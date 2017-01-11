Every Single Outdoor Concert and Festival in Cleveland This Summer

For those few sweet, short months known as summer, Clevelanders want to make the most of those mild 75-degree days. But there’s only so many times you can go on a hike, sit on the same bar patio, or take a book up to Edgewater. Cleveland, being the great music town that it is, has booked some fine lineups this summer, some at venues that'll be without a roof over your head. Here are all of the outdoor music events around the city (and beyond) that'll get you out the door, soaking up every ray of sun you can before fall rolls around.
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
Ellie Goulding This English singer has been steaming up the Top 40 charts with club anthems and dance floor ballads since her debut, Halcyon, in 2012.
Ellie Goulding Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica This English singer has been steaming up the Top 40 charts with club anthems and dance floor ballads since her debut, Halcyon, in 2012.
Date
Event
Location
May 18 Wed
Boston You’ll be having "More Than A Feeling" of nostalgia this summer if you see the '70s era rock band on their 40th Anniversary Tour.
Boston Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica You’ll be having "More Than A Feeling" of nostalgia this summer if you see the '70s era rock band on their 40th Anniversary Tour.
Date
Event
Location
May 19 Thu
Hookahville 2016 əkoostik hookah, John Kadlecik Band, Carlos Jones, Dixon Violin, and many more 420-friendly bands will really make this show go up in smoke. Camping is encouraged.
Hookahville 2016 Nelson Ledges Quarry Park əkoostik hookah, John Kadlecik Band, Carlos Jones, Dixon Violin, and many more 420-friendly bands will really make this show go up in smoke. Camping is encouraged.
Date
Event
Location
May 31 Tue
Rooms to Let Part development initiative, demolition celebration, community art project, and live music festival, Rooms to Let celebrates Slavic Village’s rich cultural heritage while inviting artists to create installation artwork in abandoned houses that will soon be demolished.
Slavic Village at E 54th & Fleet Ave
Rooms to Let Slavic Village at E 54th & Fleet Ave Part development initiative, demolition celebration, community art project, and live music festival, Rooms to Let celebrates Slavic Village’s rich cultural heritage while inviting artists to create installation artwork in abandoned houses that will soon be demolished.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Dave Matthews Band Bros in drug rugs rejoice! But seriously, fans of the early-'90s American rock group are fiercely loyal to their wild-eyed front man.
Dave Matthews Band Blossom Music Center Bros in drug rugs rejoice! But seriously, fans of the early-'90s American rock group are fiercely loyal to their wild-eyed front man.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Cleveland Asian Festival A K-pop dance competition and live music by traditional Asian instrumentation are lined up for the seventh annual celebration of Cleveland’s Asian community.
Cleveland Asian Festival Asia Plaza A K-pop dance competition and live music by traditional Asian instrumentation are lined up for the seventh annual celebration of Cleveland’s Asian community.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Hessler Street Fayre This free two-day street festival features hippie jam bands and Cleveland cultural staples such as JiMiller Band, Lost State of Franklin, Brent Kirby, Hybrid Shakedown, Revolution Brass Band, and Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. band, among many more.
Hessler Street Fayre Hessler Street This free two-day street festival features hippie jam bands and Cleveland cultural staples such as JiMiller Band, Lost State of Franklin, Brent Kirby, Hybrid Shakedown, Revolution Brass Band, and Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. band, among many more.
Date
Event
Location
May 26 Thu
Kenny Chesney: Spread the Love Tour No one loves Kenny Chesney quite like my mom... except maybe Chesney's ex-wife, Renee Zellweger (what is it with actresses and country singers?).
Kenny Chesney: Spread the Love Tour Blossom Music Center No one loves Kenny Chesney quite like my mom... except maybe Chesney's ex-wife, Renee Zellweger (what is it with actresses and country singers?).
Date
Event
Location
May 27-30
Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off There’s nothing quite like the smell of smoked meat and a live band playing to the grandstand to kick off a Midwest summer. Eagles tribute band Fastlane performs Friday night, with the bulk of ethnic and local entertainment on Memorial Day, including The Chardon Polka Band and The Clayton Brothers Band.
Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds There’s nothing quite like the smell of smoked meat and a live band playing to the grandstand to kick off a Midwest summer. Eagles tribute band Fastlane performs Friday night, with the bulk of ethnic and local entertainment on Memorial Day, including The Chardon Polka Band and The Clayton Brothers Band.
