Everything You Should Definitely Do in Cleveland This Summer

The weather is heating up, which means you just spent the whole day lying on the beach and staring at the rolling waves of Lake Erie before stumbling over to a waterfront patio. And the day before that, and the day before that. But allow us to clue you into what else is happening around the city. Plenty of these take place right on our shores, like music fests and paddling races. But if none of them suit your fancy, we hear a splash pad is part of the Public Square renovations.
Jun 3 Fri
Dance to the '90s with Groove is in the Heart Party like it’s 1999 forever as DJs spin the best '90s jams at the Lakewood bowling alley Mahall’s. Stop into Cattitude Vintage, the clothing shop up-front, for throwback threads.
Jun 4 Sat
Be enchanted at Bal Ingénieux The enchanted forest is the theme of Ingenuity Fest’s costume masquerade that pays homage to the early-1900s Kokoon Arts Club bohemian bashes.
Jun 5 Sun
Cozy Up with zines and art Local zine makers Cozy Up Collective are back with another iteration of their art book showcases.
Jun 5 Sun
Run for the love of pierogies If the only thing that can get you to run a 5K is the promise of pierogies at the finish line, you’re in luck. The Slavic Village Pierogi Dash 5K, possibly the most Cleveland run to ever exist, rewards you with doughy delights upon completion.
Slavic Village
Jun 5 Sun
Eat donuts at Noise Lunch Come for the scientifically themed noise lunch (Quantum Entanglement and the Multiverse), stay for the *deep-fried vegan donuts* by Old Husher's.
Jun 7 Tue
Have a cinematic flashback with Spaceballs and Caddyshack at Retro Drive-In night A visit to the drive-in movies is a summertime necessity, but nothing gives the true experience like Aut-O-Rama’s retro nights.
Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre
Jun 9 Thu
Drink Jackie O’s Brewery ales in Cleveland Rejoice, Ohio University alumni: your favorite brewery that you spent way too many hazy nights at is making an appearance in Cleveland.
Jun 10 Fri
Dance with all your friends to LCD Soundsystem Peter PleasureCruise and Mister Bradley P pay tribute to James Murphy and company.
Jun 11 Sat
Shop La Placita Visit this open-air Hispanic market for some of the best handmade goods and eats in the neighborhood. It’s a perfect addition to the other happenings the second week of the month, like Cleveland Bazaar and Cleveland Flea.
Clark-Fulton
Jun 11 Sat
Party with Parade the Circle This extravaganza of stilt-walkers, costumed dancers and music, all inspired by art around the globe, is a University Circle staple.
Jun 16 Thu
Search for Biblical Proof of UFOs Cleveland’s favorite underground instrumental band, Biblical Proof of UFOs, reunites for this special one-night-only show.
Jun 16 Thu
Take a Mark Mothersbaugh trolley tour Hop on board this trolley tour led by writer David Giffels as you tour legendary Mark Mothersbaugh and Devo landmarks around Akron. Plus, peek into the Mothersbaugh exhibit at the museum, which includes more than 30,000 of Mothersbaugh’s hand-drawn notecards.
Jun 16-19
Break out your fancy footwork at All Balboa weekend Take a trip back to the '20s and '30s with this weekend full of classes and parties dedicated to the old-school dance of Balboa. Even if you don’t have the moves, you’ll look dapper as hell doing it.
Jun 17 Fri
Jump around with the Northeast Ohio Parkour Jam You’ll be bouncing off the walls, quite literally, with these gravity-defying events all over the city.
Multiple locations
Jun 18 Sat
Hear music on front lawns at Larchmere PorchFest Everyone packs the streets of Larchmere for Porchfest, where dozens of lawns get turned into concert stages for the day. See unique acts like Uno Lady and FreshProduce in the sunshine.
Larchmere
Jun 18 Sat
Check out classic cars at Willoughby Cruise-In Vintage car fanatics can ogle hundreds of autos that line the roads of Willoughby.
Downtown Willoughby
Jun 18 Sat
Cycle over to Respect the Bike Neighborhood Party and Pig Roast The New Lou Reeds, John Kalman, Exploding Lies, and more perform live at this Detroit Shoreway bike shop.
Jun 18 Sat
Clifton Arts and Musicfest Artisan vendors and music fill the block at this annual street fest.
