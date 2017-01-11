Events

Every Single Outdoor Concert and Festival in Cleveland This Summer

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan | Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

For those few sweet, short months known as summer, Clevelanders want to make the most of those mild 75-degree days. But there’s only so many times you can go on a hike, sit on the same bar patio, or take a book up to Edgewater. Cleveland, being the great music town that it is, has booked some fine lineups this summer, some at venues that'll be without a roof over your head. Here are all of the outdoor music events around the city (and beyond) that'll get you out the door, soaking up every ray of sun you can before fall rolls around.

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding | Flickr/Thomas Hawk

May 7 Sat

Ellie Goulding This English singer has been steaming up the Top 40 charts with club anthems and dance floor ballads since her debut, Halcyon, in 2012.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 18 Wed

Boston You’ll be having "More Than A Feeling" of nostalgia this summer if you see the '70s era rock band on their 40th Anniversary Tour.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 19 Thu

Hookahville 2016 əkoostik hookah, John Kadlecik Band, Carlos Jones, Dixon Violin, and many more 420-friendly bands will really make this show go up in smoke. Camping is encouraged.

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

May 31 Tue

Rooms to Let Part development initiative, demolition celebration, community art project, and live music festival, Rooms to Let celebrates Slavic Village’s rich cultural heritage while inviting artists to create installation artwork in abandoned houses that will soon be demolished.

Slavic Village at E 54th & Fleet Ave

May 21 Sat

Dave Matthews Band Bros in drug rugs rejoice! But seriously, fans of the early-'90s American rock group are fiercely loyal to their wild-eyed front man.

Blossom Music Center

May 21 Sat

Cleveland Asian Festival A K-pop dance competition and live music by traditional Asian instrumentation are lined up for the seventh annual celebration of Cleveland’s Asian community.

Asia Plaza

May 21 Sat

Hessler Street Fayre This free two-day street festival features hippie jam bands and Cleveland cultural staples such as JiMiller Band, Lost State of Franklin, Brent Kirby, Hybrid Shakedown, Revolution Brass Band, and Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. band, among many more.

Hessler Street

May 26 Thu

Kenny Chesney: Spread the Love Tour No one loves Kenny Chesney quite like my mom... except maybe Chesney's ex-wife, Renee Zellweger (what is it with actresses and country singers?).

Blossom Music Center

May 27-30

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off There’s nothing quite like the smell of smoked meat and a live band playing to the grandstand to kick off a Midwest summer. Eagles tribute band Fastlane performs Friday night, with the bulk of ethnic and local entertainment on Memorial Day, including The Chardon Polka Band and The Clayton Brothers Band.

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

May 28 Sat

Catch Meaning Music Festival The Cleveland Foundation puts together a new music festival featuring A$AP Ferg, Tony Lanez, Joey Bada$$, and New Breed Brass Band to honor classmates Alex Doody and Josh Weil who died in a tragic accident last year.

Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 3 Fri

Badfish NEO’s premiere Sublime tribute band is presented, along with Tropidelic, SHRUB, Drunken Funk, FigureHead, and more reggae-influenced bands TBA; camping is encouraged.

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

Jun 3 Fri

Dixie Chicks A trio of pop-country’s first ladies who aren’t afraid to speak their minds (remember when they told off George Bush?) and write songs for other feminist-minded followers.

Blossom Music Center

Zac Brown BAnd
Zac Brown Band | Flickr/22860

Jun 4 Sat

Florence + the Machine Hailed as one of the best new vocalists combining rock and soul, vocalist Florence Welch was nominated for seven Grammy Awards in the past five years.

Blossom Music Center

Jun 4 Sat

Cage the Elephant This '90s alt-influenced American rock band with a Grammy nod recently worked with Ohio’s own Dan Auerbach on its newest release, Tell Me I’m Pretty.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 7 Tue

Death Cab for Cutie and CHVRCHES This is the closest you’ll ever feel to being part of a live taping of The O.C. in Cleveland in 2016.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 10-11

Canton Blues Festival Celebrating its 15th year, Brandon Santini (Friday night) and Samantha Fish (Saturday night) will headline the festival. Music starts at noon each day and offers 18 blues acts on two outdoor stages.

