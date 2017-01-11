Here are two facts to take note of, both equally shocking: 1) the Cubs have a better than 20% chance of winning the World Series, according to Nate Silver, and 2) summer is basically over. Yes, it's depressing, but we have a sneaking suspicion you’ll feel better about the relentless passage of time after sampling from the hearty buffet of options on the menu that is Labor Day weekend in Chicago.
Events
Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Weekend
September 2-5
Friday
Sep 2
Union Park
The annual Labor Day weekend tradition of North Coast Music Fest is like that old friend who never judges you and is always down for anything. From the raging EDM of ODESZA, to the hip-hop of Juicy J, to the indie hippies of Grouplove, all kinds are welcome. Bonus: partying with hipster rock kingpins Sleigh Bells at an afterparty on one of Chicago’s finest rooftops.
Saturday
Sep 3
Estate Ultra Bar
As you can probably guess from the name, the All White Party is a chance to show off your finest white duds one last time this summer, as you toast to expansive views of the city with cocktails and wine specials while working your pickup game at one of the city’s top waterfront watering holes.
Saturday
Sep 3
Navy Pier
With live music from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band paired with lobster tacos and loaded lobster fries (amidst endless additional lobster/non-langosta offerings), The Great American Lobster Fest is one the only reason to visit Navy Pier -- ever. Throw in a pre-Labor Day lobster cruise (with lobster and seafood brunch), though, and don’t be surprised if P. Diddy himself shows up.
Sunday
Sep 4
Mahoney’s Pub & Grille
Ho hum. Another day in Chicago, another chance to devour unlimited hog-heavy BBQ dishes from 10 of the city’s leading pitmasters including Smoke Daddy, Porkchop, and Lagunitas Brewpub -- plus live entertainment, games, and the crowning of the 2016 “Hogfather.”
Monday
Sep 5
Lottie's
Toast the contributions of the American labor movement with $1 mimosas, $3 Bloody Marys, and $3 Jameson shots on the friendly outdoor patio of Bucktown neighborhood mainstay Lottie’s, with brunch served until 4pm.