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
Catch Meaning Music Festival The Cleveland Foundation puts together a new music festival featuring A$AP Ferg, Tony Lanez, Joey Bada$$, and New Breed Brass Band to honor classmates Alex Doody and Josh Weil who died in a tragic accident last year.
Catch Meaning Music Festival Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica The Cleveland Foundation puts together a new music festival featuring A$AP Ferg, Tony Lanez, Joey Bada$$, and New Breed Brass Band to honor classmates Alex Doody and Josh Weil who died in a tragic accident last year.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Badfish NEO’s premiere Sublime tribute band is presented, along with Tropidelic, SHRUB, Drunken Funk, FigureHead, and more reggae-influenced bands TBA; camping is encouraged.
Badfish Nelson Ledges Quarry Park NEO’s premiere Sublime tribute band is presented, along with Tropidelic, SHRUB, Drunken Funk, FigureHead, and more reggae-influenced bands TBA; camping is encouraged.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Dixie Chicks A trio of pop-country’s first ladies who aren’t afraid to speak their minds (remember when they told off George Bush?) and write songs for other feminist-minded followers.
Dixie Chicks Blossom Music Center A trio of pop-country’s first ladies who aren’t afraid to speak their minds (remember when they told off George Bush?) and write songs for other feminist-minded followers.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Florence + the Machine Hailed as one of the best new vocalists combining rock and soul, vocalist Florence Welch was nominated for seven Grammy Awards in the past five years.
Florence + the Machine Blossom Music Center Hailed as one of the best new vocalists combining rock and soul, vocalist Florence Welch was nominated for seven Grammy Awards in the past five years.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Cage the Elephant This '90s alt-influenced American rock band with a Grammy nod recently worked with Ohio’s own Dan Auerbach on its newest release, Tell Me I’m Pretty.
Cage the Elephant Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica This '90s alt-influenced American rock band with a Grammy nod recently worked with Ohio’s own Dan Auerbach on its newest release, Tell Me I’m Pretty.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Death Cab for Cutie and CHVRCHES This is the closest you’ll ever feel to being part of a live taping of The O.C. in Cleveland in 2016.
Death Cab for Cutie and CHVRCHES Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica This is the closest you’ll ever feel to being part of a live taping of The O.C. in Cleveland in 2016.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-11
Canton Blues Festival Celebrating its 15th year, Brandon Santini (Friday night) and Samantha Fish (Saturday night) will headline the festival. Music starts at noon each day and offers 18 blues acts on two outdoor stages.
Market Square
Canton Blues Festival Market Square Celebrating its 15th year, Brandon Santini (Friday night) and Samantha Fish (Saturday night) will headline the festival. Music starts at noon each day and offers 18 blues acts on two outdoor stages.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Classic Fest Many of the best classic rock tribute bands in the area will gather to play Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and many more; camping is encouraged.
Classic Fest Nelson Ledges Quarry Park Many of the best classic rock tribute bands in the area will gather to play Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and many more; camping is encouraged.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Béla Fleck & the Flecktones Primarily an instrumental bluegrass, fusion, and post-bop band for those favoring PBS and contemporary jazz.
Béla Fleck & the Flecktones Cain Park Primarily an instrumental bluegrass, fusion, and post-bop band for those favoring PBS and contemporary jazz.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2016 with O.M.D. and Howard Jones It’s been... a long time since you’ve thought about this Canadian one-hit wonder, but they're back on the tour docket for more. Pinch me.
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2016 with O.M.D. and Howard Jones Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica It’s been... a long time since you’ve thought about this Canadian one-hit wonder, but they're back on the tour docket for more. Pinch me.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Parade The Circle A free, interactive, outdoor parade melding world music and artwork to celebrate the vibrant cultural institutions within walking distance of live music and food.
University Circle
Parade The Circle University Circle A free, interactive, outdoor parade melding world music and artwork to celebrate the vibrant cultural institutions within walking distance of live music and food.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11-12
LaureLive Forty acts from five countries on four stages over two days at Laurel School: we’ve never been very good at math, but it feels like it’s going to add up to a lot of fun. O.A.R., Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness, Ra Ra Riot, and Elle King will perform.
