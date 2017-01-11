The Biggest Concerts Hitting Dallas This Summer

Sat

Selena Gomez Come on, admit it. You have more than a few Selena Gomez songs on your Spotify playlists. Her brand of infectious pop hits is able to make even the most cynical and jaded music fan sing into a hairbrush when no one is looking. It’s also kind of fun to play the “Guess which lyrics are directed at Justin Bieber” game. While there will undoubtedly be plenty of teens and tweens packing the American Airlines Center, don’t be surprised to see more than a few parents and childless adults who know all the words, as well.

American Airlines Center

