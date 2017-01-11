Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Navy Pier

With live music from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band paired with lobster tacos and loaded lobster fries (amidst endless additional lobster/non-langosta offerings), The Great American Lobster Fest is one the only reason to visit Navy Pier -- ever. Throw in a pre-Labor Day lobster cruise (with lobster and seafood brunch), though, and don’t be surprised if P. Diddy himself shows up.