LaureLive Laurel School’s Butler Campus Forty acts from five countries on four stages over two days at Laurel School: we’ve never been very good at math, but it feels like it’s going to add up to a lot of fun. O.A.R., Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness, Ra Ra Riot, and Elle King will perform.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Taste of Chaos Tour Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin (ft. Anthony Green), and The Early November are all here for this 2000s-era emo nostalgia fest.
Taste of Chaos Tour Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Saosin (ft. Anthony Green), and The Early November are all here for this 2000s-era emo nostalgia fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15-Oct 1
Wade Oval Wednesdays (W.O.W.) Every Wednesday from now until the end of August, eclectic musicians ranging from indie rock bands to Latin funk, play this free park event series in the heart of University Circle with a movie to follow each performance; line-ups are still TBA.
Wade Oval Wednesdays (W.O.W.) Wade Oval Every Wednesday from now until the end of August, eclectic musicians ranging from indie rock bands to Latin funk, play this free park event series in the heart of University Circle with a movie to follow each performance; line-ups are still TBA.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Imagination Movers Music for kids and parents that sounds more like Red Hot Chili Peppers or Beastie Boys than The Wiggles.
Imagination Movers Cain Park Music for kids and parents that sounds more like Red Hot Chili Peppers or Beastie Boys than The Wiggles.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
The Claypool Lennon Delirium Primus’ Les Claypool and Sean Lennon are releasing a debut album together and will be touring in support of the new project.
Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
The Claypool Lennon Delirium Nelson Ledges Quarry Park Primus’ Les Claypool and Sean Lennon are releasing a debut album together and will be touring in support of the new project.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Larchmere PorchFest Larchmere PorchFest ("30 bands on 30 porches") is a cornerstone event showcasing the best in local music from a variety of genres, including Americana, funk, hip-hop, rock, and world music.
Larchmere PorchFest Larchmere Larchmere PorchFest ("30 bands on 30 porches") is a cornerstone event showcasing the best in local music from a variety of genres, including Americana, funk, hip-hop, rock, and world music.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23-25
Tri-C Jazz Fest A bastion of the NEO jazz community, Tri-C brings big name musicians to Cleveland to play outdoor stages and indoor music halls alike.
Various Locations
Tri-C Jazz Fest Various Locations A bastion of the NEO jazz community, Tri-C brings big name musicians to Cleveland to play outdoor stages and indoor music halls alike.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Melissa Etheridge Singer, songwriter, and activist, Melissa Etheridge plays a blend of heartland and roots folk rock, and does everything a little old-school, appealing to a mature group of fans.
Melissa Etheridge Cain Park Singer, songwriter, and activist, Melissa Etheridge plays a blend of heartland and roots folk rock, and does everything a little old-school, appealing to a mature group of fans.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Zac Brown Band: Black Out the Sun Tour One of the bigger country/Southern rock bands to grace huge labels like Atlantic and Republic record labels in their time together.
Zac Brown Band: Black Out the Sun Tour Blossom Music Center One of the bigger country/Southern rock bands to grace huge labels like Atlantic and Republic record labels in their time together.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Night Market Cleveland This outdoors pop-up by Night Market offers food and retail vendors in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.
Night Market Cleveland AsiaTown District This outdoors pop-up by Night Market offers food and retail vendors in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Waterloo Arts Fest Pop-up music performances find local indie, reggae, and world bands playing on outdoor stages, from the Beachland’s parking lot, to inside record shops, and even on the sidewalk.
Waterloo Arts Fest Waterloo Arts District Pop-up music performances find local indie, reggae, and world bands playing on outdoor stages, from the Beachland’s parking lot, to inside record shops, and even on the sidewalk.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble They also call themselves "The Bad Boys of Jazz" and "Yo Favorite Band," and they're one of the liveliest street brass performances outside of New Orleans.
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Cain Park They also call themselves "The Bad Boys of Jazz" and "Yo Favorite Band," and they're one of the liveliest street brass performances outside of New Orleans.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Rascal Flatts: Rhythm & Roots Tour It wouldn’t be CMT without Rascal Flatts as one of the leading country-pop groups on the charts today.
Rascal Flatts: Rhythm & Roots Tour Blossom Music Center It wouldn’t be CMT without Rascal Flatts as one of the leading country-pop groups on the charts today.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
CMA Summer Solstice An annual celebration of world music and dancing into the night on the grounds of the Cleveland Museum of Art; full schedule TBA.
