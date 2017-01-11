must-dos
What You Should Do in Cleveland Literally Every Day This Fall

dragon boat race
Dragon Boat Racing | windmoon/Shutterstock

Fall, arguably the best, most beautiful, and overall most tolerable of our four seasons, is finally hitting Cleveland. It's time to dig up your Dawg Pound mask, pick which Cavs champion (it's "Weeping JR Smith") you'll be for Halloween this year, and take in the changing color of autumn leaves (NEO really does get the most stunning fall trees!) with all the pumpkin beer and hayrides you can handle. On the days you're unsure how to best enjoy our brief yet perfect weather, we've made a list of something to do very literally every day this fall:

GWAR
September
Gwar performs in Ohio | 3 song photography/Shutterstock
September
Wednesday
Sep 7
Tell your life story
The Happy Dog Detroit Ave.
Keep Talking is a storytelling show where contestants tell humorous real-life stories about the trials and tribulations of being alive. This month’s theme is “Change of Plans” and will be hosted by comedian Adam Richard.
Wednesday
Sep 7
Get your Trekkie on
Cedar Lee Theatre
Join Jason Davis, museum astronomer, for a detailed discussion about the science behind Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan after a screening of the film during this month’s Reel Science event.
Thursday
Sep 8
Preview a Hullaballoo
The Nash
Project Runway contestant Valerie Mayen organizes an annual fashion show as an alternative to subpar Cleveland Fashion Week offerings. Here, she’ll offer a sneak peek of her Heritage Collection accompanied by free appetizers, drinks, and bowling as well as a chance to pre-order a seat for the actual show.
Friday
Sep 9
Wine and dine on a community farm
Ben Franklin Community Garden
Chef Joe Horvath of Toast teams up with Goldhorn Brewery's brewmaster, Joel Warger, to create a four-course menu made from ingredients sourced from the largest community garden in Ohio.
Friday
Sep 9
MIX IT UP AT CMA
The Cleveland Museum of Art
This monthly event invites socialites to enjoy special exhibitions and a themed party in the galleries after-hours. Mughal, India is the setting for this month, with Indian-inspired food, dancing, and music.
Saturday
Sep 10
GO BACK TO COLLEGE... RADIO
Mather Memorial Courtyard
Case Western Reserve University’s WRUW-FM hosts the 35th Annual Studio-A-Rama concert, an all-day concert featuring 11 bands, including national acts Eternal Summers and New Salem Witch Hunters, along with local groups soft copy, The Commonwealth, Wesley Who, and many more.
Saturday
Sep 10
CYCLE TO THE METROPARKS
Edgewater Beach
NEOCycle Festival returns for its third year, inviting cycling enthusiasts and music lovers to hang out by the beach and enjoy free performances and events in addition to bike races.
Saturday
Sep 10
HOEDOWN AT HINGETOWN
Church Ave & W. 29 St
Break out your cowboy boots and come dance to folk, bluegrass, and new-grass music for free in the heart of Hingetown.
Saturday
Sep 10
RUMMAGE FOR FINDS AT THE FLEA
Tyler Village
Over a hundred handpicked retail and food vendors congregate at this outdoor marketplace once a month. Get your holiday shopping started real early, or hunt down a covetable vintage find.
Saturday
Sep 10
GET ALL-ACCESS
Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University
Sia, Leslie Jones, Natalie Lafourcade, and Jessica Williams all come to Cleveland for a free concert in order to bring awareness to abortion rights access.
Saturday
Sep 10
WAKE UP AND SMELL THE SKUNKS
South Central Park
Skunk lovers unite to celebrate this stinky mammal with contests to crown the best-dressed skunk, king and queen skunks, as well as speakers hosting discussions on skunk-related topics. It’s sure to be a black-and-white affair.
Saturday
Sep 10
DRINK ALL DAY IN LAKEWOOD
St. Charles Ave.
Get ready for day drinking at the Lakewood Wine and Craft Beer Festival, where nearly 100 different breweries and wineries will strut their stuff and serve up the finest libations in town.
Sunday
Sep 11
EAT BRUNCH ON THE 105
Superior & E. 105
Gather in Glenville for their last event of the season, where a seated community brunch will kick off free entertainment and kids' activities during an action-packed afternoon.
