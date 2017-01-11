Every Ohio Fall 2015 Festival Worth Going to, Now in One Calendar

As of today, our favorite season is over -- no, we don’t mean the Indians’ season (that ends next week, and actually ranks somewhere between winter, and the new season of Nashville) -- but it’s cool, ‘cause that means it’s officially fall and, judging by the 62 sweet festivals going down in Ohio over the next few months, it’s gonna be a pretty good time...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Resonance Music & Arts Festival Jam bands, EDM, and rock bring the summery vibes even into the fall.
Legend Valley, Thornville
Sep 24 Thu
Little Brown Jug Break out your derby gear and gather ’round the track for one of the most prestigious horse races in the country.
Delaware
Sep 25 Fri
Ohio Bacon Fest What makes everything better? Bacon. Restaurants throughout the city will gather to put a porky twist on their best dishes. Bonus: bacon-eating contest.
Columbus Commons, Columbus
Sep 25 Fri
MidPoint Music Festival Purity Ring, Ride, Iron & Wine, and tUne-yArDs will headline a weekend of indie rock.
Cincinnati
Sep 25 Fri
Oktoberfest Everyone’s German at Oktoberfest, where the beer is plentiful, the schnitzel is hot, and there’s plenty of polka dancing.
Ohio Expo Center/Ohio State Fairgrounds, Columbus
Sep 25 Fri
Night Market Vendors fill the streets with Asian-inspired street food, artisans peddle their goods, and bands rip through outdoor sets at this street fest near Cleveland’s own AsiaTown.
Rockwell Ave & East 21st St, Cleveland
Sep 25 Fri
Armenian Festival Armenian eats, delicious pastries, dancing, and an eclectic bazaar.
St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church, Cleveland
Sep 26 Sat
FireFish Festival During the day, art installations take over storefronts, and theatrics take over the street. At night, fire dancers and jugglers illuminate the Black River Landing waterfront.
Broadway Ave, Lorain
Sep 26 Sat
Geneva Grape Jamboree Wine country celebrates grape-harvesting season with tastings, grape stomping, and two giant parades.
Route 534 & Route 20, Geneva
Sep 26 Sat
Rockin’ the Rivers Music & Rib Fest Ribs and rock & roll go hand in hand at the city’s largest street festival, which also has what is probably its largest beer garden.
Downtown Defiance
Sep 26 Sat
Cincinnati Street Food Festival Outdoor music, arts and crafts, performers, and plenty of beer, along with the stars of the show: some of Cincy’s favorite food trucks and pop-up vendors.
Walnut Hills, Cincinnati
Sep 26 Sat
Cincy Summer Streets Rent a bike, try group yoga, create alley art, whip out your skate deck, or even do some belly dancing at this public-space extravaganza that turns streets into car-free zones for the day.
Pleasant St, Cincinnati
Sep 26 Sat
Music on the Porches Grab a picnic basket or chair as bands fill the front yards of local homes and businesses for live music throughout the day.
Peninsula
Sep 26 Sat
Germantown Pretzel Festival A long-standing tradition of fresh-baked pretzels, live music, carnival rides, and local food. A mass bike ride through the countryside, the Twisted Pretzel Tour, coincides perfectly.
Veterans Memorial Playground, Germantown
Sep 27 Sun
Ohio City Street Festival Two beer gardens featuring Great Lakes Brewing Company and more local brews, extended hours at the historic West Side Market, local retailers, and restaurant vendors from the city’s hottest food district, plus live performances, all along one of the liveliest strips in Cleveland.
Ohio City, Cleveland
Sep 27 Sun
Ohio Hempfest Meet at High Noon... hahagetit!... for jammin’ music and an all-day rally for hemp awareness.
Oct 1 Thu
Cartoon Crossroads Columbus A new festival all about cartoons, graphic novels, and webcomics with panels and national speakers.
Columbus
Oct 2 Fri
Woosterfest Join thousands Downtown for the infamous beer stein race, cornhole tournament, car show, and live music.
Wooster
Oct 2 Fri
Ohio Swiss Fest Naturally, cheese steals the limelight, but stone throwing, an antique car show, and even yodeling happen in the heart of the “Little Switzerland of Ohio.”
Sugarcreek
Oct 2 Fri
Worst Kept Secret Fest Sparked from the underground rock scene, local music, art, and food are center stage at this DIY fest.
Skate Naked, Columbus
Oct 2 Fri
IngenuityFest A showcase of national innovation fusing art and technology with live music, interactive art, and sweet installations along the waterfront.
Cleveland
Oct 2 Fri
Heritage of Flight Everything aviation including a classic cruise-in, pedal plane fly-offs, parachute jumps, and a parade of planes.
Main St, New Carlisle
Oct 2 Fri
Cinema Wasteland Movie and Memorabilia Expo One of the last old-school fan conventions running, this weekend for horror fanatics boasts more than 60 hours of film, memorabilia, and collectibles.
Strongsville
Oct 3 Sat
Hingetown Hoedown The sounds of the mountains come to the heart of the city with folk and bluegrass music alongside food trucks and local brews.
Ohio City, Cleveland
Oct 3 Sat
Celebration of the Hop IPA Fest More than 20 breweries come together in the name of IPAs, with plenty of sampling, and a vote to crown one beer the people’s hop champion, on the agenda.
Fat Head's Brewery, North Olmsted
Oct 3 Sat
Moonlight Beer Fest Twenty-five breweries offering craft beer tastings, nationally acclaimed rock bands, food trucks, and a record fair.
Ace of Cups, Columbus
Oct 3 Sat
Weekend of Fire If you can’t take the heat, get out of the festival. National hot sauce vendors convene to offer up more than 300 samples ranging from mild to flaming hot.
