Every Ohio Fall 2015 Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

As of today, our favorite season is over -- no, we don’t mean the Indians’ season (that ends next week, and actually ranks somewhere between winter, and the new season of Nashville) -- but it’s cool, ‘cause that means it’s officially fall and, judging by the 62 sweet festivals going down in Ohio over the next few months, it’s gonna be a pretty good time...

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

Resonance Music & Arts Festival Jam bands, EDM, and rock bring the summery vibes even into the fall.

Legend Valley, Thornville

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

Little Brown Jug Break out your derby gear and gather ’round the track for one of the most prestigious horse races in the country.   

Delaware

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Ohio Bacon Fest What makes everything better? Bacon. Restaurants throughout the city will gather to put a porky twist on their best dishes. Bonus: bacon-eating contest.

Columbus Commons, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

MidPoint Music Festival Purity Ring, Ride, Iron & Wine, and tUne-yArDs will headline a weekend of indie rock.

Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest Everyone’s German at Oktoberfest, where the beer is plentiful, the schnitzel is hot, and there’s plenty of polka dancing.

Ohio Expo Center/Ohio State Fairgrounds, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Night Market Vendors fill the streets with Asian-inspired street food, artisans peddle their goods, and bands rip through outdoor sets at this street fest near Cleveland’s own AsiaTown.

Rockwell Ave & East 21st St, Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Armenian Festival Armenian eats, delicious pastries, dancing, and an eclectic bazaar.

St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church, Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

FireFish Festival During the day, art installations take over storefronts, and theatrics take over the street. At night, fire dancers and jugglers illuminate the Black River Landing waterfront.

Broadway Ave, Lorain

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Geneva Grape Jamboree Wine country celebrates grape-harvesting season with tastings, grape stomping, and two giant parades.

Route 534 & Route 20, Geneva

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Rockin’ the Rivers Music & Rib Fest Ribs and rock & roll go hand in hand at the city’s largest street festival, which also has what is probably its largest beer garden.

Downtown Defiance

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Cincinnati Street Food Festival Outdoor music, arts and crafts, performers, and plenty of beer, along with the stars of the show: some of Cincy’s favorite food trucks and pop-up vendors.

Walnut Hills, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Cincy Summer Streets Rent a bike, try group yoga, create alley art, whip out your skate deck, or even do some belly dancing at this public-space extravaganza that turns streets into car-free zones for the day.

Pleasant St, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Music on the Porches Grab a picnic basket or chair as bands fill the front yards of local homes and businesses for live music throughout the day.

Peninsula

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Germantown Pretzel Festival A long-standing tradition of fresh-baked pretzels, live music, carnival rides, and local food. A mass bike ride through the countryside, the Twisted Pretzel Tour, coincides perfectly.

Veterans Memorial Playground, Germantown

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Ohio City Street Festival Two beer gardens featuring Great Lakes Brewing Company and more local brews, extended hours at the historic West Side Market, local retailers, and restaurant vendors from the city’s hottest food district, plus live performances, all along one of the liveliest strips in Cleveland.

Ohio City, Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Sep 27 Sun

Ohio Hempfest Meet at High Noon... hahagetit!... for jammin’ music and an all-day rally for hemp awareness.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus A new festival all about cartoons, graphic novels, and webcomics with panels and national speakers.

Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Woosterfest Join thousands Downtown for the infamous beer stein race, cornhole tournament, car show, and live music.

Wooster

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Ohio Swiss Fest Naturally, cheese steals the limelight, but stone throwing, an antique car show, and even yodeling happen in the heart of the “Little Switzerland of Ohio.”

Sugarcreek

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Worst Kept Secret Fest Sparked from the underground rock scene, local music, art, and food are center stage at this DIY fest.

Skate Naked, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

IngenuityFest A showcase of national innovation fusing art and technology with live music, interactive art, and sweet installations along the waterfront.  

Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Heritage of Flight Everything aviation including a classic cruise-in, pedal plane fly-offs, parachute jumps, and a parade of planes.

Main St, New Carlisle

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Cinema Wasteland Movie and Memorabilia Expo One of the last old-school fan conventions running, this weekend for horror fanatics boasts more than 60 hours of film, memorabilia, and collectibles.

Strongsville

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Hingetown Hoedown The sounds of the mountains come to the heart of the city with folk and bluegrass music alongside food trucks and local brews.

Ohio City, Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Celebration of the Hop IPA Fest More than 20 breweries come together in the name of IPAs, with plenty of sampling, and a vote to crown one beer the people’s hop champion, on the agenda.

Fat Head's Brewery, North Olmsted

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Moonlight Beer Fest Twenty-five breweries offering craft beer tastings, nationally acclaimed rock bands, food trucks, and a record fair.

Ace of Cups, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Weekend of Fire If you can’t take the heat, get out of the festival. National hot sauce vendors convene to offer up more than 300 samples ranging from mild to flaming hot.

Jungle Jim's International Market, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Bend in the River Art & Music Festival Live music, local brews, a slew of celebrity bartenders, food vendors, and artists take over the West side.

