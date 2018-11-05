Everything You Need to Do in Cleveland this Holiday Season

Light up your leg lamps, Cleveland: The holiday season will soon be upon us. While we promise not to judge you for watching Netflix’s The Christmas Prince 18 times in as many days, we would encourage you not to do that; instead, take advantage of the robust range of holiday traditions, old and new, that Cleveland has to offer. Our holiday calendar is guaranteed to have you saying “Fudge yes!” (but you didn’t say “fudge”).
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Pizza, the Ultimate Party Appetizer
Get to the I-X Christmas Connection
November 16-18
I-X Center
So cool, so fun! Get to the I-X Center’s 700-booth holidaygasm for a head start on shopping, decorating, and, presumably, children crying at the sight of Santa Claus.
Cost: Tickets start at $14
Celebrate Barksgiving
November 18
Terrestrial Brewing
If you love brunch, and you love dog-watching, you’d better check out this Thanksgiving-themed brunch at one of the city’s strongest breweries; Any Thyme, Any Plate prepares the human food.
Cost: $28 a plate
Party cautiously at The Vault
November 21
The Vault
The folks at jazz-age-themed cocktail bar The Vault have named their Thanksgiving Eve shindig A Little Party Never Killed Nobody. Did they not read to the end of The Great Gatsby?
Cost: Free admission, drinks are in the $10 range
Get basted on Thanksgiving Eve
November 21
Wild Eagle Saloon
Honestly, this bar's downtown party is worth attending for the name alone: Let's Get Basted! Turkey will inevitably be served, because you definitely won’t be getting enough of that in the days ahead.
Cost: Free admission
Spend Black Friday at a record store
November 23
Brittany’s Record Shop
Our humble suggestion for a less terrible way to spend Black Friday: Get to Brittany’s Record Shop in Slavic Village for a live DJ and a quality browsing selection for hip-hop, reggae, and soul vinyl.
Cost: Bring cash for those records
Wax your mustache for the Wizbang! Holiday Show
November 23-24
Cleveland Public Theatre
Pinch & Squeal, Cleveland’s raunchy vaudevillian duo, lead this throwback circus of acrobatics, lewd song numbers, and witty '20s-style banter.
Cost: $30
Support charity with fancy drinks
November 23-December 30
The Spotted Owl
For the second year running, Tremont mainstay The Spotted Owl joins the international Miracle Pop-Up bar network. Expect decor that looks like Christmas exploded, and holiday-themed cocktails that raise money for charity.
Cost: Miracle cocktails will be in the $10-15 range
Get lit at Winterfest Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival
November 24
Public Square
Fireworks in winter? You’re damn right; this is Cleveland. Airborn pyrotechnics, Santa sightings, and some of the prettiest tree lights in the city make it worth braving the cold.
Cost: Free
Get theatrical for the holidays
November 28 - December 3
Of course Playhouse Square offers more than one great annual holiday tradition: A Christmas Carol from Great Lakes Theater or the slightly newer A Christmas Story from Cleveland Play House. Get tickets while you can!
Cost: $15 and up
Unleash your inner drag queen
November 28
House of Blues Cleveland
The Nice list is overrated; join contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race as they take the stage for "A Drag Queen Christmas -The Naughty Tour."
Cost: $41-165.75
25th Annual Holiday CircleFest
November 30
Wade Oval
University Circle’s yearly tradition features ice carving, horse-drawn carriage rides, and, on Sunday, free admission to the area’s plentiful museums and galleries.
Cost: Free admission, but bring money for skating, food, etc.
Go for a neighborhood art walk
November 30-December 2
Little Italy
A holiday art walk is a great excuse to roam the cobblestone streets and redbrick houses of Little Italy. Expect wine tastings, handmade jewelry, and Sinatra singing carols from every storefront.
Cost: Free
Get cozy with North Coast Men's Chorus
December 1-2
Playhouse Square
Advertised as Northeast Ohio’s largest LGBTQ performing arts group, North Coast Men’s Chorus has made a Cleveland tradition of their holiday concert. This year’s Snowbound show promises a delightful evening of Yuletide-themed song and dance.
Cost: Tickets start at $10
Run like Ralphie
December 1
Tremont
If you’ve ever dreamed of running a 5K alongside grown people in bunny suits and leg lamp costumes (yes, it’s a thing), sign yourself up for the annual Christmas Story Run from Tower City to Tremont.
Cost: $5 and up for registration
Get some Oms in with holiday yoga
December 2
RED Space
The holidays are stressful, so we’re told; let the folks from Cleveland Yoga alleviate that with a day of yoga instruction and shopping from local vendors.
Cost: Free (but you need to register)
Have a Sunnyvale Christmas with the Trailer Park Boys
December 2
Playhouse Square
The improbable success run of “Canada’s most lovable miscreants” has spanned itself into a nationally touring holiday show. Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, and Randy bring their raunchy humor to the State Theatre.