Clifton Boulevard
Jun 18 Sat
Dig for treasure at the Rock ‘n’ Rummage Flea Market The Beachland always knows how to do a vendor sale. Add in an outdoor beer garden and music by Maura Rogers and the Bellows and Shawn and Shelby and you’ve got yourself a deal.
Jun 21 Tue
Celebrate the solstice in Lakewood Hanging out on the Lakewood Solstice steps is guaranteed to become a new summer tradition. So what better way to ring in the season than a party with a DJ, live music, food trucks, and telescopes to gaze up at the stars?
Jun 24 Fri
Stuff your face with street food at Night Market Night Market returns for the wildly popular after-hours AsiaTown festival that serves up Asian-inspired bites alongside live music and art.
Rockwell Ave
Jun 22 Wed
Watch The Sandlot You’re killin’ me, Smalls! Pick up some popcorn and take yourself out to the big screen ball game at this special showing of The Sandlot.
Jun 24 Fri
Judge the best pies at Cleveland Pizza Fest A festival of pizza. Need we really say more?
Jun 25 Sat
Celebrate Collinwood at Waterloo Arts Fest Anyone who visits Waterloo knows it has one of the best art walks every month thanks to its booming gallery scene. This fest builds on that with vendors lining the street and music both outdoors and in the Beachland Tavern.
Waterloo Road
Jun 25 Sat
Eat and drink at Beer and Sausage Festival You may love calling Sachsenheim Hall a best-kept Cleveland secret, but the truth is everyone’s on to the delicious cheap eats. Combine that with some top-notch brews, and you have a sausage fest for the ages.
Jun 25 Sat
Sizzle at Summer Solstice A huge party on the Cleveland Museum of Art’s patio and world-renowned DJs and bands (Hello, Giorgio Moroder!) continuously make this the event of the summer.
Jun 26 Sun
Brunch with the taste of Vietnam This brunch pop-up had us at "Vietnamese sizzling crispy crepe." Start your morning by snacking on banh xeo, banh khot, banh mi, and iced coffee in the sunshine.
Saigon Plaza
Jun 27 Mon
Get lost in The Labrynth Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the babe with the power with cosplay, signature cocktails, and what we can only imagine will be plenty of sloppy bar-wide call-and-response to "Magic Dance." (What power?)
Jul 2 Sat
Wander with purpose for Larchmere Fest Stroll the charming Larchmere district and pop into local gems like Mac’s Backs, Batuqui, and plenty of antique shops.
Larchmere Blvd
Jul 4 Mon
See fireworks on- and off-stage at Red, White & Brew Cloud Nothings headlines this Independence Day waterfront bash, which features food trucks, drinks, and a crystal clear view of the city’s fireworks.
Jul 8-10
Go to Cain Park Arts Fest This juried show features more than 150 artists of all styles and a wine tasting on kick-off night.
Jul 9 Sat
Spend the day at Lakewood Summer Meltdown Welcome the heat with this 5K run and street fest featuring Lakewood’s best eats. Plus, you can cool off with the sprinkler park or take part in neighborhood skateboarding and yoga.
Downtown Lakewood
Jul 10 Sun
Eat your way through Tremont Tremont is a destination for foodies and gallery hopping every day of the week, but the annual Taste of Tremont brings it all out to the streets, where vendors sling food and artists show their work while bands play to the masses.
Tremont
Jul 10 Sun
Brunch at Gather in Glenville The team behind Night Market bring this new event that’s part neighborhood brunch, part gospel and soul concert, and part makers market.
105th St and Superior Ave
Jul 14 Thu
Swap books in a bar Time to shake the dust off those old books from your college days. Let someone else take them off your hands and have a beer or two while you’re at it.
Jul 15 Fri
Listen to music on the beach at Agumboot Waterfront Festival This fest will bring together local and regional musicians along the waterfront.
Jul 22-24
Go green at the Irish Cultural Festival Everyone’s Irish for the day at this fest filled with step dancing, beer drinking, and ethnic eats.
Jul 23 Sat
Hang out at the Fairport Harbor Experimental Music Festival Bring a blanket for late night music on the beach that also celebrates the seventh anniversary of the Live Bait Recording Foundation record label.
