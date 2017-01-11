A Yearly Calendar of the Best Beer Events in Chicago

The secret to success is always good planning. In a city like Chicago that takes its beer scene as serious as a pizza-induced heart attack, it’s also essential to your survival. So here you go, beer nerds: a comprehensive list of the 42 finest beer-soaked events 2016 has to offer.
Jan 12 Tue
Haymarket Pub & Brewery Beerthday Haymarket Pub & Brewery It’s been five years since Haymarket opened in the West Loop. This calls for a party.
Jan 23 Sat
Chitown Beernival Joe's Bar Beer pong tournament, competitive flip cup, carnival games for charity. Carnies optional.
Jan 30 Sat
CHAOS Stout & Chili Night C.H.A.O.S. Brew Club Battle the Chiberian cold with hot, spicy chili, and 30+ homebrews from CHAOS Brew Club, this year focusing on coffee beers.
Feb 6 Sat
Festibarrel Riverview Tavern The annual winter celebration of barrel-aged brews returns to Riverview Tavern.
Feb 27 Sat
Frost Fest Craft Beer Festival 800 W. Waveland What better excuse to throw a beer fest than ungodly cold weather? This Northalsted fest includes live music and food trucks in a 5,000sqft HEATED tent.
Feb 27 Sat
Naperville Winter Ale Fest Frontier Park Situated on the frozen tundra of Naperville’s Frontier Park, the fest will feature over 130 unique beers from craft breweries around the country. Yes, you read that right. This event is outdoors.
TBA
Firkin Fest Headquarters Beercade Firkin (cast-conditioned ales) are the stars of this show.
TBA
Drunk Monk Challenge Two Brothers Roundhouse Homebrew competition focused on the monastic brewing traditions of Belgium and Germany.
TBA
Dark Lord Day Three Floyds Brewing It’s the only day of the year you can buy Three Floyds Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout. So naturally, it’s a party.
TBA
River North Beer Fest Array 50+ beers and socializing with fellow twenty-somethings. Call it networking with beer.
May 7 Sat
Chicago Beer Classic Soldier Field Stadium tour, Soldier Field food vendors, and the chance to wander around the field sans shoulder pads with beer in hand.
TBA
Chicago Craft Beer Week Various locations It’s the 10-day party beer nerds look forward to all year, with beer-focused events going down at venues around the city plus the annual Beer Under Glass party at Garfield Park Conservatory.
Jun 3 Fri
Two Brothers Summer Festival Two Brothers Roundhouse Celebrate the start of Chicago summer the Chicago way: with a beer fest.
Jun 17 Fri
Brew to Be Wild Lincoln Park Zoo Drink beer while checking out animals. This one pretty much sells itself.
Jun 25 Sat
Craft Beer Festival at the Morton Arboretum Morton Arboretum Get out into nature... with the help of beer.
TBA
Chicago Ale Fest Grant Park Drink beer in Grant Park surrounded by Buckingham Fountain, with the added benefit of not being lost at Lollapalooza.
TBA
Lagunitas Beer Circus Lagunitas Brewery Lagunitas beer, circus freaks, crazy costumes. What’s not to love?
TBA
AlphaBeer A.J. Hudson’s Public House Drink a beer for every letter of the alphabet. Take that, elementary school.
Jul 23 Sat
Chicago Craft Beer Festival Sheffield Ave between Webster and Fullerton Get boozy in Lincoln Park in conjunction with the annual Sheffield Music Festival & Garden Walk with 80+ craft beers from 40+ breweries.
TBA
Tour de Fat Palmer Square Park Fat Tire’s annual extravaganza of beer, bikes, and steampunk weirdness is not to be missed.
TBA
Naperville Ale Fest Naper Settlement One of the biggest beer fests in the 'burbs = one of the only reasons to visit the burbs.
TBA
Tribesfest Tribes Alehouse Tinley Park One of the biggest parties in the 'burbs at one of the best bars in the 'burbs.
TBA
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fest Array Tickets include tastings of beer, bourbon & whiskeys plus a BBQ lunch catered by Old Crow Smokehouse.
TBA
Bacon, Sports & Beer Celebration Union Station On hold last year, the return of this year’s holy trinity of (duh) beer, bacon, and sports games is a matter of faith at this point.
TBA
Old Irving Park Beer & BBQ Challenge St. Viator Elementary School Brewers and BBQ pit masters join forces for an epic pairing.
TBA
Oak Park Micro Brew Review Downtown Oak Park Do good by drinking beer at the Midwest’s largest zero-waste craft beer event.
TBA
Logan Square Beer Fest Logan Square Auditorium Expect live music from hipster bands and food truck eats in addition to the usual assemblage of brew.
TBA
Oktoberfest Chicago St. Alphonsus Church Tap kegs in church with St. Alphonsus Church’s in-house taproom as the party spews out into the street.
TBA
Berghoff Oktoberfest The Berghoff/Kluczynski Federal Plaza The Old Faithful of beer fests sets up shop at the Kluczynski Federal Plaza with outdoor bands, a public keg tapping, and special events inside the Berghoff.
TBA
Oaktoberfest Marion Street & North Boulevard Oak Park gets into the beer fest game with brews, bands, and all the usual amenities.
TBA
Goose Island 312 Urban Block Party Goose Island Fulton Street Brewery 25 heavy-hitting indie bands, specialty beers from Goose Island, and local food that may or may not include Hot Doug’s.
TBA
Festival of Barrel Aged Beers UIC Forum The country’s largest celebration of wood and barrel-aged beers plus the famous #BarricAle, which gives brewers the chance to create barrel-aged beer with only slight variables.
TBA
Motor Row Craft Beer & Wine Festival Wabash & 18th New fest kicked off Labor Day weekend last year featuring local brews in Chicago’s historic Motor Row district in the South Loop.
TBA
HOPS! Oktobefest VFW Post 5079 Join the crew from Homebrewer's Pride of the Southside for a Bridgeport pig roast at a VFW Hall with a variety of oddball homebrews and more familiar “pro” brews.
TBA
Independence Park Beer Fest Independence Park This new fest sets up show in an area of the city tragically underserved by beer fests.
TBA
Chicago Bacon & Beer Classic Soldier Field Vote for best beer in a variety of styles (pilsner, stout, pale, etc.) while crowning winners from local restos in food categories like best sweet, savory, and “people’s choice.”
TBA
Harvest Hopdown The Plaza at Millennium Park How to handle the crowds of tourists at Millennium Park? Beer. Lots of it.
TBA
Chicago Beer Festival Union Station Drink beer in Union Station. Without the train ride to some hellish location.
TBA
Beer Hoptacular Aragon Ballroom After going on hiatus in 2015, we expect the popular Lollapalooza of beer fests to return in 2016, but you never know.
TBA
Festiv-ale Block 37 One of Chicago’s fancier beer fests brings together high-end beers from the finest Midwestern breweries for charity (and the chance to win a 30-case “Tower of Beer”).
TBA
Beer Fest Beat Down Sears Centre What’s missing from your usual beer fest? Lucha libre wrestling, of course. Not anymore.
Dec 31 Sat
Brew Year’s Eve Salvage One Champagne is overrated. Spend your New Year’s Eve doing something a little different. Like a beer fest in a cool warehouse building.