Cost: $25 and up
Crash the 29th Annual Best Party of the Year
December 7
Westin Inn Downtown
The price tag on this humbly-named gala might be a little steep, but raising funds for the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland is a good reason to drop a load of cash. Bust out your black ties and cocktail dresses for this one.
Cost: Starts at $99 per person
Get grouchy on Scrooge's Nite Out
December 7
Cleveland Grays Armory Museum
Advertised as “a rave before people knew raves,” Scrooge’s Night Out is an annual excuse to wander through pretty cool piece of Cleveland history while buzzed.
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Krampus Night
December 8
Hansa Brewery
Criminally underrated Hansa Brewery hosts this opportunity to meet Krampus, a nightmarish sort of anti-Santa creature from Eastern European mythology. Take a picture with the monster, or pick up some Krampus gear of your own.
Cost: TBD
Wax nostalgic about CLE
December 12
Music Box
Join local writer Laura DeMarco, author of Lost Cleveland, as she takes us on a guided tour of the city’s glory days with a holiday-centric (think Higbee’s) emphasis.
Cost: Free admission, optional $20 pre-fixe meal
Catch The Nutcracker onstage
December 13-16
Hanna Theatre
You can shell out the franchise-ified movie version if you like, but nothing compares to seeing Tchaikovsky's classic performed on stage by The Cleveland Ballet.
Cost: Starts at $25
Peruse a Holiday Market
December 14-15
Screw Factory
You could panic and order all your gifts last-minute on Amazon, OR you could wander the post-industrial halls of Lakewood’s Screw Factory art space and shop for gifts from local artists and makers. No shipping fees on this one.
Cost: Free admission
Get Toys for Tots (but also, Shots)
December 15
Shooters
The concept behind this Toys for Tots fundraising event is simple, but glorious: Bring a toy, and you get a shot and a beer. That’s charity the Cleveland way.
Cost: Just bring a toy, son!
Bar Crawl for Charity
December 15
The Flats
This day brings Cleveland two bar crawls for good causes: Ugly Sweater for Rainbow Babies & Children’s, or 12 Bars of Charity for various area charities like the Food Bank. The choice is yours.
Cost: $30 for 12 Bars, TBD for Ugly Sweater
Drink in the holidays with Straight No Chaser
December 16
Playhouse Square
You may know them as the guys who did that cute song with Kristen Bell, but the a cappella boys of Straight No Chaser have mastered the art of making Christmas songs sound like drinking songs. Join them on their One Shot Tour in the State Theatre.
Cost: $30 and up
Enjoy a "Spice"-y Santa Brunch
December 16
Spice Kitchen+Bar
If you have to get pictures with Santa, you may as well do it at one of the best brunch spots (and overall restaurants) in the city.
Cost: Spice Brunch will run you $20-30 a person without cocktails. But why would you do that?
Winter Warm Up 2018
December 22
The Agora
The shiny new Agora plays host to this ninth annual, multi-stage dance party. This year’s lineup is still TBD, but past acts have include Minnesota, Wuki, and K Theory, so you can safely assume it'll be a strong showing.
Cost: $19.99-29.99
Celebrate Bill Squire’s Christmakwanzakah
December 23
The Agora
Cleveland-based Bill Squire’s got some wild stories to tell, and attendees will be able to enjoy this holiday-themed comedy show inside the newly renovated Agora.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Celebrate Princemas
December 29
Grog Shop
No better way to celebrate the week between Christmas and New Years than with a Grog Shop dance party honoring The Purple One. DJ Darrick Grant will be spinning the tunes, which'll include "hits, rarities, b-sides, and associated artists" -- so there's a decent chance you'll get to dance to "Jungle Love."
Cost: $10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
December 30
Quicken Loans Arena
Bang your head along to an electrified Carol of the Bells with this longstanding Cleveland holiday engagement, performed by the touring group who've made Christmas a hell of a lot more metal than it was in the past.
Cost: $90 and up
Treat yourself to a NYE Nautical Gala
December 31
Nautica Queen
The perks of spending New Year’s Eve on the lake: an unlimited buffet, a life DJ, and a bottle of Champagne for you and your date. Check out the buffet menu, and note that reservations are refundable until 5pm on December 21 -- so if you get a last-minute invite elsewhere, you're flexible.
Cost: $89
New Years Eve Worldwide Wagyu Tasting
December 31
Ushabu
It turns out most kobe beef in American restaurants is bogus, and the real stuff is hard to find. The folks at hot-pot spot Ushabu offer a New Year’s opportunity for gourmands and meat lovers looking for the real deal.
Cost: $175 per person
New Years on the Water 2018-2019
December 31
Shooters on the Water
Back in the day, your mom and dad partied in The Flats; complete the Cleveland party cycle by ringing in the New Year at this area institution, which includes options for a buffet dinner and an open bar. Really, though, when is an open bar ever "optional"?
Cost: Tickets start at $50 for the buffet only, $85 for the open bar, or $130 for both
Sign up here for our daily Cleveland email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.