Jul 24-Aug 2
Watch (or compete in?) the Cleveland International Piano Competition This competition, open to the public, gives a new meaning to dueling pianos. See the world’s best tickle the ivories at stunning venues like Severance Hall and the Cleveland Institute of Music.
Various locations
Aug 3-6
Do tricks at the World Yo-Yo Contest Prepare for the sick yo-yo tricks you tried as a kid to be put to shame. All ages of yo-yo enthusiasts from around the globe gather in Cleveland to show off mind-bending string acrobatics.
Aug 3 Wed
Hear brass outdoors at Music in the Meadow The always-lively Revolution Brass Band brings their brand of jazz-funk fusion to the great outdoors.
Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Aug 5 Fri
Sip vino at Vintage Ohio Wine Festival Eat and drink your way through this sampling of regional wine, food, and art vendors.
Aug 5-7
See double at Twins Days Festival Your eyes don’t deceive you. This is the world’s largest gathering of twins. The unspoken rule? If you’re part of a pair, you have to dress like your better half -- that means costumes, cosplay, and any other offbeat uniform your heart desires.
Twinsburg
Aug 6 Sat
See the Cleveland Orchestra at a ballpark The Orchestra’s neighborhood residencies have brought them to unconventional venues all over the city. The Cleveland Orchestra Instrument Discovery will be at League Park along with the Cleveland Museum of Art’s centennial art truck, Studio Go.
Aug 6 Sat
Build sandcastles at Beach Day Bust out your beach skills with sand castle competitions followed by an entire sand castle parade. If architecture isn’t your strong point, just stick around for the all-day beach volleyball.
Aug 7 Sun
Party in the streets at Warehouse District Street Fest Gather Downtown as the Warehouse District is flooded with street performers, art, live music, and appearances by the Jasmine Dragons Aerialists and Chris Clark Bicycle Stunt Show.
Aug 8-14
Hit up the Cuyahoga County Fair It’s funnel cake and Ferris wheel time. Motor sports, live animals, carnival rides, and fireworks are all part of this annual tradition.
Aug 12-15
Sample all the best Italian food at the Feast of the Assumption Everyone knows Cleveland’s Little Italy is the go-to destination for some of the best Italian food in town. During The Feast of the Assumption -- or just The Feast, obviously, if you’re a true Clevelander -- it feels like the whole city descends on the neighborhood to try a little bit of everything it has to offer.
Aug 13 Sat
Parade with Cleveland Pride Be part of pride month with one of the city’s biggest LGBT celebrations.
Downtown Cleveland
Aug 18-21
Get to the Greek at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Festival The food here is such an obvious draw that there's even cooking classes so you can attempt replication. You’ll also find Greek imports and art at the huge flea market.
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Aug 20 Sat
Paddle battle at Whiskey Island SUP Race & Festival Put on your game face and race fellow stand up paddlers for the winning title. Stay after for a fest of music and fun races.
Aug 24 Wed
Relive Lottery League at the Rock Hall After this year’s Lottery League took dozens of Cleveland musicians and created 39 new one-night-only bands, a handful of the groups are resurrected for Summer in the City, one of Cleveland’s best outdoor concert series.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
Aug 26-27
Raise a pint at Burning River Festival Live music with a stunning waterfront view is the star of the show, but it shares the limelight with flowing Great Lakes Brewing Company ales.
Aug 26-27
Laugh it up at Accidental Comedy Fest Accidental Comedy Club has been hustling to grow the Cleveland stand-up scene, so it’s no surprise they have a weekend packed full of the best local and national talent.
Aug 26-27
DIY at Bound: Art Book and Zine Fair Part of the museum’s celebration of Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh, this showcase of indie publications would make d.a. levy proud. DJ sets and video art round out the weekend while workshops get you hands on experiences.
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland
Aug 27-28
Try garlic everything at Cleveland Garlic Festival Garlic cupcakes. Garlic oysters. Garlic ice cream. Garlic fries. Garlic shakes. Pack mints.
Aug 31 Wed
Chill with music and movies at Wade Oval Wednesday Wade Oval outdoor concerts are always a highlight of summer, especially when University Circle is filled with the sounds of Brent Kirby. It doesn’t hurt there’s also a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, too.
