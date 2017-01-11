Everything You Should Definitely Do in Cleveland This Summer

Sample all the best Italian food at the Feast of the Assumption Everyone knows Cleveland’s Little Italy is the go-to destination for some of the best Italian food in town. During The Feast of the Assumption -- or just The Feast, obviously, if you’re a true Clevelander -- it feels like the whole city descends on the neighborhood to try a little bit of everything it has to offer.

Little Italy

Sample all the best Italian food at the Feast of the Assumption Little Italy Everyone knows Cleveland’s Little Italy is the go-to destination for some of the best Italian food in town. During The Feast of the Assumption -- or just The Feast, obviously, if you’re a true Clevelander -- it feels like the whole city descends on the neighborhood to try a little bit of everything it has to offer.