Glenwood & Morse)

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Rogers Park (Glenwood & Morse) Check out live bands, dance, and theatre on outdoor stages followed by after parties at the nearby Red Line Tap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Windy City Carnival  A celebration of West Indian and Caribbean culture where you can dance, eat, and sing with carnival spectators.

University of Chicago on the Midway

Windy City Carnival  University of Chicago on the Midway A celebration of West Indian and Caribbean culture where you can dance, eat, and sing with carnival spectators.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Chicago Air & Water Show Ever heard of it?

North Avenue Beach

Chicago Air & Water Show North Avenue Beach Ever heard of it?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Great American Lobster Fest The Midwest’s largest lobster fest features fresh Boston lobster, surf and turf, live music, and games.

Navy Pier

Great American Lobster Fest Navy Pier The Midwest’s largest lobster fest features fresh Boston lobster, surf and turf, live music, and games.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Clark After Dark Support the troops with live music, drinks, a live auction, and a raffle benefitting the USO of Illinois.

Gold Coast (Clark & Hubbard)

Clark After Dark Gold Coast (Clark & Hubbard) Support the troops with live music, drinks, a live auction, and a raffle benefitting the USO of Illinois.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Albany Park World Fest Globe-spanning beats from Brazilian, to West African, to Asian, with the diversity of food, retailers, and markets to match.

Albany Park (Lawrence & Kimball)

Albany Park World Fest Albany Park (Lawrence & Kimball) Globe-spanning beats from Brazilian, to West African, to Asian, with the diversity of food, retailers, and markets to match.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Chicago Food Truck Social Food trucks, chef demonstrations, live music, and an oyster shucking competition with local chefs.

Wicker Park (Milwaukee & Division)

Chicago Food Truck Social Wicker Park (Milwaukee & Division) Food trucks, chef demonstrations, live music, and an oyster shucking competition with local chefs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

West Loop Art Fest Live art demonstrations, food, and live music, plus a graffiti wall, art bingo, and a photo booth.

West Loop (Halsted & Washington)

West Loop Art Fest West Loop (Halsted & Washington) Live art demonstrations, food, and live music, plus a graffiti wall, art bingo, and a photo booth.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Taste of Greektown Food from local Greektown restos plus Greek bands and games.

Greektown (Halsted & Van Buren)

Taste of Greektown Greektown (Halsted & Van Buren) Food from local Greektown restos plus Greek bands and games.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Tue

Chicago Dancing Festival Dance gets its own fest at venues across the city.

Multiple locations

Chicago Dancing Festival Multiple locations Dance gets its own fest at venues across the city.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Bucktown Arts Fest Free neighborhood arts fest with 200+ artists, three music stages, craft beer, and food.

Holstein Park

Bucktown Arts Fest Holstein Park Free neighborhood arts fest with 200+ artists, three music stages, craft beer, and food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Chicago Fashion Fest Prep the outdoor runways for local fashionistas, live bands, and plenty of sangria.

Wicker Park (Division & Wood)

Chicago Fashion Fest Wicker Park (Division & Wood) Prep the outdoor runways for local fashionistas, live bands, and plenty of sangria.

Add

Flickr/Roman (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Chicago Fringe Festival Avant garde theater pushes boundaries at this local theater fest with a commitment to reach artistically underserved communities.

Jefferson Park

Chicago Fringe Festival Jefferson Park Avant garde theater pushes boundaries at this local theater fest with a commitment to reach artistically underserved communities.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Chicago Jazz Festival Check out some of the world’s top jazz acts for free.

Chicago Cultural Center + Millennium Park

Chicago Jazz Festival Chicago Cultural Center + Millennium Park Check out some of the world’s top jazz acts for free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

North Coast Music Festival The diverse annual Labor Day dance music bash is headlined this year by The Chemical Brothers, Atmosphere, and Chromeo.

Union Park

North Coast Music Festival Union Park The diverse annual Labor Day dance music bash is headlined this year by The Chemical Brothers, Atmosphere, and Chromeo.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

Taste of Polonia Wide variety of Polish food and beer, plus polka bands and an indoor casino/arcade.