Sunday
Sep 11
SHUCK SOME OYSTERS
Stone Mad Pub, Restaurant, & Bocce
The 6th Annual Oyster Festival is on in Detroit Shoreway! See how many oysters you can shuck, shoot, and most importantly, enjoy.
Monday
Sep 12
COMPETE IN TRIVIAL PURSUITS
The Happy Dog Detroit Ave.
Every Monday night, Happy Dog hosts some of the most difficult trivia around, winding through six rounds of grab-bag questions with artist and album rounds. The highest scores win tchotchkes. Bring your smart friends; you’ll need them!
Tuesday
Sep 13
BE A DISNEY PRINCESS
Yuzu
Tonight, sing karaoke to your favorite Disney songs, and if the moment’s right, come dressed like a prince or princess. If you have a flying carpet, feel free to bring that too (we hear it’s easier than requesting an Uber).
Wednesday
Sep 14
HEAR LOWER DENS AT THE ROCK HALL
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
As part of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Sonic Sessions concert series where the best up-and-coming rock bands put on a show for only $5, attendees can enjoy the scenic views of Lake Erie for free.
Thursday
Sep 15
GET GROSSED OUT WITH GWAR
Agora Theater
GWAR is an American heavy metal band known for over-the-top antics and gruesome costuming. Styled as barbaric interplanetary warriors, the band members spray fake blood, semen, and urine out from the stage to the crowd’s disgust and delight.
Friday
Sep 16
SAY GOODBYE TO THE MEAN STREAK
Cedar Point
Pay respects to what was once the tallest and fastest coaster in the park. Guests will ride one last time before reading the Mean Streak’s last rites and marching in a procession to the Dead Rides Cemetery.
Friday
Sep 16
DON'T MISS THE BOAT
East 9th Street Pier
Go on a two-hour late-night cruise aboard the GOODTIME III, where you’ll party on the open seas. This ship leaves on time, every time.
Saturday
Sep 17
TAKE A PICTURE WITH A DRAGON… BOAT
Nautica Entertainment Complex
Dragon boat racing is one of the fastest growing water sports in the world. A dragon boat is 40ft long and can fit a whopping 22 people inside. The race also promotes awareness of Asian culture and communities in Greater Cleveland.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
CELEBRATE THE ARTS
Lincoln Park
The Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival is a culmination of the arts programming in the neighborhood for the summer. The weekend breaks down into four themed categories: educational, community, cultural, and visual/performing arts events.
Saturday
Sep 17
RIDE ON TWO WHEELS TO A BLOCK PARTY
Ohio City Moto
Whether you have a motorcycle, moped, or just a bicycle, hang out with Ohio City Moto today as they drink to the end of the summer and party into the evening with live DJs, bands, and vendors aplenty.
Saturday
Sep 17
SWIM TO FIREFISH FESTIVAL
Downtown Lorain
See what the second Firefish Festival has in store as it spurs civic engagement, enterprise, and economic stimulus in the immediate community. Extended hours and brand-new programming have been added for this year.
Saturday
Sep 17
SHOP VINYL AND VINTAGE
Sachsenheim Hall
For WCSB’s 40th anniversary, it’s cleaning out its closet and hooking us up with the best vinyl and vintage clothing that Cleveland has to offer.
Sunday
Sep 18
TAILGATE THE FIRST BROWNS HOME GAME
Muni Lot
Wake up at the crack of dawn and set up your Browns shrine in the back of your pickup truck. It’s the first home game of the 2016 season with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Dawg Pound, so grab a seat at the stadium or pop a squat at your favorite sports bar.
Sunday
Sep 18
SEE LAURYN HILL IN CONCERT
Hard Rock Rocksino
Best known for her smash hit "Doo-Wop (That Thing)," Hill stepped out of the public eye, but now she’s back.
Sunday
Sep 18
UNLEASH YOUR INNER ARTIST
The Cleveland Museum of Art
The Cleveland Museum of Art has hosted a live art festival on the sidewalk surrounding its lagoon each year since 1990. Buy a square and professional-quality chalks either as an individual or with a group.
Sunday
Sep 18
COME TO A CLAM BAKE
US Bank Parking Lot, Downtown Willoughby
This meal includes a dozen clams, a half-chicken, candied potatoes, redskin potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, a roll with butter, and New England clam chowder.