Market Square

Jun 10 Fri

Classic Fest Many of the best classic rock tribute bands in the area will gather to play Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and many more; camping is encouraged.

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

Jun 10 Fri

Béla Fleck & the Flecktones Primarily an instrumental bluegrass, fusion, and post-bop band for those favoring PBS and contemporary jazz.

Cain Park

Jun 11 Sat

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2016 with O.M.D. and Howard Jones It’s been... a long time since you’ve thought about this Canadian one-hit wonder, but they're back on the tour docket for more. Pinch me.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 11 Sat

Parade The Circle A free, interactive, outdoor parade melding world music and artwork to celebrate the vibrant cultural institutions within walking distance of live music and food.

University Circle

Jun 11-12

LaureLive Forty acts from five countries on four stages over two days at Laurel School: we’ve never been very good at math, but it feels like it’s going to add up to a lot of fun. O.A.R., Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness, Ra Ra Riot, and Elle King will perform.

Laurel School’s Butler Campus

Jun 12 Sun

Taste of Chaos Tour Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin (ft. Anthony Green), and The Early November are all here for this 2000s-era emo nostalgia fest.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 15-Oct 1

Wade Oval Wednesdays (W.O.W.) Every Wednesday from now until the end of August, eclectic musicians ranging from indie rock bands to Latin funk, play this free park event series in the heart of University Circle with a movie to follow each performance; line-ups are still TBA.

Wade Oval

Jun 18 Sat

Imagination Movers Music for kids and parents that sounds more like Red Hot Chili Peppers or Beastie Boys than The Wiggles.

Cain Park

Jun 18 Sat

The Claypool Lennon Delirium Primus’ Les Claypool and Sean Lennon are releasing a debut album together and will be touring in support of the new project.

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

Jun 18 Sat

Larchmere PorchFest Larchmere PorchFest ("30 bands on 30 porches") is a cornerstone event showcasing the best in local music from a variety of genres, including Americana, funk, hip-hop, rock, and world music.

Larchmere

Jun 23-25

Tri-C Jazz Fest A bastion of the NEO jazz community, Tri-C brings big name musicians to Cleveland to play outdoor stages and indoor music halls alike.

Various Locations

Jun 24 Fri

Melissa Etheridge Singer, songwriter, and activist, Melissa Etheridge plays a blend of heartland and roots folk rock, and does everything a little old-school, appealing to a mature group of fans.

Cain Park

Jun 24 Fri

Zac Brown Band: Black Out the Sun Tour One of the bigger country/Southern rock bands to grace huge labels like Atlantic and Republic record labels in their time together.

Blossom Music Center

Jun 24 Fri

Night Market Cleveland This outdoors pop-up by Night Market offers food and retail vendors in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.

AsiaTown District

Jun 25 Sat

Waterloo Arts Fest Pop-up music performances find local indie, reggae, and world bands playing on outdoor stages, from the Beachland’s parking lot, to inside record shops, and even on the sidewalk.

Waterloo Arts District

Jun 25 Sat

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble They also call themselves "The Bad Boys of Jazz" and "Yo Favorite Band," and they're one of the liveliest street brass performances outside of New Orleans.

Cain Park

Jun 25 Sat

Rascal Flatts: Rhythm & Roots Tour It wouldn’t be CMT without Rascal Flatts as one of the leading country-pop groups on the charts today.

Blossom Music Center

Jun 25 Sat

CMA Summer Solstice An annual celebration of world music and dancing into the night on the grounds of the Cleveland Museum of Art; full schedule TBA.

Cleveland Museum of Art

Jun 26 Sun

Joe Walsh and Bad Company After playing guitar for many years in the Eagles, this Kent State alum is on the road with a venerable assortment of "bad boy" rock 'n' rollers.

Blossom Music Center

Jun 29 Wed

Journey and The Doobie Brothers Do your dad a favor and get him these tickets for Father’s Day; he never stopped believing in you.