CMA Summer Solstice Cleveland Museum of Art An annual celebration of world music and dancing into the night on the grounds of the Cleveland Museum of Art; full schedule TBA.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Sun
Joe Walsh and Bad Company After playing guitar for many years in the Eagles, this Kent State alum is on the road with a venerable assortment of "bad boy" rock 'n' rollers.
Joe Walsh and Bad Company Blossom Music Center After playing guitar for many years in the Eagles, this Kent State alum is on the road with a venerable assortment of "bad boy" rock 'n' rollers.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Wed
Journey and The Doobie Brothers Do your dad a favor and get him these tickets for Father’s Day; he never stopped believing in you.
Journey and The Doobie Brothers Blossom Music Center Do your dad a favor and get him these tickets for Father’s Day; he never stopped believing in you.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Thu
Ray LaMontagne: The Ouroboros Tour 2016 This singer/songwriter has been compared to Otis Redding, Nick Drake, and Tim Buckley after stints at American music festivals across the country.
Ray LaMontagne: The Ouroboros Tour 2016 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica This singer/songwriter has been compared to Otis Redding, Nick Drake, and Tim Buckley after stints at American music festivals across the country.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
AWOLNATION and Death From Above 1979 Popular electro-rock band AWOLNATION takes the stage with synthy Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979.
AWOLNATION and Death From Above 1979 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Popular electro-rock band AWOLNATION takes the stage with synthy Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Grateful Fest with Willie Nelson A four-day extravaganza weekend featuring Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Rusted Root, and tons of other groovy bands with which to celebrate the red, white, and blue (and green).
Grateful Fest with Willie Nelson Nelson Ledges Quarry Park A four-day extravaganza weekend featuring Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Rusted Root, and tons of other groovy bands with which to celebrate the red, white, and blue (and green).
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
"1812 Overture" performed by The Cleveland Orchestra Just in time for the Fourth of July, go back in time with a performance of this historic classical piece inspired by times of conflict in American history.
"1812 Overture" performed by The Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Music Center Just in time for the Fourth of July, go back in time with a performance of this historic classical piece inspired by times of conflict in American history.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
A Salute to America Patriotic overtures performed by the Blossom Festival Band.
A Salute to America Blossom Music Center Patriotic overtures performed by the Blossom Festival Band.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Red, White, and Brew Music Festival Right by the water on the west bank of the Flats, a sampling of the best local bands will play with scenic views of the Cuyahoga river and a fireworks display to wrap up the night.
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Red, White, and Brew Music Festival The Greater Cleveland Aquarium Right by the water on the west bank of the Flats, a sampling of the best local bands will play with scenic views of the Cuyahoga river and a fireworks display to wrap up the night.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Wed
The Portersharks Traditional Irish music will be played at the Stinchcomb Summer Concert Series.
Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
The Portersharks Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation Traditional Irish music will be played at the Stinchcomb Summer Concert Series.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Cain Park Arts Festival Craft vendors set up shop for this three-day art extravaganza, complemented by music from Cats on Holiday, Lost State of Franklin, and more.
Cain Park Arts Festival Cain Park Craft vendors set up shop for this three-day art extravaganza, complemented by music from Cats on Holiday, Lost State of Franklin, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
The Cleveland Orchestra: Beethoven’s Heroic Symphony It's the Cleveland Orchestra’s outdoor season opener conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, and followed by fireworks (weather permitting, but fingers crossed).
The Cleveland Orchestra: Beethoven’s Heroic Symphony Blossom Music Center It's the Cleveland Orchestra’s outdoor season opener conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, and followed by fireworks (weather permitting, but fingers crossed).
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9-10
Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival Local musicians coalesce with guitars, fiddles, and banjos for folk performances sponsored by Folknet and Barking Spider Tavern.
Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival Hale Farm and Village Local musicians coalesce with guitars, fiddles, and banjos for folk performances sponsored by Folknet and Barking Spider Tavern.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Sun
Gather in Glenville A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.
Superior & E 105th Street
Gather in Glenville Superior & E 105th Street A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Tue
Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show Alt-country singer/songwriter and folk rock band.
Brandi Carlile and Old Crow Medicine Show Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Alt-country singer/songwriter and folk rock band.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
FireSide An acoustic classic rock band from Lakewood playing hits from Simon & Garfunkel, Peter Gabriel, and The Beatles.
Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
FireSide Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation An acoustic classic rock band from Lakewood playing hits from Simon & Garfunkel, Peter Gabriel, and The Beatles.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, and Saint Asonia A showcase of nu-metal hard rock talent gathered on one stage for NEO metal fans.
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, and Saint Asonia Blossom Music Center A showcase of nu-metal hard rock talent gathered on one stage for NEO metal fans.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
311 and Matisyahu Stoners, white dudes, Jewish people, and reggae lovers will all want to be at this show.
311 and Matisyahu Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Stoners, white dudes, Jewish people, and reggae lovers will all want to be at this show.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Keith Urban Australian-born country music star who's lent his services to the Aussie spin-off of The Voice.
Keith Urban Blossom Music Center Australian-born country music star who's lent his services to the Aussie spin-off of The Voice.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Agumboot Music Festival Details are still TBA, but the festival promises to be the newest premiere national music festival in the Midwest, with a highly curated lineup of popular bands, similar to Bunbury.
Agumboot Music Festival Edgewater Details are still TBA, but the festival promises to be the newest premiere national music festival in the Midwest, with a highly curated lineup of popular bands, similar to Bunbury.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-17
Party in the Park Touted as the "largest free music festival in Ohio," it features 30 bands on three stages from every imaginable genre in downtown Painesville.
Party in the Park Veterans Park Touted as the "largest free music festival in Ohio," it features 30 bands on three stages from every imaginable genre in downtown Painesville.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
A London Symphony Elgar, Mozart, and Vaughan Williams’ "A London Symphony" will be performed at this classical music concert.
A London Symphony Blossom Music Center Elgar, Mozart, and Vaughan Williams’ "A London Symphony" will be performed at this classical music concert.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
The Cleveland Orchestra: "An American in Paris" Gershwin’s "An American in Paris" will be performed after an array of other piano concerto favorites, with pianist Javier Perianes.
The Cleveland Orchestra: "An American in Paris" Blossom Music Center Gershwin’s "An American in Paris" will be performed after an array of other piano concerto favorites, with pianist Javier Perianes.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
Vans Warped Tour What was once a fest for teenagers seems to be catering to an aging pop-punk audience, with New Found Glory, Saves the Day, Sum 41, Reel Big Fish, and Good Charlotte playing.
Vans Warped Tour Blossom Music Center What was once a fest for teenagers seems to be catering to an aging pop-punk audience, with New Found Glory, Saves the Day, Sum 41, Reel Big Fish, and Good Charlotte playing.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
Cats on Holiday A Texas-Louisiana inspired swamp-pop Zydeco group out of Cleveland encourages attendees to take a load off and just come dance.
Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
Cats on Holiday Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation A Texas-Louisiana inspired swamp-pop Zydeco group out of Cleveland encourages attendees to take a load off and just come dance.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Midwest Mardi Gras For fans of zydeco, brass, and everything NOLA, performances will include sets by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Wild Magnolias, and The Mardi Gras Indians.
Midwest Mardi Gras Nelson Ledges Quarry Park For fans of zydeco, brass, and everything NOLA, performances will include sets by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Wild Magnolias, and The Mardi Gras Indians.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Summer of Love A celebration of songs from the Woodstock era that changed an entire generation; Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones, among others, will have songs performed by musicians of the highest caliber, note for note.
Summer of Love Cain Park A celebration of songs from the Woodstock era that changed an entire generation; Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones, among others, will have songs performed by musicians of the highest caliber, note for note.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Jean-Yves Thibaudet This internationally renowned pianist will perform Grieg and Sibelius piano concertos, conducted by Jahja Ling.
Jean-Yves Thibaudet Blossom Music Center This internationally renowned pianist will perform Grieg and Sibelius piano concertos, conducted by Jahja Ling.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Sun
Yanni A contemporary new-age pianist and composer, Yanni, originally from Greece, will produce a mélange of jazz, soft rock, and classical music.
Yanni Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica A contemporary new-age pianist and composer, Yanni, originally from Greece, will produce a mélange of jazz, soft rock, and classical music.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Sun
The Cleveland Orchestra: Magic of the Movies A blockbuster tribute to the most memorable music in the movies; a medley of Star Wars, the Bond films, Titanic, and more, performed by The Cleveland Orchestra.
