Everything You Should Definitely Do in Cleveland This Spring

Let’s be honest, it’s felt like spring for most of the winter. But now that it's "calendar official," it’s time to get into Cleveland springtime glory mode. So parade the streets of Gordon Square to the sweet sounds of polka at Dyngus Day and watch one hell of a spectacular rock and roll circus at the Lottery League Big Show. To prepare you for the warmer days ahead, we’ve put together this handy guide to everywhere you should be this season.
Mar 2 Wed
Learn sports secrets at Cleveland Stories Dinner Club Music Box Supper Club Hear sports writer and news anchor Dan Coughlin divulge clubhouse secrets while diving face first into popcorn bisque, kielbasa Polish Boys and fries, and banana splits.
Mar 3 Thu
See The Simpsons on stage at Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play Cleveland Public Theatre If a story about the survival of Bart Simpson in a post-apocalyptic society that rebuilds itself one Simpsons episode at a time isn’t your thing, maybe theater just isn’t for you.
Mar 4 Fri
Collect all the zines at Cozy Up! Collective Native Cleveland Do it DIY at this pop-up of art books and zines. We’re hoping for a return of Zinefeld, the zine all about Seinfeld.
Mar 4 Fri
Get caffeinated at Six Shooter Coffee’s grand opening Six Shooter Coffee The long-awaited coffee shop to fuel Collinwood and beyond has finally arrived. It's bringing a full night of music along with a menu of local food.
Mar 4 Fri
Hear the music of No Exit at an art gallery SPACES Twice a year, hidden gem No Exit performs their music with a flair for the avant-garde and experimental.
Mar 4 Fri
Watch quick flicks at the Short. Sweet. Film Fest Alex Theater Some of the best up-and-coming indie filmmakers are all packed into this fest of quick hits at the swanky Metropolitan at the 9.
Mar 5 Sat
Listen to live music in a coffee roastery Rising Star Coffee Roastery If music and coffee are two of your favorite things, FiveOne Experimental Orchestra’s performance at Rising Star Coffee Roastery is not to be missed.
Mar 5 Sat
Get fresh threads at the grand opening of Trunk Trunk We’re not saying you need a wardrobe update. (But have you looked in your closet lately?) We’re simply “suggesting” you swing by the official opening of this menswear boutique.
Mar 5 Sat
Watch Space Jam in theaters. Enough said. Cedar Lee Theatre Remember how you wished you could shoot hoops with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny at the SAME time? Relive your childhood silver screen fantasy at this special screening.
Mar 5 Sat
Taste the top seasonal ales at Winter Warmer Fest Windows on the River Nothing goes quite like an icy Northeast Ohio winter like a cold craft brew. Knock back winter ales and other limited edition beers from more than 50 brewers.
Mar 10 Thu
Spend a Night in Cleveland Heights on the Bourbon Trail Mark Twain once said, “Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.” So rejoice, your favorite east side haunts are treating you to a full bourbon-fueled night. You'll take the whole trail, but you'll start at The Wine Spot.
Spend a Night in Cleveland Heights on the Bourbon Trail The Wine Spot Mark Twain once said, “Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.” So rejoice, your favorite east side haunts are treating you to a full bourbon-fueled night. You'll take the whole trail, but you'll start at The Wine Spot.
Mar 11 Fri
Voyage to Star Trek’s 50th Anniversary Tour State Theatre Beam yourself up to this theatrical spectacular, where a live symphony orchestra performs along to iconic scenes spanning five decades of Trekkie tunes.
Mar 11 Fri
Indulge your sci-fi side at Cleveland ConCoction Cleveland Sheraton Airport Hotel Sci-fi lovers, gamers, and comic fans unite for this year’s independent con. Moxie Magnus, the comedy queen of space, emcees the event.
Mar 12 Sat
Go deep with Groovehaus Drop Bar DJ Dan drops in from the West Coast to entertain house heads for the anniversary of what’s become one of the best underground house dance nights in Cleveland.
Mar 12 Sat
Dance the night away at Heaven Is In You Now That’s Class Live beats from local star Corey Grand and New Jersey’s Hokes lead this night of hip-hop, grime, and electro.
Mar 15 Tue
Pair your fare with Fat Head's Beer Dinner Graffiti Social Kitchen Four courses of Graffiti’s creative American fare will be accompanied by brews from Fat Head's. Orange-scented goat cheese tart with the classic Head Hunter IPA? Yes, please.
Mar 18 Fri
Rev up with the Piston Powered Auto-Rama I-X Center Warning: you may leave with car envy. Or motorcycle envy. Or boat envy. Or aircraft envy. It’s all here and you’re invited to drool over everything.
Mar 19 Sat
Get hip to the Indie Dance Party at Touch Supper Club Touch Supper Club Touch Supper Club is one of the best gems in town and adding this dance night just adds the glamorous indie rock and roll icing on the cake.