Blossom Music Center

Jun 30 Thu

Ray LaMontagne: The Ouroboros Tour 2016 This singer/songwriter has been compared to Otis Redding, Nick Drake, and Tim Buckley after stints at American music festivals across the country.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 1 Fri

AWOLNATION and Death From Above 1979 Popular electro-rock band AWOLNATION takes the stage with synthy Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 1 Fri

Grateful Fest with Willie Nelson A four-day extravaganza weekend featuring Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Rusted Root, and tons of other groovy bands with which to celebrate the red, white, and blue (and green).

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

Matisyahu concert
Matisyahu | Flickr/Justin Wise

Jul 2 Sat

"1812 Overture" performed by The Cleveland Orchestra Just in time for the Fourth of July, go back in time with a performance of this historic classical piece inspired by times of conflict in American history.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 4 Mon

A Salute to America Patriotic overtures performed by the Blossom Festival Band.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 4 Mon

Red, White, and Brew Music Festival Right by the water on the west bank of the Flats, a sampling of the best local bands will play with scenic views of the Cuyahoga river and a fireworks display to wrap up the night.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Jul 6 Wed

The Portersharks Traditional Irish music will be played at the Stinchcomb Summer Concert Series.

Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation

Jul 8 Fri

Cain Park Arts Festival Craft vendors set up shop for this three-day art extravaganza, complemented by music from Cats on Holiday, Lost State of Franklin, and more.

Cain Park

Jul 9 Sat

The Cleveland Orchestra: Beethoven’s Heroic Symphony It's the Cleveland Orchestra’s outdoor season opener conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, and followed by fireworks (weather permitting, but fingers crossed).

Blossom Music Center

Jul 9-10

Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival Local musicians coalesce with guitars, fiddles, and banjos for folk performances sponsored by Folknet and Barking Spider Tavern.

Hale Farm and Village

Jul 10 Sun

Gather in Glenville A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.

Superior & E 105th Street

Jul 12 Tue

Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show Alt-country singer/songwriter and folk rock band.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 13 Wed

FireSide An acoustic classic rock band from Lakewood playing hits from Simon & Garfunkel, Peter Gabriel, and The Beatles.

Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation

Jul 13 Wed

Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, and Saint Asonia A showcase of nu-metal hard rock talent gathered on one stage for NEO metal fans.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 13 Wed

311 and Matisyahu Stoners, white dudes, Jewish people, and reggae lovers will all want to be at this show.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 15 Fri

Keith Urban Australian-born country music star who's lent his services to the Aussie spin-off of The Voice.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 15 Fri

Agumboot Music Festival Details are still TBA, but the festival promises to be the newest premiere national music festival in the Midwest, with a highly curated lineup of popular bands, similar to Bunbury.

Edgewater

Jul 15-17

Party in the Park Touted as the "largest free music festival in Ohio," it features 30 bands on three stages from every imaginable genre in downtown Painesville.

Veterans Park

Jul 16 Sat

A London Symphony Elgar, Mozart, and Vaughan Williams’ "A London Symphony" will be performed at this classical music concert.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 17 Sun

The Cleveland Orchestra: "An American in Paris" Gershwin’s "An American in Paris" will be performed after an array of other piano concerto favorites, with pianist Javier Perianes.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 20 Wed

Vans Warped Tour What was once a fest for teenagers seems to be catering to an aging pop-punk audience, with New Found Glory, Saves the Day, Sum 41, Reel Big Fish, and Good Charlotte playing.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 20 Wed

Cats on Holiday A Texas-Louisiana inspired swamp-pop Zydeco group out of Cleveland encourages attendees to take a load off and just come dance.

Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation

Jul 22 Fri

Midwest Mardi Gras For fans of zydeco, brass, and everything NOLA, performances will include sets by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Wild Magnolias, and The Mardi Gras Indians.

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

Jul 23 Sat

Summer of Love A celebration of songs from the Woodstock era that changed an entire generation; Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones, among others, will have songs performed by musicians of the highest caliber, note for note.