Jungle Jim's International Market, Cincinnati
Oct 3 Sat
Bend in the River Art & Music Festival Live music, local brews, a slew of celebrity bartenders, food vendors, and artists take over the West side.
The Sanctuary, Cincinnati
Oct 3 Sat
Fashion Week Columbus Local and emerging designers rock the runway and host mixers, preview galas, and a grand finale fashion show.
Columbus
Oct 4 Sun
Hyde Park Art Show The city’s largest one-day art fest highlights painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, crafts, and multimedia.
Hyde Park Square, Cincinnati
Oct 4 Sun
Woollybear Festival A massive, quirky gathering founded by legendary weatherman Dick Goddard with Woollybear costume and animal look-a-like contests, a parade, and race.
Downtown Vermilion
Oct 4 Sun
International Community Day More than 50 cultures show off their heritage through art and performances in the stunning museum atrium space.
Cleveland Museum of Art
Oct 6 Tue
Something Russian Festival Poonchki donuts, halushka dumplings, and old country kielbasa are served up while an ethnic orchestra and dancers provide entertainment.
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Mogadore
Oct 7 Wed
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival More than 60 films from 28 countries telling true stories from all walks of life.
Chagrin Falls
Oct 8 Thu
LGBT Film Festival A premiere platform for movies from across the LGBT community.
The Neon, Dayton
Oct 9 Fri
Akron Craft Beer Festival Thirty-eight beer and mead makers, both local and international, pour tastings of handcrafted and hard-to-find brews.
Akron Civic Theatre
Oct 9 Fri
Columbus Italian Festival Authentic local eats, a bocce ball tournament, a parade of Italian dancers and music, and live eclectic music.
St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, Columbus
Oct 9 Fri
Cleveland Beer Week There are beer-inspired events on boats and trains, a Browns tailgate party, things like chocolate pairings, and the crowned jewel event, Brewzilla.
Cleveland
Oct 10 Sat
Trunk ‘R Treat Fall Festival A costume-filled classic car show with music, games, and sweets.
Beech Acres Park, Cincinnati
Oct 10 Sat
DeBord’s Halloween Festival Live music, fire spinners, derby girls, classic cars, local vendors, and appearances by Big Chuck and Lil Jon.
Hardesty Park, Akron
Oct 10 Sat
Sauerkraut Fest Nosh on sauerkraut pizza, egg rolls, cabbage soup, and even fudge (!) for the more adventurous.
North Main St, Waynesvile (Cincinnati)
Oct 16 Fri
Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival A belly-busting showdown of the finest sauce-smothered meat slingers at the first official state of Ohio smoked meats and BBQ championship.
Public Square, Nelsonville
Oct 16 Fri
Ubahn Fest Hip-hop and EDM go underground in this festival held at the Metro Transit Center below Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati
Oct 17 Sat
Zombie Fest Get your face painted and freak out all the islanders when zombies run the streets in a relay and pub crawl.
Put-in-Bay
Oct 17 Sat
Shock Around the Clock A 24-hour movie marathon with everything from heavy metal horror to vintage shorts and modern-day fright films.
Drexel Theater, Columbus
Oct 21 Wed
Circleville Pumpkin Festival All pumpkin everything, including pumpkin floats in pumpkin parades, and more than 100,000lbs of pumpkin on display in the streets.
Circleville
Oct 23 Fri
OhioDance Fall Festival Classes, panels, and performances of all dance styles from Indian, to Flamenco, to classic ballet.
Ohio University, Athens
Oct 24 Sat
Cleveland Comic Con Come out and cosplay with artists and animators from across the country.
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Middleburg Heights
Oct 31 Sat
Rock the Core DC-based events org Drink the District brings its cider festival to Cinci for a day of drinking with local and regional breweries. Oh, and did we mention the food trucks on site?
Sawyer Point Park, Cincinnati
Nov 1 Sun
Cyclocross Festival Three days of cyclocross racing through the city to promote everything bike related.
Cincinnati
Nov 7 Sat
Akron Comicon Hang with the creators of comic book, superhero, and sci-fi favorites.
University of Akron Quaker Square
Nov 7 Sat
International Festival Live cultural entertainment, ethnic eats/cooking demonstrations, an international shopping bazaar, and a Parade of Nations spotlights the diversity of Central Ohio.
Celeste Center, Columbus
Nov 13 Fri
Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival Nationally renowned acoustic, bluegrass, and gospel acts bring their old-timey sounds inside.
Roberts Centre, Wilmington
Nov 14 Sat
Craftin’ Outlaws An alternative indie craft gathering with plenty of local handmade gifts for the holidays.
Greater Columbus Convention Center
Nov 14 Sat
TapFest Home Brewing Competition and Festival Home beer brewers throughout Cincinnati compete for the top spot while Tap & Screw beers/eats are served.
Tap & Screw Brewery, Cincinnati
Nov 18 Wed
Cleveland Comedy Festival Stand-up, improv, and sketch comedians bring the laughs at a variety of shows in Downtown.
Cleveland
Nov 20 Fri
Cleveland Flea Holiday Market Artisan foods converge with hip, locally produced handmade goods and vintage shopping options.
Cleveland
Nov 26 Thu
Polka Weekend! Twenty-seven Cleveland-style polka bands, three days of dancing, and a Polka Hall of Fame extravaganza. Na zdravje!
Downtown Marriott, Cleveland
Nov 28 Sat
WinterFest An outdoor wonderland of ice sculptures, crafty shopping thanks to Cleveland Bazaar, holiday bowling, and the debut of Cleveland Whiskey’s Christmas in Cleveland cocktail to keep you warm.
Playhouse Square, Cleveland
Nov 29 Sun
Genghis Con A showcase of the best of the best from regional small presses, zine makers, and comic artists.
Lake Erie Building, Lakewood
