Here’s What to Know About This Year’s Dallas Art Fair

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica - Miles Aldridge, Screenprint, Venus Etcetera (after Botticelli), 2021. | Photo courtesy of Dallas Art Fair Polígrafa Obra Gráfica - Miles Aldridge, Screenprint, Venus Etcetera (after Botticelli), 2021. | Photo courtesy of Dallas Art Fair

Over the course of four days beholders, collectors, and connoisseurs can immerse themselves in works of art crafted by artists from various parts of the world. The Dallas Art Fair returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery in Dallas April 20–23. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Dallas Art Fair, and director Kelly Cornell is excited to inspire visitors. “15 years feels like a really solid amount of time, and Dallas Art Fair has been such an integral part of the city.” Cornell tells Thrillist. The artsy event has helped spawn others, such as Dallas Arts Month. “We see all of the museums and institutions putting on amazing programming to coincide with the fair…. The energy is so palpable,” Cornell says. “Dallas is in bloom in April, between the arts, and the music, and literally the flowers, it's all beautiful and happening at once.”

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Photo courtesy of Dallas Art Fair

The fair will open exclusively to VIP ticket holders for a first look on Thursday, April 20. On Friday, people who work downtown will be able to come into the Dallas fair for free during a lunch break, say, or if they pop out of work early. Come Sunday, the fair, through its partnership with Neiman Marcus, will offer complimentary admission to those with a student ID. Pieces will hail from 90 galleries and artists representing 49 cities, including Barcelona, Berlin, Mexico City, Shanghai, and Paris. Cornell is excited to exhibit drawings and paintings by Madeline Donahue of NYC’s Hesse Flatow gallery whose known for her poignant depictions of motherhood. Chelsea Culprit of Morán Morán gallery is another Cornell favorite for the artist’s “feminist identity and authenticity.”

Beatriz Esguerra Gallery - Armando Castro-Uribe, Bitter Sigh, 2022. | Photo courtesy of Dallas Art Fair

Miami’s Beatriz Esguerra has been bringing pieces from her eponymous gallery to the Dallas Art Fair for the past seven years. Much of the work Esguerra displays include art on paper, constructed photography, mixed media, and ceramics by artists from Colombia, her home country. “I hope [festival goers] will experience Colombian artists’ innate creativity, skill, poetry, and passion that results in outstanding, top-quality artworks,” says Esguerra. Meanwhile, Dallas’s own Peter Augustus Owen, who opened Peter Augustus Gallery in 2021 after moving back from Hong Kong and Tokyo, plans to show off work from artists he met during his stint abroad.Much of the work at Peter Augustus Gallery consists of contemporary paintings and ceramics. “I have some stunning paintings by emerging Hong Kong artist Tobe Kan,” says Owen. “Her work has been shown at Art Basel Hong Kong and I’m thrilled to showcase her in Dallas.” Also representing Dallas is Cris Worley of Cris Worley Fine Arts. Worley launched her gallery in 2010 with the mission to provide representation and exhibition opportunities to artists she had met during her seven-year stretch working for Pan American Art Projects of Dallas. This year, Worley will display works by naturalist painter Johnny DeFeo, sumi ink scrolls by Japanese-born artist Nishiki Sugawara Beda, and surreal landscape drawings by Chinese-born artist Dan Jian.

“Promise” by Celia Eberle | Photo courtesy of Cris Worley Fine Arts

Another exciting work includes Celia Eberle’s wall-mounted castle made entirely of cow bones. This sculpture was recently on display at Waiting for Robot, her exhibition at the Nasher Sculpture Center. “Many, many years ago I saw an artist’s video work,” says Worley. “I’m sorry to say I don't remember who it was, but at some point, during the production, she looked at the camera and said, ‘I’m trying to change your life.’ I think at the core, artists hope, in some way, that they can have an impact on the lives of their viewers. As a student of art history, I know that art has made me feel connected to humankind, and often to nature, in unique ways, and we support that sentiment wholeheartedly.” As several art aficionados make their way to Dallas for the iconic Dallas Art Fair, Cornell and crew hope the various works on display inspire attendees to tap into a wide range of emotions. She also hopes that with the various events and discount days will allow for access, so people from all walks of life can behold and interpret beautiful works of art. “[Art is] part of the human identity and our human emotion,” says Cornell. “It is a language that we can all speak at different levels, and it has no boundaries. Some of the boundaries that have come up with society can continue to be broken down, and I think art is a really important equalizer. And it's our job to keep the access to art equal.”

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Alex Gonzalez is a contributing writer for Thrillist.