Everything Chicagoans Must Do This Week, June 5-11, 2017

Memorial Day has come and gone, making way for white pants, rooftop cocktails, and plenty of summer festivities. The sun is out (most of the time) and there are endless events this week in Chicago to keep you busy, so look no further to find out where to eat, party, and soak up some culture.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Mon
Meet a new mate via Speed Chicago Dating Still haven't gotten into the dating apps? Starting at 8pm, you can participate in a relaxed, non-technological approach to matchmaking in Chicago, as long as you’re between the ages of 25 to 39.
Municipal Bar
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Mon
Eat a mini-burger (or five) This West Town bar has a weekly Monday deal of tiny burgers for just four quarters each. The cheap tap beers and discounted whiskey shots will also help you get rid of your early work-week blues.
Five Star Bar
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Tue
Work on your painting skills Start off with a great meal at this farm-to-table restaurant then paint the night away. You’ll follow a professional artist’s instructions to create your own interpretation of the calming Serengeti, with all the supplies provided for $45.
Fork Chicago
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Tue
Root against the Marlins at Wrigley Head over to Wrigley for some dogs, brats, and other great food as the World Series champs take on Miami. The first 10,000 21-and-over fans to arrive receive a practical Chicago Cubs bucket hat.
Wrigley Field
Binge on tacos at Benchmark
Benchmark
Tuesdays at this airy Four Corners bar feature all-you-can-eat tacos for $10 from 5-8pm as well as $7 margaritas, $3 El Jimador shots, and $4 cans of Tecate and Tecate Light.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Wed
Sample New Sierra Nevada specials Franklin tap already has 100 craft beer options, but at this special event you’ll get to enjoy Sierra Nevada’s new “Beer Camp Across the World” line. From 4-7pm, down drafts of the brewery’s three new concoctions, including a “Raspberry Sundae Ale.”
Franklin Tap
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Wed
Learn the hilarious science behind boozing Ever wonder what happens to your brain after a couple of drinks? Comedian Sean Flannery explains what causes blackouts, food cravings, beer goggles, and more. The show starts at 8, but you should head there earlier to enjoy a delicious dinner at Gino’s East, located in the club.
The Comedy Bar
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8 Thu
See the zoo without kids Starting at 6:30pm, the Lincoln Park Zoo is open for adults only. Guests event will enjoy food, booze, animals, and live entertainment, all without those pesky children running around.
Lincoln Park Zoo
Wind down with ping-pong
AceBounce
Starting at 4pm, AceBounce’s weekday happy hour is the perfect way to start the weekend thanks to its ping-pong tables, $5 Lagunitas Pils pints and glasses of wine, and $4 food options like chicken waffle bites and short-rib sliders.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-11
Eat the meats at Ribfest Hit up the first day of this two-stage festival for tons of rib samples, live music, and the seventh annual Ribmania eating contest to watch the men and women down pounds of meat. The festival continues through the weekend, if you didn’t get your fill.
Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-11
Dance like crazy at Spring Awakening If EDM is more your scene than ribs, head to Addams/Medill Park for Spring Awakening, the music festival featuring Diplo, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Galantis, and many more.
Addams/Medill Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-11
Watch the Masters of the Blues A free three-day blues jam -- what’s not to love? Headliners Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell join a bunch of great locals acts at the festival’s 34th annual edition.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Get naked and ride a bike Get some exercise and an eyeful at the annual World Naked Bike Ride. Don your favorite undies, get decked out in some body paint, or go completely naked, at your own risk -- full-frontal nudity isn’t allowed in the city, but some people still opt to go all out.
Eckhart Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Kick It in the sand at Beach Slap Join the volleyball tournament, play some giant Jenga, or just enjoy a few cold ones near the water at the fifth annual Beach Slap party. Grab an early bird ticket while you can -- for just $10, you get six Bud Light drink tickets.
North Avenue Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
Grab late-night cheese fries An eccentric establishment that’s open until 5am on weekends, Los 3 Panchos has super-cheap burritos and tacos, but after a night on the town, make sure to order the $2 cheese fries.
Los 3 Panchos
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-11
Sample the best food trucks Over 30 eateries will set up at the Pilsen Food Truck Social, and for $20, you can sample six small dishes and Revolution beers. It runs from 11am-10pm, so chances are you’ll be going back for seconds and thirds.
Pilsen Neighborhood
Eat giant avocado toast at brunch
Mott Street
This affordable yet eclectic menu will satisfy any and all brunch cravings. Between 10am and 2pm on the weekends, you can indulge in noodles, eggs, pancakes, and most importantly, the Avocado Brick Toast, served on thick brioche with feta, grilled asparagus, and sun-dried tomatoes.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-11
Meet famous authors at Printers Row Lit Fest A dream come true for book lovers, this mostly free fair features dozens of author signings, panels, and Q&As, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Senator Al Franken topping the bill.
Various locations