Monday
Sep 19
CATCH A MOVIE AT CLEVELAND CINEMA
Cleveland Cinema locations
Mondays are ripe with bargains at the movies, with $6 admission to new Hollywood hits and indie box office favorites.
Tuesday
Sep 20
LISTEN TO YOUR FAVORITE RECORD
Jukebox
Tuesday nights are bring-your-own-vinyl or borrow-the-bar’s, but either way you get to pick the song to boogie down to, just like in The Get Down.
Wednesday
Sep 21
EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH ASIATOWN
Park To Shop
Proprietors of Wok n Roll Food Truck take a busload of food tourists to AsiaTown eateries like Li Wah, Korea House, and Siam Café to sample traditional dishes at each.
Thursday
Sep 22
DO THE CHA-CHA
Viva Dance Studio
Salsa, mambo, kizomba, and other forms of Latin dance are taught to couples before an open dance night with a DJ at this sizzling studio near Downtown.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
SEE WHAT INGENUITY SOUNDS LIKE
5401 Hamilton Ave.
This event features art installations, vendors, and technology and art demonstrations, as well as a stacked lineup of local and national bands that are being announced daily until the 12th Ingenuity Fest.
Saturday
Sep 24
ENJOY BEER AND BACON
Heinen's Downtown
Today only, Heinen's will provide shoppers with two things they love the most artfully paired together.
Saturday
Sep 24
TAKE YOUR DOG TO PROM
Yuzu
Dress up your four-legged friend and take commemorative photos, drink punch, and dance with your bestie. Who cares that your high school crush wouldn’t take you to prom? You have your dog now.
Saturday
Sep 24
DANCE IN THE STREET
Ohio City
Neighborhood food vendors from The West Side Market will be onsite at the Ohio City Street Festival with the Ohio City Farms stand selling produce and giving tours nearby while live music serenades W 25th. The afterparty will take place at Market Garden Brewery.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
HOP TO THE HEIGHTS
Cleveland Heights
Over 60 bands will participate in this two-day free event inside 27 venues lining the streets of Cedar Fairmount and Cedar Lee neighborhoods.
Saturday
Sep 24
SEE A MOVIE AT CINEMATHEQUE
The Cleveland Cinematheque
Celebrate Art House Theater Day by watching New Faces of French Animation, Laughter in Hell, or Law and Order & Afraid to Talk.
Sunday
Sep 25
FOLLOW THE FOLIAGE
Holden Arboretum
The Murch Canopy Walk is 500ft of elevated walkways built above the forest floor, culminating in a 120ft tower where you can see straight across the city to Lake Erie.
Monday
Sep 26
BE ONE WITH THE ANIMALS
Perkins Wildlife Center at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Learn about our ecosystem by interacting with animals you hopefully won’t find in your backyard, like bobcats, foxes, and bald eagles.
Tuesday
Sep 27
GET THROWN INTO THE RING
Quicken Loans Arena
WWE SmackDown LIVE is in town with champion wrestlers Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and more in a six-man tag-team match.
Wednesday
Sep 28
MAKE A DATE WITH MAROON 5
Quicken Loans Arena
Adam Levine has rightfully been referred to as one of the sexiest men on the planet (by us), so why wouldn’t you take this opportunity to look lovingly into his eyes via jumbo screen for an intimate evening alongside an arena of shrieking fans?
Wednesday
Sep 28
HANG OUT FOR HOPPY HOUR
The Cleveland Botanical Gardens
The Botanical Gardens host an evening of fraternizing in the garden while guests learn about kombucha and other locally sourced brews, this month featuring Wild Ohio Brewing and Dayton Beer Co.
Thursday
Sep 29
MINGLE WITH WRITERS AND READERS
Tabletop Board Game Café
Lit Cleveland plays host to writers of nonfiction, poetry, and various other styles at its bi-annual mixer with live readings and information about upcoming workshops.
Thursday
Sep 29
ROCK THE BLOCK
Market Square Park
Great Lakes Brewing Company is ending its neighborhood appreciation week with a bang, or more specifically with indie rock band Saintseneca performing for free with openers and food trucks.