The Cleveland Orchestra: Magic of the Movies Blossom Music Center A blockbuster tribute to the most memorable music in the movies; a medley of Star Wars, the Bond films, Titanic, and more, performed by The Cleveland Orchestra.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
Erie Heights Brass Ensemble A popular local brass band, this band's show is part of the scenic Stinchcomb Summer Concert Series.
Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
Erie Heights Brass Ensemble Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation A popular local brass band, this band's show is part of the scenic Stinchcomb Summer Concert Series.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Thu
Miranda Lambert A girl-power country music artist with big boots and a personality to match.
Miranda Lambert Blossom Music Center A girl-power country music artist with big boots and a personality to match.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Night Market Cleveland This outdoor pop-up after dark offers food and retail vendors in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.
Night Market Cleveland AsiaTown District This outdoor pop-up after dark offers food and retail vendors in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29-30
Midwest Reggae Fest In its 25th year, Canton hosts the largest gathering of reggae lovers and musicians in the region this weekend.
Midwest Reggae Fest Clay’s Park Resort In its 25th year, Canton hosts the largest gathering of reggae lovers and musicians in the region this weekend.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Clad-in-black swing revivalists from Southern California.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Cain Park Clad-in-black swing revivalists from Southern California.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Pinchas Zukerman A solo violinist, Zukerman will perform Mozart’s most loved violin concerto with the help of the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra.
Pinchas Zukerman Blossom Music Center A solo violinist, Zukerman will perform Mozart’s most loved violin concerto with the help of the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Sun
Michael Feinstein and Friends Feinstein appears onstage for an unforgettable evening of Broadway hits and classic songs by artists such as Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, and George Gershwin.
Michael Feinstein and Friends Blossom Music Center Feinstein appears onstage for an unforgettable evening of Broadway hits and classic songs by artists such as Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, and George Gershwin.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Twilight at the Zoo Party animals will feel right at home among 19 local bands playing pop, rock, reggae, swing, and blues among with wildlife as the background.
Twilight at the Zoo Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Party animals will feel right at home among 19 local bands playing pop, rock, reggae, swing, and blues among with wildlife as the background.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Toby Keith Country artist stops by on his Interstates & Tailgates Tour, which will feel just like a real tailgate party once you crack open a cold one out on the lawn.
Toby Keith Blossom Music Center Country artist stops by on his Interstates & Tailgates Tour, which will feel just like a real tailgate party once you crack open a cold one out on the lawn.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Sun
Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony The Cleveland Orchestra performs with conductor Nicolas McGegan and Jeffery Rathbun on oboe.
Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony Blossom Music Center The Cleveland Orchestra performs with conductor Nicolas McGegan and Jeffery Rathbun on oboe.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Josh Groban and Sarah McLachlan Two celebrated vocalists with pipes so beautiful, they'll make you weep and donate to your nearest animal shelter.
Josh Groban and Sarah McLachlan Blossom Music Center Two celebrated vocalists with pipes so beautiful, they'll make you weep and donate to your nearest animal shelter.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Goo Goo Dolls, Collective Soul, and Tribe Society It’s the perfect time for '90s alternative bands to cash in on the millennials who loved them so dearly; why not embrace this guilty pleasure show?
Goo Goo Dolls, Collective Soul, and Tribe Society Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica It’s the perfect time for '90s alternative bands to cash in on the millennials who loved them so dearly; why not embrace this guilty pleasure show?
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Thu
Luke Bryan: Kill The Lights Tour This guy has a country music album called Tailgates & Tanlines, making this possibly the most perfect show to see this summer.
Blossom Music Center
Luke Bryan: Kill The Lights Tour Blossom Music Center This guy has a country music album called Tailgates & Tanlines, making this possibly the most perfect show to see this summer.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Feast of the Assumption Clevelanders take the Feast of the Assumption, a traditionally Catholic Italian festival, to a whole other level with DJs, Italian bands, live ensembles, and much more food than one person can handle.
Feast of the Assumption Little Italy Clevelanders take the Feast of the Assumption, a traditionally Catholic Italian festival, to a whole other level with DJs, Italian bands, live ensembles, and much more food than one person can handle.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Glenville Community Festival One of the leading showcases of funk, soul, reggae, hip-hop, and other traditionally black music, this festival has a storied past in the Glenville neighborhood, and is celebrating its 39th year.
