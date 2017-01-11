The Biggest Concerts Hitting Dallas This Summer

Summer is coming, and yes, that does mean that the sun is about to try to kill us with heat rays once again. But it also means that it’s summer concert season, that time of year when sitting on blankets at amphitheaters and drinking margaritas by the yard is not only socially acceptable, but encouraged. There’s a little something for fans of every type of music coming to town in the next few months.
Jun 3 Fri
R. Kelly American Airlines Center Don’t get trapped in a closet of bad decision-making by missing the prince of R&B serenade the American Airlines Center with hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” and, maybe, if you’re lucky, the entire “Trapped in the Closet” saga. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Kelly’s good friend and Dallas native/resident Erykah Badu will decide to make a surprise appearance and make it a night of epic R&B and soul music.
Jun 3 Fri
Refused Trees '90s Swedish hardcore punk band Refused have reunited and will make a stop in Dallas at Trees. The band, whose members went on to form The (International) Noise Conspiracy in the early 2000s, wears its politics on its sleeve, and isn’t afraid of some eardrum-shattering screaming and noise. They don’t tour the United States very often, much less appear in Dallas, so this is a definite don’t-miss show.
Jun 3 Fri
Bulladora Music Experience Reverchon Park This festival, in its inaugural year, aims to bring indie, electro, and experimental up-and-coming acts to Dallas. The rejuvenated Reverchon Park provides a gorgeous setting to check out some bands on the bubble. This year’s headliner is Yeasayer, and other announced acts include English electropop act AlunaGeorge, R&B artist Shamir, and indie rockers JR JR (formerly Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.).
Jun 4 Sat
BØRNS Granada Theater Indie pop darling BØRNS (aka Garrett Borns) has appeared at Lollapalooza and Coachella, and toured with fellow electropop superstar Charli XCX. Best known for his debut single “10,000 Emerald Pools", BØRNS switched effortlessly between dreamy electro-tinged numbers and stripped-down, haunting acoustic ballads. Tickets are going quickly for this show, so be sure to grab one before they’re gone.
Jun 4 Sat
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert AT&T Stadium If you like your country music mixed with the atmosphere of a beach party about to break out, this is the concert of the summer for you. Chances of pre-concert tailgating are likely to be incredibly high. The good news is that even if you get a cheap seat up in the nosebleeds, you’ll be able to watch the entire concert on AT&T Stadium’s giant video board. Probably best to leave the cowboy boots at home and bust our your best flip flops for this show.
Jun 9 Thu
Anvil Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill The Canadian metal veterans who reemerged from obscurity with the release of the documentary also bearing their name are bringing their headbanging magic to the outdoor amphitheater space at the Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill. They will release a new album this year -- which may or may not be a nod to mockumentary band Spinal Tap -- entitled Anvil is Anvil.
Jun 11 Sat
Untapped Festival Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion The Untapped Beer & Music Festival combines the two things scientifically proven to make most people very happy: the ability to sample a wide variety of local national craft beers, and sets by hot new bands and beloved veteran indie stalwarts. This year’s festival features acts like Built to Spill and Hayes Carll. So try out some new brews and enjoy some good tunes right on the Trinity River.
Jun 15 Wed
The Avett Brothers Gexa Energy Pavilion The Avett Brothers will kick off the summer season at the shed, aka Gexa Energy Pavilion, with their North Carolina-based, bluegrass-tinged indie folk rock. You should be there if you are a fan of any of the following things: beards, beard wax, mustaches, mustache wax, banjos, ukuleles, unicycles, things associated with the word “artisanal," albums produced by Rick Rubin.
Jun 18 Sat
Selena Gomez American Airlines Center Come on, admit it. You have more than a few Selena Gomez songs on your Spotify playlists. Her brand of infectious pop hits is able to make even the most cynical and jaded music fan sing into a hairbrush when no one is looking. It’s also kind of fun to play the “Guess which lyrics are directed at Justin Bieber” game. While there will undoubtedly be plenty of teens and tweens packing the American Airlines Center, don’t be surprised to see more than a few parents and childless adults who know all the words, as well.