Cain Park

Jul 23 Sat

Jean-Yves Thibaudet This internationally renowned pianist will perform Grieg and Sibelius piano concertos, conducted by Jahja Ling.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 24 Sun

Yanni A contemporary new-age pianist and composer, Yanni, originally from Greece, will produce a mélange of jazz, soft rock, and classical music.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jul 24 Sun

The Cleveland Orchestra: Magic of the Movies A blockbuster tribute to the most memorable music in the movies; a medley of Star Wars, the Bond films, Titanic, and more, performed by The Cleveland Orchestra.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 27 Wed

Erie Heights Brass Ensemble A popular local brass band, this band's show is part of the scenic Stinchcomb Summer Concert Series.

Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation

Jul 28 Thu

Miranda Lambert A girl-power country music artist with big boots and a personality to match.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 29 Fri

Night Market Cleveland This outdoor pop-up after dark offers food and retail vendors in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.

AsiaTown District

Jul 29-30

Midwest Reggae Fest In its 25th year, Canton hosts the largest gathering of reggae lovers and musicians in the region this weekend.

Clay’s Park Resort

Jul 30 Sat

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Clad-in-black swing revivalists from Southern California.

Cain Park

Jul 30 Sat

Pinchas Zukerman A solo violinist, Zukerman will perform Mozart’s most loved violin concerto with the help of the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra.

Blossom Music Center

Jul 31 Sun

Michael Feinstein and Friends Feinstein appears onstage for an unforgettable evening of Broadway hits and classic songs by artists such as Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, and George Gershwin.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 5 Fri

Twilight at the Zoo Party animals will feel right at home among 19 local bands playing pop, rock, reggae, swing, and blues among with wildlife as the background.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Aug 5 Fri

Toby Keith Country artist stops by on his Interstates & Tailgates Tour, which will feel just like a real tailgate party once you crack open a cold one out on the lawn.

Blossom Music Center

Goo Goo Dolls Concert
Goo Goo Dolls | Flickr/Paul Runyon

Aug 7 Sun

Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony The Cleveland Orchestra performs with conductor Nicolas McGegan and Jeffery Rathbun on oboe.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 10 Wed

Josh Groban and Sarah McLachlan Two celebrated vocalists with pipes so beautiful, they'll make you weep and donate to your nearest animal shelter.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 10 Wed

Goo Goo Dolls, Collective Soul, and Tribe Society It’s the perfect time for '90s alternative bands to cash in on the millennials who loved them so dearly; why not embrace this guilty pleasure show?

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 11 Thu

Luke Bryan: Kill The Lights Tour This guy has a country music album called Tailgates & Tanlines, making this possibly the most perfect show to see this summer.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 12 Fri

Feast of the Assumption Clevelanders take the Feast of the Assumption, a traditionally Catholic Italian festival, to a whole other level with DJs, Italian bands, live ensembles, and much more food than one person can handle.

Little Italy

Aug 13 Sat

Glenville Community Festival One of the leading showcases of funk, soul, reggae, hip-hop, and other traditionally black music, this festival has a storied past in the Glenville neighborhood, and is celebrating its 39th year.

East 105th St

Aug 13 Sat

Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with musicians from more than 20 countries for this one-of-a-kind music experience.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 13 Sat

The Doo Wops Seminal Heights and Brush High School graduates get together each year to pack Cain Park, singing a mix of ‘50s and ‘60s classics.

Cain Park

Aug 13 Sat

National Hamburger Festival This festival is a great open-air opportunity to sample burgers where they were (allegedly) born, while enjoying Akron-area bands in the heart of downtown.

Lock 3 Park

Aug 14 Sun

Flogging Molly and Frank Turner Classic Irish punk rockers team up with a growly English singer/songwriter who got his start in hardcore bands.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 14 Sun

Gather in Glenville A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.