Glenville Community Festival East 105th St One of the leading showcases of funk, soul, reggae, hip-hop, and other traditionally black music, this festival has a storied past in the Glenville neighborhood, and is celebrating its 39th year.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with musicians from more than 20 countries for this one-of-a-kind music experience.
Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma Blossom Music Center Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with musicians from more than 20 countries for this one-of-a-kind music experience.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
The Doo Wops Seminal Heights and Brush High School graduates get together each year to pack Cain Park, singing a mix of ‘50s and ‘60s classics.
The Doo Wops Cain Park Seminal Heights and Brush High School graduates get together each year to pack Cain Park, singing a mix of ‘50s and ‘60s classics.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
National Hamburger Festival This festival is a great open-air opportunity to sample burgers where they were (allegedly) born, while enjoying Akron-area bands in the heart of downtown.
National Hamburger Festival Lock 3 Park This festival is a great open-air opportunity to sample burgers where they were (allegedly) born, while enjoying Akron-area bands in the heart of downtown.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Flogging Molly and Frank Turner Classic Irish punk rockers team up with a growly English singer/songwriter who got his start in hardcore bands.
Flogging Molly and Frank Turner Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Classic Irish punk rockers team up with a growly English singer/songwriter who got his start in hardcore bands.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Gather in Glenville A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.
Superior & E 105th Street
Gather in Glenville Superior & E 105th Street A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Tue
Beach Boys Wouldn’t it be nice to see an American pop legacy live on the water? Unfortunately, this lineup does not include Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.
Beach Boys Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Wouldn’t it be nice to see an American pop legacy live on the water? Unfortunately, this lineup does not include Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
The Cleveland Orchestra: The Who’s Classic "Quadrophenia" Pete Townshend scored a classical version of his 17-song rock opera, originally written and performed by The Who. This evening, it's meant for an entire orchestra.
The Cleveland Orchestra: The Who’s Classic "Quadrophenia" Blossom Music Center Pete Townshend scored a classical version of his 17-song rock opera, originally written and performed by The Who. This evening, it's meant for an entire orchestra.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Walk The Moon and MisterWives An indie-pop band from Cincinnati hit it big with "Anna Sun," a man’s opus to summer, with an '80s-esque party band to open.
Walk The Moon and MisterWives Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica An indie-pop band from Cincinnati hit it big with "Anna Sun," a man’s opus to summer, with an '80s-esque party band to open.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Wed
Rob Zombie and Korn: Return Of The Dreds Tour Horror-loving hard rock aficionado Rob Zombie hits the road with nu-metal artists and caps lock-lovers Korn.
Rob Zombie and Korn: Return Of The Dreds Tour Blossom Music Center Horror-loving hard rock aficionado Rob Zombie hits the road with nu-metal artists and caps lock-lovers Korn.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Fri
Night Market Cleveland This outdoor pop-up night market offers food and retail vendors, in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.
Night Market Cleveland AsiaTown District This outdoor pop-up night market offers food and retail vendors, in addition to live Asian cultural music and contemporary Cleveland bands.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra A chamber orchestra, sans conductor, will present four of Bach’s Bradenburg Concertos during a one-evening-only engagement.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Blossom Music Center A chamber orchestra, sans conductor, will present four of Bach’s Bradenburg Concertos during a one-evening-only engagement.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
Slightly Stoopid: Return of the Red Eye Summer Tour After 12 studio albums, this band is still as much of a fusion today as when they started recording their blend of punk, reggae, hip-hop, funk, and metal in 1995.
Slightly Stoopid: Return of the Red Eye Summer Tour Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica After 12 studio albums, this band is still as much of a fusion today as when they started recording their blend of punk, reggae, hip-hop, funk, and metal in 1995.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27-28
Cleveland Garlic Festival The festival line-up is still TBA but last year’s roster included Revolution Brass Band, By Light We Loom, and Get Hep Swing Band, among others.
Shaker Square
Cleveland Garlic Festival Shaker Square The festival line-up is still TBA but last year’s roster included Revolution Brass Band, By Light We Loom, and Get Hep Swing Band, among others.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Sun
One World Day Cultural music, food, and dancing from many of the ethnicities represented in the Cultural Gardens, which are celebrating their centennial this year.