Jun 22 Wed
Steely Dan American Airlines Center The band that made the phrase “jazz rock” cool, Steely Dan will bring their eclectic, complex, and jazzy brand of '70s rock to town. If you are a fan of any of the following things, this is a concert you don’t want to miss: complicated time signatures, flutes, horn sections, instrumental improvisation. While Donald Fagen and company will almost certainly bust out hits like “Reelin’ in the Years," our fingers are crossed that they play their first-ever single, “Dallas.”
Jun 24 Fri
Vans Warped Tour with Every Time I Die, Good Charlotte, New Found Glory, Teenage Bottlerocket, Waka Flocka Flame, Yellowcard, and more Gexa Energy Pavillion If the Vans Warped Tour was a person, he or she would be old enough to buy a beer at Warped Tour this year. That’s right, the annual celebration of punk rock, skateboarding, and lip piercings enters its 21st year this summer. The lineup reflects the diversity and evolution of the tour, including everyone from pop punk veterans, to big name hip hop stars, to all the screamo you can stand, to indie rockers. BYOB (bring your own board) as always.
Jun 25 Sat
Slipknot and Marilyn Manson Gexa Energy Pavilion It’s time to relive your suburban angst, so slip into those old pair of Jncos, paint your face, and freak out the squares. Or better yet, pay for some nachos, grab a giant Diet Coke, sit on the lawn, and nod your head appreciatively to the soundtrack of misunderstood teenage you.
Jul 1 Fri
Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday South Side Ballroom If you were a teenager in the mid-2000s who suffered from a case of broken-heartedness or an unrequited crush, chances are that these two bands were the soundtrack to your life. While Dashboard Confessional has not released a studio album in over five years, its fan base remains incredibly loyal. Expect this to be one of those shows where almost every attendee knows every single word of each band’s songs and mouths them passionately while also likely pumping a fist in the air.
Jul 15 Fri
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Gexa Energy Pavilion But what if you were that person who wore cardigans with lots of buttons on them? Worry not, because Weezer and Panic! at the Disco can also help you scratch your nostalgia itch. Your favorite nerd rockers will take you back to a time when you had X’s on your hands and would beg your parents to let you swing by Whataburger on the way home from the show. Only now, swing your own damn self by Whataburger on the way home.
Aug 3 Wed
Guns N' Roses AT&T Stadium The tour that no one ever believed would actually happen appears to be happening. The greatest rock band of the 1980s has somehow decided that it can tolerate being on the same stage, and we all get to reap the benefits. Barring unforeseen circumstances (Axl Rose acting as Axl Rose tends to act being the likeliest possibility), you will have the chance to visit “Paradise City” this summer. Pro tip: use the opportunity to take a bathroom break the minute you hear Axl say, “This next song is off our album, ‘Chinese Democracy.'"
Aug 5 Fri
Dixie Chicks Gexa Energy Pavilion The hometown heroines come back to serve up their greatest hits. In the decade since they became political firebrands for speaking their mind, they’ve each pursued solo projects. But as they reunite for a world tour, their Dallas stop will prove to be particularly sentimental. Get ready to pump your fist in the air with these outspoken and talented ladies.
Aug 14 Sun
Zac Brown Band Gexa Energy Pavilion Heroes of tailgates and pregames across the country, the Zac Brown Band returns to Dallas with its rootsy country music and anthemic hits. These Georgia-based country music heroes have collaborated with everyone from Jimmy Buffett to Dave Grohl. Get a taste of what country roots rock is all about and grab a lawn spot at Gexa.
Aug 27 Sat
Coldplay AT&T Stadium What better way to wind down the summer concert season than with the pleasantly inoffensive sounds of Coldplay? Chris Martin and company will consciously uncouple you from your worries with their melodic and accessible utilitarian rock. They will also probably teach you something you didn’t know about free trade coffee or the plight of Africanized bees, so that’s a bonus.