Friday
Sep 30
TASTE THE SEASON'S SPOILS
Rozi's Wine House
Sample more than 18 varieties of the season’s pumpkin beer selections on draft, from stouts to IPAs; there is something at this reputable wine and spirit shop for everyone.
Friday
Sep 30
PARTY AT NIGHT
E. 21st & Rockwell Ave
The final Night Market Cleveland event of the year will host a rock band from Japan, Dhamakapella, an Asian fusion dance group, and many more entertainers, along with all of the foods you’ve come to know and love from AsiaTown vendors.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 2
EXPERIENCE AUTUMN AT THE RIVER
Flats East Bank
SCENE Magazine hosts Maize: Autumn at the Flats festival, taking place all weekend with a hay bale maze, train rides through the flats, and fall foods like kettle corn, cornbread, chili, mulled cider, and pumpkin spice lattes.
indoor go karts
October
Indoor Go Kart Racing | Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock
October
Saturday
Oct 1
GO ON A BOB’S BURGERS-THEMED BAR CRAWL
Yuzu
Bob’s Burgers costumes are highly encouraged to participate in a photo scavenger hunt up and down Madison Ave with the winners announced at midnight.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-2
STEP BACK IN TIME
Hale Farm & Village
Take in the sights, smells, and tastes of the Cuyahoga Valley at autumn just like the settlers did in the 1800s during Harvest Festival. The history nerd in your life will love this.
Monday
Oct 3
LEARN UKULELE
Nano Brew
You can rent a ukulele or bring your own and Sheila Das of creative concepts in music will lead uk-enthusiasts in simple melodies at the bar.
Tuesday
Oct 4
GET SCARED FOR CHARITY
Bloodview Haunted House
This haunted house is staffed by volunteers from the Cleveland Lions Club and scares are provided by The Legion of Terror, comprised of area thespians and horror enthusiasts. Each week the theme there changes and all proceeds are donated to charity and upkeep of the grounds.
Tuesday
Oct 4
JOIN AN INDOOR GO KART LEAGUE
High Voltage Indoor Karting
For six weeks, feel just like a NASCAR bad boy as you whip around the asphalt track over and over and over.
Wednesday
Oct 5
PAINT A PUMPKIN
Patterson’s Fruit Farm
Part of the family outdoor fun area, choose activities that fit for both you and the kids. Open during the week from 2-6pm.
Thursday
Oct 6
COME ON DOWN TO THE PRICE IS RIGHT
Akron Civic Theatre
When Drew Carey is in town, Clevelanders get the bat signal to flock to wherever the native happens to be, and today he’ll be taping a brand new episode of the Price Is Right in Akron.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 6-9
ROAD TRIP TO AKRON FOR OHIO MART
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
OK, so it's hardly a road trip, but fresh floral designs will be in bloom on the grounds of the historical estate, along with artisans from every creed and fresh-baked gingerbread.
Friday
Oct 7
WATCH A RETRO HORROR FLICK AT THE AUT-O-RAMA
Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theater
Four scary movies will be shown on each screen. The adults-only lineup includes Killer Klowns From Outerspace, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Candyman.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
CHECK OUT THE GREAT PUMPKIN FEST
Mapleside Farms
It’s the 50th anniversary of Peanuts, so come check out the biggest pumpkins on the block.
Saturday
Oct 8
GO UPTOWN
Uptown
Uptown Saturday Nights are a new collaboration between UCI, The Cleveland Foundation, Roots of American Music, and businesses lining Euclid Ave to invite live music into new spaces each Saturday.
Sunday
Oct 9
EAT MAC FOR MUTTS
E 13th
Help raise money for Voices in the Dark Animal Rescue by helping judge the best mac & cheese at this huge tailgate. If you make the best mac, you could win $200.
Monday
Oct 10
VISIT AN URBAN WINERY
CLE Urban Winery
“Wine Made Fun 101” is a special class that goes over the basics of the practices used to grow grapes to make wine, and their influence on the aroma, color, and taste.
Tuesday
Oct 11
CREATE A MASTERPIECE AT AN ART MUSEUM
Canton Museum of Art
Wine and painting parties are all the rage, but this one is the most legitimate of them all, hosted at a real art museum and using international artist Klimt as inspiration.
Wednesday
Oct 12
CROSS OFF TWO BANDS ON YOUR BUCKET LIST