One World Day Cleveland Cultural Gardens Cultural music, food, and dancing from many of the ethnicities represented in the Cultural Gardens, which are celebrating their centennial this year.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Mon
Def Leppard Pour some sugar on me and let me relive the hair metal hey-day in all its glory; Def Leppard are on tour with REO Speedwagon and Tesla.
Def Leppard Blossom Music Center Pour some sugar on me and let me relive the hair metal hey-day in all its glory; Def Leppard are on tour with REO Speedwagon and Tesla.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-5
The Cleveland Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark This 1981 film introduced viewers to the legendary Indiana Jones and an original score as beautiful as the cinematography. Tonight you can watch and listen together, live, as performed by the Cleveland Orchestra.
The Cleveland Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark Blossom Music Center This 1981 film introduced viewers to the legendary Indiana Jones and an original score as beautiful as the cinematography. Tonight you can watch and listen together, live, as performed by the Cleveland Orchestra.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Fri
Florida Georgia Line What if Kid Rock hadn’t been so rock 'n' roll and had just been more country? That’s where this duo comes in to sing songs about Friday nights and letting loose in the South.
Florida Georgia Line Blossom Music Center What if Kid Rock hadn’t been so rock 'n' roll and had just been more country? That’s where this duo comes in to sing songs about Friday nights and letting loose in the South.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
WRUW-FM Studio-A-Rama Eleven hours of live music to watch in-person, picnic-style, or simulcast via airwaves, this festival features two national groups and an array of local openers.
WRUW-FM Studio-A-Rama Mather Memorial Courtyard Eleven hours of live music to watch in-person, picnic-style, or simulcast via airwaves, this festival features two national groups and an array of local openers.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Hingetown Hoedown A gathering of bluegrass, folk, country, and everything in-between, set on the street in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in town.
Church Ave & W 29th Street
Hingetown Hoedown Church Ave & W 29th Street A gathering of bluegrass, folk, country, and everything in-between, set on the street in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in town.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10-11
NeoCycle Music Festival The best of cycling and music meet at Edgewater Park; national headliners in the past have included Cleveland-formed Cloud Nothings and JR JR from Detroit.
NeoCycle Music Festival Edgewater Park The best of cycling and music meet at Edgewater Park; national headliners in the past have included Cleveland-formed Cloud Nothings and JR JR from Detroit.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Sun
Gather in Glenville A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.
Superior & E 105th Street
Gather in Glenville Superior & E 105th Street A new urban brunch series inspired by Southern cooking with gospel, soul, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Afro-beat music performed on two stages in Glenville.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 16 Fri
Brad Paisley He’s played countless times at the Grand Ole Opry and even collaborated with Dolly Parton; this show is a part of the Country Megaticket 2016.
Brad Paisley Blossom Music Center He’s played countless times at the Grand Ole Opry and even collaborated with Dolly Parton; this show is a part of the Country Megaticket 2016.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Sat
FireFish Festival The newest community engagement venture from James Levin, FireFish returns with more performances from local bands and artists.
Downtown Lorain
FireFish Festival Downtown Lorain The newest community engagement venture from James Levin, FireFish returns with more performances from local bands and artists.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Sat
Blue Sky Folk Fest Musical clinics and classes covering all folk basics are offered in addition to performances from emerging and established folk players.
East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church
Blue Sky Folk Fest East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church Musical clinics and classes covering all folk basics are offered in addition to performances from emerging and established folk players.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Fri
Jason Aldean Also part of the Country Megaticket 2016, Aldean has collaborated with Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley, and Rascal Flats.
Jason Aldean Blossom Music Center Also part of the Country Megaticket 2016, Aldean has collaborated with Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley, and Rascal Flats.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23-25
Ingenuity Festival From under the bridge to by the water, Ingenuity Festival has been around since 2004 and has seen some big changes, but at it’s core it is an innovative technology, music, and arts festival.
TBA
Ingenuity Festival TBA From under the bridge to by the water, Ingenuity Festival has been around since 2004 and has seen some big changes, but at it’s core it is an innovative technology, music, and arts festival.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Sat
Heights Music Hop Using Lee Rd as an outpost for music, stroll the street and enter several venues offering up music from country, rock, blues, and contemporary indie bands.
Heights Music Hop Cedar Lee District Using Lee Rd as an outpost for music, stroll the street and enter several venues offering up music from country, rock, blues, and contemporary indie bands.