The Sanctuary, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Fashion Week Columbus Local and emerging designers rock the runway and host mixers, preview galas, and a grand finale fashion show.

Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Hyde Park Art Show The city’s largest one-day art fest highlights painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, crafts, and multimedia.

Hyde Park Square, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Woollybear Festival A massive, quirky gathering founded by legendary weatherman Dick Goddard with Woollybear costume and animal look-a-like contests, a parade, and race.

Downtown Vermilion

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

International Community Day More than 50 cultures show off their heritage through art and performances in the stunning museum atrium space.

Cleveland Museum of Art

Date

Event

Location

Oct 6 Tue

Something Russian Festival Poonchki donuts, halushka dumplings, and old country kielbasa are served up while an ethnic orchestra and dancers provide entertainment.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Mogadore

Date

Event

Location

Oct 7 Wed

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival More than 60 films from 28 countries telling true stories from all walks of life.

Chagrin Falls

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

LGBT Film Festival A premiere platform for movies from across the LGBT community.

The Neon, Dayton

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Akron Craft Beer Festival Thirty-eight beer and mead makers, both local and international, pour tastings of handcrafted and hard-to-find brews.

Akron Civic Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Columbus Italian Festival Authentic local eats, a bocce ball tournament, a parade of Italian dancers and music, and live eclectic music.

St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Cleveland Beer Week There are beer-inspired events on boats and trains, a Browns tailgate party, things like chocolate pairings, and the crowned jewel event, Brewzilla.

Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Trunk ‘R Treat Fall Festival A costume-filled classic car show with music, games, and sweets.

Beech Acres Park, Cincinnati 

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

DeBord’s Halloween Festival Live music, fire spinners, derby girls, classic cars, local vendors, and appearances by Big Chuck and Lil Jon.

Hardesty Park, Akron

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Sauerkraut Fest Nosh on sauerkraut pizza, egg rolls, cabbage soup, and even fudge (!) for the more adventurous.

North Main St, Waynesvile (Cincinnati)

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival A belly-busting showdown of the finest sauce-smothered meat slingers at the first official state of Ohio smoked meats and BBQ championship.

Public Square, Nelsonville

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Ubahn Fest Hip-hop and EDM go underground in this festival held at the Metro Transit Center below Downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Zombie Fest Get your face painted and freak out all the islanders when zombies run the streets in a relay and pub crawl.

Put-in-Bay

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Shock Around the Clock A 24-hour movie marathon with everything from heavy metal horror to vintage shorts and modern-day fright films.

Drexel Theater, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 21 Wed

Circleville Pumpkin Festival All pumpkin everything, including pumpkin floats in pumpkin parades, and more than 100,000lbs of pumpkin on display in the streets.

Circleville

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

HighBall A bewitching Halloween masquerade for the masses.

High St, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

OhioDance Fall Festival Classes, panels, and performances of all dance styles from Indian, to Flamenco, to classic ballet.

Ohio University, Athens

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Cleveland Comic Con Come out and cosplay with artists and animators from across the country.

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Middleburg Heights

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Rock the Core DC-based events org Drink the District brings its cider festival to Cinci for a day of drinking with local and regional breweries. Oh, and did we mention the food trucks on site?

Sawyer Point Park, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31-Nov 1

Oddmall An emporium of oddities, including crafts, comics, toys, collectibles, and other curiosities.

John S. Knight Center, Akron

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Cyclocross Festival Three days of cyclocross racing through the city to promote everything bike related.

Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Akron Comicon Hang with the creators of comic book, superhero, and sci-fi favorites.

University of Akron Quaker Square

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

International Festival Live cultural entertainment, ethnic eats/cooking demonstrations, an international shopping bazaar, and a Parade of Nations spotlights the diversity of Central Ohio.

Celeste Center, Columbus

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival Nationally renowned acoustic, bluegrass, and gospel acts bring their old-timey sounds inside.

Roberts Centre, Wilmington

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Craftin’ Outlaws An alternative indie craft gathering with plenty of local handmade gifts for the holidays.

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

TapFest Home Brewing Competition and Festival Home beer brewers throughout Cincinnati compete for the top spot while Tap & Screw beers/eats are served.

Tap & Screw Brewery, Cincinnati

Date

Event

Location

Nov 18 Wed

Cleveland Comedy Festival Stand-up, improv, and sketch comedians bring the laughs at a variety of shows in Downtown.

Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

Cleveland Flea Holiday Market Artisan foods converge with hip, locally produced handmade goods and vintage shopping options.

Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

Polka Weekend! Twenty-seven Cleveland-style polka bands, three days of dancing, and a Polka Hall of Fame extravaganza. Na zdravje!

Downtown Marriott, Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Nov 28 Sat

WinterFest An outdoor wonderland of ice sculptures, crafty shopping thanks to Cleveland Bazaar, holiday bowling, and the debut of Cleveland Whiskey’s Christmas in Cleveland cocktail to keep you warm.

Playhouse Square, Cleveland

Date

Event

Location

Nov 29 Sun

Genghis Con A showcase of the best of the best from regional small presses, zine makers, and comic artists.

Lake Erie Building, Lakewood