Superior & E 105th Street

Aug 16 Tue

Beach Boys Wouldn’t it be nice to see an American pop legacy live on the water? Unfortunately, this lineup does not include Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 20 Sat

The Cleveland Orchestra: The Who’s Classic "Quadrophenia" Pete Townshend scored a classical version of his 17-song rock opera, originally written and performed by The Who. This evening, it's meant for an entire orchestra.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 20 Sat

Walk The Moon and MisterWives An indie-pop band from Cincinnati hit it big with "Anna Sun," a man’s opus to summer, with an '80s-esque party band to open.

Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 24 Wed

Rob Zombie and Korn: Return Of The Dreds Tour Horror-loving hard rock aficionado Rob Zombie hits the road with nu-metal artists and caps lock-lovers Korn.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 26 Fri

Night Market Cleveland This outdoor pop-up night market offers food and retail vendors, in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.

AsiaTown District

Aug 27 Sat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra A chamber orchestra, sans conductor, will present four of Bach’s Bradenburg Concertos during a one-evening-only engagement.

Blossom Music Center

Aug 27 Sat

Slightly Stoopid: Return of the Red Eye Summer Tour After 12 studio albums, this band is still as much of a fusion today as when they started recording their blend of punk, reggae, hip-hop, funk, and metal in 1995.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 27-28

Cleveland Garlic Festival The festival line-up is still TBA but last year’s roster included Revolution Brass Band, By Light We Loom, and Get Hep Swing Band, among others.

Shaker Square

Aug 28 Sun

One World Day Cultural music, food, and dancing from many of the ethnicities represented in the Cultural Gardens, which are celebrating their centennial this year.

Cleveland Cultural Gardens

Aug 29 Mon

Def Leppard Pour some sugar on me and let me relive the hair metal hey-day in all its glory; Def Leppard are on tour with REO Speedwagon and Tesla.

Blossom Music Center

Sep 3 Sat

En Vogue The '90s R&B pop sensations are coming back to free your mind one more time.

Lock 3

Sep 4-5

The Cleveland Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark This 1981 film introduced viewers to the legendary Indiana Jones and an original score as beautiful as the cinematography. Tonight you can watch and listen together, live, as performed by the Cleveland Orchestra.

Blossom Music Center

Brad Paisley Concert
Brad Paisley | Flickr/Larry Darling

Sep 9 Fri

Florida Georgia Line What if Kid Rock hadn’t been so rock 'n' roll and had just been more country? That’s where this duo comes in to sing songs about Friday nights and letting loose in the South.

Blossom Music Center

Sep 10 Sat

WRUW-FM Studio-A-Rama Eleven hours of live music to watch in-person, picnic-style, or simulcast via airwaves, this festival features two national groups and an array of local openers.

Mather Memorial Courtyard

Sep 10 Sat

Hingetown Hoedown A gathering of bluegrass, folk, country, and everything in-between, set on the street in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in town.

Church Ave & W 29th Street

Sep 10-11

NeoCycle Music Festival The best of cycling and music meet at Edgewater Park; national headliners in the past have included Cleveland-formed Cloud Nothings and JR JR from Detroit.

Edgewater Park

Sep 11 Sun

Gather in Glenville A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.

Superior & E 105th Street

Sep 16 Fri

Brad Paisley He’s played countless times at the Grand Ole Opry and even collaborated with Dolly Parton; this show is a part of the Country Megaticket 2016.

Blossom Music Center

Sep 17 Sat

FireFish Festival The newest community engagement venture from James Levin, FireFish returns with more performances from local bands and artists.

Downtown Lorain

Sep 17 Sat

Blue Sky Folk Fest Musical clinics and classes covering all folk basics are offered in addition to performances from emerging and established folk players.

East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church

Sep 23 Fri

Jason Aldean Also part of the Country Megaticket 2016, Aldean has collaborated with Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley, and Rascal Flats.

Blossom Music Center

Sep 23-25

Ingenuity Festival From under the bridge to by the water, Ingenuity Festival has been around since 2004 and has seen some big changes, but at it’s core it is an innovative technology, music, and arts festival.

TBA

Sep 24 Sat

Heights Music Hop Using Lee Rd as an outpost for music, stroll the street and enter several venues offering up music from country, rock, blues, and contemporary indie bands.

Cedar Lee District