Mar 20 Sun
Live the red carpet life with the exclusive preview of The Confirmation Nightlight Cinema So you’re not exactly walking the red carpet. Never fear, Nightlight brings you an exclusive Q&A with the film's stars, Clive Owen and Jaeden Lieberher, and writer/director Bob Nelson (Nebraska) straight to your cozy cinematheque seats via NY Film Critics.
Mar 23 Wed
Jazz up your dinner plans with Whisk! The Bop Stop Cleveland Culinary Kitchen and Launch, Fire & Ash catering, and more small food companies combine forces for this dinner event. Sample the best of small batch all while being serenaded with jazz by The Dale Rothenberg Duo.
Mar 25 Fri
Vibe with RoeVy at the Rock Hall Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive dance party at the Rock Hall? High-octane group RoeVy take the reins for this night of electro.
Mar 28 Mon
Follow the sound of accordions to Dyngus Day Gordon Square Dyngus Day is all about polka, paczki, Polish food, and more polka. Parade through Gordon Square, dance to DJ Kishka, and stuff your face with pierogies.
Mar 30-Apr 10
Get cinematic with the Cleveland International Film Festival Tower City Cinemas The Cleveland International Film Festival returns to downtown Cleveland with films from around the globe. Prepare to spend the entirety of your next two weeks sitting in dark rooms silently with strangers.
Apr 1 Fri
Be horrified at Cinema Wasteland Holiday Inn Strongsville With drive-in era and grindhouse movies galore, Cinema Wasteland is part movie convention, part collector’s paradise. Memorabilia and autographed posters are up for grabs at this weekend's scare fest.
Apr 2 Sat
Battle it out in a Pillow Fight Day duel Market Square Park (Ohio City) We’re going to kindly remind you that this takes place in the heart of Ohio City and that there’s no wrong way to pregame for a pillow fight.
Apr 7 Thu
Get schooled on the art of sizzling up bacon with Loretta Paganini Loretta Paganini School of Cooking When one of the top culinary schools in the region wants to teach you the best bacon making techniques, you happily oblige. As if you need any more convincing: maple. bacon. gelato.
Apr 10 Sun
Eat artsy with Doug Katz at Heights Art Heights Art First we found out Heights Arts was curating a food exhibition. Then that they were bringing in our favorite chefs. Katz’s meal is inspired by ethnic markets worldwide.
Apr 15 Fri
Laugh out loud with Laughing from the Fringe Blank Canvas Theatre Blank Canvas Theatre in 78th St studios brings to life two comedic one-acts from the New York International Fringe Festival.
Apr 16 Sat
Experience the music scene’s biggest game show/rock and roll circus Agora What happens when you put 156 musicians names in a hat, create 39 new bands with members who have never played together before, and give them two months to get their act together? It's called Lottery League and it's complete, beautiful madness.
Apr 26 Tue
Hear the Cleveland Orchestra take on Bride of Frankenstein Severance Hall If you ever need a reminder of why we have a world-renowned orchestra, maybe it’s because they play us the score of a 1935 classic horror film. Just another Tuesday in Cleveland.
May 2 Mon
Collect the goods on Free Comic Book Day Carol and John’s Comic Book Shop Free Comic Book Day in Cleveland is a big Hulk-ing deal. Line up at midnight in your best cosplay for first dibs.
May 14 Sat
Be Irish for a(nother) day at The Hooley Kamm’s Corners Every year, Irish dancers, pipes, and drums flood the streets of Kamm’s Corner. Put on your kilt, follow the bagpipes, and sample some of West Park’s best snacks.
May 14 Sat
Make a trip to the art museum for... sports Cleveland Museum of Art The work of baseball player-turned-artist George Bellows is all about skill and rivalry through sports, a thing Cleveland knows a little about.
May 21 Sat
Stroll the streets of Slavic Village at Rooms to Let Slavic Village Hand an abandoned house to local artists and tell them it’s their canvas, and you’ve got the makings for one of the most ambitious, interactive art events of the year.
May 21 Sat
Visit AsiaTown for Cleveland Asian Fest AsiaTown You probably already frequent AsiaTown, so here’s one more reason to celebrate the neighborhood. All your favorite food, live performances, sumo wrestling, and a K-POP competition all come together for this weekend extravaganza.
May 21 Sat
Break out your patchouli and head to the Hessler Street Fair Hessler Road Shimmy down to this longstanding street fest and find live reggae, crafts, and lots and lots of food to satisfy your... cravings.
May 27 Fri
Get to the Greek at Tremont Greek Festival Annunciation Cleveland Greek Orthodox Church Greek food, Greek beer and wine, Greek dancing, what more do you need?