Copernicus Center

Taste of Polonia Copernicus Center Wide variety of Polish food and beer, plus polka bands and an indoor casino/arcade.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

African Festival of the Arts Washington Park is transformed into a simulated African village with art, music, and African spirituality spaces.

Washington Park (the actual park)

African Festival of the Arts Washington Park (the actual park) Washington Park is transformed into a simulated African village with art, music, and African spirituality spaces.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Shock Top Oyster Fest House fresh seafood, listen to live music, and watch plenty of shucking.

Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe)

Shock Top Oyster Fest Roscoe Village (Damen & Roscoe) House fresh seafood, listen to live music, and watch plenty of shucking.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Windy City Wine Festival Sample 300+ wines surrounded by Buckingham Fountain with live music and area chefs/food vendors.

Grant Park

Windy City Wine Festival Grant Park Sample 300+ wines surrounded by Buckingham Fountain with live music and area chefs/food vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Riot Fest The annual punk rock carnival has grown to encompass more rock acts in recent years. The 2015 lineup is still TBA.

Humboldt Park

Riot Fest Humboldt Park The annual punk rock carnival has grown to encompass more rock acts in recent years. The 2015 lineup is still TBA.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts 150+ artists plus live demonstrations and entertainment stages.

Lakeview

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts Lakeview 150+ artists plus live demonstrations and entertainment stages.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

World Music Festival Expand your musical borders at this free, city-wide, multi-venue 11-day festival.

Multiple locations

World Music Festival Multiple locations Expand your musical borders at this free, city-wide, multi-venue 11-day festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Andersonville City Made Fest Chicago beers, music and artisans all come together for a weekend of celebrating all things local.

Andersonville, Clark St (between Argyle and Carmen)

Andersonville City Made Fest Andersonville, Clark St (between Argyle and Carmen) Chicago beers, music and artisans all come together for a weekend of celebrating all things local.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Ravenswood ArtWalk Experience a weekend of art, music, food, and community while getting a peek inside the spaces that have helped define Ravenswood.

Ravenswood (various locations)

Ravenswood ArtWalk Ravenswood (various locations) Experience a weekend of art, music, food, and community while getting a peek inside the spaces that have helped define Ravenswood.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Lakeview Taco Fest Tacos take center stage with inventive offerings plus Mexican wrestlers, beer and taco parings, and a best taco contest.

Lakeview (Southport & Addison)

Lakeview Taco Fest Lakeview (Southport & Addison) Tacos take center stage with inventive offerings plus Mexican wrestlers, beer and taco parings, and a best taco contest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Renegade Craft Fair Indie arts and crafts, indie bands, and food/drink from local vendors.

Wicker Park (Damen & Division)

Renegade Craft Fair Wicker Park (Damen & Division) Indie arts and crafts, indie bands, and food/drink from local vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Chicago Gourmet The ultimate in fancy-pants dining with 150+ top chefs and restos, plus wineries, spirit makers, and breweries.

Millennium Park

Chicago Gourmet Millennium Park The ultimate in fancy-pants dining with 150+ top chefs and restos, plus wineries, spirit makers, and breweries.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest Chicago Beer, brats, Bavarian pretzels, beer, lederhosen, live pop/German music on two stages, and also beer.

Lakeview (Southport & Lincoln)

Oktoberfest Chicago Lakeview (Southport & Lincoln) Beer, brats, Bavarian pretzels, beer, lederhosen, live pop/German music on two stages, and also beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Edgewater Fall Art Fair 120+ Chicago artists are paired with live music, a beer garden, and a talent show.

Edgewater (Broadway & Granville)

Edgewater Fall Art Fair Edgewater (Broadway & Granville) 120+ Chicago artists are paired with live music, a beer garden, and a talent show.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Design Harvest Fest This Chicago street festival celebrates design with hay rides, live music, and silent auction.

West Town (Grand & Wood)

Design Harvest Fest West Town (Grand & Wood) This Chicago street festival celebrates design with hay rides, live music, and silent auction.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Hyde Park Jazz Festival See live jazz on 14 stages across Hyde Park in a variety of settings with 18 hours of free, nonstop live performances.

Hyde Park (various locations)

Hyde Park Jazz Festival Hyde Park (various locations) See live jazz on 14 stages across Hyde Park in a variety of settings with 18 hours of free, nonstop live performances.

Add

